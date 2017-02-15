Race No. 1 Wang Royal Hotel Maiden 12:00 PM

M event over 414 metres at Lithgow Of $300 Prizemoney.

1st: $210 2nd: $60 3rd: $30.

No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer

1 RICK'S MATE 6443 25.12 Leonard Polidano

2 LITTLE LIZZIE 8682 NBT Raelene Mcnamara

3 DESPICABLE SHANE 6588 NBT Mitchell Pryce

4 LEXUS BANNER 2427 25.46 Barry Gibbons

5 WICKED SASSY 5575 NBT Randall Walter

6 LAKESIDE 65 NBT Raymond Gold

7 WILLOW TORQUE 5478 NBT Bradley Van Deinsen

8 BETTER THEN THEM 6676 25.49 Stan Stanford

9 NIGHT THIEF 568 NBT Patrick Daly