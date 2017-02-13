Greyhound Box Draw For Ipswich - Friday, 17 February 2017
Race No. 1Www.ipswichgreyhounds.com2:33 PM
M event over 431 metres at Ipswich Of $1,350 Prizemoney.
1st: $945 2nd: $270 3rd: $135.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1TINY TAPPER864526.28Michael Woodcock
2LOOKING FINE4668NBTCorey Mutton
3GALWAY KITE568526.19Kevin Galloway
4KIMARI MARIA766626.28Kim Shedden
5JESS ROSE HI487825.79Trevor Thompson
6SHEZA SHOCKER73626.15Kenneth Mackenroth
7FLYING TWISTER355X26.04Stella Marschke
8FROSTY FOX588625.93Renald Attard
Race No. 2Sky Racing2:54 PM
M event over 431 metres at Ipswich Of $1,350 Prizemoney.
1st: $945 2nd: $270 3rd: $135.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1ALIMAY OSTI363NBTDouglas Gladman
2SHOT TO FAME224625.91Andrew Clarke
3ASICLAO326.14Noel Evans
4FROSTY BEJAY237425.71Renald Attard
5SUNSHINE SQUARE-NBTBrett Hazelgrove
6MAGIC PRINCESS2887NBTCorey Mutton
7HOT MOONLIT NITE7226.09Gary Wyborn
8ROAD CAM7734NBTTerry Guymer
9YOU CALLED-NBTJan Warner
Race No. 3Greyhound-data.com3:14 PM
M event over 431 metres at Ipswich Of $1,350 Prizemoney.
1st: $945 2nd: $270 3rd: $135.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1HESA REBEL-NBTCorey Mutton
2CHOC LATTE CLOUD3225.98Glenn Smith
3CHIEF ROSE HI767526.14Trevor Thompson
4YOU ARE HERE225.64Peter Ruetschi
5STORM RAIDER242525.70Colin Wills
6DORIE'S PICK644325.72Donald Massey
7POSSESSION4725NBTMalcolm Cuneo
8KERCHRIS LEE234226.15Barry Kitchener
9YOU CALLED-NBTJan Warner
Race No. 4Www.ipswichgreyhounds.com3:39 PM
NOV event over 431 metres at Ipswich Of $1,530 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,071 2nd: $306 3rd: $153.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1WILDASH GEE868825.51Kerry Ollerton
2GOLD RAINS234225.60Kerry Hoggan
3SENOR'S HEIR164NBTCraig Schmidt
4UP THE HEAT275525.61Terry Guymer
5FROSTY ZERO458625.75Renald Attard
6ZILLIE BEAN534425.52John Edwards
7MAGIC BENZ527125.75Gary Pettersen
8PENNYLESS878725.77Patricia Carrington
Race No. 5Clint's Caravan Warehouse3:57 PM
NOV event over 431 metres at Ipswich Of $1,530 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,071 2nd: $306 3rd: $153.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1FROSTY BROWN537625.55Renald Attard
2NEED SOME SPEED652125.98Michael Woodcock
3BIG DIPPA572525.40Patricia Carrington
4BRASS ROAD471426.55Neville Eastell
5ALADDIN'S ANGEL1625.53Sharon Morris
6LANTANA LASS1NBTTony Brett
7SNOZZSTA844425.61Terry Guymer
8JALANCY LEE16525.77Barry Kitchener
Race No. 6Golden View Greyhound Complex 5t…4:19 PM
5H event over 431 metres at Ipswich Of $1,530 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,071 2nd: $306 3rd: $153.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1CYNO GENERAL148825.73Robert Essex
2THOMAS ROSE HI566525.52Trevor Thompson
3SHAYLOR ANDRE665325.37Malcolm Cuneo
4BOGART BLEND322825.49Kerry Myers
5HARA'S HOOK862325.39Mike Stephenson
6LOOK THE PART322525.27Peter Ruetschi
7HAPPY GLEN344625.30Mick Emery
8SANDAVE BELLAIRE768325.33Wayne Andrews
9ME TARZAN184825.28Terry Guymer
10COSMIC LAPTOP376725.54Kenneth Mackenroth
Race No. 7Www.ipswichgreyhounds.com 5th Gr…4:42 PM
5H event over 431 metres at Ipswich Of $1,530 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,071 2nd: $306 3rd: $153.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1MY FIRST PATCH621825.48Bob Adams
2MAYWYN'S COPY452325.28Robert Essex
3YOU JANE488325.36Terry Guymer
4ISSUE611125.22Glenn Smith
5OPPORTUNE KNOCKA424525.41Kerry Myers
6ROCKABILLY OSTI321825.74Douglas Gladman
7JEN ROSE HI145725.51Trevor Thompson
8COSMIC DENLYN186625.70Colin Fry
9COSMIC LAPTOP376725.54Kenneth Mackenroth
10LOTS OF TIME288625.40Peter Ruetschi
Race No. 8Gj Walsh & Co 4/5 Grade F5:02 PM
4/5F event over 431 metres at Ipswich Of $1,530 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,071 2nd: $306 3rd: $153.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1ONLY EXIT176125.24Darren Russell
2TOLL EVASION251125.30Tom Tzouvelis
3TITLE633125.35Neville Eastell
4HO CHOI521225.69Mick Emery
5CIGAR SAM353225.35Craig Schmidt
6WILDASH BAM BAM471125.53Danny Single
7SPRING MYSTERY673225.59Daniel Horrigan
8MAGGIE BENZ655225.23Gary Pettersen
9BENTAXLE727325.62Felicia Guymer
10LENNY BENZ777325.77Gary Pettersen
Race No. 9Gentablue Pet Food 5th Grade H5:25 PM
5H event over 431 metres at Ipswich Of $1,530 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,071 2nd: $306 3rd: $153.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1JUST SIZE865425.46Lancelot Waldon
2LONNIE'S BANJO888225.78Glenn Smith
3AINIA566525.14Gary Taylor
4HARA'S SAMX45426.20Mike Stephenson
5PAN YOKO441225.52Philip Cassidy
6MILKY CHANCE231725.12Gerard Bowe
7MAYWYN IF LUCKY163625.06Robert Essex
8WILD WEST WILLY147526.08Gary Pettersen
9ME TARZAN184825.28Terry Guymer
10LOTS OF TIME288625.40Peter Ruetschi
Race No. 10Www.ipswichgreyhounds.com 5th Gr…5:49 PM
5H event over 431 metres at Ipswich Of $1,530 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,071 2nd: $306 3rd: $153.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1MAYWYN'S YING664425.45Robert Essex
2ASTON DANGER121125.21Tony Brett
3CAPTAIN'S KNOCK113725.34Kerry Myers
4HARRY BENZ212425.45Gary Pettersen
5RIGHT AS RAIN365125.93Nicole Connell
6RAMBLIN' ROSE725625.48Douglas Gladman
7COSMIC CAPERS763626.14Colin Fry
8MOKO ROSE HI226725.53Trevor Thompson
9ME TARZAN184825.28Terry Guymer
10COSMIC LAPTOP376725.54Kenneth Mackenroth