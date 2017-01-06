Greyhound Box Draw For Hobart - Thursday, 12 January 2017

Race No. 1 Luxbet.com Division1 7:22 PM 6 event over 461 metres at Hobart Of $1,905 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 FESCO BOY 3321 26.54 Edward Medhurst 2 SHEZ IMPETUOUS 3313 26.40 Russell Watts 3 FAMES THE AIM 111 NBT Gary Fahey 4 OOAAR 5243 26.51 Blake Pursell 5 KATH EMERY 1233 26.68 Anthony Bullock 6 TIP IT UP 71 26.87 Joan Nichols 7 WINKLEA FAITH 8841 26.87 Patricia Howard 8 ROSIE OH ROSIE 4133 26.21 Darren Critchley 9 FREE SPINS 2235 26.51 Wayne Howells 10 HOOLTIFIA - NBT Michael Stringer

Race No. 2 Barry Heawood Division1 7:43 PM 5 event over 340 metres at Hobart Of $1,905 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 ELSEY GREGG 3131 19.59 Edward Medhurst 2 NIKI'S LAD 1864 20.09 Steven Hutt 3 ASSEMBLY 8713 NBT Anthony Bullock 4 BOOZY ROSE 8266 19.86 Anthony Bullock 5 BAROQUE INN 7452 19.73 Blake Pursell 6 FAMILY PRINCE 2342 19.76 Juneen Devine 7 GREYSYND GEM 1767 19.93 Robin Stocks 8 WHODAT ROSEY 6228 19.96 Graeme Moate 9 JUSTIFIA 1113 NBT Michael Stringer 10 WINNIE KICKS 8645 19.92 Kenneth Mayne

Race No. 3 Big Moose Division2 8:07 PM 5 event over 340 metres at Hobart Of $1,905 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 AKINFENWA 8458 19.68 Graeme Moate 2 FAIRY FOOTSTEPS 5378 19.79 Steven O'brien 3 DR. TROJAN 4536 NBT Nicole Howard 4 MY RUSH 2146 19.77 Kenneth Mayne 5 POSH FAITH 8353 19.64 Anthony Bullock 6 SUZY LA RUE 7277 NBT Susan Gittus 7 JOE EMERY 5666 19.74 Anthony Bullock 8 COUNTRY GREG - NBT Patrick Pearce 9 SCORCHING LILLY 2467 NBT Nicholas Howard 10 COFFEE ELIZABETH 7376 NBT Peter Phillips

Race No. 4 Find Us On Facebook Division1 8:28 PM INV event over 461 metres at Hobart Of $2,255 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,585 2nd: $450 3rd: $220. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 BANQUET 6474 26.15 Edward Medhurst 2 COSMIC CRUISER 4638 26.24 Rodney Ransley 3 TAX MAN WINS 3484 26.23 Russell Watts 4 TRICKY TAILS 2535 25.97 Keith Nichols 6 GROUSE 5144 26.05 Russell Watts 7 CELTIC KID 2174 26.09 Shirley Sutcliffe 8 WORK IT 6436 26.26 Susan Gittus

Race No. 5 Put Your Quaddies On Division3 8:52 PM 5 event over 340 metres at Hobart Of $1,905 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 NEW ROMANCE 5276 19.48 Rachael Moate 2 STYLISH IMAGE 3387 19.95 Anthony Bullock 3 TIGRA TRON 5468 NBT Susan Gittus 4 CANYA ROUSEY 2481 19.56 Eileen Thomas 5 HELLO NANCY 5512 19.41 Shirley Sutcliffe 6 SHANLYN CHINA 5818 19.72 Graeme Moate 7 SHOGUN STEEL 3245 19.98 Anthony Bullock 8 BEMBOKA BELLE 5557 19.52 Wayne Howells 9 AMBIVALENCE 545X 20.18 Peter Higgins 10 WYNBURN TORO 5564 NBT Margaret Rossendell

Race No. 6 The Mercury Division1 9:13 PM 4 event over 461 metres at Hobart Of $1,975 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,385 2nd: $395 3rd: $195. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 TOBRASCA RUSH 1732 26.21 Michael Pearce 2 LOCKNANE ABBY 2416 26.10 Katrina Gregory 3 GLADIS GRICE 7232 26.23 Amanda Grice 4 AMAZING BLACK 6775 26.38 Nicole Howard 5 BLACK CHEVELLE 1741 26.18 Russell Watts 6 BETTY LA FAE 7632 26.06 Susan Gittus 7 FAMILY CHALLENGE 2233 26.34 Juneen Devine 8 SHACK VIEW 7711 26.16 Patrick Hall 9 TEE CEE BENNY 2714 26.18 Darren Critchley 10 DARK DRIFTER 8727 26.37 Nicole Howard

Race No. 7 Dennis Collis Memorial Grade 5 S… 9:34 PM SE event over 461 metres at Hobart Of $2,405 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,685 2nd: $480 3rd: $240. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 YAPPIN' BLUE 4427 26.22 Douglas Cassidy 2 LE BAZ 3361 26.46 Michael Stringer 3 PARMA CHIEF 7533 26.31 Morris Strickland 4 MOONY BLUE 3464 26.29 Robert Grubb 5 MANILA DAWN 21 26.09 Michael Stringer 6 CAN BEE 111 25.86 Rodney Ransley 7 HELLO PIPIT 5516 26.18 Robin Grubb 8 RAVEN HAVEN 141 26.21 Edward Medhurst 9 HELLO FRECKLES 7134 26.26 Douglas Cassidy 10 TERRA VISTA 5622 26.21 Steven O'brien

Race No. 8 Go Racing Tasmania Division1 9:58 PM 5 event over 461 metres at Hobart Of $1,905 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 DZIAH 2637 26.22 Andrea Mcconnon 2 TERRA VISTA 5622 26.21 Steven O'brien 3 HALO HENRY 4452 26.43 Robin Grubb 4 NOT SO LOUD 5321 26.73 Susan Gittus 5 THUMB PRINT 1273 26.41 Wayne Howells 6 RUBY'S FLAME 3125 26.25 Blake Pursell 7 AWARE 4741 26.54 Anthony Bullock 8 TRIPLE CENTURY 7343 26.66 Anthony Bullock 9 BOUNDING BOOMER 2434 26.33 Gayelene Townsend 10 BLACK SHUCK 8428 26.25 Graeme Moate

Race No. 9 Surepick Division4 10:22 PM 5 event over 340 metres at Hobart Of $1,905 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 MAVISTA FALLS 8463 19.67 Anthony Bullock 2 LANCIE BOY 2376 19.86 Robin Stocks 3 VOODOO DREAM 2412 NBT Patrick Pearce 4 NIGHT TERROR 8822 NBT Katrina Gregory 5 HELLO TEDDY 1164 19.89 Robin Grubb 6 STORM CHIEF 1358 NBT Morris Strickland 7 GREY'S A DOCKER 8778 NBT Rachael Moate 8 GOLDEN NUGGET 3152 19.84 Lynden Nichols 9 TOM TOM DRUM 1378 19.94 Darren Critchley 10 URANA GOLD 6768 NBT Jared Davies