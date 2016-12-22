Greyhound Box Draw For Ipswich - Tuesday, 27 December 2016
Race No. 1Www.ipswichgreyhounds.com Maiden…2:42 PM
MH event over 431 metres at Ipswich Of $1,350 Prizemoney.
1st: $945 2nd: $270 3rd: $135.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1ARABIAN TU GO-NBTBrent Kline
2BINTANG LAURIE-NBTNeil Falls
3ESCALA524425.78Casey Dargusch
4NOIRE CHERIE435325.59Noela Fertch
5POUNCING LILIE874726.11Tony Zammit
6BLARNEY BOY-NBTJohn Gardiner
7WERINA BLUE-NBTNoel Evans
8FROSTY WITCH-NBTRenald Attard
9DJANGO363526.02Renald Attard
10ROSDUE JITTERBUG8X3826.18Terrence Chapman
Race No. 2Sky Racing Maiden H3:02 PM
MH event over 431 metres at Ipswich Of $1,350 Prizemoney.
1st: $945 2nd: $270 3rd: $135.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1WESTENDER-NBTNeil Falls
2WERINA FLASH-NBTNoel Evans
3DODGY CREDIT-NBTRobert Higgs
4ROSDUE BLUE GUM443525.74Terrence Chapman
5PRATER'S ACE-NBTBrodie Prater
6MAGIC SWIFTLY-NBTJohn Gardiner
7SNOZZSTA-NBTTerry Guymer
8ARABIAN GO DANI-NBTBrent Kline
9FROSTY BEJAY534825.71Renald Attard
10ARABIAN GO GO36NBTBrent Kline
Race No. 3Alpha Financial Services Maiden …3:23 PM
MF event over 431 metres at Ipswich Of $1,350 Prizemoney.
1st: $945 2nd: $270 3rd: $135.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1BLAZE ROSE HI7426.17Trevor Thompson
2SPRING HOUDINI628125.67Colin Byers
3CHIEF ROSE HI65426.52Trevor Thompson
4ORPHAN ANNIE565326.04David Litzow
5SPRING NAKANO842225.49Colin Byers
6WHITE EAGLE247225.80Steve Woods
7SLIP MY MIND542125.58Peter Ruetschi
8EYES LIGHT UP6325.84David Litzow
9MAYWYN'S ROCKER6526.10Robert Essex
10DJANGO363526.02Renald Attard
Race No. 4Www.ipswichgreyhounds.com3:43 PM
NOV event over 431 metres at Ipswich Of $1,530 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,071 2nd: $306 3rd: $153.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SPEEDIE GAGAN586826.01Noela Fertch
2TOO MANY BILLS345425.64Renald Attard
3PENNYLESS788825.77Patricia Carrington
4BACK ON TRACK845525.54George Hagicostas
5SPRING DOLLY865825.88Phillip Shaxson
6ME HAPPY187525.71Patricia Carrington
7MISTER DEBONAIR665725.43Craig Campbell
8GALWAY EAGLE758525.70Kevin Galloway
9SPRING LILL237825.70Colin Byers
10ON THE WALL435425.75Lancelot Waldon
Race No. 5Trembath Tyre Repairs4:03 PM
NOV event over 431 metres at Ipswich Of $1,530 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,071 2nd: $306 3rd: $153.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1ONE IN SIX8473NBTGary Keep
2LOVED UP7X2125.38Ray Mears
3RANGER DANGER2125.34George Clegg
4BRONCO BOY544225.68Peter Hay
5OUR MANDALAI451626.33Dean Turley
6AVOID DAMAGE687825.50Patricia Carrington
7SPRING ROCCA384125.73Phillip Shaxson
8REAL CALL666325.69Christopher Broadrick
9AVENUE HERO216726.36Peter Ruetschi
10BIG DIPPA322725.40Patricia Carrington
Race No. 6O'reilly Pet Food4:18 PM
3/4 event over 431 metres at Ipswich Of $1,530 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,071 2nd: $306 3rd: $153.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1MAURY SPIRIT746824.82Neil Falls
2BOXING ROO GIRL865725.23Dwyer Lennon
3GOTCHA CHA CHA114125.21Tony Zammit
4SPRING RECALL617125.24Colin Byers
5DODGY DANCER634625.15Robert Higgs
6AWESOME WILLS1544NBTGary Keep
7SPLIT SYSTEM111425.16Darren Makowiecki
8RAGNAR LOTHBROK783825.52Colin Hamilton
Race No. 7Www.ipswichgreyhounds.com 5th Gr…4:39 PM
5F event over 520 metres at Ipswich Of $1,710 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,197 2nd: $342 3rd: $171.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1MAGIC HORNET161130.42Raymond Burman
2AVAMAY231230.60Colin Curtis
3SINGLETON525331.05Juanita Linnan
4AUBERON717130.43Jason Schmidt
5SIZEABLE244430.83Patricia Carrington
6LORD LACHLAN418330.98Gary Keep
7FLASH VENTURE736431.22Raymond Burman
8INVERGARRY LADY612230.68Colin Curtis
9KNOCKER KNOCK718530.81Kerry Hoggan
10BANY ROSE122530.56Robert Gaunt
Race No. 8C2c Constructions4:58 PM
5 event over 431 metres at Ipswich Of $1,530 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,071 2nd: $306 3rd: $153.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1GENERAL HUNTER166725.56Juanita Linnan
2SUMMER QUAYS615125.25Beverley Chappell
3BEETOWN TOMMY436525.42Bruce Caden
4SPLIT IT581825.33Dianna Buxton
5SENOR'S SON112425.19Craig Schmidt
6COOL VANE813625.26Victor Osborn
7MAGIC KITCHEN838824.94Felicia Guymer
8DECLAN'S BOY233125.30Brent Kline
9MONOCEROS766725.22Jeff Crawford
10GUN DANCER44X425.43Robert Higgs
Race No. 9Greg Sternberg Vet Surgeon5:20 PM
5 event over 431 metres at Ipswich Of $1,530 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,071 2nd: $306 3rd: $153.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1MONLOR KIM233325.60Brad Grant
2DOOHAN TIME884225.10Alex Green
3CAKE IT ON145325.59Stephen Neary
4DROP SHORT573525.59Robert Higgs
5FLYING PRINCESS85X325.72Des Sykes
6GOTTA BE BLACK246625.40George Hagicostas
7YOU JANE167225.36Terry Guymer
8LOOK THE PART176325.33Peter Ruetschi
9SEIZED ASSET366725.16Victor Osborn
10BARCELLA878725.12Casey Dargusch
Race No. 10Www.ipswichgreyhounds.com5:42 PM
5 event over 431 metres at Ipswich Of $1,530 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,071 2nd: $306 3rd: $153.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SPRING DAWN618725.99Colin Byers
2RHONDDA MINER726725.42Robert Higgs
3SPRING IT ON783625.09Phillip Shaxson
4PERFECT POUT628725.44Danny Single
5ROMAN ARMOUR524525.56Beverley Chappell
6SHE'S ALL BLONDE436525.38Des Sykes
7IMA TALENT653625.58Gary Keep
8PENCIL526625.41Peter Sullivan
9DU HAST738425.40Tony Short
10ROSDUE SPRITE564425.33Terrence Chapman