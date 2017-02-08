Greyhound Box Draw For Bundaberg - Saturday, 11 February 2017
Race No. 1Lindsay Mccarthy's Used Cars Mai…1:30 PM
MH event over 460 metres at Bundaberg Of $630 Prizemoney.
1st: $441 2nd: $126 3rd: $63.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1CAMBLA SPARK667528.15Louise Cameron
2CAMBLA BABY577228.01Louise Cameron
3GLAMOROUS CAMBLA788828.44Louise Cameron
4WILBY SUPREME744327.67Gregory Kennedy
5CAMBLA DRUMMER586527.99Louise Cameron
6KINKY CAMBLA866828.29Louise Cameron
7GREAT LANE-NBTTrevor Wilson
8HAY YOU STAR2676NBTEric Conroy
Race No. 2Uncle Rusty's Photos Maiden H1:50 PM
MH event over 460 metres at Bundaberg Of $630 Prizemoney.
1st: $441 2nd: $126 3rd: $63.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1CAMBLA DARLING552227.52Louise Cameron
2NOTRE CAMBLA658527.94Louise Cameron
3SURE TO ROAR476827.95Raymond Smith
4TROMOND KAHN-NBTMichael James
6CLASSY CAMBLA674627.90Louise Cameron
7CAMBLA FLYER678427.99Louise Cameron
8JADE PRINCESS33X28.73Thomas Lowe
Race No. 3Brothers Sports Club2:10 PM
NOV event over 460 metres at Bundaberg Of $630 Prizemoney.
1st: $441 2nd: $126 3rd: $63.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1WHIRLY BLADE626628.46Jeff Kuhl
2SPRING DOLLY5358NBTPhillip Shaxson
3MINUS TWO782727.30William Smith
4FAST AND SERIOUS873226.46Paul Burgess
5SAM CARD371427.36Neil Card
6SMILES ALL ROUND81727.74William Smith
7SMOOTH JAKE5154NBTTrevor Wilson
8BLIZZARD BLITZ342426.98Marie Richards
9SMART MATTY743527.21Paul Burgess
10RASH ACTION764628.33Michael Boody
Race No. 4Foote's Family Chemist Childers2:30 PM
5 event over 460 metres at Bundaberg Of $630 Prizemoney.
1st: $441 2nd: $126 3rd: $63.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1RIP VAN WINKLE288626.71Kevin Bryant
2CUPPA TEA KIWI177727.86Michael Boody
3ANOTHER NIKTAN486626.86Thomas Lowe
4DOOLEY'S FIT277827.23Jeff Kuhl
5POKER CARD285826.98Neil Card
6KILCARNEY MIST276827.08Michael Mace
7ROMELDA367827.12Jeff Kuhl
8NEW ABODE758628.08Michael Boody
9PURE LEE CRUISY666626.93John Watts
Race No. 5Carter Family2:50 PM
5 event over 460 metres at Bundaberg Of $630 Prizemoney.
1st: $441 2nd: $126 3rd: $63.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1GORILLA EYES278627.04Michael Boody
2SPRING TRIXIE4682NBTPhillip Shaxson
3PANAMA EYES631126.74Christopher Gear
4NIGHT TIME LOVER557427.97Michael Boody
5EDDY'S CHANT645526.98Brian Terry
6SPRING FIRECHIEF245726.62Eric Conroy
7MYSTIC KAHN521626.44Michael James
8LITTLE MAKRIL643727.58Darren Taylor
9PURE LEE CRUISY666626.93John Watts
Race No. 6Bundaberg Stock Feeds3:10 PM
5 event over 460 metres at Bundaberg Of $630 Prizemoney.
1st: $441 2nd: $126 3rd: $63.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1GOOD BOY SEAMUS738627.04Narelle Mulcahy
2DELICATE HARRY415X26.85Laurence Thomas
3SWEET SASSAFRAS467427.13Brian Terry
4LORIAN EXPRESS312227.10Jeff Kuhl
5APCARD534727.22Neil Card
6PARIS LIGHTS742627.44Lindsay Mccarthy
7MEGSIE MAC624127.61Julius Perrett
8KIALLA744526.77Michael James
9PURE LEE CRUISY666626.93John Watts
Race No. 7Win Tv3:30 PM
4/5 event over 460 metres at Bundaberg Of $630 Prizemoney.
1st: $441 2nd: $126 3rd: $63.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1LADY GLEN121327.05Ronald Brook
2TWO BEERS584327.28Kev Pershouse
3MADE THAT WAY528226.53Ronald Brook
4MALLOURY QUEEN644726.62Eric Conroy
5GO HOADY732726.91Thomas Lowe
6EIGHT PINTS711526.76Ronald Brook
7WALLOON SMARTIE537826.86Trevor Wilson
8THEY WATCH2672NBTDarren Taylor
9PURE LEE CRUISY666626.93John Watts
Race No. 8News Mail3:50 PM
4/5 event over 550 metres at Bundaberg Of $630 Prizemoney.
1st: $441 2nd: $126 3rd: $63.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1KISSY FIESTA7524NBTWilliam Smith
2SUMMER'S PRANCER414332.41Thomas Lowe
4LOOKING AMAZING131131.61Marie Richards
5GOLDEN PLANET2536NBTKaye Taylor
7WATCH ME WIGGLE113231.94Neil Card
8ALL ABOUT HOPE453331.93Marie Richards