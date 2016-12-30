Greyhound Box Draw For Angle Park - Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Race No. 1 Maiden Pathway Stake Pr2 Divisio… 12:07 PM M event over 388 metres at Angle park Of $670 Prizemoney.

1st: $400 2nd: $155 3rd: $115. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 EL SERENA 8486 23.47 David Perry 2 JUNGLE PRINCE 7645 NBT Charles Adcock 3 OPEN HOUSE 4758 23.38 Ross Burns 4 TRICKY MARY 5757 23.23 Leanne Fagan 5 HOT JANA 2567 23.14 Angela Meimetis 6 MENZIES 6865 NBT Oswald Chegia 7 MEGABOUND 8855 23.70 Oswald Chegia 8 UKULELE LADY 7745 23.55 Kelvin Stott 9 HANNEBERY 4X76 NBT Bradley Ablett 10 VIVA LA LIBERTE 2357 22.75 Petar Jovanovic

Race No. 2 Sky Racing Maiden Stake Pr2 Divi… 12:25 PM M event over 388 metres at Angle park Of $785 Prizemoney.

1st: $545 2nd: $160 3rd: $80. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 YOUNG BLOOD 7 23.40 Alan Randall 2 HADVEL BALE 7876 NBT Tony Rasmussen 3 LUNAR LUNA 7423 22.84 Kevin Murnane 4 FRENCH DEFENCE 4232 22.93 Donald Turner 5 AUSSIE STEEL 42 NBT Ben Rawlings 6 GERDA BALE 3 23.10 Lisa Rasmussen 7 AMITY MARLOW 2 22.70 Anthony Milligan 8 RIP IT RALPH 3623 22.82 Adam Manton 9 SWEET KINLOCH 2268 22.44 Matthew Payne 10 JUSTICE DUSTY 4 23.20 Benjamin Lowick

Race No. 3 Pathway (n/p) Stake Pr2 Division… 12:42 PM 6 event over 388 metres at Angle park Of $700 Prizemoney.

1st: $410 2nd: $165 3rd: $125. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 SON OF DIABLO 4343 22.91 Artemio Ieraci 2 MISSY MCBAIN 8845 22.39 Todd Kelly 3 WHERE'S SALLY 5567 22.87 Desmond Denton 4 LEKTRA BOOTS 8785 23.23 Kelvin Douglas 5 SILVER GAUNTLET 8387 22.60 Brenton Prouse 6 SECRET BOGAN 8776 22.60 Kim Johnstone 7 WARM COCONUT PIE 5464 22.50 Rebecca Mcauley-fry 8 STEVIE ROCKS 6545 22.66 Kevin Murnane 9 PERFECT PROSPECT 6734 23.22 Renata Maruszczyk 10 TARKEAH 1762 22.89 Tina Cattermole

Race No. 4 Find Grsa On Facebook Stake Pr2 … 1:00 PM 6 event over 388 metres at Angle park Of $820 Prizemoney.

1st: $580 2nd: $160 3rd: $80. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 NAN'S RUBY 3832 22.75 Elly Matcott 2 GIFT OF FAITH 6213 22.82 Ross Panagiotou 3 BAYSIDE JAZZ 5461 22.76 Kevin Murnane 4 LIBBY RAIDER 1 22.65 Paula Hearnden 5 SPEEDY JABARCK 7681 22.74 Robert Fletcher 6 LIKE A TORNADO 7373 22.42 Steve Hoffman 7 CIGAR CLUB 8661 22.50 Kevin Bewley 8 SNATCH AND GRAB 5184 22.81 Tony Hinrichsen 9 WHY NOT JOY 6368 22.99 Charles Adcock 10 CAPE THUNDER 187 22.53 Brian Styles

Race No. 5 Grsa.com.au Stake Pr2 Division2 1:17 PM 6 event over 388 metres at Angle park Of $820 Prizemoney.

1st: $580 2nd: $160 3rd: $80. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 LASER ILLUSION 4741 22.46 Marie Whyte 2 FINALLY BOOMING 7651 22.55 Steven Clarke 3 GOLD MAGIC 6524 22.73 Wendy Matcott 4 LEKTRA CONNIE 1523 22.75 Elly Matcott 5 RHYNSTONE ASHLEY 8515 22.63 Anthony Fry 6 COVE ALIGHT 2712 NBT Wendy Sebastyan 7 LIQUID CLUB 3318 22.65 Kevin Bewley 8 LONG GULLY HELEN 1 22.61 Paula Hearnden 9 SON OF HELGA 3374 22.98 Kevin Bewley 10 ASTON KIFI 4217 22.88 Leanne Fagan

Race No. 6 Mcqueens Tavern (n/p) Mixed Stak… 1:37 PM 5/6 event over 600 metres at Angle park Of $990 Prizemoney.

1st: $690 2nd: $200 3rd: $100. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 BEKALIA'S FLYER 2875 35.99 Martin Doyle 2 HESA JAYCLO 2625 35.46 Tania Foster 3 ZIPPING NELSON 5638 35.15 Scott Feltus 4 ROXY ROLLA 4446 35.52 Donald Turner 6 RUE DE ROSE 4584 NBT Todd Kelly 7 WESTY BOB 2385 35.23 Matthew Payne 8 BLACK ARJAY 1446 35.70 Colin Swain

Race No. 7 Gap Racing To Retirement Stake P… 1:52 PM 6 event over 515 metres at Angle park Of $900 Prizemoney.

1st: $630 2nd: $180 3rd: $90. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 FALCON UTE 6741 30.23 Kim Johnstone 2 SCORCHIN' LIL 3441 30.31 Robert Fletcher 3 DANCING DOLLARS 6121 30.23 Kathleen Johnstone 4 HARVEY SPECTER 2417 30.03 Kim Johnstone 5 ROCKSTAR ELLE 1715 30.28 Sharyn Gray 6 HOT MAVROS 1515 30.94 Steve Meimetis 7 LEKTRA SCAR 1511 30.37 Elly Matcott 8 CASH FOR JAM 6116 30.22 Robert Isaacson 9 NUSSIN MUCH 2536 30.00 Paul Barry 10 ANY HOO 4738 30.78 Todd Kelly

Race No. 8 Pathway (n/p) Stake Pr2 Division… 2:12 PM 5 event over 515 metres at Angle park Of $715 Prizemoney.

1st: $415 2nd: $170 3rd: $130. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 ULTIMA BALE 8675 30.06 Lisa Rasmussen 2 WONDER LACE 2437 30.36 Ross Panagiotou 3 MUGS AWAY 7831 30.37 Tony Hinrichsen 4 DOVETON BOBO 4756 30.26 Kevin Bewley 5 BELLA TRIX 5378 30.09 Kirin Corby 6 CAIRNLEA MAT 8767 30.03 John Banner 7 KING SIZE SHAMBI 6488 30.39 Artemio Ieraci 8 QUAINT BALE 6764 30.20 Wendy Sebastyan

Race No. 9 Pathway (n/p) Stake Pr2 Division… 2:39 PM 6 event over 388 metres at Angle park Of $700 Prizemoney.

1st: $410 2nd: $165 3rd: $125. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 SULLIE'S BOY 8867 22.43 Desmond Denton 2 MAGGIE'S MEMORY 8878 22.62 Ross Burns 3 STORMY MOMENT 6666 23.44 Kelvin Douglas 4 ROCKSTAR DEB 6788 22.73 Sharyn Gray 5 ASTON FABIO 1758 23.83 Leanne Fagan 6 SMOKING GEM 2777 23.00 Anthony Fry 7 IMA BOGAN 6X64 22.89 Rebecca Mcauley-fry 8 HOT STELIOS 5454 22.99 Steve Meimetis 9 ECCLEFECHAN 88X3 22.98 Raymond Fewings 10 SENNI BONES 4652 22.95 Artemio Ieraci

Race No. 10 Pathway (n/p) Stake Pr2 Division… 2:58 PM 5 event over 388 metres at Angle park Of $715 Prizemoney.

1st: $415 2nd: $170 3rd: $130. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 DILLASHAW 6336 22.69 Sharyn Gray 2 OZ LIGHTYEAR 4548 22.50 Tony Hinrichsen 3 ZIPPING FEE FEE 5154 22.52 Steven Brook 4 CRAZY NITRO 5452 23.05 Scott Feltus 5 LUCKY QUOTED 7555 22.76 Kelvin Stott 6 OAKS BOY 8326 22.70 Sharyn Gray 7 MADY'S INTENTION 7644 22.75 Derek Anderson 8 OLDMATE LEVI 2677 22.44 Benjamin Lowick 9 GOLDEN SWAN 3368 23.67 Wendy Matcott

Race No. 11 Bgc Industrial Cleaning Supplies… 3:19 PM 5 event over 388 metres at Angle park Of $860 Prizemoney.

1st: $605 2nd: $170 3rd: $85. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 WHERE'S MINI 5871 22.33 Narvette Treloar 2 AT THE SAVOY 6843 22.54 Anthony Fry 3 WILBA BEAST 1315 21.91 Ben Rawlings 4 CAPE TOWER 2533 22.29 Lester Harris 5 DYNA YAVIN 5561 NBT Wendy Matcott 6 JUST LIKE ROSIE 8882 22.73 Paul Barry 7 VELOCITY TINA 2636 NBT Kim Johnstone 8 KOOMBOOYANA SONG 5353 22.47 Bozidar Stamenkovic 9 ZULU HERCULES 8418 22.40 Steven Clarke 10 MEANING BUSINESS 1314 22.36 Matthew Payne