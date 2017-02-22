Greyhound Box Draw For Cowra - Saturday, 25 February 2017
Race No. 1Hibbo Hire Maiden6:30 PM
M event over 453 metres at Cowra Of $350 Prizemoney.
1st: $250 2nd: $60 3rd: $40.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1LUCK'S RISING5X78NBTRobert Harrison
2CAPTAIN ZERO5224NBTLynette Keep
3DURAMA FLYER7NBTStephen Cleary
4BLUE PEPPER5827.35Frank Jeffcoat
6STAGECOACH MARY7627.72Lorraine Roy
7LIL DOLL7627.54Harley Rawson
8OLLYMAC754227.36Brian Thornhill
Race No. 2Hibbo Hire Maiden6:45 PM
M event over 327 metres at Cowra Of $350 Prizemoney.
1st: $250 2nd: $60 3rd: $40.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1LEAPING LEEROY-NBTJohn Scott
2POLAR JUNIOR7620.17Ray Tyquin
3XANA ALLEN-NBTRonald Webb
4DORA'S MAP566519.58Michael Holgate
5IRISH IDOL-NBTLisa Worthy
6DURAMA LASS56NBTStephen Cleary
7SAVE A BUCK277XNBTStephen Cleary
8DILLABELLE688820.03Michael Holgate
9JIMMY BE GOOD876NBTClifford Rushworth
Race No. 3Hibbo Hire Maiden7:00 PM
M event over 327 metres at Cowra Of $350 Prizemoney.
1st: $250 2nd: $60 3rd: $40.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1LITTLE LIZZIE682419.40Raelene Mcnamara
2KALIMBA LAD519.79John Scott
3DREAM BLOSSOM2877NBTStephen Cleary
4PRETTY ANNE354219.50Ronald Webb
5CRUMPS LIL ANGEL3388NBTMichael Holgate
6WARREGO-NBTShannon Kirby
7TRACEY ANNE2683NBTRay Tyquin
8MILLIE MICHELL6NBTJohn Scott
9JIMMY BE GOOD876NBTClifford Rushworth
Race No. 4Marks Pumps Stakes7:15 PM
5 event over 327 metres at Cowra Of $420 Prizemoney.
1st: $300 2nd: $70 3rd: $50.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1OPAL KING388719.12Lisa Worthy
2TINY GAZMICK237819.14Garry Abernethy
3BEVERLY DALE344719.20John Scott
4JACOBITE GHOST855519.84Derek Kerr
5EMOTION SICKNESS772319.37Garry Sheather
6THAT'S THE GO576219.02Alita Funnell
7DANA SCAR246318.95Rodney Mcdonald
8KITBOOLOU PRETTY483319.10Glen Prestwidge
9WHAT'S THE GOSS667419.56Michael Holgate
10DANA SERENA467719.64Rodney Mcdonald
Race No. 5Marks Pumps Stakes7:30 PM
5 event over 327 metres at Cowra Of $420 Prizemoney.
1st: $300 2nd: $70 3rd: $50.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1MANDAH OPI871719.43Lynn Maney
2GRAND SENORITA417819.45Alita Funnell
3CAPE SKYBLUE247719.46Garry Sheather
4COCO PEPPER532719.16Frank Jeffcoat
5KITBOOLOU BOOF6217NBTGlen Prestwidge
6RUSHIN'762619.22William Hampton
7SURF DYLAN1274NBTDarren Mines
8DANA COURTNEY432619.10Rodney Mcdonald
9DANA SERENA467719.64Rodney Mcdonald
10WHAT'S THE GOSS667419.56Michael Holgate
Race No. 6Marks Pumps Stakes7:45 PM
5 event over 327 metres at Cowra Of $420 Prizemoney.
1st: $300 2nd: $70 3rd: $50.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1MY GIDGET7165NBTHarley Rawson
2JAYCEE TRAN3784NBTRaymond Plimmer
3KINGS LIGHTNING377519.56Lisa Worthy
4GAZMICK BARNEY263820.29Garry Abernethy
5SLICK COSMIC546219.68Frank Jeffcoat
6DUSTY WILLOW8267NBTAlita Funnell
7SURFIN' JANNO4674NBTDarren Mines
8SOUL STRIPPER8324NBTDale Ashton
9GLENDALE THOR854619.08John Scott
10GORD'S GOLD778819.68William Hampton
Race No. 7Marks Pumps Stakes8:00 PM
4/5 event over 327 metres at Cowra Of $420 Prizemoney.
1st: $300 2nd: $70 3rd: $50.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1EVEREADY GIRL71X419.27Shannon Kirby
2KITBOOLOU ADAM344719.40Glen Prestwidge
3SUBZERO CELL111819.09Robert Harrison
4JUDE'S BOY567319.49Garry Sheather
5JAZZY PEPPER865420.43Frank Jeffcoat
6MONSTER BLACK641218.98Trevor Bermingham
7KIHAEL DIVA1532NBTJames Farrell
8LUCK'S A FORTUNE454418.70Lisa Worthy
9GORD'S GOLD778819.68William Hampton
10BLOSSOM BANQUET654718.89Gillian Apps
Race No. 8Bats Fruits Stakes8:15 PM
4/5 event over 453 metres at Cowra Of $600 Prizemoney.
1st: $450 2nd: $90 3rd: $60.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1KEEN LOBO654126.62Elizabeth Scott
2NORE MAC4174NBTRay Tyquin
3TYPICAL BANQUET115426.68Gillian Apps
4GEM'S ROCKET6653NBTDale Ashton
5MOORBEL BETTY127826.30Brian Thornhill
6SURFING SALLY627626.75Ronald Webb
7FULL COUNT428527.16Rodney Mcdonald
8GAZMICK CHARLIE662726.43Garry Abernethy
Race No. 9Bats Fruits Stakes8:30 PM
5 event over 453 metres at Cowra Of $600 Prizemoney.
1st: $450 2nd: $90 3rd: $60.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1AVONDALE FOX538527.00Alita Funnell
2DANA BIG KARL232426.37Rodney Mcdonald
3CRUSTY BLACKJACK663726.72John Gebrail
4ALEENA'S CHANCE188426.79Lorraine Roy
5LETHAL AND READY355727.45Robert Harrison
6OLD TORANA155226.48Lynn Maney
7COLD AS ICE476727.96Warren Marriott
8STEEL CARGO8884NBTRay Tyquin
9NICHOLE GOOGS777727.09Lisa Worthy
10ROB DA ROBBER8485NBTJohn Gebrail
Race No. 10Bats Fruits Stakes8:45 PM
5 event over 453 metres at Cowra Of $600 Prizemoney.
1st: $450 2nd: $90 3rd: $60.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1GAZMICK CRAIG5463NBTGarry Abernethy
2TOM HORN241827.30Lorraine Roy
3RAMBLING BANQUET774426.41Gillian Apps
4SPRING BLING5472NBTWarren Marriott
5DUSTY SIGNS267727.06Alita Funnell
6SURFIN' DAZZA2485NBTDarren Mines
7NO BEARX45626.46John Gebrail
8MOSSMAN744326.79Garry Sheather
9CARLI DEE485726.82Rodney Mcdonald
10FEARLESS FREDDY786726.82Lisa Worthy