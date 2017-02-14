Greyhound Box Draw For Ipswich - Saturday, 18 February 2017
Race No. 1Trembath Tyre Repairs5:15 PM
M event over 520 metres at Ipswich Of $1,800 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,260 2nd: $360 3rd: $180.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1KYARNA-NBTClifford Houston
2AKKATOR531.68Kerry Hoggan
3BUTTON PUSHER631.86Barry Dull
4SHAKEY START553531.32Darren Makowiecki
5MRS POLETTI531.33Christina Harman
6EMBER FLARE3742NBTPeter Cauchi
7MR. TERRIFIC322NBTClifford Houston
8PHANTOM HENRY223631.24Peter O'reilly
9TRISTAN CANNON631.89Gregory Brennan
10PRATER'S PROMISE731.75Brodie Prater
Race No. 2O'reilly Pet Food5:32 PM
NOV event over 520 metres at Ipswich Of $2,160 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,512 2nd: $432 3rd: $216.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1FIRED UP AGAIN342231.19Neil Catchpole
2AURIGA RAVEN441531.69Geoff Draheim
3DASH OF LUCK257331.54Brodie Prater
4DAHOMEY WINDFIRE21NBTNoel Vohland
5THUNDER OF FIRE635331.20Marion Goodwin
6COSMIC YESSAM272531.34Donald Massey
7ISLA'S OPAL546330.93Michael Mace
8BILLY BEAN453631.34John Edwards
9KAPPA NU225431.58Gary Keep
10HUCKABEE1274NBTGary Taylor
Race No. 3C2c Constructions5:54 PM
5 event over 520 metres at Ipswich Of $2,160 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,512 2nd: $432 3rd: $216.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1COOL VANE6244NBTVictor Osborn
2BURNING OAK2345NBTFelicia Guymer
3RENALD'S RIVALRY137731.39Amy O'reilly
4SKY BOND676431.57Amy O'reilly
5TRANSKEI ROCCA625530.70Bob Giltinan
6PENCIL555731.92Peter Sullivan
7ONE IN SIX215531.47Gary Keep
8LIGHTNING WHITE325830.87Marion Goodwin
Race No. 4Greg Sternberg Vet Surgeon6:19 PM
5 event over 520 metres at Ipswich Of $2,160 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,512 2nd: $432 3rd: $216.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SEIZED ASSET444631.26Victor Osborn
2GEAR UP542830.83Amy O'reilly
3WILDASH SEMI313131.58Bob Giltinan
4ARABELLA333630.76Brendon Stevens
5SLICK141130.66John Mccarthy
6DUSTY WAY133230.64Reg Hazelgrove
7MIGHTY NOVA153530.88Mick Pearce
8HOUDINI HI848430.66Peter O'reilly
Race No. 5Vince Curry Memorial Maiden Ips …6:41 PM
MS event over 520 metres at Ipswich Of $1,800 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,260 2nd: $360 3rd: $180.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1PHANTOM PETE66X431.26Peter O'reilly
2GALLEON130.67Terrence Medcalf
3ISOBELLA'S MAGIC853330.91William Elson
4FRIENDZ331.02Gary Mackay
5AMBER MARIE431.40John Reimer
6VISIGOTH231.28Gary Friend
7SCIPIO AFRICANUS35230.86Darren Russell
8RATHER DAPPER130.54John Mccarthy
9EDGE OF FOREVER431.63Christopher Riordon
10SHAKEY START553531.32Darren Makowiecki
Race No. 6Vince Curry Memorial Maiden Ips …7:01 PM
MS event over 520 metres at Ipswich Of $1,800 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,260 2nd: $360 3rd: $180.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1PRATER'S SAINT130.98Brodie Prater
2SMOOTH CLAUDIA231.10Robert Cooke
3APACHE BROOK331.29Scott Gould
4KULU EAGLE131.25John Clarson
5FIRE TO RAIN331.58Christopher Riordon
6NO NOT ME48231.18Darren Russell
7JALAPENO230.97Tony Apap
8OPAL NERA130.53Tony Brett
9DASHING SISCO431.60Christine Goodwin
10BONKNOCKA LASS4531.66Barry Dull
Race No. 7Vince Curry Memorial Maiden Ips …7:25 PM
MS event over 520 metres at Ipswich Of $1,800 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,260 2nd: $360 3rd: $180.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SNUG34431.04Barry Dull
2CYCLONE BARCI331.04Reg Hazelgrove
3BIKINI CLOUD4130.55Glenn Smith
4MUSTANG NOVA526331.59Mick Pearce
5CODRINGTON KID6331.25Alex Green
6ROLL SO DEEP230.81Christopher Riordon
7ENJOY THE SHOW130.66Tony Apap
8DONNY'S BEACH331.36Steven Scott
9BINALONG ROAD658431.87Peter Hay
10REGAL TRAV531.34William Elson
Race No. 8Vince Curry Memorial Maiden Ips …7:47 PM
MS event over 520 metres at Ipswich Of $1,800 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,260 2nd: $360 3rd: $180.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1LOCKETY BRIN130.62Darren Russell
2KULU RUSTY231.12Kim Gooding
3PAUA TO LAUNCH331.26Gary Mackay
4ICONIC BEACH2431.27Steven Scott
5FAB FIT37230.89Barry Dull
6MATRICULATE231.35Jan Warner
7FABRIQUE431.16Christopher Riordon
8MATTHEW TERRENCE130.53Tony Brett
9REGAL CYNDIE431.67William Elson
10MRS POLETTI531.33Christina Harman
Race No. 9Www.ipswichgreyhounds.com8:09 PM
4/5 event over 431 metres at Ipswich Of $1,980 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,386 2nd: $396 3rd: $198.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1PATRONUS581125.08Warren Nicholls
2NAMROD763125.36Peter Cauchi
3SPILLING SECRETS237625.20Gerard Bowe
4SENOR'S SON412425.05Craig Schmidt
5PEBBLE BAY827725.04Nicole Connell
6TIP TIP HOORAY761X25.46Barry Dull
7CIGARS ON ICE132325.22Gerard Bowe
8JAHIMIA141725.24Anthony Hoyland
9ALEEAH JET623625.13Ricky Rolls
10ENKA ALLEN173625.53Peter Sullivan
Race No. 10Sky Racing8:29 PM
5 event over 431 metres at Ipswich Of $1,980 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,386 2nd: $396 3rd: $198.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1BIG SHOW HAWKO276224.92Neil Catchpole
2AGRO'S THUNDER117726.17Jeanette Cauchi
3BONKNOCKA PRINCE272125.29Barry Dull
4THAT HOUDINI412125.40Amy O'reilly
5LORD LACHLAN714325.72Gary Keep
6ZABDON CHEVY215225.21Nicole Connell
7ZAFONIC FORCE213325.30Matthew Jovicic
8LUCKY CALL1315NBTGary Friend
9GET SHORTY135725.49Diane Hannon
10ASTIN'S WARRIOR347725.29Ricky Rolls