Greyhound Box Draw For Hobart - Thursday, 2 March 2017

Race No. 1 Winning Edge Kibble Division1 7:22 PM 6 event over 461 metres at Hobart Of $1,905 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 SMOOTH JINX 7456 NBT Nicholas Howard 2 YOGI MAC 2721 26.40 Anthony Dawson 3 LASHING BARBIE 74 27.09 Allan Anderson 4 APACHE DREAM 22 NBT Nicholas Howard 5 AMANDA'S DANCER 177 26.46 Margaret Rossendell 6 ZULU KNOCK'S 1461 26.56 Anthony Bullock 7 WINKLEA FAITH 7233 26.58 Patricia Howard 8 STYLISH APRIL 57 27.34 Anthony Dawson 9 SWEET ABBELLA 345 27.17 Wayne Howells 10 NO QUOTE 8674 27.05 Leon Brazendale

Race No. 2 Relish Catering Division1 7:46 PM M/6 event over 340 metres at Hobart Of $580 Prizemoney.

1st: $405 2nd: $115 3rd: $60. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 EL GRAND RICHO 5755 20.54 Kenneth Mayne 2 RIDGEVIEW LYNL 6558 20.02 Jason Barwick 3 TOUCH OF SILK 8788 20.22 Leon Brazendale 4 SLIP STREAMER 777 20.35 Anthony Bullock 5 RIKITIKITANA 2321 20.49 Rodney Ransley 6 WICKED TURTLE 7534 20.74 Anthony Bullock 7 COAL TATTOO 65 20.49 Anthony Bullock 8 DAME KIRRA 5867 19.87 Anthony Stennings 9 FAB GAZE 5367 20.08 Anthony Bullock 10 SUSPECT NARGLES 4367 20.04 Darren Critchley

Race No. 3 Luxbet Club Xtra Division1 8:10 PM 5 event over 340 metres at Hobart Of $1,905 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 BUCKLE UP TASSIE 8838 20.07 Leon Brazendale 2 MAHALO MAN 1437 NBT Anthony Bullock 3 KETTLE'S COBBER 1136 19.64 Dennis Turner 4 SOCIAL SALLY 4262 19.51 Gary Fahey 5 BLACK SHUCK 6248 19.83 Graeme Moate 6 HELLO NUGGET 2335 NBT Robin Grubb 7 BOOZY ROSE 6335 19.86 Anthony Bullock 8 COUNTRY GREG 3 20.00 Patrick Pearce 9 SWIFT MOVER 7236 NBT Nicholas Howard 10 KEEP YA LOOKS 3215 NBT Joshua Wright

Race No. 4 Great Northern Super Crisp Divis… 8:28 PM 5 event over 340 metres at Hobart Of $1,905 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 HELLO NANCY 2353 19.41 Shirley Sutcliffe 2 STYLISH IMAGE 4238 19.77 Anthony Bullock 3 WINKLEE DOKEY 6838 19.93 Edward Howard 4 FAMILY PRINCE 2235 19.76 Juneen Devine 5 FINNIGANS WAY 6731 19.68 Bill Witherden 6 EXPLOSIVE FOX 5836 19.62 Shane Whitney 7 SOL INVICTUS 2361 19.85 Patrick Ryan 8 HELLO PIPIT 6132 NBT Robin Grubb 9 COUNTRY HELEN 1161 NBT Michael Pearce 10 NIGHTMARE MISS 4543 20.20 Stephen Chambers

Race No. 5 Find Us On Facebook Division1 8:52 PM 5 event over 461 metres at Hobart Of $1,905 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 WINSOME RYDER 4462 26.78 Rachael Moate 2 PATTY THRILLS 1188 26.11 Patrick Ryan 3 MY RUSH 4677 26.50 Kenneth Mayne 4 COOPER'S SHADOW 4346 26.47 Anthony Bullock 5 REAL STYLIST 5555 26.58 Anthony Bullock 6 KINLOCH COUNTRY 8136 26.29 Michael Pearce 7 PICKLED TINK 7653 26.55 Philip Cassidy 8 FAMILY PICK 3225 26.32 Juneen Devine 9 WINKLEE COLIN 7252 26.65 Edward Howard 10 COOLAN GIRL 5867 26.43 Steven Hutt

Race No. 6 Hgrc.com.au Division2 9:13 PM 5 event over 461 metres at Hobart Of $1,905 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 NEW ROMANCE 1333 NBT Rachael Moate 2 TAH SOPHIE 6648 26.42 Anthony Bullock 3 GLENREA TARGET 8553 26.29 Anthony Bullock 4 SHANLYN POPPY 4744 26.70 Pauline Green 5 BANJO BARRY 8587 26.82 Patrick Hall 6 THUMB PRINT 5143 26.41 Wayne Howells 7 AKINFENWA 5373 26.50 Graeme Moate 8 HARRY STEIGER 7387 26.35 Susan Gittus 9 NIKI'S LAD 6774 26.59 Steven Hutt 10 BRUSHA BORNE 5865 26.49 Anthony Bullock

Race No. 7 Surepick Division1 9:37 PM INV event over 461 metres at Hobart Of $2,255 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,585 2nd: $450 3rd: $220. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 CASIO LAD 1511 25.65 Edward Medhurst 2 POSH FIRE 8857 25.90 Allan Clark 3 FAMILY CHALLENGE 3845 26.34 Juneen Devine 4 CHIEF JETPILOT 4116 25.87 Edward Medhurst 5 WYNBURN TOOZIE 8113 25.98 Ben Englund 6 DARK CASIO 2246 25.87 Edward Medhurst 7 WORK IT 6142 26.13 Susan Gittus 8 CELTIC KID 7634 26.09 Shirley Sutcliffe

Race No. 8 Crown Lager Graduation/trial Qua… 9:55 PM 4/5 event over 461 metres at Hobart Of $1,925 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,350 2nd: $385 3rd: $190. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 KAMIKAZE TURTLE 4544 26.15 Anthony Bullock 2 BIT HOT RUSTY 7555 26.17 Andrea Mcconnon 3 HELLO BIRDY 6675 26.34 Susan Gittus 4 BET ON DUD 8517 26.57 Robert Gourlay 5 FANCY MOSS 2544 26.50 Anthony Bullock 6 DARK FORCE 7672 26.55 Gayelene Townsend 7 FAMILY BRUISER 6478 26.16 Jamie Devine 8 BOUNDING BOOMER 4444 26.33 Gayelene Townsend 9 REAL STYLIST 5555 26.58 Anthony Bullock 10 TACOS 1786 26.49 Anthony Bullock

Race No. 9 Gaptas.org.au Division3 10:14 PM 5 event over 340 metres at Hobart Of $1,905 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 GOLD LENNY 1161 19.60 Rodney Walker 2 GOLDEN NUGGET 1744 19.84 Lynden Nichols 3 KATH EMERY 6852 19.85 Anthony Bullock 4 STEP UP LAD 4133 19.71 Scott Fenton 5 HUMBUG HILL 7833 20.04 Brian Shipp 6 PROVENANCE 2235 19.50 Susan Gittus 7 FAMILY FANTASY 7785 19.88 Jamie Devine 8 TERRA VISTA 1238 19.78 Steven O'brien 9 SANTA CLAWS 7111 NBT Philip Cassidy 10 DESTINY'S GEM 8543 20.02 Wanda Hodgetts