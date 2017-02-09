Greyhound Box Draw For Capalaba - Saturday, 11 February 2017

Race No. 1 11:52 AM M event over 366 metres at Capalaba Of $630 Prizemoney.

1st: $441 2nd: $126 3rd: $63. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 SAMURAI PIZZACAT 65 NBT Scott Buckland 2 LINA'S FIRST 86 NBT Cecil Druery 3 DUBLIN DUCHESS 6887 20.50 John Gardiner 4 KURO GUN 723 20.36 Gary Moore 5 HEARTLAND FLYER 65 20.99 Noel Evans 6 WEE REMI 64 20.68 John Gardiner 7 SHAVASANA - NBT Kevin Macintosh 8 NAUGHTY THEO - NBT Lee Wylie 9 HEARTLAND FLASH 457 21.05 Noel Evans 10 SUPER SCOOTER 3655 NBT John Judd

Race No. 2 Maiden F 12:12 PM MF event over 366 metres at Capalaba Of $630 Prizemoney.

1st: $441 2nd: $126 3rd: $63. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 POPPY ROSS 5445 20.89 Malcolm Ross 2 FANCY FREEL 3521 20.20 Noela Fertch 3 SUSHI COWBOY X643 20.46 Scott Buckland 4 TOOKA RUNA 82 20.76 Lee Wylie 5 PHONICS 8733 20.86 Michael Edwards 6 GIFTED PINES 82 20.83 John Baker 7 NOIRE CHERIE 6461 20.54 Noela Fertch 8 SPUDTASTIC 444 20.98 Renald Attard 9 HEARTLAND FLYER 65 20.99 Noel Evans 10 HEARTLAND FLASH 457 21.05 Noel Evans

Race No. 3 12:32 PM NOV event over 366 metres at Capalaba Of $630 Prizemoney.

1st: $441 2nd: $126 3rd: $63. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 TINY TIARA 1755 NBT Glen Monkman 2 SPEEDIE GAGAN 7278 20.23 Renald Attard 3 GOLD RAINS 3234 20.31 Kerry Hoggan 4 FERNLEE STAR 4627 NBT Andrew Weise 5 TOOKA TRIP 8542 20.22 Lee Wylie 6 DEREK 4426 20.31 Glen Monkman 7 BATTLE READY 2443 19.99 Mick Gardiner 8 DYNAMO BLUE 341 20.44 Gary Moore 9 PRATER'S ACE 5786 NBT Brodie Prater

Race No. 4 12:52 PM 5 event over 366 metres at Capalaba Of $630 Prizemoney.

1st: $441 2nd: $126 3rd: $63. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 SPORTFAN 7385 20.14 Raymond Burman 2 NOSMO KING 7788 20.37 Beryl Green 3 DRAGON DANCER 2376 19.95 Penny Rigg 4 CAPTAIN MORSE 7784 20.28 Lee Wylie 5 CLASSY BARCY 5548 19.96 Allan Oshyer 6 KERRYZA GUNN 4865 20.28 Kerry Hoggan 7 RUN RIVA RUN 1764 20.77 Robert Peschke 8 MADAM'S FLASH'S 7878 20.07 Bruce Mcnamara 9 LOVED UP 4725 NBT Ray Mears 10 FABRE FORCE 3275 NBT Eric Honeyman

Race No. 5 Bitches 1:12 PM 5 event over 366 metres at Capalaba Of $630 Prizemoney.

1st: $441 2nd: $126 3rd: $63. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 MADAM MEDUSA 8738 20.20 Bruce Mcnamara 2 CHEEKY CHANCE 6333 20.16 Raymond Burman 3 I'M A HOTSHOT 1123 20.16 Rex Marshall 4 DOLLY BLOO 6783 19.84 Peter Furbank 5 MAGIC SENORITA 8413 NBT Robert Wall 6 PAN YOKO 3441 NBT Philip Cassidy 7 TWISTED 1783 20.54 Lee Wylie 8 MISS PEREGIAN 4328 19.90 Glen Monkman 9 LOVED UP 4725 NBT Ray Mears

Race No. 6 1:32 PM 5 event over 366 metres at Capalaba Of $630 Prizemoney.

1st: $441 2nd: $126 3rd: $63. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 TOO MANY BILLS 7364 NBT Renald Attard 2 ROCKABILLY OSTI 4321 20.15 Douglas Gladman 3 MILKY CHANCE 7231 20.64 Gerard Bowe 4 MADAM LOOPSY 3524 20.09 Raymond Burman 5 HALF MINE 1316 19.92 Mick Gardiner 6 RADI 7186 19.82 Allan Oshyer 7 NEYMAR MAGIC 4344 20.17 Warren Scannella 8 BRAVE ULYSSES 2111 19.95 Gregory Mellen 9 HEARD A WHISPER 83XX 20.04 Glen Monkman 10 LOVED UP 4725 NBT Ray Mears

Race No. 7 5th Grade F 1:52 PM 5F event over 366 metres at Capalaba Of $630 Prizemoney.

1st: $441 2nd: $126 3rd: $63. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 GALA SHOW 1111 20.12 Paul Graham 2 MAJESTIC JESTER 8871 20.02 Jan Warner 3 BABY BASSIN 7522 19.81 Penny Rigg 4 LATE SHOW SNOWY 1312 20.07 Warren Scannella 5 TREBLIG LUCIA 7772 19.88 Garry Gilbert 6 CARBROOK LAD 1211 19.98 Rex Marshall 7 BIG TRIGGER 3562 20.11 Lee Wylie 8 EL'S ON SHOW 8111 19.99 Paul Graham 9 I'M A HOTSHOT 1123 20.16 Rex Marshall 10 TOOKA HALF 5863 20.01 Lee Wylie