Greyhound Box Draw For Ipswich - Saturday, 14 January 2017
Race No. 1Www.ipswichgreyhounds.com5:17 PM
M event over 520 metres at Ipswich Of $1,530 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,260 2nd: $180 3rd: $90.
1st: $1,260 2nd: $180 3rd: $90.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1ITSA PATCHY562431.06Renald Attard
2MR. BELLISSIMO435531.45Marie Goodwin
3EMBER FLARE7537NBTPeter Cauchi
4OH GOLLY GOSH-NBTJohn Mccarthy
5MY MOJO352531.33Nikki Peters
6VALERIE MERLE533631.48Michael Brauer
7ALPHA ZEPHYR462NBTJim Heddles
8AZA ZEUS231.31John Mccarthy
9SUPER SCOOTERX436NBTJohn Judd
10ALISSA'S ANGEL3776NBTScott Austen
Race No. 2Sky Racing5:32 PM
NOV event over 520 metres at Ipswich Of $2,160 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,512 2nd: $432 3rd: $216.
1st: $1,512 2nd: $432 3rd: $216.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1VELOCITY ALLY162231.16Neville Eastell
2SENTIMENTAL LADY468331.21Sharon Morris
3FROSTY ZERO784731.18Renald Attard
4FERNLEE STAR346231.34Andrew Weise
5FIRED UP AGAIN3243NBTNeil Catchpole
6CHIPS AHOY888231.10Amy O'reilly
7ZILLIE BEAN472531.03John Edwards
8BIG DIPPA322731.72Patricia Carrington
Race No. 3Clint's Caravan Warehouse5:53 PM
5 event over 520 metres at Ipswich Of $2,160 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,512 2nd: $432 3rd: $216.
1st: $1,512 2nd: $432 3rd: $216.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1JUST SPIFFING654430.77John Mccarthy
2SPRING FIRECHIEF724530.76Eric Conroy
3DUSKY SILK525331.02Tom Tzouvelis
4THROTTLE ON128230.95Michael Edwards
6LOVE SHAK322530.80Tony Zammit
7SWIFT NIMROD16X530.75Raymond Burman
8LOGAN CITY232130.74Peter Evans
Race No. 4Golden View Greyhound Complex6:18 PM
5 event over 520 metres at Ipswich Of $2,160 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,512 2nd: $432 3rd: $216.
1st: $1,512 2nd: $432 3rd: $216.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1LOVED UP2651NBTRay Mears
2LIKA BREWSKY236730.62Bob Giltinan
3SPORTFAN582230.97Raymond Burman
4GEORGE GALLON632X30.96Hassell Rolph
5VELOCITY EBONY6115NBTNeville Eastell
6HERO HAYDOS1678NBTRaymond Burman
7KIKEM STORMY285631.06Tom Tzouvelis
8PIZARRO813131.49Adam Whitmore
Race No. 5Rq Young Guns Ips 520 H6:42 PM
OPENH event over 520 metres at Ipswich Of $2,340 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,638 2nd: $468 3rd: $234.
1st: $1,638 2nd: $468 3rd: $234.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1GAB TAR635330.72Hassell Rolph
2MO STRADAMUS1412NBTStephen Rolph
3CHAMPAGNE SALLY148130.62Raymond Burman
4THUNDER OF FIRE445431.77Marion Goodwin
5SHUNT MAN368130.80Jan Warner
6OUTBACK SUNSHINE1811NBTJohn Geoghegan
7PRINCESS EMALYS115630.62Brodie Prater
8WINDY GIRL125130.58Barry Dull
Race No. 6Rq Young Guns Ips 520 H7:01 PM
OPENH event over 520 metres at Ipswich Of $2,340 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,638 2nd: $468 3rd: $234.
1st: $1,638 2nd: $468 3rd: $234.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1MAGIC HORNET111530.27Raymond Burman
2FAMOUS MOLLY812831.10Marie Goodwin
3HESPERIDES5331NBTBrian Francis
4GINGER BENZ532431.70Gary Pettersen
5GUNNADOO REV2115NBTSelena Zammit
6GO LASSIE GO133830.84Darren Russell
7WAY OF SHADOWS3112NBTKelli Olsen
8ACE3111NBTSteven Scott
Race No. 7Rq Young Guns Ips 520 H7:25 PM
OPENH event over 520 metres at Ipswich Of $2,340 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,638 2nd: $468 3rd: $234.
1st: $1,638 2nd: $468 3rd: $234.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SINGLETON536631.05Juanita Linnan
2DOWN SIZED UP326730.62Tony Zammit
3PYRO BOB364130.66Robert Dempsey
4JURY462130.37Tony Brett
5SLICK130.80John Mccarthy
6SIZEABLE448630.83Patricia Carrington
7SNEAKIN' OUT344730.86Ronald Hamilton
8INVERGARRY LADY241230.68Colin Curtis
Race No. 8Rq Young Guns Ips 520 H7:49 PM
OPENH event over 520 metres at Ipswich Of $2,340 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,638 2nd: $468 3rd: $234.
1st: $1,638 2nd: $468 3rd: $234.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1FAST TIMES111NBTTony Brett
2DREAM BLASTER475130.82Raymond Burman
3ISLA'S STYLE186530.50Brent Kline
4TURN AND BURN131230.57Garry Gilbert
5FLAPPING GUMS536330.70Robert Dempsey
6MINNIE MARTINIX24830.77Amy O'reilly
7LIGHTNING WHITE217231.10Marion Goodwin
8ROCK BOTTOM5432NBTDarren Russell
Race No. 9G J Walsh & Co8:07 PM
4/5 event over 431 metres at Ipswich Of $1,980 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,386 2nd: $396 3rd: $198.
1st: $1,386 2nd: $396 3rd: $198.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1DECLAN'S BOY152625.30Brent Kline
2SHOW BOUND533224.83Peter Ruetschi
3KLOEIS PRIDE134625.09Shane Armstrong
4AGRO'S THUNDER711726.17Jeanette Cauchi
5CIGARS ON ICE373125.22Justin Bowe
6SPLENDID STAR633525.26Brett Hazelgrove
7TOLL EVASION821125.30Tom Tzouvelis
8RED STEEL761825.55Mark Ware
9WILDASH GEE783825.51Kerry Ollerton
10MALLOURY QUEEN146425.60Eric Conroy
Race No. 10Gentablue Pet Food8:27 PM
5 event over 431 metres at Ipswich Of $1,980 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,386 2nd: $396 3rd: $198.
1st: $1,386 2nd: $396 3rd: $198.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1ONLY EXIT223625.24Darren Russell
2KIKEM ZEST135125.47Tom Tzouvelis
3BLOZA813625.41Peter Cauchi
4LIL' BIT SPARKY341425.00Rick Kuhl
5ORANGE THUNDER232225.49Ian Roberts
6ON THE WALL421625.54Lancelot Waldon
7HAVE SOME731X25.38Tom Tzouvelis
8SPANISH HARBOUR411625.31Brian Francis
9SENNI LUCILLE737725.48Kerry Ollerton
10NACEY'S HERO765425.09Peter Ruetschi