Greyhound Box Draw For Devonport - Tuesday, 21 February 2017

Race No. 1 The Advocate Division1 12:22 PM 6 event over 452 metres at Devonport Of $1,905 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 EBONY SPRITE - NBT Michael Stringer 2 HOOLTIFIA 51 NBT Michael Stringer 3 MINDFUL MYSTERY 6262 26.40 Bill Witherden 4 BUCKLE UP SCOTCH - NBT Robyn Johnson 5 CAWBOURNE DRIVE - NBT Gary Johnson 6 CAWBOURNE ERA 6 NBT Gary Johnson 7 YOGI MAC 3272 25.88 Anthony Dawson 8 CAWBOURNE OLLIE - NBT Gary Johnson 9 COSMIC NOVA 3184 26.26 Edward Medhurst 10 HUMBUG HILL 783 26.56 Brian Shipp

Race No. 2 Dowling Mccarthy Tyres Division2 12:42 PM 6 event over 452 metres at Devonport Of $1,905 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 CAWBOURNE DAWNIE 8 NBT Gary Johnson 2 MARCIANA 5442 26.32 Paul Hili 3 GOTTA BE YOU 3313 26.17 Anthony Bullock 4 REGGIE HARDS 5 NBT Gary Johnson 5 OKAY I'M READY - NBT Stuart Genge 6 CAWBOURNE LILLY 7 NBT Gary Johnson 7 MANILA DAWN 1181 NBT Michael Stringer 8 BUCKLE UP NEL - NBT Robyn Johnson 9 FESCO MAN 5137 26.02 Edward Medhurst 10 TIGER 728 NBT Michael Stringer

Race No. 3 Surepick Division1 1:02 PM J/M event over 580 metres at Devonport Of $1,905 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 NANNA JUNE 7265 34.17 Anthony Bullock 2 ARUGULA 3115 33.54 Michael Stringer 3 LE BAZ 7426 NBT Michael Stringer 4 HOITY TOITY 7723 33.68 Bill Witherden 5 JAMELLA RED 563 NBT Scott Fenton 6 MIAMI DRIVE 377X NBT Michael Sherriff 7 RAPID SURPRIZE 866 NBT Sonia Martin 8 NIKO TECOMA 5 NBT Thomas Astbury 9 BURNING HOUSE 7782 NBT Allan Anderson 10 HIT MAN FAZ 5655 NBT Sandra Elphinstone

Race No. 4 Cub.com.au Juvenile/graduation Q… 1:17 PM J/G event over 452 metres at Devonport Of $1,905 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 DROOPY'S ELLA 2678 25.76 Gerald Mace 2 BANJO BARRY 7858 26.00 Patrick Hall 3 AMAZING BLACK 5748 25.89 Rodney Walker 4 FERRIOS 5838 24.74 Paul Hili 5 MADAM ANNE 2357 26.55 Patrick Hall 6 WINKLEE COLIN 2725 25.81 Edward Howard 7 DARK DRIFTER 2767 25.63 Rodney Walker 8 KOROIT OPAL 5588 NBT Ingrid Watkins 9 MADAM MILA 2127 26.02 Patrick Hall 10 SATIN STYLIST 4287 26.10 Anthony Bullock

Race No. 5 Luxbet.com Division1 1:37 PM INV event over 452 metres at Devonport Of $2,255 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,585 2nd: $450 3rd: $220. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 PRESCRIBE 7355 25.09 Edward Medhurst 2 WYNBURN HORNET 4173 25.30 Butch Deverell 3 BUCKLE UP BENEAU 6656 25.39 Gary Johnson 4 SENOR SLAMMA 4247 25.13 Gary Johnson 5 LISHEEN 8757 25.41 Michael Louth 6 TAKE THE CROWN 6417 25.95 Butch Deverell 7 POSH FIRE 2288 25.49 Allan Clark 8 DOLLY DYER 1637 25.76 Gary Johnson 9 HURUNUI HAMISH 2584 27.05 Eric Haldane 10 CARRICK MARLOW 8676 25.35 Leslie Barker

Race No. 6 Tasracing.com.au Division1 1:52 PM 3 event over 452 metres at Devonport Of $2,035 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,425 2nd: $405 3rd: $205. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 DILSTON DELIGHT 1481 25.67 Neville Allison 2 DILSTON LOCH 1782 25.63 Neville Allison 3 DROOPY'S JACKET 6627 25.38 Gerald Mace 4 LUCKY NINETEEN 3584 25.66 Eileen Thomas 5 MIGHTY MATLOCK 7663 25.93 Gerald Mace 6 STORM CHIEF 8284 25.72 Morris Strickland 7 HELLO NANCY 1235 25.47 Shirley Sutcliffe 8 LUCKY LINC 2834 25.87 Tony Keogh 9 HURUNUI HAMISH 2584 27.05 Eric Haldane 10 CARRICK MARLOW 8676 25.35 Leslie Barker

Race No. 7 Simon's Design Centre Tasbred Bo… 2:17 PM 5 event over 452 metres at Devonport Of $1,905 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 FAMES THE AIM 1138 25.55 Gary Fahey 2 SILVER DRONE 4287 26.16 Robin Grubb 3 DROOPY'S DASHER X523 25.13 Gerald Mace 4 SPEC BENNETT 4141 25.87 Anthony Bullock 5 TECOMA HIPHOP 3 26.44 Thomas Astbury 6 AWARE 8746 26.24 Anthony Bullock 7 OLIVER QUEEN 6516 25.74 Sonia Martin 8 YAPPIN' BLUE 1627 25.93 Douglas Cassidy 9 MAHALO MR MIYAGI 8558 26.00 Sandra Elphinstone 10 CELTIC KID 7634 25.63 Shirley Sutcliffe

Race No. 8 Simon's Design Centre Tasbred Bo… 2:39 PM 5 event over 452 metres at Devonport Of $1,905 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 TOM TOM DRUM 7376 26.02 Darren Critchley 2 COOPER'S SHADOW 6543 25.76 Anthony Bullock 3 BLACK FESCO 1224 25.62 Edward Medhurst 4 TECOMA SKILDA 5431 25.85 Thomas Astbury 5 DIAMOND IMAGE 4265 26.01 Jillian Stamford 6 OZZI OSCAR 2141 25.79 Gary Fahey 7 VRONTIOS 1443 25.95 Kevin Mcconnon 8 MOONY BLUE 4157 25.98 Robert Grubb 9 HELLO TEDDY 6362 25.81 Robin Grubb 10 LEICA WARRIOR 7445 25.99 Sonia Martin

Race No. 9 Crown Lager Division1 2:58 PM 4 event over 452 metres at Devonport Of $1,975 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,385 2nd: $395 3rd: $195. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 REGENT ASSASSIN 7568 25.73 Anthony Bullock 2 CHIEF BLACK GUM 6238 25.82 Patrick Hall 3 OUR MATE JAKE 5852 25.73 Gary Fahey 4 TAX MAN WINS 4624 25.55 Russell Watts 5 FROSTY'S CAPABLE 5213 25.66 Wayne Williams 6 HELLO FRECKLES 2527 25.85 Douglas Cassidy 7 IZZY A PRINCE 1757 25.77 Kevin Mcconnon 8 BUCKLE UP LABI 5183 25.70 Gary Johnson 9 TAH MCEVOY 6775 25.90 Anthony Bullock 10 VESNA'S SPIRIT 2575 25.93 Susan Gittus