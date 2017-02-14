Greyhound Box Draw For Unibet Gardens C - Saturday, 18 February 2017
Race No. 1Keybow At Stud Mdn Ht1 Maiden Se…5:51 PM
M event over 400 metres at Unibet gardens c Of $870 Prizemoney.
1st: $570 2nd: $170 3rd: $130.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1EFFECTIVE ARROW-NBTPhillip Morgan
2SONGKRAN ODESSA75423.96Melvyn Daley
3COSMIC RUM4257NBTPeter Akers
4MY REEBA64X6NBTAnthony Duggan
5DAILY SCOOP455223.86James Porter
6RACHELLE REASON8X4323.32Jade Murray
7OLIVIA MARY553823.53Adam Ramage
8BOLTON BABE45724.56Jamie Lodge
9DIP NO CRACKERS886724.21Wayne Wilkinson
10HILLDALE DRIVE7724.28Phillip Carrall
Race No. 2Keybow At Stud Mdn Ht2 Maiden Se…6:11 PM
M event over 400 metres at Unibet gardens c Of $870 Prizemoney.
1st: $570 2nd: $170 3rd: $130.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1OUT WITH HER757523.72Richard Stock
2MR. MAYHEM4285NBTJames Porter
3MEET HALF WAY6NBTGregory Harborne
4ADAGIO687623.86Adam Ramage
5FRAIL GRASP444723.84Wayne Wilkinson
6DRIFT KING6X7823.50Natasha Benhard
7OUR CHINA MISS4645NBTDavid Greenwood
8COSMIC SNAGROW-NBTGary Robertson
9LIKA SHOW GIRL67NBTCharlie Lamb
10TIME TO EXCITEX78NBTMark Humphries
Race No. 3Keybow At Stud Mdn Ht3 Maiden Se…6:28 PM
M event over 400 metres at Unibet gardens c Of $870 Prizemoney.
1st: $570 2nd: $170 3rd: $130.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1POPPY'S WISH247623.63David Hoare
2ADDIO55523.64Graeme Barnett
3LESS THEN JAKE736623.43Jonathan Gatt
4BARACUTA ICON-NBTGraham Borrow
5PETER'S BABE-NBTAdam Ramage
6BUDDY TOKAAM625423.52Robert Sabotic
7JOE FREND-NBTGary Robertson
8MUM'S DOUBLE423.79Jade Murray
9TIME TO EXCITEX78NBTMark Humphries
10LIKA SHOW GIRL67NBTCharlie Lamb
Race No. 4Keybow At Stud Mdn Ht4 Maiden Se…6:49 PM
M event over 400 metres at Unibet gardens c Of $870 Prizemoney.
1st: $570 2nd: $170 3rd: $130.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1NO DATA-NBTGreg Ford
2GUNNA GIRL3NBTStephen Atkins
3BLACK OPS VERA6787NBTGrant Dunphy
4GOLDEN HALO6NBTAdam Kelly
5CHUNKY BUT FUNKY42323.52James Porter
6JO BEAR72423.77Darren Mcgeachie
7BIMBADGEN MAN624.49Ronald Bell
8MR. LOVELS465NBTJade Murray
9SUMMERTIME BLUE8578NBTBrett Tooth
10DIP NO CRACKERS886724.21Wayne Wilkinson
Race No. 5Social Club Cup Heat1 4/5th Grad…7:10 PM
4/5 event over 400 metres at Unibet gardens c Of $1,010 Prizemoney.
1st: $650 2nd: $210 3rd: $150.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1ZIAM124522.98Ronald Patterson
2CALOOLA REBEL747823.45Steven Carr
3GAMING GURU525423.98Greg Prior
4CAPTAIN CALL672123.20Tom Halley
5SWIFT MAGIC188822.84William Davidson
6BOBBY TOKAAM18723.46Ronald Bell
7KINLOCH LADDIE441423.49Natasha Benhard
8TIME IS PRECIOUS315522.76Bob Groizard
9SURE ONE863823.66Melvyn Daley
10BIG BOSS KAOS457722.99Natasha Benhard
Race No. 6Social Club Cup Heat2 4/5th Grad…7:31 PM
4/5 event over 400 metres at Unibet gardens c Of $1,010 Prizemoney.
1st: $650 2nd: $210 3rd: $150.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1BOBBY TIGHTS757X23.40Steven Mulholland
2ICE COLD BUNDY775823.28Natasha Benhard
3DYNAMIC GOODWIN532122.77Bryan Young
4DOUBLE AYE321423.38Peter Akers
5SERIOUSLY SEEDY432723.33Lincoln Moncrieff
6JETHROWTULL654522.94James Porter
7GRAND DIDDLE356722.90Robert Groizard Jnr
8DOCK MASTER858723.31Grant Dunphy
9MIGHTY MARLOW5X86NBTMelvyn Daley
10SURE ONE863823.66Melvyn Daley
Race No. 7Social Club Cup Heat3 4/5th Grad…7:55 PM
4/5 event over 400 metres at Unibet gardens c Of $1,010 Prizemoney.
1st: $650 2nd: $210 3rd: $150.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SHE IS DIAMONDS6446NBTRichard Taffe
2DON'T KNOCK PAT134623.95Bob Groizard
3VIP147824.03John Edwards
4EMPEROR JETEYE817823.02Stevan Vas
5KING PLAYER236323.42Stephen Bell
6STRANGE LADY81X823.43Grant Dunphy
7GRIN DIDDLE428622.79Robert Groizard Jnr
8BAD BOY DELLY176723.22James Porter
9BIG BOSS KAOS457722.99Natasha Benhard
10MIGHTY MARLOW5X86NBTMelvyn Daley
Race No. 8Social Club Cup Heat4 4/5th Grad…8:21 PM
4/5 event over 400 metres at Unibet gardens c Of $1,010 Prizemoney.
1st: $650 2nd: $210 3rd: $150.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1COOKIE CUTTER676623.67Phillip Carrall
2POWERFUL PETE724723.53Phillip Morgan
3FAY COURAGE7776NBTTom Halley
4REAGAN TOKAAM174523.16Robert Sabotic
5MISS ELENOR628523.53James Porter
6SUPASONIC SAM3675NBTGrant Dunphy
7HILLBILLY JO344823.17Tracey Miller
8SEKONDA BELLEX67523.50Bob Groizard
9BIG BOSS KAOS457722.99Natasha Benhard
10SURE ONE863823.66Melvyn Daley
Race No. 9Social Club Cup Heat5 4/5th Grad…8:44 PM
4/5 event over 400 metres at Unibet gardens c Of $1,010 Prizemoney.
1st: $650 2nd: $210 3rd: $150.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SHIBEE671724.21Craig Benjamin
2BINTANG RADLER31123.03Ronald Bell
3BONNIE BRAE KAOS631323.15Natasha Benhard
4SHARK FAN221622.93Greg Prior
5IN THE QUE11122.76James Porter
6DOMENIC GOGOLAC638822.88Liano Rendina
7GYPSY FLASH738523.16Ian Betts
8MISS ELECTRIC186XNBTJohn Collison
9SURE ONE863823.66Melvyn Daley
10MIGHTY MARLOW5X86NBTMelvyn Daley
Race No. 10Sires On Ice Stakes9:03 PM
4/5 event over 515 metres at Unibet gardens c Of $1,310 Prizemoney.
1st: $850 2nd: $270 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1KYRA MISS421129.73Michael Bamback
2ROBBIE LEE247329.51Charlie Lamb
3RIVERVIEW ROGUE534730.29Brett Tooth
4SMOKING OAKS122530.05Richard Taffe
5LONE SNIPER647630.12Peter Akers
6TAP OUT TONY3768NBTRodney Metselaar
7BLIND VISION415229.98Michael Smith
8MANA444130.02Paul Roderick
9HURUNUI ALYSSA737630.39Shane Thomson
Race No. 11Heddon Greta Hotel Stks9:26 PM
5 event over 515 metres at Unibet gardens c Of $1,230 Prizemoney.
1st: $800 2nd: $245 3rd: $185.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1GRAND PANTHER246130.74John Gale
2BRANDY FLASH532430.39Ian Betts
3PETITE KAINANE234430.12Ronald Patterson
4SKOOZY PLEASE37X630.54Thomas Kelly
5ME GINGER675630.46Keith Jarvis
6DAWN'S MYSTERY2224NBTRodney Metselaar
7NIGEL IGNITE464730.16Robert Hoare
8MACQUARIE MIST436530.10James Porter
9MAHAL BILLIE6417NBTGeorge Brodie
10HURUNUI ALYSSA737630.39Shane Thomson
Race No. 12Support Windale Jrlfc Stks9:41 PM
5 event over 400 metres at Unibet gardens c Of $970 Prizemoney.
1st: $635 2nd: $195 3rd: $140.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1REMEMBER BRUTUS845823.67Raymond Walters
2MENZIE'S SHYBOW644423.74Wayne Chandler
3JAZZ FINGERS586523.45James Porter
4SCARY MARY857722.94Robert Green
5GUNNADOO JEWEL558524.07Stephen Atkins
6OUT OF WEDLOCK5475NBTKevin Crowfoot
7SPARK IT UP456823.74Craig Benjamin
8FOR NO ONE646623.27Rex Jones
9BIG BOSS KAOS457722.99Natasha Benhard
10SURE ONE863823.66Melvyn Daley