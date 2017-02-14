Greyhound Box Draw For Unibet Gardens - Friday, 17 February 2017
Race No. 1Support Windale Jrlfc Maiden2:34 PM
M event over 515 metres at Unibet gardens Of $1,275 Prizemoney.
1st: $830 2nd: $255 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1ALLONSY WILDFIRE523230.25John James
2LIKE DA CLAPPERS637330.54Allan Woods
3IBROX SAPPHIRE555X30.66William Dance
4BLOSSOM BELLE5430.92Morgan Fenwick-benjes
5GUNNA FLASH4230.86Ian Betts
6RIMBA SAMBIA-NBTBenjamin Sweetman
7NILE QUEEN532730.56Barry Howell
8JUST SAVANNAH622330.45Carole Eaton
9SPRING ROWE5631.18Peter Seaton
10METRO PRINCESS48X31.50Ronald Bell
Race No. 2Support Wallsend Fc Maiden2:54 PM
M event over 400 metres at Unibet gardens Of $1,275 Prizemoney.
1st: $830 2nd: $255 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1MAD COSMIC8323.75Russell Mansley
2ELLKEY2723.50Lindsay Davis
3SWIFT SIZE6724.14Terrence Hong
4KRYPTONITE JAKE423.27Kerry Schmitzer
5BARB'S PIXIE66223.51Warren Kelly
6EMILY'S GIRL322323.29Phillip Carrall
7SCOTT NOTHING323.91Christopher Kedwell
8PRONTO226223.51Allan Woods
9VOLKEY524.29Lindsay Davis
10SOCIAL LICENCE623.74Andrew Gavenlock
Race No. 3Heddon Greta Hotel Stakes3:14 PM
5 event over 515 metres at Unibet gardens Of $2,310 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,500 2nd: $460 3rd: $350.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1RUMBLING DAISY384729.78Tony Mason
2RED ROBBER516330.50Terrence Hong
3KOOL SWIPER833630.22Dale Wright
4ZIPPING INGLIS13NBTDaniel Flanagan
5MOLLY WAFFLE231230.86Allan Woods
6RILEY TOKAAM1229.96Jason Mackay
7WELSH KARMA836629.87Wendy Ison
8TWICE THE ANDO130.05Michaele Alderdice
9BULLSEYE665629.71William Dance
10BADLANDS265730.36Ivan Hanna
Race No. 4Awesome Project At Stud Stakes3:39 PM
NG event over 400 metres at Unibet gardens Of $2,000 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,300 2nd: $400 3rd: $300.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1TEARS FOR ALEX344422.82Maureen West
2TANGA TOKAAM851222.95Maureen Sharman
3CAMACHO442222.62Ronald Bell
4MIDNIGHT FURIA154622.93Gary Robertson
6TINY ZESTA251122.77Geoffrey Grimwood
7HAIL STORMING114522.77Fay Trowbridge
8REVLON BABE125122.48Louise Mcgee
Race No. 5Keybow At Stud Stakes4:04 PM
5 event over 400 metres at Unibet gardens Of $1,380 Prizemoney.
1st: $900 2nd: $275 3rd: $205.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1AVATAR BLASER614423.32Samuel Parrelli
2GOODWIN LUCY541723.13James York
3BARB'S GLORY235323.07Warren Kelly
4KITTY'S MACHINE637223.18Lorraine Watts
5DAS TANGA145522.78Eric Sharman
6CARLUKAL471322.98William Davidson
7ANITA MAY365623.11Maureen West
8HURRY MCCURRY653422.92James Porter
9LITTLE RANDLE738523.44Gary Robertson
10DEMACRETIS FLASH357723.28James Porter
Race No. 6Smart Missile At Stud Stakes4:22 PM
5 event over 515 metres at Unibet gardens Of $2,310 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,500 2nd: $460 3rd: $350.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1TIGER TOKAAM221530.03Ronald Bell
2AMBER LIQUID831729.91Michelle Shambler
3LACES OUT557630.22Barry Howell
4STU'S RETURN362129.92Geoffrey Grimwood
5ZOOM RAH7416NBTGarry Kedwell
6MIAGI SON655330.41John Edwards
7ROAD TO LULU738230.14Dale Wright
8DISCO DUKOS276830.14Scott Kelly
9BADLANDS265730.36Ivan Hanna
10WILLY WOODS754530.59Allan Woods
Race No. 7No Donuts At Stud Stakes4:43 PM
5 event over 515 metres at Unibet gardens Of $2,310 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,500 2nd: $460 3rd: $350.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1ONE CALL AWAY438430.02James Porter
2FANCY JACKSON647229.87Warren Slade
3SILVER EVIE335330.50Neil Docherty
4VISTA KWAZI3252NBTDenis Berwick
5IZZY POWER241129.99Mavis Moran
6ZIPPER DAISY334829.74Ronald Asquith
7UNCLE GRUB784230.42Andrew Gavenlock
8FEATURES327829.76Scott Kelly
9VICTORIA ROSE4485NBTRobert Bulman
10PAMELA845730.10Ronald Bell
Race No. 8Sires On Ice Stakes5:09 PM
4/5 event over 515 metres at Unibet gardens Of $2,460 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,600 2nd: $490 3rd: $370.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1GOODWIN TERRY263529.52Bryan Young
2MISS RAMJET7813NBTBenjamin Sweetman
3STORMY GALLON737729.97Barry Howell
4MASHUP LAD148330.01Allan Woods
5FREDYS FLASH231429.73Ian Betts
6RUTLAND CHLOE883729.90Peter Neilson
7IRISH SPRITE775130.28William Bright
8MRS. MOONCLAY125830.05Christopher Kedwell
9FAMOUS STYLE8X5830.29Carole Eaton
10VICTORIA ROSE4485NBTRobert Bulman
Race No. 9Woy Woy Poultry Stakes5:27 PM
5 event over 515 metres at Unibet gardens Of $2,310 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,500 2nd: $460 3rd: $350.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1COSMIC PETER541430.22Ronald Asquith
2SUMMER ROWE6130.91Peter Seaton
3HOT FUSION4X1330.15Tony Mason
4MULTICAM BELLE544330.03Mavis Moran
5BARB'S BLOSS684830.36Warren Kelly
6LOVES TO RUN646630.39Shane Bennison
7MISTER PURPLE162230.46Ian Betts
8ROCKSTAR ROY565130.18James Porter
9WILLY WOODS754530.59Allan Woods
10STANLEY'S BEST748430.66Daniel White
Race No. 10Social Club Appreciation Stakes5:52 PM
5 event over 400 metres at Unibet gardens Of $1,380 Prizemoney.
1st: $900 2nd: $275 3rd: $205.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1REGGIE MULWEE114422.99Gary Robertson
2OH SO COSMIC5X1723.04Philip Munn
3MAXIMUM ENTROPY212X22.94Christopher Kedwell
4DESSERT ANGEL211422.93William Bright
5SQUIZZY BUZZARD5633NBTBenjamin Sweetman
6ITS A SKINNER744X23.39Susan Smith
7OBSERVANT781322.98James Porter
8LOVER'S FURY388823.42John Howson
9HANSOME CATCH554823.07David Wilkie
10COSMIC SOOTIE463622.79Denis Berwick
Race No. 11@newcastlegreyhoundsau Stks6:12 PM
5 event over 400 metres at Unibet gardens Of $1,380 Prizemoney.
1st: $900 2nd: $275 3rd: $205.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SHAKEY DANCER855323.24William Dance
2NEW ENGLAND823623.39James Porter
3TOUCHE348523.42Graeme Barnett
4COSMIC BUZZARD7337NBTBenjamin Sweetman
5DIDDY ACE222123.16Warren Kelly
6TAHLIA MULWEE443423.21Gary Robertson
7VISTA FLASH3352NBTDenis Berwick
8BIT PUSHY347623.24John Miles
9TYPHOON'S TARGET385223.47Jeanette Roche
10OSTI'S THUNDER536623.12John Edwards
Race No. 12Unibet Gardens Lucky Last Stks6:28 PM
5 event over 400 metres at Unibet gardens Of $1,380 Prizemoney.
1st: $900 2nd: $275 3rd: $205.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1MYSTIC THURSDAY46X223.55Jeanette Roche
2MELISSA'S CHARM246123.32Michelle Shambler
3TOSS THE BOSS485523.17James Porter
4KING SAMX812NBTGrant Dunphy
5TOTAL ANGEL755423.32Lindsay Davis
6MISS BINDI73123.68Christopher Kedwell
7JESSIE DOO133423.17Darryl Wilson
8IDA MERRY275423.32Gary Robertson
9FASCINATE JACOB217723.34Noelene Holloway
10GILLIESTON GIRL536523.05Rex Jones