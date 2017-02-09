Greyhound Box Draw For Capalaba - Saturday, 11 February 2017
Race No. 111:52 AM
M event over 366 metres at Capalaba Of $630 Prizemoney.
1st: $441 2nd: $126 3rd: $63.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SAMURAI PIZZACAT65NBTScott Buckland
2LINA'S FIRST86NBTCecil Druery
3DUBLIN DUCHESS688720.50John Gardiner
4KURO GUN72320.36Gary Moore
5HEARTLAND FLYER6520.99Noel Evans
6WEE REMI6420.68John Gardiner
7SHAVASANA-NBTKevin Macintosh
8NAUGHTY THEO-NBTLee Wylie
9HEARTLAND FLASH45721.05Noel Evans
10SUPER SCOOTER3655NBTJohn Judd
Race No. 2Maiden F12:12 PM
MF event over 366 metres at Capalaba Of $630 Prizemoney.
1st: $441 2nd: $126 3rd: $63.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1POPPY ROSS544520.89Malcolm Ross
2FANCY FREEL352120.20Noela Fertch
3SUSHI COWBOYX64320.46Scott Buckland
4TOOKA RUNA8220.76Lee Wylie
5PHONICS873320.86Michael Edwards
6GIFTED PINES8220.83John Baker
7NOIRE CHERIE646120.54Noela Fertch
8SPUDTASTIC44420.98Renald Attard
9HEARTLAND FLYER6520.99Noel Evans
10HEARTLAND FLASH45721.05Noel Evans
Race No. 312:32 PM
NOV event over 366 metres at Capalaba Of $630 Prizemoney.
1st: $441 2nd: $126 3rd: $63.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1TINY TIARA1755NBTGlen Monkman
2SPEEDIE GAGAN727820.23Renald Attard
3GOLD RAINS323420.31Kerry Hoggan
4FERNLEE STAR4627NBTAndrew Weise
5TOOKA TRIP854220.22Lee Wylie
6DEREK442620.31Glen Monkman
7BATTLE READY244319.99Mick Gardiner
8DYNAMO BLUE34120.44Gary Moore
9PRATER'S ACE5786NBTBrodie Prater
Race No. 412:52 PM
5 event over 366 metres at Capalaba Of $630 Prizemoney.
1st: $441 2nd: $126 3rd: $63.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SPORTFAN738520.14Raymond Burman
2NOSMO KING778820.37Beryl Green
3DRAGON DANCER237619.95Penny Rigg
4CAPTAIN MORSE778420.28Lee Wylie
5CLASSY BARCY554819.96Allan Oshyer
6KERRYZA GUNN486520.28Kerry Hoggan
7RUN RIVA RUN176420.77Robert Peschke
8MADAM'S FLASH'S787820.07Bruce Mcnamara
9LOVED UP4725NBTRay Mears
10FABRE FORCE3275NBTEric Honeyman
Race No. 5Bitches1:12 PM
5 event over 366 metres at Capalaba Of $630 Prizemoney.
1st: $441 2nd: $126 3rd: $63.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1MADAM MEDUSA873820.20Bruce Mcnamara
2CHEEKY CHANCE633320.16Raymond Burman
3I'M A HOTSHOT112320.16Rex Marshall
4DOLLY BLOO678319.84Peter Furbank
5MAGIC SENORITA8413NBTRobert Wall
6PAN YOKO3441NBTPhilip Cassidy
7TWISTED178320.54Lee Wylie
8MISS PEREGIAN432819.90Glen Monkman
9LOVED UP4725NBTRay Mears
Race No. 61:32 PM
5 event over 366 metres at Capalaba Of $630 Prizemoney.
1st: $441 2nd: $126 3rd: $63.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1TOO MANY BILLS7364NBTRenald Attard
2ROCKABILLY OSTI432120.15Douglas Gladman
3MILKY CHANCE723120.64Gerard Bowe
4MADAM LOOPSY352420.09Raymond Burman
5HALF MINE131619.92Mick Gardiner
6RADI718619.82Allan Oshyer
7NEYMAR MAGIC434420.17Warren Scannella
8BRAVE ULYSSES211119.95Gregory Mellen
9HEARD A WHISPER83XX20.04Glen Monkman
10LOVED UP4725NBTRay Mears
Race No. 75th Grade F1:52 PM
5F event over 366 metres at Capalaba Of $630 Prizemoney.
1st: $441 2nd: $126 3rd: $63.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1GALA SHOW111120.12Paul Graham
2MAJESTIC JESTER887120.02Jan Warner
3BABY BASSIN752219.81Penny Rigg
4LATE SHOW SNOWY131220.07Warren Scannella
5TREBLIG LUCIA777219.88Garry Gilbert
6CARBROOK LAD121119.98Rex Marshall
7BIG TRIGGER356220.11Lee Wylie
8EL'S ON SHOW811119.99Paul Graham
9I'M A HOTSHOT112320.16Rex Marshall
10TOOKA HALF586320.01Lee Wylie
Race No. 82:12 PM
4/5 event over 366 metres at Capalaba Of $630 Prizemoney.
1st: $441 2nd: $126 3rd: $63.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1STRAIGHT SHADOW231520.04Douglas Gladman
2CHILLED HEAT345120.39Kevin Ellis
3SPILLING SECRETS123720.20Gerard Bowe
4KNOCKA'S ASSET516719.96Mick Gardiner
5CIGARS ON ICE2132NBTGerard Bowe
6IONA MACHINE5455NBTRobert Wall
7ELEGANT STRIDER756319.81Raymond Burman
8SHUNT MAN143620.09Robert Greensill
9HEARD A WHISPER83XX20.04Glen Monkman
10FABRE FORCE3275NBTEric Honeyman