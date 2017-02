Race No. 5 Sires On Ice 0-2 Wins Stakes 1:36 PM

MX event over 516 metres at Dubbo Of $1,230 Prizemoney.

1st: $800 2nd: $245 3rd: $185.

No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer

1 CARLI DEE 3448 NBT Rodney Mcdonald

2 HE'S DEMANDING 1357 30.20 Andrew Jones

3 CAN'T BE DONE 6616 NBT Mark Wicks

4 SON OF ZEUS 5562 30.85 Timothy Towney

6 OLDMATE BEN 7734 30.59 Robert Ingram

7 DIVORCE ME 5728 30.31 Glenda Bush