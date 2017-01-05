Greyhound Box Draw For Hobart - Friday, 13 January 2017
Race No. 1Luxbet.com Maiden Thousand H Div…3:58 PM
OMDN event over 461 metres at Hobart Of $580 Prizemoney.
1st: $405 2nd: $115 3rd: $60.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SWEET MAGIC526.71Rodney Ransley
2FESCO MAN235226.57Edward Medhurst
3OFFEN CHARLES873426.70Eileen Thomas
4NO QUOTE788627.33Leon Brazendale
5NANNA JUNE477226.93Anthony Bullock
6ENFIELD KRISTY5NBTGraeme Barber
7OH SO NICE364526.78Russell Watts
8YES MESSI23726.88Jason Fahey
9DAME KIRRA786627.21Gavin Whitney
10MISS LILY377827.24Kevin Mcconnon
Race No. 2Luxbet.com Maiden Thousand H Div…4:18 PM
OMDN event over 461 metres at Hobart Of $580 Prizemoney.
1st: $405 2nd: $115 3rd: $60.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1ZULU KNOCK'S4527.10Anthony Bullock
2LUKE ROMAN8125NBTPaul Hili
3WHITEMORE HAWKE-NBTKeith Nichols
4WILLIE MAC7627.15Anthony Dawson
5HUMBUG HILL7NBTEileen Thomas
6IZON BOBBY677526.96Gavin Whitney
7PLATNIUM DI785NBTAnthony Bullock
8RAPID SURPRIZE8NBTSonia Martin
9MISS LILY377827.24Kevin Mcconnon
10DAME KIRRA786627.21Gavin Whitney
Race No. 3Luxbet.com Maiden Thousand H Div…4:36 PM
OMDN event over 461 metres at Hobart Of $580 Prizemoney.
1st: $405 2nd: $115 3rd: $60.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1YOGI MAC25NBTAnthony Dawson
2MORRIGAN-NBTStuart Genge
3HIT MAN FAZ-NBTSandra Elphinstone
4BIGTIME TO EXCEL674526.44David Polley
5TACTICAL EMPEROR-NBTJohn Wilton
6RIKITIKITANA523226.59Rodney Ransley
7WICKED TURTLE7753NBTAnthony Bullock
8QUEEN MALIKA786427.18Anthony Bullock
9PLATNIUM JOE688827.76Anthony Bullock
10MISS LILY377827.24Kevin Mcconnon
Race No. 4Luxbet.com Maiden Thousand H Div…4:51 PM
OMDN event over 461 metres at Hobart Of $580 Prizemoney.
1st: $405 2nd: $115 3rd: $60.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1STILL WORKING67226.80Anthony Bullock
2STYLISH APRIL5NBTJillian Stamford
3DUCKIES EMPIRE234226.83Nicole Howard
4EXCEL TO BURN5676NBTRussell Watts
5TED MUSTANG77NBTAnthony Bullock
6CAPTAIN VANE88NBTStuart Genge
7STRAW COWBOY722526.31Rodney Ransley
8GREASE EXPLOSION-NBTScott Bryan
9PLATNIUM JOE688827.76Anthony Bullock
10MISS LILY377827.24Kevin Mcconnon
Race No. 5Luxbet.com Maiden Thousand H Div…5:06 PM
OMDN event over 461 metres at Hobart Of $580 Prizemoney.
1st: $405 2nd: $115 3rd: $60.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1DARK FORCE772326.55Gayelene Townsend
2DUCKS AND DRAKE265626.39Rodney Ransley
3CONOR MACNESSA7527.53Stuart Genge
4COUNTRY HELEN-NBTMichael Pearce
5SATIN STYLIST542826.45Anthony Bullock
6PLATNIUM JACK-NBTAnthony Bullock
7MARCIANA3877NBTPaul Hili
8CHROMOSOME FOUR-NBTScott Bryan
9DAME KIRRA786627.21Gavin Whitney
10MISS LILY377827.24Kevin Mcconnon
Race No. 6Luxbet.com Maiden Thousand H Div…5:24 PM
OMDN event over 461 metres at Hobart Of $580 Prizemoney.
1st: $405 2nd: $115 3rd: $60.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1CYCLONE REMI-NBTJared Davies
2SLIP STREAMER7NBTAnthony Bullock
3PLATNIUM KELLY877727.07Anthony Bullock
4SUPERB INNINGS26NBTJillian Stamford
5BOMBER CROWLEY636626.44Ricky Martin
6SCRUFFY SQUAW784227.34Wayne Howells
7MISS FESCO56426.72Edward Medhurst
8DUTCHIE5727.11Rodney Ransley
9MISS LILY377827.24Kevin Mcconnon
10DAME KIRRA786627.21Gavin Whitney
Race No. 7Luxbet.com Maiden Thousand H Div…5:42 PM
OMDN event over 461 metres at Hobart Of $580 Prizemoney.
1st: $405 2nd: $115 3rd: $60.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1UNLEASH67426.99Blake Pursell
2FESCO LASS634726.55Edward Medhurst
3SUSPECT NARGLES436727.34Darren Critchley
4SHIMA SUN-NBTMargaret Rossendell
5NORTHERN CAPE-NBTKeith Nichols
6PLATNIUM POCKET5888NBTAnthony Bullock
7COAL TATTOO-NBTAnthony Bullock
8ELUSIVE OLAF-NBTMichael Sutcliffe
9DAME KIRRA786627.21Gavin Whitney
10DAN ROAD6827.09Nicole Howard
Race No. 8Luxbet.com Maiden Thousand H Div…6:07 PM
OMDN event over 461 metres at Hobart Of $580 Prizemoney.
1st: $405 2nd: $115 3rd: $60.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1REDHEAD RELTON-NBTEdward Medhurst
2SHE'S A BEAUTY7NBTShirley Sutcliffe
3FAIRY BAROQUE66426.86Blake Pursell
4CRIMSON SPARKLE-NBTKeith Nichols
5JAMELLA RED5NBTDavid Booth
6BEAU WONDER-NBTPhilip Cassidy
7GOTTA BE YOU-NBTAnthony Bullock
8PLATNIUM JUDY676827.14Anthony Bullock
9DAN ROAD6827.09Nicole Howard
10DAME KIRRA786627.21Gavin Whitney
Race No. 9Luxbet.com Maiden Thousand H Div…6:23 PM
OMDN event over 461 metres at Hobart Of $580 Prizemoney.
1st: $405 2nd: $115 3rd: $60.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1ATOMEC TECOMA-NBTThomas Astbury
2LITTLE LOMAR-NBTLeon Brazendale
3AMANDA'S DANCER-NBTMargaret Rossendell
4ONE ARM BANDIT-NBTAnthony Bullock
5DEMON LAD778726.57Kevin Mcconnon
6MISS PIERRIE-NBTJoan Nichols
7SHAINA LASS-NBTMichael Sutcliffe
8FAB GAZE8536NBTAnthony Bullock
9DAN ROAD6827.09Nicole Howard
10PLATNIUM JOE688827.76Anthony Bullock
Race No. 10Luxbet.com Maiden Thousand H Div…6:48 PM
OMDN event over 461 metres at Hobart Of $580 Prizemoney.
1st: $405 2nd: $115 3rd: $60.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1IRISH ENFIELD7487NBTShane Stennings
2RIDGEVIEW LYNL627.63Jason Barwick
3LANSLEY ANGEL-NBTMichael Sutcliffe
4BIGFOOT PLAYBOY374426.89Blake Pursell
5PRINCE AHMOSE73527.16Anthony Bullock
6COSMICLY BAROQUE526.67Edward Medhurst
7DOUBLE DAY7NBTBill Witherden
8WHIP CARTER7383NBTAnthony Bullock
9PLATNIUM JOE688827.76Anthony Bullock
10DAN ROAD6827.09Nicole Howard
Race No. 11Luxbet.com Maiden Thousand H Div…7:12 PM
OMDN event over 461 metres at Hobart Of $580 Prizemoney.
1st: $405 2nd: $115 3rd: $60.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1CAPTAIN RED-NBTGayelene Townsend
2ENFIELD PADDY876627.14Shane Stennings
3SUVA576427.15Anthony Bullock
4CALL ME RASCAL8547NBTGlenn Howlett
5KIALDU CLEM-NBTAnthony Bullock
6MINDFUL MYSTERY56NBTBill Witherden
7SWEET ABBELLA-NBTWayne Howells
8EVANTA NEMO-NBTBlake Pursell
9PLATNIUM JOE688827.76Anthony Bullock
10DAN ROAD6827.09Nicole Howard
Race No. 12Luxbet.com Maiden Thousand H Div…7:31 PM
OMDN event over 461 metres at Hobart Of $580 Prizemoney.
1st: $405 2nd: $115 3rd: $60.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1ENFIELD MAI-NBTShane Stennings
2TECOMA SKILDA5NBTThomas Astbury
3PEPPER ROCK465226.73Susan Gittus
4COSMIC NOVA-NBTEdward Medhurst
5TAMAR JET5237NBTPaul Hili
6DEVIL'S GULLET6NBTBill Witherden
7KIALDU OLIVER-NBTAnthony Bullock
8ST. ROCCO776NBTRicky Martin
9DAN ROAD6827.09Nicole Howard
10PLATNIUM JOE688827.76Anthony Bullock