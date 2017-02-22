Race No. 4 Marks Pumps Stakes 7:15 PM

5 event over 327 metres at Cowra Of $420 Prizemoney.

1st: $300 2nd: $70 3rd: $50.

No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer

1 OPAL KING 3887 19.12 Lisa Worthy

2 TINY GAZMICK 2378 19.14 Garry Abernethy

3 BEVERLY DALE 3447 19.20 John Scott

4 JACOBITE GHOST 8555 19.84 Derek Kerr

5 EMOTION SICKNESS 7723 19.37 Garry Sheather

6 THAT'S THE GO 5762 19.02 Alita Funnell

7 DANA SCAR 2463 18.95 Rodney Mcdonald

8 KITBOOLOU PRETTY 4833 19.10 Glen Prestwidge

9 WHAT'S THE GOSS 6674 19.56 Michael Holgate