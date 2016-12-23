Greyhound Box Draw For Richmond C - Wednesday, 28 December 2016

Race No. 1 Ladbrokes Maiden Final Maiden Se… 3:39 PM M event over 400 metres at Richmond c Of $970 Prizemoney.

1st: $635 2nd: $195 3rd: $140. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 ALWAYS LATE 251 23.17 Lakis Michael 2 WINSOME ROSSI 2 23.45 Todd Barnes 3 BELIVET 532 23.40 Ronald Alcock 4 RICK'S MATE 8322 23.33 Leonard Polidano 5 GLENGARRIE BOY 1 22.83 Mark Gatt 6 PICK IT UP 1 23.24 Joanne Zammit 7 DON'T TELL JO 6242 23.20 Frank Sanotti 8 MUM'S A YAPPER 41 23.38 Pauline Moran 9 ROCKIN' TONIGHT 53 23.42 Christine Proctor 10 MISS CALABASAS 4643 23.27 Justin King

Race No. 2 Richmondgreyhounds.com.au Mdn 3:54 PM M event over 535 metres at Richmond c Of $870 Prizemoney.

1st: $570 2nd: $170 3rd: $130. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 SUCCATASH 7 NBT Paul Boyd 2 FROSTY SUN 3363 NBT Allan Stewart 3 BACK COUNTRY 4754 32.03 Sarah Hopkins 4 MARJ PETAL 53 NBT Darryl Wilson 5 ONE LAST PARTY 74 NBT George Tyrpenou 6 FLASH LOCK 2282 31.70 Ian Betts 7 MACHINO MORSO 6486 NBT Justin King 8 FONICAZ LUCY 2467 31.61 Adam Campton 9 YOUR MY LOVE 5686 32.38 Peter Dennis

Race No. 3 Angostura Llb Maiden 4:14 PM M event over 400 metres at Richmond c Of $870 Prizemoney.

1st: $570 2nd: $170 3rd: $130. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 WHISPERING RAIN X NBT Beth Cook 2 HICKORY WIND - NBT Benjamin Mccauley 3 FLASH TOFF 7628 23.85 Mark Arncliffe 4 TOPPER MISS 3 NBT Frances Harris 5 DOSSY'S FANCY 6335 23.62 Penny Williams 6 BIG BUTTERS 6 NBT Andrew Crouch 7 BAD BOY KOBY - NBT Mary Farrugia 8 INEKA'S CHARM 234 23.10 George Tyrpenou 9 SASHA BANKS 3446 23.00 Mathew Wotton 10 CLASSY BULLETT 6846 24.16 Allan Stewart

Race No. 4 Nye Race Night Dec 31 Mdn 4:40 PM M event over 400 metres at Richmond c Of $870 Prizemoney.

1st: $570 2nd: $170 3rd: $130. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 PORSHA LANE - NBT Nathan Hedley 2 MAGIC CULPRIT 34 23.47 Terry Craig 3 FAT BOY'S BABY 4263 23.30 Allan King 4 CAPPUCCINO MISS 3 NBT Kevin Brown 5 FUTURISTIC 6 23.92 William Bright 6 IRISH QUEST 3342 23.91 Penny Williams 7 WINSOME DASH - NBT Todd Barnes 8 TOPPER SOHO 2 NBT Frances Harris 9 FLOOR CROSSER 7 24.04 Keith Waddington 10 MIDNIGHT LOKI 2466 23.61 Raymond Thomas

Race No. 5 Racingtoarespectedfuture.com Stk… 4:57 PM M1/M2/M3 event over 400 metres at Richmond c Of $979 Prizemoney.

1st: $635 2nd: $195 3rd: $149. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 HASHTAG DREW 5524 23.07 Raymond Toomey 2 ASSERTIVE OSTIE 5356 23.20 Diane Wells 3 GUN FORCE 7453 23.10 Antonio Teofilo 4 CRACKED MODEL 8181 22.95 Keith Waddington 5 FREDYS FLASH 5136 23.08 Ian Betts 6 MY GIRL MAZ 6682 23.15 Daniel Mcdonald 7 DEBBIE'S PRINCE 6575 22.78 Owen Langley 8 SOUL BREAKING 1111 22.83 Glen Ginn 9 PRINCETOWN 2876 22.84 Bradley Van Deinsen 10 PABLO CRUZ 7564 22.79 Benjamin Mccauley

Race No. 6 Castlewood Kitchens Final 5th Gr… 5:20 PM 5 event over 330 metres at Richmond c Of $970 Prizemoney.

1st: $635 2nd: $195 3rd: $140. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 CLASSY IMPACT 2511 18.79 John Buttsworth 2 AUTOMATED 6431 18.60 Jason Magri 3 ONLY TWO 1142 18.93 Ross Brewer 4 GLEN STAR 1451 18.73 Jacqueline Davis 5 AUROURA'S SATIN 2572 18.93 George Tyrpenou 6 EARLY SHIRLEY 87X2 18.85 Stanley Beckingham 7 OSSY SUZY 111 19.01 Joanne Zammit 8 MALO 3111 18.92 Raymond Maitland 9 SHOWTIME LUCY 3552 18.80 Brian Smoothy 10 FATHER TOM 2782 19.21 Mark Davidson

Race No. 7 Giavisor Australia 1w Stakes 5:45 PM 5 event over 535 metres at Richmond c Of $1,230 Prizemoney.

1st: $800 2nd: $245 3rd: $185. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 TWISTEN TWIRL 8426 31.19 Fay Wotton 2 TEXAS TEA 4454 NBT Shane Sinclair-wadham 3 WINSOME TOBY 1233 31.05 Leanne Barnes 4 TRIPLE CROWN BEA 3224 31.24 Thomas Fink 5 OHANA NICHOLAS 6462 31.82 Diane Wells 6 AWAKE THE MOJO 1537 NBT Shaun Flaherty 7 BROKEN ENGLISH 4228 NBT Raymond Lacava 8 LIKE ZEUS 14 NBT Peter Falas 9 BRANDY FLASH 6544 31.63 Ian Betts 10 JIGGER 8775 31.46 Mathew Wotton

Race No. 8 #richmond_greys Stakes 6:00 PM 4/5 event over 535 metres at Richmond c Of $1,310 Prizemoney.

1st: $850 2nd: $270 3rd: $190. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 EURELIA'S DUST 8553 30.92 Joseph Proietto 2 ELLE NETTE LEE 7635 30.99 Deane Smith 3 IMA BIG UNIT 3485 32.08 Paul Boyd 4 IN FULL BLOOM 6188 30.73 Brian Smoothy 5 GATE JUAN 8864 30.68 George Borg 6 WINSOME SANDY 7148 NBT Damien Lee 7 KENZALI 6728 30.92 Hagob Tatian 8 STILTON COMBAT 8613 31.04 Warren Bolwell 9 LEGS LIKE ELLE 4768 31.10 Joseph Mcfadyen 10 WOOSTER 7456 NBT Allan Stewart

Race No. 9 Globe Memorial Company Stks 6:15 PM 5 event over 618 metres at Richmond c Of $1,310 Prizemoney.

1st: $850 2nd: $270 3rd: $190. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 BROOKLYN DANCE 8777 36.49 Rodney Stewart 2 MIDNIGHT HARMONY 5753 36.92 Ian Bonham 4 FIVE TWO ZERO 6574 36.41 Mark Arncliffe 5 DANLEE NIGHT OUT 5453 NBT Darren Sultana 7 PAROLEE 7686 36.53 Stephen Kutnjak 8 SMOKE DA JUDGE 7514 37.14 John Callaughan

Race No. 10 Grnsw Pathways Stakes 6:36 PM 5 event over 330 metres at Richmond c Of $970 Prizemoney.

1st: $635 2nd: $195 3rd: $140. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 SHE'S BOOM BROWZ 8855 18.98 Christopher Cathcart 2 DESPICABLE ABBIE 7476 19.58 Raymond Smith 3 HURRICANE JEWEL 6537 NBT Damien Lee 4 KAVA BLADE 5756 19.75 Robert Hancock 5 KATIE ELIZABETH 8863 19.59 Ian Bonham 6 NICHOLE GOOGS 5686 NBT Lisa Worthy 7 KIWI FIVE 7685 19.28 Deane Smith 8 CHEW STAR 4556 NBT Leanne Barnes 9 PRIDE OF ATHENS 5767 19.55 Fay Wotton 10 SNOWY'S FANCY 4868 NBT Sarah Hopkins