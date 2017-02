No. Name Grade Form Best Last Trainer

MH event over 520 metres at Ipswich Of $1,800 Prizemoney. 1st: $1,260 2nd: $360 3rd: $180.

No. Name Grade Form Best Last Trainer

MH event over 520 metres at Ipswich Of $1,800 Prizemoney. 1st: $1,260 2nd: $360 3rd: $180.

No. Name Grade Form Best Last Trainer

NOV event over 520 metres at Ipswich Of $2,160 Prizemoney. 1st: $1,512 2nd: $432 3rd: $216.

Greyhound Of The Year - Harry Ba…

Race No. 3 Greyhound Of The Year - Harry Ba… 6:19 PM

No. Name Grade Form Best Last Trainer

3/4 event over 431 metres at Ipswich Of $1,980 Prizemoney. 1st: $1,386 2nd: $396 3rd: $198.

Owner Of The Year - Gregory Boar…

Race No. 4 Owner Of The Year - Gregory Boar… 6:38 PM

No. Name Grade Form Best Last Trainer

5 event over 431 metres at Ipswich Of $1,980 Prizemoney. 1st: $1,386 2nd: $396 3rd: $198.

Race No. 6 Male Trainer Of The Year - Colin… 7:22 PM

5H event over 520 metres at Ipswich Of $2,160 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,512 2nd: $432 3rd: $216.