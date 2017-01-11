Greyhound Box Draw For Bathurst - Monday, 16 January 2017
Race No. 1Julie Healey Memorial 0-2win Ht1…3:27 PM
MX event over 450 metres at Bathurst Of $2,310 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,500 2nd: $460 3rd: $350.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1CAN'T BE REAL511626.74Mark Wicks
2WALKIE TALKIE6126.24Ronald Seymour
3CRUSTY BLACKJACK766526.54John Gebrail
4DANA BIG KARL526626.42Rodney Mcdonald
5BLUCIFER434X26.57Brad Pearce
6LAUNCH MISSILE871NBTMark Arncliffe
7SPRING COUNTRY117326.07Gregory Board
8ROXY TWIST1176NBTWarren Scott
9SALLY'S SURFING488727.22Earl Anderson
10ZIPPING SHADOW2454NBTMartin Hallinan
Race No. 2Julie Healey Memorial 0-2win Ht2…3:49 PM
MX event over 450 metres at Bathurst Of $2,310 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,500 2nd: $460 3rd: $350.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1MAGPIE MOLLY4133NBTIan Bonham
2FANCY GRANT316NBTDavid Grant
3CAN'T BE DONE1266NBTMark Wicks
4BRIGHT ERASER5246NBTBarry Conwell
5DANA SPIDER277226.56Rodney Mcdonald
6STARBURST DULCIE4458NBTAnne Kada
7TUISA MISS774426.68John Gebrail
8SPRING JAZZ321526.17Pamela Braddon
9SMALL GUN558626.38Earl Anderson
10SWIFT TOFF4855NBTMark Arncliffe
Race No. 3Julie Healey Memorial 0-2win Ht3…4:09 PM
MX event over 450 metres at Bathurst Of $2,310 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,500 2nd: $460 3rd: $350.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1JAYCEE TRAN4378NBTRaymond Plimmer
2OCEAN REALM4312NBTCaroline Psilos
3PINK LABEL2558NBTPaul Ballantine
4HEZA BOHERNA151726.07Yvonne Gee
5NO BEAR622426.25John Gebrail
6RUNWAY REBEL536827.33Carol Stuart
7CRUIZE'S MAGIC273726.27Paul Braddon
8OHANA NICHOLAS646226.56Diane Wells
9AVONDALE FOX845529.01Alita Funnell
10FLASH TOFF48X226.71Mark Arncliffe
Race No. 4Ladbrokes Monthly Medal Final Mi…4:28 PM
4/5 event over 450 metres at Bathurst Of $3,860 Prizemoney.
1st: $3,000 2nd: $490 3rd: $370.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1DUSTY DIAMOND117226.54Shaun Kirby
2LEHIGH LOTTO635126.21Stephen Cleary
3ROXY REIGN122226.38Michael Cope
4AWESOME DANNY176226.38Wayne White
5RESERVOIR RISK466326.16Peter Barnes
6DISCO DUCK513126.20Jeffrey Mooney
7LITTLE CINDY481125.97Paul Braddon
8SECRET TOP417326.39John Portelli
9GET WATCHA GET345326.17Clifford Rushworth
10DANA WATENE623426.20Rodney Mcdonald
Race No. 5Ladbrokes Orange Cup Heat1 Orang…4:48 PM
NG event over 520 metres at Bathurst Of $2,615 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,700 2nd: $520 3rd: $395.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1KILKEE MAY122829.98Shannon Kirby
2GET WATCHA GET345330.51Clifford Rushworth
3SHE'S GRAND272430.51Rodney O'brien
4TOPPER ROAD4532NBTCaroline Hughes
5LOCHINVAR HOLLY2772NBTRobert Smith
6VINCE FAWN1543NBTNeil Staines
7MOORBEL BETTY112730.28Brian Thornhill
8TANGO'S EXPRESS356130.05Michael Curtale
9PRINTER'S INK7184NBTGlen Mckinley
10FINE AND SUNNY377530.93Richard Board
Race No. 6Ladbrokes Orange Cup Heat2 Orang…5:12 PM
NG event over 520 metres at Bathurst Of $2,615 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,700 2nd: $520 3rd: $395.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1EQUAL BEN834529.83John Buttsworth
2BENJI'S FRIEND213230.27Shannon Kirby
3SPRING SKIPPER214430.26Gregory Board
4MORGAN BROTHERS711830.28Alita Funnell
5EASY BREEZE315530.87Richard Board
6JUSTA GRANT531129.99David Grant
7SLAMMING THUNDER522530.13Neil Staines
8FULL COUNT742330.85Rodney Mcdonald
9COOLYN'S MAGIC5451NBTRaymond Thomas
10BURRA MISS5257NBTPauline Moran
Race No. 7Ladbrokes Orange Cup Heat3 Orang…5:28 PM
NG event over 520 metres at Bathurst Of $2,615 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,700 2nd: $520 3rd: $395.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1NAUGHTY WORD225630.49Robert Littlefield
2SWEET HONEY ZARR1434NBTNeil Staines
3MYRNIONG SOCKS5187NBTBradley O'neil
4MILLY KEEPING1135NBTCharmaine Roberts
5LOCHINVAR AMOUR2286NBTRobert Smith
6UTAH MISS2241NBTJoseph Satti
7JOHNNY MAGIC787830.13Charlie Dimech
8SEMIKHAH2841NBTFrank Hurst
9JAZZY DIVA623730.34Keith Stanley
10STILTON BART4275NBTScott Morgan
Race No. 8Ladbrokes Orange Cup Heat4 Orang…5:49 PM
NG event over 520 metres at Bathurst Of $2,615 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,700 2nd: $520 3rd: $395.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1MR. MAKE BELIEVE345130.23Paul Roach
2AUGUSTUS DAGLOOP3365NBTJustin Nolan
3DIMITR2435NBTShaun Kirby
4GOOD ODDS REGINA846330.05Frank Hurst
5ACTION KID332330.16Mervyn Townsend
6DANA PEACH825130.14Rodney Mcdonald
7ALMOST BLACK553130.50John Chapman
8MADAM SCARLET437529.89Sydney Swain
9PALE TEDDY5557NBTPauline Moran
10IMA BIG UNIT4857NBTPaul Boyd
Race No. 9Julie Healey Memorial 0-2win Ht4…6:12 PM
MX event over 450 metres at Bathurst Of $2,310 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,500 2nd: $460 3rd: $350.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1DANI KELLASARKI6852NBTYvonne Harris
2FERRERO MISS2112NBTPaul Braddon
3CALL ME MISTY2572NBTDarren Hocroft
4DUSTY SIGNS476226.60Alita Funnell
5SPRING SCORPION423425.97Gregory Board
6BELL'S BORUS236825.84Matthew Murphy
7RITZA RED8454NBTJohn Rudd
8EF AY ZARR1X3826.53Neil Staines
9ANGEL ART333426.40Grant Miller
10JERRY SPRINGER768726.94Earl Anderson
Race No. 10Julie Healey Memorial 0-2win Ht5…6:31 PM
MX event over 450 metres at Bathurst Of $2,310 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,500 2nd: $460 3rd: $350.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1LONNIE754726.06Steven Albon
2MULBERRY WAY312626.38Warren Marriott
3NOTHING YET484226.92Richard Griffiths
4DRUNKEN JAKE232126.29Mervyn Townsend
5DUSTY WILLOW278226.50Alita Funnell
6CARLI DEE628227.70Rodney Mcdonald
7RAGLAN FLASH1524NBTGregory Mcalister
8SHAKING THEM177NBTPaul Roach
9NICHOLE GOOGS568625.77Lisa Worthy
10SISTA GRANT452526.40David Grant
Race No. 11Julie Healey Memorial 0-2win Ht6…6:51 PM
MX event over 450 metres at Bathurst Of $2,310 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,500 2nd: $460 3rd: $350.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1NOT KILTY SIR532126.25Richard Griffiths
2TAKAO1NBTFrank Hurst
3AGED BADLY8573NBTMichael Curtale
4BABY SKEETA4412NBTLeslie Dennis
5OSCAR THE WEAPON252126.27Raymond Plimmer
6WILL'S MAGIC311726.16John Chapman
7BLUE MARGARITA4346NBTPauline Moran
8SPRING JACKIE318326.40Gregory Board
9ROB DA ROBBER887427.30John Gebrail
10DORA'S MAP856626.99Michael Holgate