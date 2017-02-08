Greyhound Box Draw For Bundaberg - Saturday, 11 February 2017

Race No. 1 Lindsay Mccarthy's Used Cars Mai… 1:30 PM MH event over 460 metres at Bundaberg Of $630 Prizemoney.

1st: $441 2nd: $126 3rd: $63. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 CAMBLA SPARK 6675 28.15 Louise Cameron 2 CAMBLA BABY 5772 28.01 Louise Cameron 3 GLAMOROUS CAMBLA 7888 28.44 Louise Cameron 4 WILBY SUPREME 7443 27.67 Gregory Kennedy 5 CAMBLA DRUMMER 5865 27.99 Louise Cameron 6 KINKY CAMBLA 8668 28.29 Louise Cameron 7 GREAT LANE - NBT Trevor Wilson 8 HAY YOU STAR 2676 NBT Eric Conroy

Race No. 2 Uncle Rusty's Photos Maiden H 1:50 PM MH event over 460 metres at Bundaberg Of $630 Prizemoney.

1st: $441 2nd: $126 3rd: $63. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 CAMBLA DARLING 5522 27.52 Louise Cameron 2 NOTRE CAMBLA 6585 27.94 Louise Cameron 3 SURE TO ROAR 4768 27.95 Raymond Smith 4 TROMOND KAHN - NBT Michael James 6 CLASSY CAMBLA 6746 27.90 Louise Cameron 7 CAMBLA FLYER 6784 27.99 Louise Cameron 8 JADE PRINCESS 33X 28.73 Thomas Lowe

Race No. 3 Brothers Sports Club 2:10 PM NOV event over 460 metres at Bundaberg Of $630 Prizemoney.

1st: $441 2nd: $126 3rd: $63. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 WHIRLY BLADE 6266 28.46 Jeff Kuhl 2 SPRING DOLLY 5358 NBT Phillip Shaxson 3 MINUS TWO 7827 27.30 William Smith 4 FAST AND SERIOUS 8732 26.46 Paul Burgess 5 SAM CARD 3714 27.36 Neil Card 6 SMILES ALL ROUND 817 27.74 William Smith 7 SMOOTH JAKE 5154 NBT Trevor Wilson 8 BLIZZARD BLITZ 3424 26.98 Marie Richards 9 SMART MATTY 7435 27.21 Paul Burgess 10 RASH ACTION 7646 28.33 Michael Boody

Race No. 4 Foote's Family Chemist Childers 2:30 PM 5 event over 460 metres at Bundaberg Of $630 Prizemoney.

1st: $441 2nd: $126 3rd: $63. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 RIP VAN WINKLE 2886 26.71 Kevin Bryant 2 CUPPA TEA KIWI 1777 27.86 Michael Boody 3 ANOTHER NIKTAN 4866 26.86 Thomas Lowe 4 DOOLEY'S FIT 2778 27.23 Jeff Kuhl 5 POKER CARD 2858 26.98 Neil Card 6 KILCARNEY MIST 2768 27.08 Michael Mace 7 ROMELDA 3678 27.12 Jeff Kuhl 8 NEW ABODE 7586 28.08 Michael Boody 9 PURE LEE CRUISY 6666 26.93 John Watts

Race No. 5 Carter Family 2:50 PM 5 event over 460 metres at Bundaberg Of $630 Prizemoney.

1st: $441 2nd: $126 3rd: $63. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 GORILLA EYES 2786 27.04 Michael Boody 2 SPRING TRIXIE 4682 NBT Phillip Shaxson 3 PANAMA EYES 6311 26.74 Christopher Gear 4 NIGHT TIME LOVER 5574 27.97 Michael Boody 5 EDDY'S CHANT 6455 26.98 Brian Terry 6 SPRING FIRECHIEF 2457 26.62 Eric Conroy 7 MYSTIC KAHN 5216 26.44 Michael James 8 LITTLE MAKRIL 6437 27.58 Darren Taylor 9 PURE LEE CRUISY 6666 26.93 John Watts

Race No. 6 Bundaberg Stock Feeds 3:10 PM 5 event over 460 metres at Bundaberg Of $630 Prizemoney.

1st: $441 2nd: $126 3rd: $63. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 GOOD BOY SEAMUS 7386 27.04 Narelle Mulcahy 2 DELICATE HARRY 415X 26.85 Laurence Thomas 3 SWEET SASSAFRAS 4674 27.13 Brian Terry 4 LORIAN EXPRESS 3122 27.10 Jeff Kuhl 5 APCARD 5347 27.22 Neil Card 6 PARIS LIGHTS 7426 27.44 Lindsay Mccarthy 7 MEGSIE MAC 6241 27.61 Julius Perrett 8 KIALLA 7445 26.77 Michael James 9 PURE LEE CRUISY 6666 26.93 John Watts

Race No. 7 Win Tv 3:30 PM 4/5 event over 460 metres at Bundaberg Of $630 Prizemoney.

1st: $441 2nd: $126 3rd: $63. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 LADY GLEN 1213 27.05 Ronald Brook 2 TWO BEERS 5843 27.28 Kev Pershouse 3 MADE THAT WAY 5282 26.53 Ronald Brook 4 MALLOURY QUEEN 6447 26.62 Eric Conroy 5 GO HOADY 7327 26.91 Thomas Lowe 6 EIGHT PINTS 7115 26.76 Ronald Brook 7 WALLOON SMARTIE 5378 26.86 Trevor Wilson 8 THEY WATCH 2672 NBT Darren Taylor 9 PURE LEE CRUISY 6666 26.93 John Watts