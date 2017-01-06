Greyhound Box Draw For Hobart - Thursday, 12 January 2017
Race No. 1Luxbet.com Division17:22 PM
6 event over 461 metres at Hobart Of $1,905 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1FESCO BOY332126.54Edward Medhurst
2SHEZ IMPETUOUS331326.40Russell Watts
3FAMES THE AIM111NBTGary Fahey
4OOAAR524326.51Blake Pursell
5KATH EMERY123326.68Anthony Bullock
6TIP IT UP7126.87Joan Nichols
7WINKLEA FAITH884126.87Patricia Howard
8ROSIE OH ROSIE413326.21Darren Critchley
9FREE SPINS223526.51Wayne Howells
10HOOLTIFIA-NBTMichael Stringer
Race No. 2Barry Heawood Division17:43 PM
5 event over 340 metres at Hobart Of $1,905 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1ELSEY GREGG313119.59Edward Medhurst
2NIKI'S LAD186420.09Steven Hutt
3ASSEMBLY8713NBTAnthony Bullock
4BOOZY ROSE826619.86Anthony Bullock
5BAROQUE INN745219.73Blake Pursell
6FAMILY PRINCE234219.76Juneen Devine
7GREYSYND GEM176719.93Robin Stocks
8WHODAT ROSEY622819.96Graeme Moate
9JUSTIFIA1113NBTMichael Stringer
10WINNIE KICKS864519.92Kenneth Mayne
Race No. 3Big Moose Division28:07 PM
5 event over 340 metres at Hobart Of $1,905 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1AKINFENWA845819.68Graeme Moate
2FAIRY FOOTSTEPS537819.79Steven O'brien
3DR. TROJAN4536NBTNicole Howard
4MY RUSH214619.77Kenneth Mayne
5POSH FAITH835319.64Anthony Bullock
6SUZY LA RUE7277NBTSusan Gittus
7JOE EMERY566619.74Anthony Bullock
8COUNTRY GREG-NBTPatrick Pearce
9SCORCHING LILLY2467NBTNicholas Howard
10COFFEE ELIZABETH7376NBTPeter Phillips
Race No. 4Find Us On Facebook Division18:28 PM
INV event over 461 metres at Hobart Of $2,255 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,585 2nd: $450 3rd: $220.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1BANQUET647426.15Edward Medhurst
2COSMIC CRUISER463826.24Rodney Ransley
3TAX MAN WINS348426.23Russell Watts
4TRICKY TAILS253525.97Keith Nichols
6GROUSE514426.05Russell Watts
7CELTIC KID217426.09Shirley Sutcliffe
8WORK IT643626.26Susan Gittus
Race No. 5Put Your Quaddies On Division38:52 PM
5 event over 340 metres at Hobart Of $1,905 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1NEW ROMANCE527619.48Rachael Moate
2STYLISH IMAGE338719.95Anthony Bullock
3TIGRA TRON5468NBTSusan Gittus
4CANYA ROUSEY248119.56Eileen Thomas
5HELLO NANCY551219.41Shirley Sutcliffe
6SHANLYN CHINA581819.72Graeme Moate
7SHOGUN STEEL324519.98Anthony Bullock
8BEMBOKA BELLE555719.52Wayne Howells
9AMBIVALENCE545X20.18Peter Higgins
10WYNBURN TORO5564NBTMargaret Rossendell
Race No. 6The Mercury Division19:13 PM
4 event over 461 metres at Hobart Of $1,975 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,385 2nd: $395 3rd: $195.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1TOBRASCA RUSH173226.21Michael Pearce
2LOCKNANE ABBY241626.10Katrina Gregory
3GLADIS GRICE723226.23Amanda Grice
4AMAZING BLACK677526.38Nicole Howard
5BLACK CHEVELLE174126.18Russell Watts
6BETTY LA FAE763226.06Susan Gittus
7FAMILY CHALLENGE223326.34Juneen Devine
8SHACK VIEW771126.16Patrick Hall
9TEE CEE BENNY271426.18Darren Critchley
10DARK DRIFTER872726.37Nicole Howard
Race No. 7Dennis Collis Memorial Grade 5 S…9:34 PM
SE event over 461 metres at Hobart Of $2,405 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,685 2nd: $480 3rd: $240.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1YAPPIN' BLUE442726.22Douglas Cassidy
2LE BAZ336126.46Michael Stringer
3PARMA CHIEF753326.31Morris Strickland
4MOONY BLUE346426.29Robert Grubb
5MANILA DAWN2126.09Michael Stringer
6CAN BEE11125.86Rodney Ransley
7HELLO PIPIT551626.18Robin Grubb
8RAVEN HAVEN14126.21Edward Medhurst
9HELLO FRECKLES713426.26Douglas Cassidy
10TERRA VISTA562226.21Steven O'brien
Race No. 8Go Racing Tasmania Division19:58 PM
5 event over 461 metres at Hobart Of $1,905 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1DZIAH263726.22Andrea Mcconnon
2TERRA VISTA562226.21Steven O'brien
3HALO HENRY445226.43Robin Grubb
4NOT SO LOUD532126.73Susan Gittus
5THUMB PRINT127326.41Wayne Howells
6RUBY'S FLAME312526.25Blake Pursell
7AWARE474126.54Anthony Bullock
8TRIPLE CENTURY734326.66Anthony Bullock
9BOUNDING BOOMER243426.33Gayelene Townsend
10BLACK SHUCK842826.25Graeme Moate
Race No. 9Surepick Division410:22 PM
5 event over 340 metres at Hobart Of $1,905 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1MAVISTA FALLS846319.67Anthony Bullock
2LANCIE BOY237619.86Robin Stocks
3VOODOO DREAM2412NBTPatrick Pearce
4NIGHT TERROR8822NBTKatrina Gregory
5HELLO TEDDY116419.89Robin Grubb
6STORM CHIEF1358NBTMorris Strickland
7GREY'S A DOCKER8778NBTRachael Moate
8GOLDEN NUGGET315219.84Lynden Nichols
9TOM TOM DRUM137819.94Darren Critchley
10URANA GOLD6768NBTJared Davies
Race No. 10Carlton Draught Division210:43 PM
5 event over 461 metres at Hobart Of $1,905 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1MODEL ROCKET787226.71Eileen Thomas
2HELLO FRECKLES713426.26Douglas Cassidy
3FAMILY PICK234226.32Juneen Devine
4WINDFAST DUCK455126.74Nicole Howard
5HONCHO BOUND173426.27Graeme Sherriff
6GLENREA TARGET488826.29Anthony Bullock
7BLACK FESCO122326.52Edward Medhurst
8VRONTIOS162326.35Kevin Mcconnon
9BANJO BARRY437827.07Patrick Hall
10ZIPPING CASH875626.49Wayne Howells