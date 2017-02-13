Race No. 3 Greyhound-data.com 3:14 PM

M event over 431 metres at Ipswich Of $1,350 Prizemoney.

1st: $945 2nd: $270 3rd: $135.

No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer

1 HESA REBEL - NBT Corey Mutton

2 CHOC LATTE CLOUD 32 25.98 Glenn Smith

3 CHIEF ROSE HI 7675 26.14 Trevor Thompson

4 YOU ARE HERE 2 25.64 Peter Ruetschi

5 STORM RAIDER 2425 25.70 Colin Wills

6 DORIE'S PICK 6443 25.72 Donald Massey

7 POSSESSION 4725 NBT Malcolm Cuneo

8 KERCHRIS LEE 2342 26.15 Barry Kitchener