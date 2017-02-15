Greyhound Box Draw For Lithgow - Saturday, 18 February 2017
Race No. 1Wang Royal Hotel Maiden12:00 PM
M event over 414 metres at Lithgow Of $300 Prizemoney.
1st: $210 2nd: $60 3rd: $30.
1st: $210 2nd: $60 3rd: $30.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1RICK'S MATE644325.12Leonard Polidano
2LITTLE LIZZIE8682NBTRaelene Mcnamara
3DESPICABLE SHANE6588NBTMitchell Pryce
4LEXUS BANNER242725.46Barry Gibbons
5WICKED SASSY5575NBTRandall Walter
6LAKESIDE65NBTRaymond Gold
7WILLOW TORQUE5478NBTBradley Van Deinsen
8BETTER THEN THEM667625.49Stan Stanford
9NIGHT THIEF568NBTPatrick Daly
10BREAD HEAD478NBTDaniel Marshall
Race No. 2Lansdowne Hotel Maiden12:15 PM
M event over 287 metres at Lithgow Of $300 Prizemoney.
1st: $210 2nd: $60 3rd: $30.
1st: $210 2nd: $60 3rd: $30.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SEE YA THURSDAY5343NBTDarren Wort
2SWEET PARK283717.43Jacqueline Davis
3MADAM SHACOBY75517.96Terrence Northey
4FONICAZ LUCY6757NBTPeter Parker
5DESPICABLE BENT6747NBTMitchell Pryce
6HARTLEY STEPH-NBTIan Robinson
7DESPICABLE CASEY658717.44Mitchell Pryce
8GOTTA BLAST-NBTGregory Mclaughlin
9IZZI FAIR74817.74John Chapman
10THERMAL MAGIC757719.01Mark Arncliffe
Race No. 3Lithgow Workmens Club Stakes12:30 PM
5 event over 506 metres at Lithgow Of $395 Prizemoney.
1st: $270 2nd: $85 3rd: $40.
1st: $270 2nd: $85 3rd: $40.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1FLASH TOFF2164NBTMark Arncliffe
2DESPICABLE JOHN73X5NBTSarah Easey
3RED MAGIC5366NBTLisa Worthy
4DESPICABLE BETTY8827NBTSarah Easey
5DUSTY SIGNS626730.40Alita Funnell
6UNIQUE CHLOE767630.26Andrew Jones
7DESPICABLE FIONA5674NBTMitchell Pryce
8BUGATTI ELLE64X830.67Jacqueline Davis
9SPRING NITRO548630.59Ray Tyquin
10RUNWAY REBEL685730.40Carol Stuart
Race No. 4Portland Hotels Maiden12:45 PM
M event over 287 metres at Lithgow Of $300 Prizemoney.
1st: $210 2nd: $60 3rd: $30.
1st: $210 2nd: $60 3rd: $30.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1DESPICABLE SKYE567NBTMitchell Pryce
2ELITE SORT-NBTHolly Speed
3LINZ776717.19Rudolf Kaliwoda
4TRACEY ANNE426817.70Ray Tyquin
5DILLABELLE8668NBTMichael Holgate
6ADOLESCENT6NBTAndrew Mathias
7AWESOME BABY887718.15John Chapman
8MILO MAN-NBTCharlie Dimech
9DORA'S MAP8566NBTMichael Holgate
10COLYTON LASS78418.15Allan Laverty
Race No. 5Westfund Healthcare Stakes1:00 PM
4/5 event over 506 metres at Lithgow Of $440 Prizemoney.
1st: $300 2nd: $95 3rd: $45.
1st: $300 2nd: $95 3rd: $45.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1MY MAN768630.28Tracey Leece
2HOT AN FANCY7865NBTPeter Parker
3ROB GEORGE746630.47George Poulton
4RUDOLPH RED466631.02Ray Tyquin
5BUGATTI ROYALE647830.99Jacqueline Davis
6BUGATTI CRUZ526830.01Jacqueline Davis
7LIGHT 'EM STELLA5183NBTCasie O'neil
8OHANA NICHOLAS145431.35Diane Wells
Race No. 6Portland Rsl Club Stakes1:15 PM
4/5 event over 414 metres at Lithgow Of $440 Prizemoney.
1st: $300 2nd: $95 3rd: $45.
1st: $300 2nd: $95 3rd: $45.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SHOSHE265424.79Raymond Gold
2BUGATTI DART782524.69Charles Fazzino
3DISCO DUCK3136NBTJeffrey Mooney
4SHAYLA MARIE653625.07Clifford Rushworth
5KIWI EXPRESS861725.08Mark Arncliffe
6PRINCETOWN763624.99Bradley Van Deinsen
7KIHAEL DIVA215324.69James Farrell
8EAT SOME CAKE572325.41Diane Wells
9AFTER LISA5378NBTPatrick Daly
10SHOOT FRUITS8743NBTPeter Parker
Race No. 7Sunnyridge Meats Stakes1:30 PM
4/5 event over 287 metres at Lithgow Of $440 Prizemoney.
1st: $300 2nd: $95 3rd: $45.
1st: $300 2nd: $95 3rd: $45.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1DANI KELLAFORNIA8168NBTYvonne Harris
2JAMIE'S BOY4545NBTRichard Polidano
3BETTY BOO BOO837817.30Holly Speed
4NORE MAC3417NBTRay Tyquin
5MAGIC FIDDLER735417.05Patricia Dean
6DRIFTWAY DARLING753517.60Gregory Mclaughlin
7LUCY IN DISGUISE357817.17John Chapman
8NOAH'S PARK157116.79Jacqueline Davis
9BUGATTI MAGIC754617.04Jacqueline Davis
10TOPPER WEBB538717.57Diane Wells
Race No. 8C & W Printing Stakes1:45 PM
5 event over 287 metres at Lithgow Of $395 Prizemoney.
1st: $270 2nd: $85 3rd: $40.
1st: $270 2nd: $85 3rd: $40.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1APACHE SHACOBY421417.35Terrence Northey
2OPTIMYSTIC3172NBTFrank Nicol
3FLYING BARRY MAC3668NBTGregory Mclaughlin
4TURBO HEART1666NBTHolly Speed
5SURF DYLANX127NBTDarren Mines
6MY GIDGET471617.13Harley Rawson
7RECIPROCAL177718.01Barry Conwell
8VIENNA SHACOBY1226NBTTerrence Northey
9HILLS GHOST4136NBTSteven Nash
10JANDAMURRA LASS8555NBTJames Farrell
Race No. 9Diana & Terry Banks Stakes2:00 PM
5 event over 414 metres at Lithgow Of $395 Prizemoney.
1st: $270 2nd: $85 3rd: $40.
1st: $270 2nd: $85 3rd: $40.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1NEARLY LILLY472725.14Bradley Van Deinsen
2LIGHT 'EM DAPH414725.46Casie O'neil
3SURFIN' DAZZA324825.31Darren Mines
4UNIT COMMANDER526625.00Nicholas Tremain
5LADY MOONLIGHT315NBTMalcolm Agnew
6TUXEDO JACK663224.93Raymond Gold
7WITH THEM631725.11Paul Roach
8HARTLEY MATT4631NBTIan Robinson
9CRUSTY BLACKJACK566325.57John Gebrail
10GRAND SENORITA417825.52Alita Funnell
Race No. 10Commercial Hotel Motel Stakes2:15 PM
5 event over 414 metres at Lithgow Of $395 Prizemoney.
1st: $270 2nd: $85 3rd: $40.
1st: $270 2nd: $85 3rd: $40.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1REMA'S STONE3X37NBTEdward Foyle
2JERSEY BANNER167NBTBarry Gibbons
3RAVEN UNKA771525.82Craig Jackson
4CAREER ONE1773NBTSarah Hopkins
5ANDY BOY CARGO376825.28Robert Sonter
6SAVANNA'S KISS514725.33Leonard Polidano
7EL RUBY251525.27Mark Arncliffe
8AVONDALE FOX553824.85Alita Funnell
9WHERE'S SHOWY843625.48Peter Parker
10SEMI TRAILER7346NBTLeonard Polidano