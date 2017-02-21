Greyhound Box Draw For Tamworth - Saturday, 25 February 2017

Race No. 1 Volunteers Appreciation Maiden 1:30 PM M event over 340 metres at Tamworth Of $450 Prizemoney.

1st: $300 2nd: $100 3rd: $50. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 TRALEE MOLLY 4746 20.86 Peter Midson 2 JUNALA JOHN 2454 20.94 John Eather 3 DEVINE MIRTH 8543 NBT Hayden Munn 4 LUCAS VALLEY 5655 NBT Michael Ruttley 5 MR. HORIZONTAL 2 20.82 Valerie Cleghorn 6 ORLOV RAIDER 4456 21.20 Lloyd Metcalf Jnr 7 TYPHOON GINA 64 NBT Kevin Sills 8 KNUCKLE SANDWICH 3442 NBT Mark Craig 9 DEVINE ONYX 68 NBT Patrick Parrelli

Race No. 2 Lure Driver Appreciation Maiden 1:50 PM 5 event over 340 metres at Tamworth Of $470 Prizemoney.

1st: $320 2nd: $100 3rd: $50. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 CHERRY CREAM 4857 20.49 Valerie Cleghorn 2 MAJOR DUDE 71X2 20.26 Melanie Mabbott 3 WERRISTON GIRL 1248 20.20 Peter Midson 4 RED WITCH 6144 20.61 Robert Ryan 5 FIRE FLY HUEI 1243 20.29 Peter Midson 6 CLASSIC RAIDER 6666 20.03 Lloyd Metcalf Jnr 7 RIVAL KEV 3174 20.65 Kevin Smith 8 POPPY'S SNOOKIE 5528 19.99 Kenneth Bell

Race No. 3 Kootingal Quality Meats Apprec. … 2:10 PM 5 event over 340 metres at Tamworth Of $470 Prizemoney.

1st: $320 2nd: $100 3rd: $50. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 BLACK CONGO 4136 NBT Valerie Cleghorn 2 CHERRY VALLEY 1864 NBT Daniel Eveleigh 3 KITTY NOTE 7888 20.83 Arthur Wright 4 KING TRALEE 2123 20.61 Peter Midson 5 BAD WIFE 4776 20.72 Robert Ryan 6 JOSEFINA 6452 20.91 Benjamin Spence 7 KNOCKA'S GODDESS 4413 NBT Brendan Allen 8 MULWEE RED 1658 20.63 Alexander Verhagen

Race No. 4 Regional Australia Bank Stakes 2:30 PM 5 event over 340 metres at Tamworth Of $470 Prizemoney.

1st: $320 2nd: $100 3rd: $50. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 MULWEE SENOR 6184 20.61 Ranald Dawes 2 LA SPOOKIE 5888 NBT Troy Cooper 3 TANGLE FERN 4341 20.87 Kevin Smith 4 VAL'S ROSE BABY 2253 20.86 Valerie Cleghorn 5 TRALEE ANNA 125 NBT Melanie Mabbott 6 DIDDY RIOT 1275 20.83 Mark Munn 7 STICK ON TICK 6888 20.43 Donald Jackson 8 LOST PROFIT 7277 20.27 Robert Ryan

Race No. 5 Duke's Ice Appreciation Stakes 2:50 PM 5 event over 340 metres at Tamworth Of $470 Prizemoney.

1st: $320 2nd: $100 3rd: $50. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 TILLY VALLEY X887 NBT Mark Munn 2 THIRD TWIN 3623 NBT Rodney Marlow 3 TANGLES VALLEY 4552 21.05 Benjamin Spence 4 PALM VALLEY 7756 NBT Michael Ruttley 6 CULLINAN RAIDER 7716 20.93 Lloyd Metcalf Jnr 7 SLINKY VALLEY 6876 NBT Hayden Munn 8 TYPHOON HUGH 2558 20.30 Carl Stackman

Race No. 6 Mikeloren Patisserie Apprec. Mdn 3:10 PM M event over 402 metres at Tamworth Of $450 Prizemoney.

1st: $300 2nd: $100 3rd: $50. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 LORD ELLIS 6465 NBT Kevin Smith 2 TYPHOON CLIVE 45 NBT Kevin Sills 3 TRALEE MAZ 746 NBT Melanie Mabbott 4 SLIGHT MISHAP 3222 24.61 Kevin Smith 6 HORTENSIA RAIDER 7754 24.82 Lloyd Metcalf Jnr 7 DEVINE REALM 5 NBT Patrick Parrelli 8 SPRING CHARRA 6 NBT John Eather

Race No. 7 Jc Painting Appreciation Stakes 3:30 PM 5 event over 402 metres at Tamworth Of $470 Prizemoney.

1st: $320 2nd: $100 3rd: $50. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 MULWEE PLAZA 3353 23.71 Ranald Dawes 2 WICKED INTENT 5765 NBT Robert Ryan 3 DEVINE IVY 4126 NBT Patrick Parrelli 4 GAMBLER'S NOTE 3874 23.67 Arthur Wright 5 TYPHOON FAY 3473 24.31 Kevin Sills 6 TASHA VALLEY 8264 NBT Daniel Eveleigh 7 WET WEEKEND 1263 23.43 Melanie Mabbott 8 DUSTY BOY 4785 NBT Donald Jackson 9 DALE SPRING 6787 23.52 Arthur Wright

Race No. 8 Jeff Teege Appreciation Stakes 3:50 PM 5 event over 402 metres at Tamworth Of $470 Prizemoney.

1st: $320 2nd: $100 3rd: $50. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 BILLI'S SCOUT 2226 24.35 Mark Munn 2 LUCKY JEWEL 2776 23.95 Melanie Mabbott 3 LA IZZIE 1885 23.75 Troy Cooper 4 SNORKLE VALLEY 4343 NBT Christopher Eveleigh 5 DEVINE CHIEF 7243 NBT Patrick Parrelli 6 ANGIE'S MY MUM 7335 NBT Kevin Smith 7 SHAZ'S GUN 2243 23.91 John Eather 8 KEEP YOUR CASH 5215 NBT Brendan Allen 9 DALE SPRING 6787 23.52 Arthur Wright