LUCKY WISH

4 LUCKY WISH 2 19.52 Gary Friend

M event over 331 metres at Albion park Of $1,350 Prizemoney. 1st: $945 2nd: $270 3rd: $135.

Ubet - Download The App

Race No. 1 Ubet - Download The App 5:37 PM

SHE'S MY LADY

6 SHE'S MY LADY - NBT Jason Bloomfield

OLD MATE KICK

2 OLD MATE KICK 443 19.55 Mick Emery

M event over 331 metres at Albion park Of $1,350 Prizemoney. 1st: $945 2nd: $270 3rd: $135.

Race No. 2 Zillmere Sports Club 5:57 PM

M event over 331 metres at Albion park Of $1,350 Prizemoney. 1st: $945 2nd: $270 3rd: $135.

Garrard's Horse And Hound

Race No. 3 Garrard's Horse And Hound 6:14 PM

COME AGAIN JANE

9 COME AGAIN JANE 4244 19.61 David Campbell

SEA OF JOY

5 SEA OF JOY 1735 19.51 Gregory Mellen

OLD MOON MADNESS

2 OLD MOON MADNESS 1365 19.52 Warren Nicholls

NOV event over 331 metres at Albion park Of $1,530 Prizemoney. 1st: $1,071 2nd: $306 3rd: $153.

Race No. 4 Glen Gallon @ Stud 6:37 PM

NOV event over 331 metres at Albion park Of $1,530 Prizemoney. 1st: $1,071 2nd: $306 3rd: $153.

Race No. 5 Clint's Caravan Warehouse 6:57 PM

ON TIGHT LINES

10 ON TIGHT LINES 7446 22.88 Desmond Gilroy

PREPARE YOURSELF

7 PREPARE YOURSELF 2364 23.31 Shane Kleinhans

Gary Keep

6 POPULAR BELIEF 4X72 23.04 Gary Keep

5 event over 395 metres at Albion park Of $1,530 Prizemoney. 1st: $1,071 2nd: $306 3rd: $153.

Race No. 6 Box 1 Photography 7:12 PM

LOVED UP

8 LOVED UP 7257 23.37 Ray Mears

MAMA NATURE SAID

7 MAMA NATURE SAID 2278 23.46 Warren Nicholls

5 event over 395 metres at Albion park Of $1,530 Prizemoney. 1st: $1,071 2nd: $306 3rd: $153.

Race No. 7 Brisgreys.com 7:32 PM

SPLIT IT

8 SPLIT IT 5377 23.07 Dianna Buxton

SMASH EM UP

6 SMASH EM UP 6525 22.86 Jason Bloomfield

3/4 event over 395 metres at Albion park Of $1,530 Prizemoney. 1st: $1,071 2nd: $306 3rd: $153.

Race No. 8 Sky Racing 7:47 PM

STOLE MY HEART

10 STOLE MY HEART 6646 23.40 Christi Ann Lombe

FAMOUS FOR FUN

9 FAMOUS FOR FUN 7444 23.38 Christi Ann Lombe

M5 event over 395 metres at Albion park Of $1,530 Prizemoney. 1st: $1,071 2nd: $306 3rd: $153.

Race No. 9 Sulzanti @ Stud 8:07 PM

Race No. 10 Manly Hotel 8:29 PM

I event over 395 metres at Albion park Of $1,530 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,071 2nd: $306 3rd: $153.