Race No. 2 Julie Healey Memorial 0-2win Ht2… 3:49 PM

MX event over 450 metres at Bathurst Of $2,310 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,500 2nd: $460 3rd: $350.

No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer

1 MAGPIE MOLLY 4133 NBT Ian Bonham

2 FANCY GRANT 316 NBT David Grant

3 CAN'T BE DONE 1266 NBT Mark Wicks

4 BRIGHT ERASER 5246 NBT Barry Conwell

5 DANA SPIDER 2772 26.56 Rodney Mcdonald

6 STARBURST DULCIE 4458 NBT Anne Kada

7 TUISA MISS 7744 26.68 John Gebrail

8 SPRING JAZZ 3215 26.17 Pamela Braddon

9 SMALL GUN 5586 26.38 Earl Anderson