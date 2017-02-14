Greyhound Box Draw For Unibet Gardens C - Saturday, 18 February 2017

Race No. 1 Keybow At Stud Mdn Ht1 Maiden Se… 5:51 PM M event over 400 metres at Unibet gardens c Of $870 Prizemoney.

1st: $570 2nd: $170 3rd: $130. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 EFFECTIVE ARROW - NBT Phillip Morgan 2 SONGKRAN ODESSA 754 23.96 Melvyn Daley 3 COSMIC RUM 4257 NBT Peter Akers 4 MY REEBA 64X6 NBT Anthony Duggan 5 DAILY SCOOP 4552 23.86 James Porter 6 RACHELLE REASON 8X43 23.32 Jade Murray 7 OLIVIA MARY 5538 23.53 Adam Ramage 8 BOLTON BABE 457 24.56 Jamie Lodge 9 DIP NO CRACKERS 8867 24.21 Wayne Wilkinson 10 HILLDALE DRIVE 77 24.28 Phillip Carrall

Race No. 2 Keybow At Stud Mdn Ht2 Maiden Se… 6:11 PM M event over 400 metres at Unibet gardens c Of $870 Prizemoney.

1st: $570 2nd: $170 3rd: $130. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 OUT WITH HER 7575 23.72 Richard Stock 2 MR. MAYHEM 4285 NBT James Porter 3 MEET HALF WAY 6 NBT Gregory Harborne 4 ADAGIO 6876 23.86 Adam Ramage 5 FRAIL GRASP 4447 23.84 Wayne Wilkinson 6 DRIFT KING 6X78 23.50 Natasha Benhard 7 OUR CHINA MISS 4645 NBT David Greenwood 8 COSMIC SNAGROW - NBT Gary Robertson 9 LIKA SHOW GIRL 67 NBT Charlie Lamb 10 TIME TO EXCITE X78 NBT Mark Humphries

Race No. 3 Keybow At Stud Mdn Ht3 Maiden Se… 6:28 PM M event over 400 metres at Unibet gardens c Of $870 Prizemoney.

1st: $570 2nd: $170 3rd: $130. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 POPPY'S WISH 2476 23.63 David Hoare 2 ADDIO 555 23.64 Graeme Barnett 3 LESS THEN JAKE 7366 23.43 Jonathan Gatt 4 BARACUTA ICON - NBT Graham Borrow 5 PETER'S BABE - NBT Adam Ramage 6 BUDDY TOKAAM 6254 23.52 Robert Sabotic 7 JOE FREND - NBT Gary Robertson 8 MUM'S DOUBLE 4 23.79 Jade Murray 9 TIME TO EXCITE X78 NBT Mark Humphries 10 LIKA SHOW GIRL 67 NBT Charlie Lamb

Race No. 4 Keybow At Stud Mdn Ht4 Maiden Se… 6:49 PM M event over 400 metres at Unibet gardens c Of $870 Prizemoney.

1st: $570 2nd: $170 3rd: $130. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 NO DATA - NBT Greg Ford 2 GUNNA GIRL 3 NBT Stephen Atkins 3 BLACK OPS VERA 6787 NBT Grant Dunphy 4 GOLDEN HALO 6 NBT Adam Kelly 5 CHUNKY BUT FUNKY 423 23.52 James Porter 6 JO BEAR 724 23.77 Darren Mcgeachie 7 BIMBADGEN MAN 6 24.49 Ronald Bell 8 MR. LOVELS 465 NBT Jade Murray 9 SUMMERTIME BLUE 8578 NBT Brett Tooth 10 DIP NO CRACKERS 8867 24.21 Wayne Wilkinson

Race No. 5 Social Club Cup Heat1 4/5th Grad… 7:10 PM 4/5 event over 400 metres at Unibet gardens c Of $1,010 Prizemoney.

1st: $650 2nd: $210 3rd: $150. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 ZIAM 1245 22.98 Ronald Patterson 2 CALOOLA REBEL 7478 23.45 Steven Carr 3 GAMING GURU 5254 23.98 Greg Prior 4 CAPTAIN CALL 6721 23.20 Tom Halley 5 SWIFT MAGIC 1888 22.84 William Davidson 6 BOBBY TOKAAM 187 23.46 Ronald Bell 7 KINLOCH LADDIE 4414 23.49 Natasha Benhard 8 TIME IS PRECIOUS 3155 22.76 Bob Groizard 9 SURE ONE 8638 23.66 Melvyn Daley 10 BIG BOSS KAOS 4577 22.99 Natasha Benhard

Race No. 6 Social Club Cup Heat2 4/5th Grad… 7:31 PM 4/5 event over 400 metres at Unibet gardens c Of $1,010 Prizemoney.

1st: $650 2nd: $210 3rd: $150. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 BOBBY TIGHTS 757X 23.40 Steven Mulholland 2 ICE COLD BUNDY 7758 23.28 Natasha Benhard 3 DYNAMIC GOODWIN 5321 22.77 Bryan Young 4 DOUBLE AYE 3214 23.38 Peter Akers 5 SERIOUSLY SEEDY 4327 23.33 Lincoln Moncrieff 6 JETHROWTULL 6545 22.94 James Porter 7 GRAND DIDDLE 3567 22.90 Robert Groizard Jnr 8 DOCK MASTER 8587 23.31 Grant Dunphy 9 MIGHTY MARLOW 5X86 NBT Melvyn Daley 10 SURE ONE 8638 23.66 Melvyn Daley

Race No. 7 Social Club Cup Heat3 4/5th Grad… 7:55 PM 4/5 event over 400 metres at Unibet gardens c Of $1,010 Prizemoney.

1st: $650 2nd: $210 3rd: $150. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 SHE IS DIAMONDS 6446 NBT Richard Taffe 2 DON'T KNOCK PAT 1346 23.95 Bob Groizard 3 VIP 1478 24.03 John Edwards 4 EMPEROR JETEYE 8178 23.02 Stevan Vas 5 KING PLAYER 2363 23.42 Stephen Bell 6 STRANGE LADY 81X8 23.43 Grant Dunphy 7 GRIN DIDDLE 4286 22.79 Robert Groizard Jnr 8 BAD BOY DELLY 1767 23.22 James Porter 9 BIG BOSS KAOS 4577 22.99 Natasha Benhard 10 MIGHTY MARLOW 5X86 NBT Melvyn Daley

Race No. 8 Social Club Cup Heat4 4/5th Grad… 8:21 PM 4/5 event over 400 metres at Unibet gardens c Of $1,010 Prizemoney.

1st: $650 2nd: $210 3rd: $150. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 COOKIE CUTTER 6766 23.67 Phillip Carrall 2 POWERFUL PETE 7247 23.53 Phillip Morgan 3 FAY COURAGE 7776 NBT Tom Halley 4 REAGAN TOKAAM 1745 23.16 Robert Sabotic 5 MISS ELENOR 6285 23.53 James Porter 6 SUPASONIC SAM 3675 NBT Grant Dunphy 7 HILLBILLY JO 3448 23.17 Tracey Miller 8 SEKONDA BELLE X675 23.50 Bob Groizard 9 BIG BOSS KAOS 4577 22.99 Natasha Benhard 10 SURE ONE 8638 23.66 Melvyn Daley

Race No. 9 Social Club Cup Heat5 4/5th Grad… 8:44 PM 4/5 event over 400 metres at Unibet gardens c Of $1,010 Prizemoney.

1st: $650 2nd: $210 3rd: $150. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 SHIBEE 6717 24.21 Craig Benjamin 2 BINTANG RADLER 311 23.03 Ronald Bell 3 BONNIE BRAE KAOS 6313 23.15 Natasha Benhard 4 SHARK FAN 2216 22.93 Greg Prior 5 IN THE QUE 111 22.76 James Porter 6 DOMENIC GOGOLAC 6388 22.88 Liano Rendina 7 GYPSY FLASH 7385 23.16 Ian Betts 8 MISS ELECTRIC 186X NBT John Collison 9 SURE ONE 8638 23.66 Melvyn Daley 10 MIGHTY MARLOW 5X86 NBT Melvyn Daley

Race No. 10 Sires On Ice Stakes 9:03 PM 4/5 event over 515 metres at Unibet gardens c Of $1,310 Prizemoney.

1st: $850 2nd: $270 3rd: $190. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 KYRA MISS 4211 29.73 Michael Bamback 2 ROBBIE LEE 2473 29.51 Charlie Lamb 3 RIVERVIEW ROGUE 5347 30.29 Brett Tooth 4 SMOKING OAKS 1225 30.05 Richard Taffe 5 LONE SNIPER 6476 30.12 Peter Akers 6 TAP OUT TONY 3768 NBT Rodney Metselaar 7 BLIND VISION 4152 29.98 Michael Smith 8 MANA 4441 30.02 Paul Roderick 9 HURUNUI ALYSSA 7376 30.39 Shane Thomson

Race No. 11 Heddon Greta Hotel Stks 9:26 PM 5 event over 515 metres at Unibet gardens c Of $1,230 Prizemoney.

1st: $800 2nd: $245 3rd: $185. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 GRAND PANTHER 2461 30.74 John Gale 2 BRANDY FLASH 5324 30.39 Ian Betts 3 PETITE KAINANE 2344 30.12 Ronald Patterson 4 SKOOZY PLEASE 37X6 30.54 Thomas Kelly 5 ME GINGER 6756 30.46 Keith Jarvis 6 DAWN'S MYSTERY 2224 NBT Rodney Metselaar 7 NIGEL IGNITE 4647 30.16 Robert Hoare 8 MACQUARIE MIST 4365 30.10 James Porter 9 MAHAL BILLIE 6417 NBT George Brodie 10 HURUNUI ALYSSA 7376 30.39 Shane Thomson