Greyhound Box Draw For Young - Saturday, 11 February 2017
Race No. 1Bonneyview Quarries Mdn8:30 PM
M event over 347 metres at Young Of $400 Prizemoney.
1st: $250 2nd: $90 3rd: $60.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SKETCHY JOX638NBTEdward Sanchez
2PRETTY ANNE354220.57Ronald Webb
3LEAPING LEEROY-NBTJohn Scott
4WHERE SHE WENTX221.04Tania Cahill
5DURAMA FLYER721.43Stephen Cleary
6DANA CHEEKY672321.04Rodney Mcdonald
7HOW'S IT LOVE-NBTIan Bonham
8DURAMA LASS521.28Stephen Cleary
9DURAMA STAR721.47Stephen Cleary
10JUST JORJI778820.47Arron Gould
Race No. 2Young To Temora Heat 1 Dual Meet…8:47 PM
5 event over 347 metres at Young Of $480 Prizemoney.
1st: $300 2nd: $100 3rd: $80.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1GRAND SENORITA4178NBTAlita Funnell
2MAGPIE MOLLY375320.77Ian Bonham
3DANA EUGENIE877520.92Rodney Mcdonald
4SURFING SALLY627620.11Ronald Webb
5CAPE SKYBLUE524720.25Garry Sheather
6DORRY'S BOYS3636NBTAaron Williams
7COVER QUEEN648120.89Warren Marriott
8BALLINISTIC766X20.44Tania Cahill
Race No. 3Young To Temora Heat 2 Dual Meet…9:04 PM
5 event over 347 metres at Young Of $480 Prizemoney.
1st: $300 2nd: $100 3rd: $80.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SUPREME SPRITE487819.95Garry Sheather
2DUSTY SIGNS6267NBTAlita Funnell
3REHIKULOUS343220.27Tania Cahill
4DANA SPIDER666620.55Rodney Mcdonald
5GLENDALE THOR785419.97John Scott
6KATIE ELIZABETH863820.95Ian Bonham
7I'M CELESTIAL786320.71Michael Grant
8GAZMICK CHARLIE6662NBTGarry Abernethy
Race No. 4Young To Temora Heat 3 Dual Meet…9:21 PM
5 event over 347 metres at Young Of $480 Prizemoney.
1st: $300 2nd: $100 3rd: $80.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1GAZMICK CRAIG554620.83Garry Abernethy
2PADDY'S MIDNIGHT683319.91Edward Winters
3FREEMASON7186NBTJames Vassallo
4BLOSSOM BANQUET654720.20Gillian Apps
5AVONDALE FOX553820.86Alita Funnell
6DANA WHARE336520.72Rodney Mcdonald
7NO BOUNCING BACK688520.57Ian Bonham
8JUDE'S BOY656720.10Garry Sheather
Race No. 5Welcome Back Gary Final 0-1 Win …9:38 PM
MX event over 347 metres at Young Of $750 Prizemoney.
1st: $500 2nd: $150 3rd: $100.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1BIT SUPER4220.70Vicki Prest
2DURAMA MYSTIC220.63Stephen Cleary
3CHEE ZEE ELMIT341120.33Bruce Peck
4CLASSY OFFER158120.11Vicki Prest
5MICK'S HOPE424120.03Michael Ellis
6TWO DOLLAR COIN765120.89Geoffrey Sheather
7MARRI DEN220.79Vicki Prest
8BLUE HURRICANE331320.67Faye Herbert
9PRETTY ANNE354220.57Ronald Webb
10WHERE SHE WENTX221.04Tania Cahill
Race No. 6Young Mini Dig Stakes9:55 PM
NG event over 347 metres at Young Of $530 Prizemoney.
1st: $350 2nd: $100 3rd: $80.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SUGAR MAN232420.19Graham Thurkettle
2REAR CHANCE625419.86Lorraine Roy
4BILL'S DESIRE145219.92Geoffrey Sheather
5EXTREME CHANCE517219.87Lorraine Roy
7TERRY'S DESIRE361620.03Thelma O'keefe
8LEHIGH LOTTOX57520.53Stephen Cleary
Race No. 7Young To Temora Heat 4 Dual Meet…10:12 PM
5 event over 347 metres at Young Of $480 Prizemoney.
1st: $300 2nd: $100 3rd: $80.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1RAGNAR WILSON486620.75Vicki Prest
2THAT'S THE GO5762NBTAlita Funnell
3MONSTER BLACK364119.98Trevor Bermingham
4DANA SERENA546720.84Rodney Mcdonald
5COURTNEY PIE345620.62Michael Rich
6GAZMICK BARNEY2638NBTGarry Abernethy
7LET ME OUT264120.48James Vassallo
8MOSSMAN557420.01Garry Sheather
Race No. 8Young To Temora Heat 5 Dual Meet…10:29 PM
5 event over 347 metres at Young Of $480 Prizemoney.
1st: $300 2nd: $100 3rd: $80.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1KALIMBA LIGHT276319.88John Scott
2CARWOOLA CHERRY458720.89Jeremy Osborne
3BARBIE'S CHANCE2135NBTLorraine Roy
4EMOTION SICKNESS772320.19Garry Sheather
5OLIVIA PIE465320.03Michael Rich
6JUDE'S PROMISE423520.23James Vassallo
7KALIMBA MIDNIGHT383320.44Geoffrey Sheather
8TYPICAL BANQUET115420.15Gillian Apps
Race No. 9Young To Temora Heat 6 Dual Meet…10:46 PM
5 event over 347 metres at Young Of $480 Prizemoney.
1st: $300 2nd: $100 3rd: $80.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1RHYS PIE777219.94Michael Rich
2SOUL STRIPPER832420.56Dale Ashton
3DONNA'S DESIRE556220.09Thelma O'keefe
4RAMBLING BANQUET774420.50Gillian Apps
5ALEENA'S CHANCE188420.34Lorraine Roy
6YOU'RE DREAMING6134NBTAaron Williams
7COLD AS ICE147620.66Warren Marriott
8SPRING BULLET6151NBTJames Vassallo