Greyhound Box Draw For Mt Gambier - Sunday, 26 February 2017

Race No. 1 Williams Crane Hire Maiden Stake… 12:04 PM M event over 512 metres at Mt gambier Of $865 Prizemoney.

1st: $605 2nd: $175 3rd: $85. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 IMPERIAL FOX 7 NBT Jeffrey Guy 2 SPRING HILL 88 NBT John Cameron 3 RUBY'S CHEEKSTAR 6772 31.49 Robert Walsh 4 MONEY BACK ZAC 5665 31.26 Scott Blacksell 5 MACARTHUR ROAD 88 NBT John Cameron 6 SPOTS AND DOTS 7777 31.31 David Fennell 7 RUBY'S WILLOW 5574 31.06 Robert Walsh 8 BUNGALOO LUCY 88 31.92 John Little

Race No. 2 2017 Classicbet Mount Gambier Cu… 12:22 PM OPEN event over 512 metres at Mt gambier Of $1,130 Prizemoney.

1st: $790 2nd: $225 3rd: $115. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 FLY AS ONE 5888 NBT Robyn Mackellar 2 TIPPING WOODY 3111 30.38 Kevin Ashton 3 REDDA 4325 30.19 Robert Halliday 4 GANGSTER MISS 6153 NBT Tony Rasmussen 5 JUST LIKE ROSIE 5181 NBT Paul Barry 6 LEKTRA UNCUT 5664 NBT Andrea Dailly 7 STYLISH PURSUIT 8128 30.18 Nicole Stanley 8 THANKS CAPTAIN 1126 29.89 David Peckham 9 TALLY HO BILLY 6858 30.84 Annette Kampman 10 RIZZOCCA 5548 31.26 Brendan Casey

Race No. 3 2017 Classicbet Mount Gambier Cu… 12:39 PM OPEN event over 512 metres at Mt gambier Of $1,130 Prizemoney.

1st: $790 2nd: $225 3rd: $115. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 FIORELLI ROSE 6214 29.99 Nicole Stanley 2 ARABELLA FIGG 7633 30.47 Peter Byrne 3 COSMIC LACEY 2251 30.23 David Peckham 4 FUTURE PAST 1112 29.95 Peter Franklin 5 TRONIC FLASH 8715 NBT Timothy Aloisi 6 HOMER 6537 29.84 Robert Halliday 7 STRAIGHT AWAY 3677 NBT Lisa Rasmussen 8 IRKA JAKIT 2733 30.29 Captain Abbott 9 RIZZOCCA 5548 31.26 Brendan Casey 10 TALLY HO JACK 1686 30.66 Annette Kampman

Race No. 4 2017 Classicbet Mount Gambier Cu… 12:56 PM OPEN event over 512 metres at Mt gambier Of $1,130 Prizemoney.

1st: $790 2nd: $225 3rd: $115. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 SHANNAH'S MIGHT 34X6 29.77 Tracie Price 2 NUSSIN MUCH 3634 NBT Paul Barry 3 MOJITO MAYHEM 3814 29.65 Peter Franklin 4 SAINT ELITE 4534 30.33 Peter Byrne 5 ROCK AWAY 2821 NBT Lisa Rasmussen 6 TURBO ROAD 817X NBT Nicole Stanley 7 ANTI DENTITE 3251 NBT David Peckham 8 SAINT FLYNN 4117 30.35 Robert Walsh 9 RIZZOCCA 5548 31.26 Brendan Casey 10 TALLY HO JACK 1686 30.66 Annette Kampman

Race No. 5 2017 Classicbet Mount Gambier Cu… 1:19 PM OPEN event over 512 metres at Mt gambier Of $1,130 Prizemoney.

1st: $790 2nd: $225 3rd: $115. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 LEKTRA ASH X323 30.49 David Williams 2 CARRY ON ELVIS 1544 30.14 Primrose Bryant 3 CRYER'S PLUGGER 2381 30.34 Thomas Cryer 4 BERRY BLING 1175 29.80 Nicole Stanley 5 ZIPPING GATOR 1151 NBT Wendy Sebastyan 6 LYON ROSE 1221 30.06 Tracie Price 7 BUSHMAN'S FAITH 2385 30.28 Connie Miller 8 GOLDEN RAT LASS 7717 NBT Kenneth Gill 9 TALLY HO JACK 1686 30.66 Annette Kampman 10 TALLY HO BILLY 6858 30.84 Annette Kampman

Race No. 6 2017 Classicbet Mount Gambier Cu… 1:38 PM OPEN event over 512 metres at Mt gambier Of $1,130 Prizemoney.

1st: $790 2nd: $225 3rd: $115. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 HUTCH 4111 30.21 Robert Halliday 2 PARAPHERNALIA 7426 30.14 Jeffrey Guy 3 FASCINATED 1432 30.15 John Cameron 4 BLAZIN' VICKY 1524 29.98 Captain Abbott 5 GOOD YARN 6546 30.44 John Burow 6 CRYER'S FRED 3755 29.72 Thomas Cryer 7 HAY MISS 3776 30.06 Nicole Stanley 8 RUFF STATE 7318 NBT Kenneth Gill 9 TALLY HO BILLY 6858 30.84 Annette Kampman 10 TALLY HO JACK 1686 30.66 Annette Kampman

Race No. 7 2017 Classicbet Mount Gambier Cu… 2:00 PM OPEN event over 512 metres at Mt gambier Of $1,130 Prizemoney.

1st: $790 2nd: $225 3rd: $115. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 MCRAY 3612 30.12 Nicole Stanley 2 WHAT'S UP TRUMPS 3143 NBT Tony Rasmussen 3 JIVE TIME 1578 29.95 Jeffrey Guy 4 MARCLING 5223 30.00 David Brodhurst 5 COLDEN GIRL 2132 30.06 Primrose Bryant 6 VAN GISBERGEN 5765 30.87 Barry Shepheard 7 MASTER TRON 1514 30.18 Ralph Patzel 8 GOLDIE'S RUN 5246 30.45 Tracie Price 9 TALLY HO BILLY 6858 30.84 Annette Kampman 10 TALLY HO JACK 1686 30.66 Annette Kampman

Race No. 8 2017 Classicbet Mount Gambier Cu… 2:20 PM OPEN event over 512 metres at Mt gambier Of $1,130 Prizemoney.

1st: $790 2nd: $225 3rd: $115. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 PODIUM TIME 3767 30.18 William Wilson 2 MO TOWN ROY 3321 30.15 Captain Abbott 3 BLACK FIELDS 2355 30.32 Peter Byrne 4 FRAC GEEK 4262 29.97 Jeffrey Guy 5 HARRY AZTEC 3227 30.05 Yvonne King 6 OLD JOCK 7141 29.75 Nicole Stanley 7 ROCKSTAR LISA 3134 NBT Tony Rasmussen 8 BLITZ AND BOLT X122 30.22 David Peckham 9 TALLY HO JACK 1686 30.66 Annette Kampman 10 RIZZOCCA 5548 31.26 Brendan Casey

Race No. 9 2017 Classicbet Mount Gambier Cu… 2:42 PM OPEN event over 512 metres at Mt gambier Of $1,130 Prizemoney.

1st: $790 2nd: $225 3rd: $115. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 GALACTIC VIPER 5212 29.89 Barry Shepheard 2 GARGLE IT 3111 30.49 Tracie Price 3 HIT THE RUNWAY 3545 NBT Nicole Stanley 4 SUPREME DEAL 1356 29.89 Ralph Patzel 5 CRYER'S JACK 7763 29.84 Thomas Cryer 6 ROSCOE'S ENTITY 5653 30.36 Wendy Sebastyan 7 SAINT MADAM 7311 30.96 Paul Herry 8 FABREGAL 2171 NBT Robyn Mackellar 9 TALLY HO BILLY 6858 30.84 Annette Kampman 10 RIZZOCCA 5548 31.26 Brendan Casey

Race No. 10 Berringa Park Stake Pr2 Division… 3:04 PM 6 event over 512 metres at Mt gambier Of $900 Prizemoney.

1st: $630 2nd: $180 3rd: $90. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 KYLAN BRAE 6248 30.41 William Wilson 2 LOUIS MINI GIRL 2225 31.18 Paul Herry 3 ALPHA ALEXANDER 1342 NBT Robyn Mackellar 4 UPTOWN MAN 7185 30.51 David Peckham 5 KYANI 1658 NBT Robyn Mackellar 6 MEPUNGA GEORGIA 7433 NBT Robyn Mackellar 7 CRYER'S SID 2257 30.99 Thomas Cryer 8 BINKY BALE 5653 30.71 Kevin Ashton 9 GLEN EAGLE 3544 30.97 Allen Williams 10 MARCADO 3484 30.96 David Fennell

Race No. 11 Allestree Holiday Units Stake Pr… 3:27 PM 6 event over 400 metres at Mt gambier Of $820 Prizemoney.

1st: $580 2nd: $160 3rd: $80. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 COVE ALIGHT 2431 NBT Wendy Sebastyan 2 FLASH DEEDS 7844 24.04 Garry Anders 3 SUSPICIOUS COL 5342 23.70 Elizabeth Boers 4 BORN BILLY 5823 NBT Peter Byrne 5 JUST LIKE FIRE 1266 24.75 Captain Abbott 6 ASCENSION 5522 NBT Yvonne King 7 KAPPOW 7784 NBT David Peckham 8 BLUESTONE 8644 24.05 Nicole Stanley 9 BANJO MOMENT X476 23.75 Tracie Price 10 RIDD'S FLYER 5776 24.16 Nicole Stanley