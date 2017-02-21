Greyhound Box Draw For Mt Gambier - Sunday, 26 February 2017
Race No. 1Williams Crane Hire Maiden Stake…12:04 PM
M event over 512 metres at Mt gambier Of $865 Prizemoney.
1st: $605 2nd: $175 3rd: $85.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1IMPERIAL FOX7NBTJeffrey Guy
2SPRING HILL88NBTJohn Cameron
3RUBY'S CHEEKSTAR677231.49Robert Walsh
4MONEY BACK ZAC566531.26Scott Blacksell
5MACARTHUR ROAD88NBTJohn Cameron
6SPOTS AND DOTS777731.31David Fennell
7RUBY'S WILLOW557431.06Robert Walsh
8BUNGALOO LUCY8831.92John Little
Race No. 22017 Classicbet Mount Gambier Cu…12:22 PM
OPEN event over 512 metres at Mt gambier Of $1,130 Prizemoney.
1st: $790 2nd: $225 3rd: $115.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1FLY AS ONE5888NBTRobyn Mackellar
2TIPPING WOODY311130.38Kevin Ashton
3REDDA432530.19Robert Halliday
4GANGSTER MISS6153NBTTony Rasmussen
5JUST LIKE ROSIE5181NBTPaul Barry
6LEKTRA UNCUT5664NBTAndrea Dailly
7STYLISH PURSUIT812830.18Nicole Stanley
8THANKS CAPTAIN112629.89David Peckham
9TALLY HO BILLY685830.84Annette Kampman
10RIZZOCCA554831.26Brendan Casey
Race No. 32017 Classicbet Mount Gambier Cu…12:39 PM
OPEN event over 512 metres at Mt gambier Of $1,130 Prizemoney.
1st: $790 2nd: $225 3rd: $115.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1FIORELLI ROSE621429.99Nicole Stanley
2ARABELLA FIGG763330.47Peter Byrne
3COSMIC LACEY225130.23David Peckham
4FUTURE PAST111229.95Peter Franklin
5TRONIC FLASH8715NBTTimothy Aloisi
6HOMER653729.84Robert Halliday
7STRAIGHT AWAY3677NBTLisa Rasmussen
8IRKA JAKIT273330.29Captain Abbott
9RIZZOCCA554831.26Brendan Casey
10TALLY HO JACK168630.66Annette Kampman
Race No. 42017 Classicbet Mount Gambier Cu…12:56 PM
OPEN event over 512 metres at Mt gambier Of $1,130 Prizemoney.
1st: $790 2nd: $225 3rd: $115.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SHANNAH'S MIGHT34X629.77Tracie Price
2NUSSIN MUCH3634NBTPaul Barry
3MOJITO MAYHEM381429.65Peter Franklin
4SAINT ELITE453430.33Peter Byrne
5ROCK AWAY2821NBTLisa Rasmussen
6TURBO ROAD817XNBTNicole Stanley
7ANTI DENTITE3251NBTDavid Peckham
8SAINT FLYNN411730.35Robert Walsh
9RIZZOCCA554831.26Brendan Casey
10TALLY HO JACK168630.66Annette Kampman
Race No. 52017 Classicbet Mount Gambier Cu…1:19 PM
OPEN event over 512 metres at Mt gambier Of $1,130 Prizemoney.
1st: $790 2nd: $225 3rd: $115.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1LEKTRA ASHX32330.49David Williams
2CARRY ON ELVIS154430.14Primrose Bryant
3CRYER'S PLUGGER238130.34Thomas Cryer
4BERRY BLING117529.80Nicole Stanley
5ZIPPING GATOR1151NBTWendy Sebastyan
6LYON ROSE122130.06Tracie Price
7BUSHMAN'S FAITH238530.28Connie Miller
8GOLDEN RAT LASS7717NBTKenneth Gill
9TALLY HO JACK168630.66Annette Kampman
10TALLY HO BILLY685830.84Annette Kampman
Race No. 62017 Classicbet Mount Gambier Cu…1:38 PM
OPEN event over 512 metres at Mt gambier Of $1,130 Prizemoney.
1st: $790 2nd: $225 3rd: $115.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1HUTCH411130.21Robert Halliday
2PARAPHERNALIA742630.14Jeffrey Guy
3FASCINATED143230.15John Cameron
4BLAZIN' VICKY152429.98Captain Abbott
5GOOD YARN654630.44John Burow
6CRYER'S FRED375529.72Thomas Cryer
7HAY MISS377630.06Nicole Stanley
8RUFF STATE7318NBTKenneth Gill
9TALLY HO BILLY685830.84Annette Kampman
10TALLY HO JACK168630.66Annette Kampman
Race No. 72017 Classicbet Mount Gambier Cu…2:00 PM
OPEN event over 512 metres at Mt gambier Of $1,130 Prizemoney.
1st: $790 2nd: $225 3rd: $115.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1MCRAY361230.12Nicole Stanley
2WHAT'S UP TRUMPS3143NBTTony Rasmussen
3JIVE TIME157829.95Jeffrey Guy
4MARCLING522330.00David Brodhurst
5COLDEN GIRL213230.06Primrose Bryant
6VAN GISBERGEN576530.87Barry Shepheard
7MASTER TRON151430.18Ralph Patzel
8GOLDIE'S RUN524630.45Tracie Price
9TALLY HO BILLY685830.84Annette Kampman
10TALLY HO JACK168630.66Annette Kampman
Race No. 82017 Classicbet Mount Gambier Cu…2:20 PM
OPEN event over 512 metres at Mt gambier Of $1,130 Prizemoney.
1st: $790 2nd: $225 3rd: $115.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1PODIUM TIME376730.18William Wilson
2MO TOWN ROY332130.15Captain Abbott
3BLACK FIELDS235530.32Peter Byrne
4FRAC GEEK426229.97Jeffrey Guy
5HARRY AZTEC322730.05Yvonne King
6OLD JOCK714129.75Nicole Stanley
7ROCKSTAR LISA3134NBTTony Rasmussen
8BLITZ AND BOLTX12230.22David Peckham
9TALLY HO JACK168630.66Annette Kampman
10RIZZOCCA554831.26Brendan Casey
Race No. 92017 Classicbet Mount Gambier Cu…2:42 PM
OPEN event over 512 metres at Mt gambier Of $1,130 Prizemoney.
1st: $790 2nd: $225 3rd: $115.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1GALACTIC VIPER521229.89Barry Shepheard
2GARGLE IT311130.49Tracie Price
3HIT THE RUNWAY3545NBTNicole Stanley
4SUPREME DEAL135629.89Ralph Patzel
5CRYER'S JACK776329.84Thomas Cryer
6ROSCOE'S ENTITY565330.36Wendy Sebastyan
7SAINT MADAM731130.96Paul Herry
8FABREGAL2171NBTRobyn Mackellar
9TALLY HO BILLY685830.84Annette Kampman
10RIZZOCCA554831.26Brendan Casey
Race No. 10Berringa Park Stake Pr2 Division…3:04 PM
6 event over 512 metres at Mt gambier Of $900 Prizemoney.
1st: $630 2nd: $180 3rd: $90.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1KYLAN BRAE624830.41William Wilson
2LOUIS MINI GIRL222531.18Paul Herry
3ALPHA ALEXANDER1342NBTRobyn Mackellar
4UPTOWN MAN718530.51David Peckham
5KYANI1658NBTRobyn Mackellar
6MEPUNGA GEORGIA7433NBTRobyn Mackellar
7CRYER'S SID225730.99Thomas Cryer
8BINKY BALE565330.71Kevin Ashton
9GLEN EAGLE354430.97Allen Williams
10MARCADO348430.96David Fennell
Race No. 11Allestree Holiday Units Stake Pr…3:27 PM
6 event over 400 metres at Mt gambier Of $820 Prizemoney.
1st: $580 2nd: $160 3rd: $80.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1COVE ALIGHT2431NBTWendy Sebastyan
2FLASH DEEDS784424.04Garry Anders
3SUSPICIOUS COL534223.70Elizabeth Boers
4BORN BILLY5823NBTPeter Byrne
5JUST LIKE FIRE126624.75Captain Abbott
6ASCENSION5522NBTYvonne King
7KAPPOW7784NBTDavid Peckham
8BLUESTONE864424.05Nicole Stanley
9BANJO MOMENTX47623.75Tracie Price
10RIDD'S FLYER577624.16Nicole Stanley
Race No. 12Winningformula.net.au Stake Pr2 …3:47 PM
5 event over 400 metres at Mt gambier Of $860 Prizemoney.
1st: $605 2nd: $170 3rd: $85.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SNAP HOOK653723.46Jeffrey Guy
2DIMORA BEKIM667523.40Tracie Price
3YELLA526623.50Robert Halliday
4WHATTA MOMENT264723.08David Fennell
5SECRET MANTRA566723.34Kevin Ashton
6MONSTER DEEDS645623.30Garry Anders
7CARRARA LAD748523.51Kevin Ashton
8TICKED OFF775423.36David Fennell
9BUNGALOO DIVA368823.68John Little
10BANJO BREEZE877823.31John Little