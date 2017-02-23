Greyhound Box Draw For Capalaba - Saturday, 25 February 2017

Race No. 1 11:52 AM M event over 366 metres at Capalaba Of $630 Prizemoney.

1st: $441 2nd: $126 3rd: $63. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 HAYDEN'S BOY 5685 20.63 Neville Burns 2 GRAND ANGEL 5866 NBT Warren Scannella 3 CATCH ME KEITH 7856 20.96 Trevor List 4 HEARTLAND FLASH 7386 20.88 Noel Evans 5 SUDOKU DANCER - NBT Robert Bugeja 6 COUNTY COIN 2454 20.79 Stephen Keep 7 AMUS UNLEASHED 6387 21.10 Kevin Forrester 8 WALL OF VOODOO 557 20.52 Lee Wylie 9 FROSTY BEJAY 7445 20.72 Renald Attard 10 ARABIAN GO DANI 5657 NBT Brent Kline

Race No. 2 Maiden F 12:12 PM MF event over 366 metres at Capalaba Of $630 Prizemoney.

1st: $441 2nd: $126 3rd: $63. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 SPUDTASTIC 4474 20.66 Renald Attard 2 JAYCEE'S LADY 1 20.29 John Catton 3 WEE REMI 6462 20.61 John Gardiner 4 TOOKA RUNA 8262 20.59 Lee Wylie 5 DUBLIN DUCHESS 8721 20.50 John Gardiner 6 BETTY RUMBLE 3424 20.66 Stephen Kavanagh 7 FI FI RUMBLE 43 20.63 Stephen Kavanagh 8 DAISY RUMBLE 2631 20.61 Stephen Kavanagh 9 PHONICS 3857 20.75 Michael Edwards 10 COUNTY COIN 2454 20.79 Stephen Keep

Race No. 3 12:32 PM NOV event over 366 metres at Capalaba Of $630 Prizemoney.

1st: $441 2nd: $126 3rd: $63. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 BACK ON TRACK 7663 20.52 George Hagicostas 2 VALENTINO JACK 6544 20.03 Peter Furbank 3 CLOVER KNOX 3437 20.26 Christopher Supple 4 ISLA'S REBEL 1566 NBT Brent Kline 5 KUROI NAZO 123 20.10 John Catton 6 GHOST STORY 3321 NBT Brett Hazelgrove 7 RUMBLING JAKE 4755 20.05 Kenneth Mackenroth 8 GIFTED PINES 8212 20.45 John Baker 9 NAUGHTY JESS 2774 20.54 Lee Wylie 10 NOSMO KING 8868 20.37 Beryl Green

Race No. 4 Bitches 12:52 PM 5 event over 366 metres at Capalaba Of $630 Prizemoney.

1st: $441 2nd: $126 3rd: $63. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 MAGIC SENORITA 4136 20.78 Robert Wall 2 FANCY FREEL 2128 20.20 Noela Fertch 3 NOIRE CHERIE 6132 20.54 Noela Fertch 4 EFFIE ROSE HI 7716 20.62 Robert Bugeja 5 DRAGON DANCER 6336 19.95 Penny Rigg 6 DOLLY BLOO 8353 19.84 Peter Furbank 7 BANY ROSE 1225 NBT Robert Gaunt 8 MADAM LOOPSY 2417 20.09 Raymond Burman 9 SMASHING FASHION 8374 20.95 John Watts 10 ISLA'S STYLE 5685 NBT Brent Kline

Race No. 5 1:12 PM 4/5 event over 366 metres at Capalaba Of $630 Prizemoney.

1st: $441 2nd: $126 3rd: $63. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 ZAMPERINI 2888 NBT Keiron Butler 2 CAPTAIN LOUIE 1132 NBT Raymond Burman 3 RIP VAN WINKLE 8611 20.07 Kevin Bryant 4 MIDNIGHT DASHER 3147 20.60 Les Dull 5 PURE LEE CRUISY 6641 20.81 John Watts 6 SWIFT NIMROD 6251 NBT Raymond Burman 7 COSMIC YESSAM 2512 NBT Donald Massey 8 EL'S ON SHOW 1118 19.99 Paul Graham 9 LATE SHOW SNOWY 3125 20.07 Warren Scannella 10 STEV 4318 20.28 Robert Bugeja

Race No. 6 5th Grade F 1:32 PM 5F event over 366 metres at Capalaba Of $630 Prizemoney.

1st: $441 2nd: $126 3rd: $63. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 OUR WILD JACKO 1612 20.01 Stephen Keep 2 TOOKA HALF 6382 20.01 Andrew Clarke 3 SPEEDIE GAGAN 8151 20.23 Julie Laurantus 4 CARBROOK LAD 1141 19.91 Rex Marshall 5 GO WILD ARTHUR 3828 20.39 Stephen Keep 6 BABY BASSIN 2221 19.81 Penny Rigg 7 TOO MANY BILLS 4225 20.17 Renald Attard 8 I'M A HOTSHOT 2332 20.07 Rex Marshall 9 DRAGON DANCER 6336 19.95 Penny Rigg 10 DOLLY BLOO 8353 19.84 Peter Furbank

Race No. 7 Straight To The Creek H 1:52 PM OPENH event over 366 metres at Capalaba Of $630 Prizemoney.

1st: $441 2nd: $126 3rd: $63. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 ALPHA DAENERYS 7676 20.33 Chris Georgiou 2 GAGAN CEE JAY 7674 19.76 Robert Ayres 3 PAN YOKO 4127 20.62 Philip Cassidy 4 TWISTED 3457 20.48 Lee Wylie 5 BOGIE TICKET 8776 20.31 Barry Jones 6 ELEGANT STRIDER 6315 19.81 Raymond Burman 7 MR. DEXTER 7885 19.88 Brett Hazelgrove 8 MIGHTY NIMROD 2548 20.62 Raymond Burman