Greyhound Box Draw For Tamworth - Saturday, 25 February 2017
Race No. 1Volunteers Appreciation Maiden1:30 PM
M event over 340 metres at Tamworth Of $450 Prizemoney.
1st: $300 2nd: $100 3rd: $50.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1TRALEE MOLLY474620.86Peter Midson
2JUNALA JOHN245420.94John Eather
3DEVINE MIRTH8543NBTHayden Munn
4LUCAS VALLEY5655NBTMichael Ruttley
5MR. HORIZONTAL220.82Valerie Cleghorn
6ORLOV RAIDER445621.20Lloyd Metcalf Jnr
7TYPHOON GINA64NBTKevin Sills
8KNUCKLE SANDWICH3442NBTMark Craig
9DEVINE ONYX68NBTPatrick Parrelli
Race No. 2Lure Driver Appreciation Maiden1:50 PM
5 event over 340 metres at Tamworth Of $470 Prizemoney.
1st: $320 2nd: $100 3rd: $50.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1CHERRY CREAM485720.49Valerie Cleghorn
2MAJOR DUDE71X220.26Melanie Mabbott
3WERRISTON GIRL124820.20Peter Midson
4RED WITCH614420.61Robert Ryan
5FIRE FLY HUEI124320.29Peter Midson
6CLASSIC RAIDER666620.03Lloyd Metcalf Jnr
7RIVAL KEV317420.65Kevin Smith
8POPPY'S SNOOKIE552819.99Kenneth Bell
Race No. 3Kootingal Quality Meats Apprec. …2:10 PM
5 event over 340 metres at Tamworth Of $470 Prizemoney.
1st: $320 2nd: $100 3rd: $50.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1BLACK CONGO4136NBTValerie Cleghorn
2CHERRY VALLEY1864NBTDaniel Eveleigh
3KITTY NOTE788820.83Arthur Wright
4KING TRALEE212320.61Peter Midson
5BAD WIFE477620.72Robert Ryan
6JOSEFINA645220.91Benjamin Spence
7KNOCKA'S GODDESS4413NBTBrendan Allen
8MULWEE RED165820.63Alexander Verhagen
Race No. 4Regional Australia Bank Stakes2:30 PM
5 event over 340 metres at Tamworth Of $470 Prizemoney.
1st: $320 2nd: $100 3rd: $50.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1MULWEE SENOR618420.61Ranald Dawes
2LA SPOOKIE5888NBTTroy Cooper
3TANGLE FERN434120.87Kevin Smith
4VAL'S ROSE BABY225320.86Valerie Cleghorn
5TRALEE ANNA125NBTMelanie Mabbott
6DIDDY RIOT127520.83Mark Munn
7STICK ON TICK688820.43Donald Jackson
8LOST PROFIT727720.27Robert Ryan
Race No. 5Duke's Ice Appreciation Stakes2:50 PM
5 event over 340 metres at Tamworth Of $470 Prizemoney.
1st: $320 2nd: $100 3rd: $50.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1TILLY VALLEYX887NBTMark Munn
2THIRD TWIN3623NBTRodney Marlow
3TANGLES VALLEY455221.05Benjamin Spence
4PALM VALLEY7756NBTMichael Ruttley
6CULLINAN RAIDER771620.93Lloyd Metcalf Jnr
7SLINKY VALLEY6876NBTHayden Munn
8TYPHOON HUGH255820.30Carl Stackman
Race No. 6Mikeloren Patisserie Apprec. Mdn3:10 PM
M event over 402 metres at Tamworth Of $450 Prizemoney.
1st: $300 2nd: $100 3rd: $50.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1LORD ELLIS6465NBTKevin Smith
2TYPHOON CLIVE45NBTKevin Sills
3TRALEE MAZ746NBTMelanie Mabbott
4SLIGHT MISHAP322224.61Kevin Smith
6HORTENSIA RAIDER775424.82Lloyd Metcalf Jnr
7DEVINE REALM5NBTPatrick Parrelli
8SPRING CHARRA6NBTJohn Eather
Race No. 7Jc Painting Appreciation Stakes3:30 PM
5 event over 402 metres at Tamworth Of $470 Prizemoney.
1st: $320 2nd: $100 3rd: $50.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1MULWEE PLAZA335323.71Ranald Dawes
2WICKED INTENT5765NBTRobert Ryan
3DEVINE IVY4126NBTPatrick Parrelli
4GAMBLER'S NOTE387423.67Arthur Wright
5TYPHOON FAY347324.31Kevin Sills
6TASHA VALLEY8264NBTDaniel Eveleigh
7WET WEEKEND126323.43Melanie Mabbott
8DUSTY BOY4785NBTDonald Jackson
9DALE SPRING678723.52Arthur Wright
Race No. 8Jeff Teege Appreciation Stakes3:50 PM
5 event over 402 metres at Tamworth Of $470 Prizemoney.
1st: $320 2nd: $100 3rd: $50.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1BILLI'S SCOUT222624.35Mark Munn
2LUCKY JEWEL277623.95Melanie Mabbott
3LA IZZIE188523.75Troy Cooper
4SNORKLE VALLEY4343NBTChristopher Eveleigh
5DEVINE CHIEF7243NBTPatrick Parrelli
6ANGIE'S MY MUM7335NBTKevin Smith
7SHAZ'S GUN224323.91John Eather
8KEEP YOUR CASH5215NBTBrendan Allen
9DALE SPRING678723.52Arthur Wright
Race No. 9Sauer's Glass Appreciations Stak…4:10 PM
4/5 event over 402 metres at Tamworth Of $470 Prizemoney.
1st: $320 2nd: $100 3rd: $50.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SATSUMA RAIDER667723.41Lloyd Metcalf Jnr
2RIVAL GLEN651424.50Kevin Smith
3POINT PRINCESS884524.98Benjamin Spence
4RUTLAND MAX841823.62Michael Ruttley
5GRUMPY LUPPY423223.52Peter Midson
6MIDNIGHT ROCK515223.39Ranald Dawes
7WICKED EXPLOSION4558NBTJohn Eather
8YOUR SHOUT KEV234123.50Kenneth Bell
9DALE SPRING678723.52Arthur Wright