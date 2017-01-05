Greyhound Box Draw For Hobart - Friday, 13 January 2017

Race No. 1 Luxbet.com Maiden Thousand H Div… 3:58 PM OMDN event over 461 metres at Hobart Of $580 Prizemoney.

1st: $405 2nd: $115 3rd: $60. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 SWEET MAGIC 5 26.71 Rodney Ransley 2 FESCO MAN 2352 26.57 Edward Medhurst 3 OFFEN CHARLES 8734 26.70 Eileen Thomas 4 NO QUOTE 7886 27.33 Leon Brazendale 5 NANNA JUNE 4772 26.93 Anthony Bullock 6 ENFIELD KRISTY 5 NBT Graeme Barber 7 OH SO NICE 3645 26.78 Russell Watts 8 YES MESSI 237 26.88 Jason Fahey 9 DAME KIRRA 7866 27.21 Gavin Whitney 10 MISS LILY 3778 27.24 Kevin Mcconnon

Race No. 2 Luxbet.com Maiden Thousand H Div… 4:18 PM OMDN event over 461 metres at Hobart Of $580 Prizemoney.

1st: $405 2nd: $115 3rd: $60. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 ZULU KNOCK'S 45 27.10 Anthony Bullock 2 LUKE ROMAN 8125 NBT Paul Hili 3 WHITEMORE HAWKE - NBT Keith Nichols 4 WILLIE MAC 76 27.15 Anthony Dawson 5 HUMBUG HILL 7 NBT Eileen Thomas 6 IZON BOBBY 6775 26.96 Gavin Whitney 7 PLATNIUM DI 785 NBT Anthony Bullock 8 RAPID SURPRIZE 8 NBT Sonia Martin 9 MISS LILY 3778 27.24 Kevin Mcconnon 10 DAME KIRRA 7866 27.21 Gavin Whitney

Race No. 3 Luxbet.com Maiden Thousand H Div… 4:36 PM OMDN event over 461 metres at Hobart Of $580 Prizemoney.

1st: $405 2nd: $115 3rd: $60. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 YOGI MAC 25 NBT Anthony Dawson 2 MORRIGAN - NBT Stuart Genge 3 HIT MAN FAZ - NBT Sandra Elphinstone 4 BIGTIME TO EXCEL 6745 26.44 David Polley 5 TACTICAL EMPEROR - NBT John Wilton 6 RIKITIKITANA 5232 26.59 Rodney Ransley 7 WICKED TURTLE 7753 NBT Anthony Bullock 8 QUEEN MALIKA 7864 27.18 Anthony Bullock 9 PLATNIUM JOE 6888 27.76 Anthony Bullock 10 MISS LILY 3778 27.24 Kevin Mcconnon

Race No. 4 Luxbet.com Maiden Thousand H Div… 4:51 PM OMDN event over 461 metres at Hobart Of $580 Prizemoney.

1st: $405 2nd: $115 3rd: $60. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 STILL WORKING 672 26.80 Anthony Bullock 2 STYLISH APRIL 5 NBT Jillian Stamford 3 DUCKIES EMPIRE 2342 26.83 Nicole Howard 4 EXCEL TO BURN 5676 NBT Russell Watts 5 TED MUSTANG 77 NBT Anthony Bullock 6 CAPTAIN VANE 88 NBT Stuart Genge 7 STRAW COWBOY 7225 26.31 Rodney Ransley 8 GREASE EXPLOSION - NBT Scott Bryan 9 PLATNIUM JOE 6888 27.76 Anthony Bullock 10 MISS LILY 3778 27.24 Kevin Mcconnon

Race No. 5 Luxbet.com Maiden Thousand H Div… 5:06 PM OMDN event over 461 metres at Hobart Of $580 Prizemoney.

1st: $405 2nd: $115 3rd: $60. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 DARK FORCE 7723 26.55 Gayelene Townsend 2 DUCKS AND DRAKE 2656 26.39 Rodney Ransley 3 CONOR MACNESSA 75 27.53 Stuart Genge 4 COUNTRY HELEN - NBT Michael Pearce 5 SATIN STYLIST 5428 26.45 Anthony Bullock 6 PLATNIUM JACK - NBT Anthony Bullock 7 MARCIANA 3877 NBT Paul Hili 8 CHROMOSOME FOUR - NBT Scott Bryan 9 DAME KIRRA 7866 27.21 Gavin Whitney 10 MISS LILY 3778 27.24 Kevin Mcconnon

Race No. 6 Luxbet.com Maiden Thousand H Div… 5:24 PM OMDN event over 461 metres at Hobart Of $580 Prizemoney.

1st: $405 2nd: $115 3rd: $60. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 CYCLONE REMI - NBT Jared Davies 2 SLIP STREAMER 7 NBT Anthony Bullock 3 PLATNIUM KELLY 8777 27.07 Anthony Bullock 4 SUPERB INNINGS 26 NBT Jillian Stamford 5 BOMBER CROWLEY 6366 26.44 Ricky Martin 6 SCRUFFY SQUAW 7842 27.34 Wayne Howells 7 MISS FESCO 564 26.72 Edward Medhurst 8 DUTCHIE 57 27.11 Rodney Ransley 9 MISS LILY 3778 27.24 Kevin Mcconnon 10 DAME KIRRA 7866 27.21 Gavin Whitney

Race No. 7 Luxbet.com Maiden Thousand H Div… 5:42 PM OMDN event over 461 metres at Hobart Of $580 Prizemoney.

1st: $405 2nd: $115 3rd: $60. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 UNLEASH 674 26.99 Blake Pursell 2 FESCO LASS 6347 26.55 Edward Medhurst 3 SUSPECT NARGLES 4367 27.34 Darren Critchley 4 SHIMA SUN - NBT Margaret Rossendell 5 NORTHERN CAPE - NBT Keith Nichols 6 PLATNIUM POCKET 5888 NBT Anthony Bullock 7 COAL TATTOO - NBT Anthony Bullock 8 ELUSIVE OLAF - NBT Michael Sutcliffe 9 DAME KIRRA 7866 27.21 Gavin Whitney 10 DAN ROAD 68 27.09 Nicole Howard

Race No. 8 Luxbet.com Maiden Thousand H Div… 6:07 PM OMDN event over 461 metres at Hobart Of $580 Prizemoney.

1st: $405 2nd: $115 3rd: $60. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 REDHEAD RELTON - NBT Edward Medhurst 2 SHE'S A BEAUTY 7 NBT Shirley Sutcliffe 3 FAIRY BAROQUE 664 26.86 Blake Pursell 4 CRIMSON SPARKLE - NBT Keith Nichols 5 JAMELLA RED 5 NBT David Booth 6 BEAU WONDER - NBT Philip Cassidy 7 GOTTA BE YOU - NBT Anthony Bullock 8 PLATNIUM JUDY 6768 27.14 Anthony Bullock 9 DAN ROAD 68 27.09 Nicole Howard 10 DAME KIRRA 7866 27.21 Gavin Whitney

Race No. 9 Luxbet.com Maiden Thousand H Div… 6:23 PM OMDN event over 461 metres at Hobart Of $580 Prizemoney.

1st: $405 2nd: $115 3rd: $60. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 ATOMEC TECOMA - NBT Thomas Astbury 2 LITTLE LOMAR - NBT Leon Brazendale 3 AMANDA'S DANCER - NBT Margaret Rossendell 4 ONE ARM BANDIT - NBT Anthony Bullock 5 DEMON LAD 7787 26.57 Kevin Mcconnon 6 MISS PIERRIE - NBT Joan Nichols 7 SHAINA LASS - NBT Michael Sutcliffe 8 FAB GAZE 8536 NBT Anthony Bullock 9 DAN ROAD 68 27.09 Nicole Howard 10 PLATNIUM JOE 6888 27.76 Anthony Bullock

Race No. 10 Luxbet.com Maiden Thousand H Div… 6:48 PM OMDN event over 461 metres at Hobart Of $580 Prizemoney.

1st: $405 2nd: $115 3rd: $60. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 IRISH ENFIELD 7487 NBT Shane Stennings 2 RIDGEVIEW LYNL 6 27.63 Jason Barwick 3 LANSLEY ANGEL - NBT Michael Sutcliffe 4 BIGFOOT PLAYBOY 3744 26.89 Blake Pursell 5 PRINCE AHMOSE 735 27.16 Anthony Bullock 6 COSMICLY BAROQUE 5 26.67 Edward Medhurst 7 DOUBLE DAY 7 NBT Bill Witherden 8 WHIP CARTER 7383 NBT Anthony Bullock 9 PLATNIUM JOE 6888 27.76 Anthony Bullock 10 DAN ROAD 68 27.09 Nicole Howard

Race No. 11 Luxbet.com Maiden Thousand H Div… 7:12 PM OMDN event over 461 metres at Hobart Of $580 Prizemoney.

1st: $405 2nd: $115 3rd: $60. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 CAPTAIN RED - NBT Gayelene Townsend 2 ENFIELD PADDY 8766 27.14 Shane Stennings 3 SUVA 5764 27.15 Anthony Bullock 4 CALL ME RASCAL 8547 NBT Glenn Howlett 5 KIALDU CLEM - NBT Anthony Bullock 6 MINDFUL MYSTERY 56 NBT Bill Witherden 7 SWEET ABBELLA - NBT Wayne Howells 8 EVANTA NEMO - NBT Blake Pursell 9 PLATNIUM JOE 6888 27.76 Anthony Bullock 10 DAN ROAD 68 27.09 Nicole Howard