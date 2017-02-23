Greyhound Box Draw For Capalaba - Saturday, 25 February 2017
Race No. 111:52 AM
M event over 366 metres at Capalaba Of $630 Prizemoney.
1st: $441 2nd: $126 3rd: $63.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1HAYDEN'S BOY568520.63Neville Burns
2GRAND ANGEL5866NBTWarren Scannella
3CATCH ME KEITH785620.96Trevor List
4HEARTLAND FLASH738620.88Noel Evans
5SUDOKU DANCER-NBTRobert Bugeja
6COUNTY COIN245420.79Stephen Keep
7AMUS UNLEASHED638721.10Kevin Forrester
8WALL OF VOODOO55720.52Lee Wylie
9FROSTY BEJAY744520.72Renald Attard
10ARABIAN GO DANI5657NBTBrent Kline
Race No. 2Maiden F12:12 PM
MF event over 366 metres at Capalaba Of $630 Prizemoney.
1st: $441 2nd: $126 3rd: $63.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SPUDTASTIC447420.66Renald Attard
2JAYCEE'S LADY120.29John Catton
3WEE REMI646220.61John Gardiner
4TOOKA RUNA826220.59Lee Wylie
5DUBLIN DUCHESS872120.50John Gardiner
6BETTY RUMBLE342420.66Stephen Kavanagh
7FI FI RUMBLE4320.63Stephen Kavanagh
8DAISY RUMBLE263120.61Stephen Kavanagh
9PHONICS385720.75Michael Edwards
10COUNTY COIN245420.79Stephen Keep
Race No. 312:32 PM
NOV event over 366 metres at Capalaba Of $630 Prizemoney.
1st: $441 2nd: $126 3rd: $63.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1BACK ON TRACK766320.52George Hagicostas
2VALENTINO JACK654420.03Peter Furbank
3CLOVER KNOX343720.26Christopher Supple
4ISLA'S REBEL1566NBTBrent Kline
5KUROI NAZO12320.10John Catton
6GHOST STORY3321NBTBrett Hazelgrove
7RUMBLING JAKE475520.05Kenneth Mackenroth
8GIFTED PINES821220.45John Baker
9NAUGHTY JESS277420.54Lee Wylie
10NOSMO KING886820.37Beryl Green
Race No. 4Bitches12:52 PM
5 event over 366 metres at Capalaba Of $630 Prizemoney.
1st: $441 2nd: $126 3rd: $63.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1MAGIC SENORITA413620.78Robert Wall
2FANCY FREEL212820.20Noela Fertch
3NOIRE CHERIE613220.54Noela Fertch
4EFFIE ROSE HI771620.62Robert Bugeja
5DRAGON DANCER633619.95Penny Rigg
6DOLLY BLOO835319.84Peter Furbank
7BANY ROSE1225NBTRobert Gaunt
8MADAM LOOPSY241720.09Raymond Burman
9SMASHING FASHION837420.95John Watts
10ISLA'S STYLE5685NBTBrent Kline
Race No. 51:12 PM
4/5 event over 366 metres at Capalaba Of $630 Prizemoney.
1st: $441 2nd: $126 3rd: $63.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1ZAMPERINI2888NBTKeiron Butler
2CAPTAIN LOUIE1132NBTRaymond Burman
3RIP VAN WINKLE861120.07Kevin Bryant
4MIDNIGHT DASHER314720.60Les Dull
5PURE LEE CRUISY664120.81John Watts
6SWIFT NIMROD6251NBTRaymond Burman
7COSMIC YESSAM2512NBTDonald Massey
8EL'S ON SHOW111819.99Paul Graham
9LATE SHOW SNOWY312520.07Warren Scannella
10STEV431820.28Robert Bugeja
Race No. 65th Grade F1:32 PM
5F event over 366 metres at Capalaba Of $630 Prizemoney.
1st: $441 2nd: $126 3rd: $63.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1OUR WILD JACKO161220.01Stephen Keep
2TOOKA HALF638220.01Andrew Clarke
3SPEEDIE GAGAN815120.23Julie Laurantus
4CARBROOK LAD114119.91Rex Marshall
5GO WILD ARTHUR382820.39Stephen Keep
6BABY BASSIN222119.81Penny Rigg
7TOO MANY BILLS422520.17Renald Attard
8I'M A HOTSHOT233220.07Rex Marshall
9DRAGON DANCER633619.95Penny Rigg
10DOLLY BLOO835319.84Peter Furbank
Race No. 7Straight To The Creek H1:52 PM
OPENH event over 366 metres at Capalaba Of $630 Prizemoney.
1st: $441 2nd: $126 3rd: $63.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1ALPHA DAENERYS767620.33Chris Georgiou
2GAGAN CEE JAY767419.76Robert Ayres
3PAN YOKO412720.62Philip Cassidy
4TWISTED345720.48Lee Wylie
5BOGIE TICKET877620.31Barry Jones
6ELEGANT STRIDER631519.81Raymond Burman
7MR. DEXTER788519.88Brett Hazelgrove
8MIGHTY NIMROD254820.62Raymond Burman
Race No. 8Straight To The Creek H2:12 PM
OPENH event over 366 metres at Capalaba Of $630 Prizemoney.
1st: $441 2nd: $126 3rd: $63.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1TOOKA TRIP425520.22Lee Wylie
2FUNNY FELLOW7368NBTJames Robinson
3HERO HAYDOS6784NBTRaymond Burman
4BIG TRIGGER263420.11Lee Wylie
6DUSTY'S CHANCE221819.96Jeff Crawford
7UNIQUE MOTIVE537819.95Douglas Gladman
8ALPHA HECTOR626220.23Keith Donaldson