Greyhound Box Draw For Gosford - Thursday, 16 February 2017
Race No. 1Welcome To Gosford Maiden3:34 PM
M event over 400 metres at Gosford Of $1,275 Prizemoney.
1st: $830 2nd: $255 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1WHERE'S MY MOOLA664623.27Rita Nicolaou
2OVER THE BORDER565524.12Paul Roderick
3ARMATREE ALICE323523.58Gary Stewart
4REDNECK GIRL235723.58Luke Ellis
5BLACK BUCKET BOY246324.00Robbie Neville
6GO TONK GO-NBTRaymond Zahra
7FANCY SWUFF383724.15Chad Garrard
8TEEVEE REMA6564NBTBeverley Sloan
9BLACK POSEIDON87NBTCaroline Psilos
Race No. 2Teds Pest Control Maiden3:51 PM
M event over 400 metres at Gosford Of $1,275 Prizemoney.
1st: $830 2nd: $255 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1GO FANGS GO8757NBTRaymond Zahra
2JEP DARK KIDZ8624.26Robert Delaney
3AM I DOOMED7524.28Raelee Shearer
4GRAND HONEY MOON685823.88Chad Garrard
5BLOOD BROTHERS364824.24Terry Callen
6FORTUNE CALLS484623.87Rita Nicolaou
7SONGKRAN ODESSA754NBTMelvyn Daley
8WILD TIFI-NBTPeter Mattress
9BLACK POSEIDON87NBTCaroline Psilos
Race No. 3Ladbrokes.com.au Stakes4:12 PM
5 event over 400 metres at Gosford Of $1,380 Prizemoney.
1st: $900 2nd: $275 3rd: $205.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SUBMARINE311323.27Morgan Fenwick-benjes
2CAMPO'S CHINA6138NBTAdam Campton
3CHOSEN DIAMOND1346NBTTerry Priest
4DAZZA LEE514823.43Keith Pedrana
5SUBLIME SULL8638NBTTerry Priest
6ZIAM124523.61Ronald Patterson
7HUNTER'S CHARM413523.07Paul Roderick
8SOPHISTRY6486NBTTamara Ball
9LAURIE'S PREMIER685423.30Rita Nicolaou
10MIGHTY MARLOW5X86NBTMelvyn Daley
Race No. 4Central Coast Locksmiths Mdn4:37 PM
M event over 400 metres at Gosford Of $1,275 Prizemoney.
1st: $830 2nd: $255 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SWIFT SWUFF654523.86Chad Garrard
2SUPER BEAST6772NBTTerry Callen
3BRAXTON446223.87Beverley Sloan
4ALLONSY FIRE-NBTJohn James
5SUPREME MARLO438623.72Morgan Fenwick-benjes
6TODDY-NBTHarry Sarkis
7GILBERT GRAPE8NBTChrystal Hensing
8NIC'S KARMA524824.23Rita Nicolaou
9BLACK POSEIDON87NBTCaroline Psilos
Race No. 5All Town Skips 1w Stakes4:54 PM
5 event over 515 metres at Gosford Of $2,310 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,500 2nd: $460 3rd: $350.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1FIRE AND SMOKE6214NBTChristopher Carl
2HERE COMES HARRY425XNBTCharlie Lamb
3DASHANDY JACK3434NBTAndrew Crouch
4PETITE KAINANE234430.34Ronald Patterson
5PROUD RACER266XNBTPaul Roderick
6ZIGGY CRUEL2133NBTDeon Hansen
7ALLONSY GRACE1222NBTJohn James
8EXULTANT2412NBTAndrew Crouch
Race No. 6Steve Blyth Electrical Stakes5:14 PM
4/5 event over 400 metres at Gosford Of $1,645 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,070 2nd: $330 3rd: $245.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1AFRICAN WOMAN178823.17Warren Slade
2RIKASSO LILLY368823.02Michelle Shambler
3ANOTHER KAINANE644822.92Robert Delaney
4LAST LINE274523.38Louise Mcgee
5LEE BOOBOO174622.99Keith Pedrana
6AVONDALE ASTRO353423.04Bruce Taylor
7VEERHOFF6717NBTChristopher Carl
8LAURIE'S GIRL184123.28Simon Ma
9LAURIE'S PREMIER685423.30Rita Nicolaou
10MIGHTY MARLOW5X86NBTMelvyn Daley
Race No. 7Ladbrokes.com.au 1w Stakes5:38 PM
5 event over 515 metres at Gosford Of $2,310 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,500 2nd: $460 3rd: $350.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1MAHAL BILLIE6417NBTGeorge Brodie
2DISENGAGE782630.33Chad Garrard
3KING LOGIE1257NBTCarole Eaton
4TEXAS TEA485731.03Shane Sinclair-wadham
5VIVA OPAL5826NBTCarol Hudson
6GUN FLASH MACK8764NBTPatrick Mckinnon
7HAPPY RACER1488NBTPaul Roderick
8ESTEEMED566130.33Peter Mattress
Race No. 8Woy Woy Poultry Stakes5:57 PM
4/5 event over 515 metres at Gosford Of $2,460 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,600 2nd: $490 3rd: $370.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1RED CALIBRE327829.89John Callaughan
2BLUE MCQUEEN163X30.51Shane Hill
3COMPARE243430.57Christine Proctor
4SALINA FIRE755630.53Owen Langley
5OCEAN REALM2115NBTCaroline Psilos
6FLEET FOOT MACK1765NBTPatrick Mckinnon
7INKJET KEROMA231430.09Dennis Stewart
8ESKY LID332230.22Chad Garrard
9PINE TREE654630.10Lisa Lamb
10IBROX PRINCE443530.16William Dance
Race No. 9Rapid Clean Central Coast Stks6:12 PM
5 event over 515 metres at Gosford Of $2,310 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,500 2nd: $460 3rd: $350.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1CHASE THE DREAM3117NBTMark Tailby
2KINLOCH HILL182530.56Shane Hill
3AUSSIE DUCK155430.11Nancy Mcintosh
4JACK YA ZIPPER633830.55Chad Garrard
5DEEJAY FRANKIE626630.29Lindsay Davis
6TILIKUM137230.59Chrystal Hensing
7SWIFT RAIN15129.78Michael Manuel
8ONE FOR TIGER638330.11Robert Tyson
9IBROX PRINCE443530.16William Dance
10BULLSEYE665630.02William Dance
Race No. 10Beards Concrete Pump Hire Stks6:27 PM
5 event over 400 metres at Gosford Of $1,380 Prizemoney.
1st: $900 2nd: $275 3rd: $205.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1BIT OAKEY354623.22Shane Ebbeck
2COP THAT BARTLEY775823.65Gary Brown
3SCREAMING MAGPIE774624.20Keith Jarvis
4SAUCY SULL2775NBTTerry Priest
5WATO'S DREAM1323.44Adam Campton
6GROWLER756623.77Graeme Ball
7FASHION QUEEN841723.18Carole Eaton
8TEEVEE ROSCOE324623.38Beverley Sloan
9MIGHTY MARLOW5X86NBTMelvyn Daley
10LAURIE'S PREMIER685423.30Rita Nicolaou
Race No. 11Steve Whalland Race Imgs Stks6:48 PM
5 event over 400 metres at Gosford Of $1,380 Prizemoney.
1st: $900 2nd: $275 3rd: $205.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1CAPPUCCINO MISS851524.71Kevin Brown
2SHANDI81X7NBTTerry Callen
3WAR ARROW6745NBTRaymond Zahra
4MINZA MARLOW888724.26Dennis Tuckwell
5CARAMEL OPAL218NBTCarol Hudson
6MIGHTY RUBEN315724.18Louise Mcgee
7SPOT THE ZIPPER414823.51Warren Slade
8SURE ONE8638NBTMelvyn Daley
9MIGHTY MARLOW5X86NBTMelvyn Daley
10LAURIE'S PREMIER685423.30Rita Nicolaou