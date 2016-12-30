Greyhound Box Draw For Angle Park - Wednesday, 4 January 2017
Race No. 1Maiden Pathway Stake Pr2 Divisio…12:07 PM
M event over 388 metres at Angle park Of $670 Prizemoney.
1st: $400 2nd: $155 3rd: $115.
1st: $400 2nd: $155 3rd: $115.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1EL SERENA848623.47David Perry
2JUNGLE PRINCE7645NBTCharles Adcock
3OPEN HOUSE475823.38Ross Burns
4TRICKY MARY575723.23Leanne Fagan
5HOT JANA256723.14Angela Meimetis
6MENZIES6865NBTOswald Chegia
7MEGABOUND885523.70Oswald Chegia
8UKULELE LADY774523.55Kelvin Stott
9HANNEBERY4X76NBTBradley Ablett
10VIVA LA LIBERTE235722.75Petar Jovanovic
Race No. 2Sky Racing Maiden Stake Pr2 Divi…12:25 PM
M event over 388 metres at Angle park Of $785 Prizemoney.
1st: $545 2nd: $160 3rd: $80.
1st: $545 2nd: $160 3rd: $80.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1YOUNG BLOOD723.40Alan Randall
2HADVEL BALE7876NBTTony Rasmussen
3LUNAR LUNA742322.84Kevin Murnane
4FRENCH DEFENCE423222.93Donald Turner
5AUSSIE STEEL42NBTBen Rawlings
6GERDA BALE323.10Lisa Rasmussen
7AMITY MARLOW222.70Anthony Milligan
8RIP IT RALPH362322.82Adam Manton
9SWEET KINLOCH226822.44Matthew Payne
10JUSTICE DUSTY423.20Benjamin Lowick
Race No. 3Pathway (n/p) Stake Pr2 Division…12:42 PM
6 event over 388 metres at Angle park Of $700 Prizemoney.
1st: $410 2nd: $165 3rd: $125.
1st: $410 2nd: $165 3rd: $125.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SON OF DIABLO434322.91Artemio Ieraci
2MISSY MCBAIN884522.39Todd Kelly
3WHERE'S SALLY556722.87Desmond Denton
4LEKTRA BOOTS878523.23Kelvin Douglas
5SILVER GAUNTLET838722.60Brenton Prouse
6SECRET BOGAN877622.60Kim Johnstone
7WARM COCONUT PIE546422.50Rebecca Mcauley-fry
8STEVIE ROCKS654522.66Kevin Murnane
9PERFECT PROSPECT673423.22Renata Maruszczyk
10TARKEAH176222.89Tina Cattermole
Race No. 4Find Grsa On Facebook Stake Pr2 …1:00 PM
6 event over 388 metres at Angle park Of $820 Prizemoney.
1st: $580 2nd: $160 3rd: $80.
1st: $580 2nd: $160 3rd: $80.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1NAN'S RUBY383222.75Elly Matcott
2GIFT OF FAITH621322.82Ross Panagiotou
3BAYSIDE JAZZ546122.76Kevin Murnane
4LIBBY RAIDER122.65Paula Hearnden
5SPEEDY JABARCK768122.74Robert Fletcher
6LIKE A TORNADO737322.42Steve Hoffman
7CIGAR CLUB866122.50Kevin Bewley
8SNATCH AND GRAB518422.81Tony Hinrichsen
9WHY NOT JOY636822.99Charles Adcock
10CAPE THUNDER18722.53Brian Styles
Race No. 5Grsa.com.au Stake Pr2 Division21:17 PM
6 event over 388 metres at Angle park Of $820 Prizemoney.
1st: $580 2nd: $160 3rd: $80.
1st: $580 2nd: $160 3rd: $80.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1LASER ILLUSION474122.46Marie Whyte
2FINALLY BOOMING765122.55Steven Clarke
3GOLD MAGIC652422.73Wendy Matcott
4LEKTRA CONNIE152322.75Elly Matcott
5RHYNSTONE ASHLEY851522.63Anthony Fry
6COVE ALIGHT2712NBTWendy Sebastyan
7LIQUID CLUB331822.65Kevin Bewley
8LONG GULLY HELEN122.61Paula Hearnden
9SON OF HELGA337422.98Kevin Bewley
10ASTON KIFI421722.88Leanne Fagan
Race No. 6Mcqueens Tavern (n/p) Mixed Stak…1:37 PM
5/6 event over 600 metres at Angle park Of $990 Prizemoney.
1st: $690 2nd: $200 3rd: $100.
1st: $690 2nd: $200 3rd: $100.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1BEKALIA'S FLYER287535.99Martin Doyle
2HESA JAYCLO262535.46Tania Foster
3ZIPPING NELSON563835.15Scott Feltus
4ROXY ROLLA444635.52Donald Turner
6RUE DE ROSE4584NBTTodd Kelly
7WESTY BOB238535.23Matthew Payne
8BLACK ARJAY144635.70Colin Swain
Race No. 7Gap Racing To Retirement Stake P…1:52 PM
6 event over 515 metres at Angle park Of $900 Prizemoney.
1st: $630 2nd: $180 3rd: $90.
1st: $630 2nd: $180 3rd: $90.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1FALCON UTE674130.23Kim Johnstone
2SCORCHIN' LIL344130.31Robert Fletcher
3DANCING DOLLARS612130.23Kathleen Johnstone
4HARVEY SPECTER241730.03Kim Johnstone
5ROCKSTAR ELLE171530.28Sharyn Gray
6HOT MAVROS151530.94Steve Meimetis
7LEKTRA SCAR151130.37Elly Matcott
8CASH FOR JAM611630.22Robert Isaacson
9NUSSIN MUCH253630.00Paul Barry
10ANY HOO473830.78Todd Kelly
Race No. 8Pathway (n/p) Stake Pr2 Division…2:12 PM
5 event over 515 metres at Angle park Of $715 Prizemoney.
1st: $415 2nd: $170 3rd: $130.
1st: $415 2nd: $170 3rd: $130.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1ULTIMA BALE867530.06Lisa Rasmussen
2WONDER LACE243730.36Ross Panagiotou
3MUGS AWAY783130.37Tony Hinrichsen
4DOVETON BOBO475630.26Kevin Bewley
5BELLA TRIX537830.09Kirin Corby
6CAIRNLEA MAT876730.03John Banner
7KING SIZE SHAMBI648830.39Artemio Ieraci
8QUAINT BALE676430.20Wendy Sebastyan
Race No. 9Pathway (n/p) Stake Pr2 Division…2:39 PM
6 event over 388 metres at Angle park Of $700 Prizemoney.
1st: $410 2nd: $165 3rd: $125.
1st: $410 2nd: $165 3rd: $125.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SULLIE'S BOY886722.43Desmond Denton
2MAGGIE'S MEMORY887822.62Ross Burns
3STORMY MOMENT666623.44Kelvin Douglas
4ROCKSTAR DEB678822.73Sharyn Gray
5ASTON FABIO175823.83Leanne Fagan
6SMOKING GEM277723.00Anthony Fry
7IMA BOGAN6X6422.89Rebecca Mcauley-fry
8HOT STELIOS545422.99Steve Meimetis
9ECCLEFECHAN88X322.98Raymond Fewings
10SENNI BONES465222.95Artemio Ieraci
Race No. 10Pathway (n/p) Stake Pr2 Division…2:58 PM
5 event over 388 metres at Angle park Of $715 Prizemoney.
1st: $415 2nd: $170 3rd: $130.
1st: $415 2nd: $170 3rd: $130.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1DILLASHAW633622.69Sharyn Gray
2OZ LIGHTYEAR454822.50Tony Hinrichsen
3ZIPPING FEE FEE515422.52Steven Brook
4CRAZY NITRO545223.05Scott Feltus
5LUCKY QUOTED755522.76Kelvin Stott
6OAKS BOY832622.70Sharyn Gray
7MADY'S INTENTION764422.75Derek Anderson
8OLDMATE LEVI267722.44Benjamin Lowick
9GOLDEN SWAN336823.67Wendy Matcott
Race No. 11Bgc Industrial Cleaning Supplies…3:19 PM
5 event over 388 metres at Angle park Of $860 Prizemoney.
1st: $605 2nd: $170 3rd: $85.
1st: $605 2nd: $170 3rd: $85.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1WHERE'S MINI587122.33Narvette Treloar
2AT THE SAVOY684322.54Anthony Fry
3WILBA BEAST131521.91Ben Rawlings
4CAPE TOWER253322.29Lester Harris
5DYNA YAVIN5561NBTWendy Matcott
6JUST LIKE ROSIE888222.73Paul Barry
7VELOCITY TINA2636NBTKim Johnstone
8KOOMBOOYANA SONG535322.47Bozidar Stamenkovic
9ZULU HERCULES841822.40Steven Clarke
10MEANING BUSINESS131422.36Matthew Payne
Race No. 12Bargain Steel Centre (masters N/…3:36 PM
SE event over 388 metres at Angle park Of $860 Prizemoney.
1st: $605 2nd: $170 3rd: $85.
1st: $605 2nd: $170 3rd: $85.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1DEECEE COMICS833722.67Benjamin Lowick
2DOVIZIOSO763623.11Kevin Bewley
3OPAL BALE522422.37Wendy Matcott
4DANA MORK1137NBTScott Feltus
5BILLY BLUE EYES576422.58Sharyn Gray
6WARRIOR OF OZ633522.35Tony Hinrichsen
7BLACK BOTTLE572122.52Kathleen Johnstone
8BRETT'S MAGIC2736NBTOswald Chegia
9SUPER VELOCE156722.64Kevin Bewley