Greyhound Box Draw For Devonport - Tuesday, 21 February 2017
Race No. 1The Advocate Division112:22 PM
6 event over 452 metres at Devonport Of $1,905 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190.
1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1EBONY SPRITE-NBTMichael Stringer
2HOOLTIFIA51NBTMichael Stringer
3MINDFUL MYSTERY626226.40Bill Witherden
4BUCKLE UP SCOTCH-NBTRobyn Johnson
5CAWBOURNE DRIVE-NBTGary Johnson
6CAWBOURNE ERA6NBTGary Johnson
7YOGI MAC327225.88Anthony Dawson
8CAWBOURNE OLLIE-NBTGary Johnson
9COSMIC NOVA318426.26Edward Medhurst
10HUMBUG HILL78326.56Brian Shipp
Race No. 2Dowling Mccarthy Tyres Division212:42 PM
6 event over 452 metres at Devonport Of $1,905 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190.
1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1CAWBOURNE DAWNIE8NBTGary Johnson
2MARCIANA544226.32Paul Hili
3GOTTA BE YOU331326.17Anthony Bullock
4REGGIE HARDS5NBTGary Johnson
5OKAY I'M READY-NBTStuart Genge
6CAWBOURNE LILLY7NBTGary Johnson
7MANILA DAWN1181NBTMichael Stringer
8BUCKLE UP NEL-NBTRobyn Johnson
9FESCO MAN513726.02Edward Medhurst
10TIGER728NBTMichael Stringer
Race No. 3Surepick Division11:02 PM
J/M event over 580 metres at Devonport Of $1,905 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190.
1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1NANNA JUNE726534.17Anthony Bullock
2ARUGULA311533.54Michael Stringer
3LE BAZ7426NBTMichael Stringer
4HOITY TOITY772333.68Bill Witherden
5JAMELLA RED563NBTScott Fenton
6MIAMI DRIVE377XNBTMichael Sherriff
7RAPID SURPRIZE866NBTSonia Martin
8NIKO TECOMA5NBTThomas Astbury
9BURNING HOUSE7782NBTAllan Anderson
10HIT MAN FAZ5655NBTSandra Elphinstone
Race No. 4Cub.com.au Juvenile/graduation Q…1:17 PM
J/G event over 452 metres at Devonport Of $1,905 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190.
1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1DROOPY'S ELLA267825.76Gerald Mace
2BANJO BARRY785826.00Patrick Hall
3AMAZING BLACK574825.89Rodney Walker
4FERRIOS583824.74Paul Hili
5MADAM ANNE235726.55Patrick Hall
6WINKLEE COLIN272525.81Edward Howard
7DARK DRIFTER276725.63Rodney Walker
8KOROIT OPAL5588NBTIngrid Watkins
9MADAM MILA212726.02Patrick Hall
10SATIN STYLIST428726.10Anthony Bullock
Race No. 5Luxbet.com Division11:37 PM
INV event over 452 metres at Devonport Of $2,255 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,585 2nd: $450 3rd: $220.
1st: $1,585 2nd: $450 3rd: $220.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1PRESCRIBE735525.09Edward Medhurst
2WYNBURN HORNET417325.30Butch Deverell
3BUCKLE UP BENEAU665625.39Gary Johnson
4SENOR SLAMMA424725.13Gary Johnson
5LISHEEN875725.41Michael Louth
6TAKE THE CROWN641725.95Butch Deverell
7POSH FIRE228825.49Allan Clark
8DOLLY DYER163725.76Gary Johnson
9HURUNUI HAMISH258427.05Eric Haldane
10CARRICK MARLOW867625.35Leslie Barker
Race No. 6Tasracing.com.au Division11:52 PM
3 event over 452 metres at Devonport Of $2,035 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,425 2nd: $405 3rd: $205.
1st: $1,425 2nd: $405 3rd: $205.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1DILSTON DELIGHT148125.67Neville Allison
2DILSTON LOCH178225.63Neville Allison
3DROOPY'S JACKET662725.38Gerald Mace
4LUCKY NINETEEN358425.66Eileen Thomas
5MIGHTY MATLOCK766325.93Gerald Mace
6STORM CHIEF828425.72Morris Strickland
7HELLO NANCY123525.47Shirley Sutcliffe
8LUCKY LINC283425.87Tony Keogh
9HURUNUI HAMISH258427.05Eric Haldane
10CARRICK MARLOW867625.35Leslie Barker
Race No. 7Simon's Design Centre Tasbred Bo…2:17 PM
5 event over 452 metres at Devonport Of $1,905 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190.
1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1FAMES THE AIM113825.55Gary Fahey
2SILVER DRONE428726.16Robin Grubb
3DROOPY'S DASHERX52325.13Gerald Mace
4SPEC BENNETT414125.87Anthony Bullock
5TECOMA HIPHOP326.44Thomas Astbury
6AWARE874626.24Anthony Bullock
7OLIVER QUEEN651625.74Sonia Martin
8YAPPIN' BLUE162725.93Douglas Cassidy
9MAHALO MR MIYAGI855826.00Sandra Elphinstone
10CELTIC KID763425.63Shirley Sutcliffe
Race No. 8Simon's Design Centre Tasbred Bo…2:39 PM
5 event over 452 metres at Devonport Of $1,905 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190.
1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1TOM TOM DRUM737626.02Darren Critchley
2COOPER'S SHADOW654325.76Anthony Bullock
3BLACK FESCO122425.62Edward Medhurst
4TECOMA SKILDA543125.85Thomas Astbury
5DIAMOND IMAGE426526.01Jillian Stamford
6OZZI OSCAR214125.79Gary Fahey
7VRONTIOS144325.95Kevin Mcconnon
8MOONY BLUE415725.98Robert Grubb
9HELLO TEDDY636225.81Robin Grubb
10LEICA WARRIOR744525.99Sonia Martin
Race No. 9Crown Lager Division12:58 PM
4 event over 452 metres at Devonport Of $1,975 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,385 2nd: $395 3rd: $195.
1st: $1,385 2nd: $395 3rd: $195.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1REGENT ASSASSIN756825.73Anthony Bullock
2CHIEF BLACK GUM623825.82Patrick Hall
3OUR MATE JAKE585225.73Gary Fahey
4TAX MAN WINS462425.55Russell Watts
5FROSTY'S CAPABLE521325.66Wayne Williams
6HELLO FRECKLES252725.85Douglas Cassidy
7IZZY A PRINCE175725.77Kevin Mcconnon
8BUCKLE UP LABI518325.70Gary Johnson
9TAH MCEVOY677525.90Anthony Bullock
10VESNA'S SPIRIT257525.93Susan Gittus
Race No. 10Luxbet Division23:17 PM
4 event over 452 metres at Devonport Of $1,975 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,385 2nd: $395 3rd: $195.
1st: $1,385 2nd: $395 3rd: $195.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1TAH SOPHIE366426.05Anthony Bullock
2MAHARANI111325.76Russell Watts
3HAPPY JEFF777125.54Wayne Williams
4SANTA CLAWS171125.88Philip Cassidy
5LADY RAPPA862425.86Butch Deverell
6STYLISH NIC131425.66Anthony Dawson
7JUSTIFIA312725.83Michael Stringer
8HI DIXIE863625.80Robert Grubb
9HALF CENTURY655625.61Anthony Bullock
10CHELSEA CLARICE817825.93Douglas Cassidy