Greyhound Box Draw For Richmond C - Wednesday, 28 December 2016
Race No. 1Ladbrokes Maiden Final Maiden Se…3:39 PM
M event over 400 metres at Richmond c Of $970 Prizemoney.
1st: $635 2nd: $195 3rd: $140.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1ALWAYS LATE25123.17Lakis Michael
2WINSOME ROSSI223.45Todd Barnes
3BELIVET53223.40Ronald Alcock
4RICK'S MATE832223.33Leonard Polidano
5GLENGARRIE BOY122.83Mark Gatt
6PICK IT UP123.24Joanne Zammit
7DON'T TELL JO624223.20Frank Sanotti
8MUM'S A YAPPER4123.38Pauline Moran
9ROCKIN' TONIGHT5323.42Christine Proctor
10MISS CALABASAS464323.27Justin King
Race No. 2Richmondgreyhounds.com.au Mdn3:54 PM
M event over 535 metres at Richmond c Of $870 Prizemoney.
1st: $570 2nd: $170 3rd: $130.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SUCCATASH7NBTPaul Boyd
2FROSTY SUN3363NBTAllan Stewart
3BACK COUNTRY475432.03Sarah Hopkins
4MARJ PETAL53NBTDarryl Wilson
5ONE LAST PARTY74NBTGeorge Tyrpenou
6FLASH LOCK228231.70Ian Betts
7MACHINO MORSO6486NBTJustin King
8FONICAZ LUCY246731.61Adam Campton
9YOUR MY LOVE568632.38Peter Dennis
Race No. 3Angostura Llb Maiden4:14 PM
M event over 400 metres at Richmond c Of $870 Prizemoney.
1st: $570 2nd: $170 3rd: $130.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1WHISPERING RAINXNBTBeth Cook
2HICKORY WIND-NBTBenjamin Mccauley
3FLASH TOFF762823.85Mark Arncliffe
4TOPPER MISS3NBTFrances Harris
5DOSSY'S FANCY633523.62Penny Williams
6BIG BUTTERS6NBTAndrew Crouch
7BAD BOY KOBY-NBTMary Farrugia
8INEKA'S CHARM23423.10George Tyrpenou
9SASHA BANKS344623.00Mathew Wotton
10CLASSY BULLETT684624.16Allan Stewart
Race No. 4Nye Race Night Dec 31 Mdn4:40 PM
M event over 400 metres at Richmond c Of $870 Prizemoney.
1st: $570 2nd: $170 3rd: $130.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1PORSHA LANE-NBTNathan Hedley
2MAGIC CULPRIT3423.47Terry Craig
3FAT BOY'S BABY426323.30Allan King
4CAPPUCCINO MISS3NBTKevin Brown
5FUTURISTIC623.92William Bright
6IRISH QUEST334223.91Penny Williams
7WINSOME DASH-NBTTodd Barnes
8TOPPER SOHO2NBTFrances Harris
9FLOOR CROSSER724.04Keith Waddington
10MIDNIGHT LOKI246623.61Raymond Thomas
Race No. 5Racingtoarespectedfuture.com Stk…4:57 PM
M1/M2/M3 event over 400 metres at Richmond c Of $979 Prizemoney.
1st: $635 2nd: $195 3rd: $149.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1HASHTAG DREW552423.07Raymond Toomey
2ASSERTIVE OSTIE535623.20Diane Wells
3GUN FORCE745323.10Antonio Teofilo
4CRACKED MODEL818122.95Keith Waddington
5FREDYS FLASH513623.08Ian Betts
6MY GIRL MAZ668223.15Daniel Mcdonald
7DEBBIE'S PRINCE657522.78Owen Langley
8SOUL BREAKING111122.83Glen Ginn
9PRINCETOWN287622.84Bradley Van Deinsen
10PABLO CRUZ756422.79Benjamin Mccauley
Race No. 6Castlewood Kitchens Final 5th Gr…5:20 PM
5 event over 330 metres at Richmond c Of $970 Prizemoney.
1st: $635 2nd: $195 3rd: $140.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1CLASSY IMPACT251118.79John Buttsworth
2AUTOMATED643118.60Jason Magri
3ONLY TWO114218.93Ross Brewer
4GLEN STAR145118.73Jacqueline Davis
5AUROURA'S SATIN257218.93George Tyrpenou
6EARLY SHIRLEY87X218.85Stanley Beckingham
7OSSY SUZY11119.01Joanne Zammit
8MALO311118.92Raymond Maitland
9SHOWTIME LUCY355218.80Brian Smoothy
10FATHER TOM278219.21Mark Davidson
Race No. 7Giavisor Australia 1w Stakes5:45 PM
5 event over 535 metres at Richmond c Of $1,230 Prizemoney.
1st: $800 2nd: $245 3rd: $185.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1TWISTEN TWIRL842631.19Fay Wotton
2TEXAS TEA4454NBTShane Sinclair-wadham
3WINSOME TOBY123331.05Leanne Barnes
4TRIPLE CROWN BEA322431.24Thomas Fink
5OHANA NICHOLAS646231.82Diane Wells
6AWAKE THE MOJO1537NBTShaun Flaherty
7BROKEN ENGLISH4228NBTRaymond Lacava
8LIKE ZEUS14NBTPeter Falas
9BRANDY FLASH654431.63Ian Betts
10JIGGER877531.46Mathew Wotton
Race No. 8#richmond_greys Stakes6:00 PM
4/5 event over 535 metres at Richmond c Of $1,310 Prizemoney.
1st: $850 2nd: $270 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1EURELIA'S DUST855330.92Joseph Proietto
2ELLE NETTE LEE763530.99Deane Smith
3IMA BIG UNIT348532.08Paul Boyd
4IN FULL BLOOM618830.73Brian Smoothy
5GATE JUAN886430.68George Borg
6WINSOME SANDY7148NBTDamien Lee
7KENZALI672830.92Hagob Tatian
8STILTON COMBAT861331.04Warren Bolwell
9LEGS LIKE ELLE476831.10Joseph Mcfadyen
10WOOSTER7456NBTAllan Stewart
Race No. 9Globe Memorial Company Stks6:15 PM
5 event over 618 metres at Richmond c Of $1,310 Prizemoney.
1st: $850 2nd: $270 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1BROOKLYN DANCE877736.49Rodney Stewart
2MIDNIGHT HARMONY575336.92Ian Bonham
4FIVE TWO ZERO657436.41Mark Arncliffe
5DANLEE NIGHT OUT5453NBTDarren Sultana
7PAROLEE768636.53Stephen Kutnjak
8SMOKE DA JUDGE751437.14John Callaughan
Race No. 10Grnsw Pathways Stakes6:36 PM
5 event over 330 metres at Richmond c Of $970 Prizemoney.
1st: $635 2nd: $195 3rd: $140.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SHE'S BOOM BROWZ885518.98Christopher Cathcart
2DESPICABLE ABBIE747619.58Raymond Smith
3HURRICANE JEWEL6537NBTDamien Lee
4KAVA BLADE575619.75Robert Hancock
5KATIE ELIZABETH886319.59Ian Bonham
6NICHOLE GOOGS5686NBTLisa Worthy
7KIWI FIVE768519.28Deane Smith
8CHEW STAR4556NBTLeanne Barnes
9PRIDE OF ATHENS576719.55Fay Wotton
10SNOWY'S FANCY4868NBTSarah Hopkins
Race No. 11Kevin Waters Towing Stakes6:58 PM
3/4 event over 400 metres at Richmond c Of $1,150 Prizemoney.
1st: $750 2nd: $230 3rd: $170.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1FANCY TEE565622.63Keith Pedrana
2SWITCH COLOURS677122.83Ronald Alcock
3SOOTY OAK252X22.75Ronald Alcock
4CURLY MAGIC541822.59George Borg
6UPSTATE FANCY156722.63Paul Bigeni
7BELIMBA MASERATI755423.03Mathew Wotton
8KHUMBA658222.68Ronald Alcock