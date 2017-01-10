Greyhound Box Draw For Ipswich - Saturday, 14 January 2017

Race No. 1 Www.ipswichgreyhounds.com 5:17 PM M event over 520 metres at Ipswich Of $1,530 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,260 2nd: $180 3rd: $90. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 ITSA PATCHY 5624 31.06 Renald Attard 2 MR. BELLISSIMO 4355 31.45 Marie Goodwin 3 EMBER FLARE 7537 NBT Peter Cauchi 4 OH GOLLY GOSH - NBT John Mccarthy 5 MY MOJO 3525 31.33 Nikki Peters 6 VALERIE MERLE 5336 31.48 Michael Brauer 7 ALPHA ZEPHYR 462 NBT Jim Heddles 8 AZA ZEUS 2 31.31 John Mccarthy 9 SUPER SCOOTER X436 NBT John Judd 10 ALISSA'S ANGEL 3776 NBT Scott Austen

Race No. 2 Sky Racing 5:32 PM NOV event over 520 metres at Ipswich Of $2,160 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,512 2nd: $432 3rd: $216. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 VELOCITY ALLY 1622 31.16 Neville Eastell 2 SENTIMENTAL LADY 4683 31.21 Sharon Morris 3 FROSTY ZERO 7847 31.18 Renald Attard 4 FERNLEE STAR 3462 31.34 Andrew Weise 5 FIRED UP AGAIN 3243 NBT Neil Catchpole 6 CHIPS AHOY 8882 31.10 Amy O'reilly 7 ZILLIE BEAN 4725 31.03 John Edwards 8 BIG DIPPA 3227 31.72 Patricia Carrington

Race No. 3 Clint's Caravan Warehouse 5:53 PM 5 event over 520 metres at Ipswich Of $2,160 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,512 2nd: $432 3rd: $216. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 JUST SPIFFING 6544 30.77 John Mccarthy 2 SPRING FIRECHIEF 7245 30.76 Eric Conroy 3 DUSKY SILK 5253 31.02 Tom Tzouvelis 4 THROTTLE ON 1282 30.95 Michael Edwards 6 LOVE SHAK 3225 30.80 Tony Zammit 7 SWIFT NIMROD 16X5 30.75 Raymond Burman 8 LOGAN CITY 2321 30.74 Peter Evans

Race No. 4 Golden View Greyhound Complex 6:18 PM 5 event over 520 metres at Ipswich Of $2,160 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,512 2nd: $432 3rd: $216. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 LOVED UP 2651 NBT Ray Mears 2 LIKA BREWSKY 2367 30.62 Bob Giltinan 3 SPORTFAN 5822 30.97 Raymond Burman 4 GEORGE GALLON 632X 30.96 Hassell Rolph 5 VELOCITY EBONY 6115 NBT Neville Eastell 6 HERO HAYDOS 1678 NBT Raymond Burman 7 KIKEM STORMY 2856 31.06 Tom Tzouvelis 8 PIZARRO 8131 31.49 Adam Whitmore

Race No. 5 Rq Young Guns Ips 520 H 6:42 PM OPENH event over 520 metres at Ipswich Of $2,340 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,638 2nd: $468 3rd: $234. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 GAB TAR 6353 30.72 Hassell Rolph 2 MO STRADAMUS 1412 NBT Stephen Rolph 3 CHAMPAGNE SALLY 1481 30.62 Raymond Burman 4 THUNDER OF FIRE 4454 31.77 Marion Goodwin 5 SHUNT MAN 3681 30.80 Jan Warner 6 OUTBACK SUNSHINE 1811 NBT John Geoghegan 7 PRINCESS EMALYS 1156 30.62 Brodie Prater 8 WINDY GIRL 1251 30.58 Barry Dull

Race No. 6 Rq Young Guns Ips 520 H 7:01 PM OPENH event over 520 metres at Ipswich Of $2,340 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,638 2nd: $468 3rd: $234. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 MAGIC HORNET 1115 30.27 Raymond Burman 2 FAMOUS MOLLY 8128 31.10 Marie Goodwin 3 HESPERIDES 5331 NBT Brian Francis 4 GINGER BENZ 5324 31.70 Gary Pettersen 5 GUNNADOO REV 2115 NBT Selena Zammit 6 GO LASSIE GO 1338 30.84 Darren Russell 7 WAY OF SHADOWS 3112 NBT Kelli Olsen 8 ACE 3111 NBT Steven Scott

Race No. 7 Rq Young Guns Ips 520 H 7:25 PM OPENH event over 520 metres at Ipswich Of $2,340 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,638 2nd: $468 3rd: $234. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 SINGLETON 5366 31.05 Juanita Linnan 2 DOWN SIZED UP 3267 30.62 Tony Zammit 3 PYRO BOB 3641 30.66 Robert Dempsey 4 JURY 4621 30.37 Tony Brett 5 SLICK 1 30.80 John Mccarthy 6 SIZEABLE 4486 30.83 Patricia Carrington 7 SNEAKIN' OUT 3447 30.86 Ronald Hamilton 8 INVERGARRY LADY 2412 30.68 Colin Curtis

Race No. 8 Rq Young Guns Ips 520 H 7:49 PM OPENH event over 520 metres at Ipswich Of $2,340 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,638 2nd: $468 3rd: $234. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 FAST TIMES 111 NBT Tony Brett 2 DREAM BLASTER 4751 30.82 Raymond Burman 3 ISLA'S STYLE 1865 30.50 Brent Kline 4 TURN AND BURN 1312 30.57 Garry Gilbert 5 FLAPPING GUMS 5363 30.70 Robert Dempsey 6 MINNIE MARTINI X248 30.77 Amy O'reilly 7 LIGHTNING WHITE 2172 31.10 Marion Goodwin 8 ROCK BOTTOM 5432 NBT Darren Russell

Race No. 9 G J Walsh & Co 8:07 PM 4/5 event over 431 metres at Ipswich Of $1,980 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,386 2nd: $396 3rd: $198. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 DECLAN'S BOY 1526 25.30 Brent Kline 2 SHOW BOUND 5332 24.83 Peter Ruetschi 3 KLOEIS PRIDE 1346 25.09 Shane Armstrong 4 AGRO'S THUNDER 7117 26.17 Jeanette Cauchi 5 CIGARS ON ICE 3731 25.22 Justin Bowe 6 SPLENDID STAR 6335 25.26 Brett Hazelgrove 7 TOLL EVASION 8211 25.30 Tom Tzouvelis 8 RED STEEL 7618 25.55 Mark Ware 9 WILDASH GEE 7838 25.51 Kerry Ollerton 10 MALLOURY QUEEN 1464 25.60 Eric Conroy