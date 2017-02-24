Greyhound Box Draw For Hobart - Thursday, 2 March 2017
Race No. 1Winning Edge Kibble Division17:22 PM
6 event over 461 metres at Hobart Of $1,905 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190.
1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SMOOTH JINX7456NBTNicholas Howard
2YOGI MAC272126.40Anthony Dawson
3LASHING BARBIE7427.09Allan Anderson
4APACHE DREAM22NBTNicholas Howard
5AMANDA'S DANCER17726.46Margaret Rossendell
6ZULU KNOCK'S146126.56Anthony Bullock
7WINKLEA FAITH723326.58Patricia Howard
8STYLISH APRIL5727.34Anthony Dawson
9SWEET ABBELLA34527.17Wayne Howells
10NO QUOTE867427.05Leon Brazendale
Race No. 2Relish Catering Division17:46 PM
M/6 event over 340 metres at Hobart Of $580 Prizemoney.
1st: $405 2nd: $115 3rd: $60.
1st: $405 2nd: $115 3rd: $60.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1EL GRAND RICHO575520.54Kenneth Mayne
2RIDGEVIEW LYNL655820.02Jason Barwick
3TOUCH OF SILK878820.22Leon Brazendale
4SLIP STREAMER77720.35Anthony Bullock
5RIKITIKITANA232120.49Rodney Ransley
6WICKED TURTLE753420.74Anthony Bullock
7COAL TATTOO6520.49Anthony Bullock
8DAME KIRRA586719.87Anthony Stennings
9FAB GAZE536720.08Anthony Bullock
10SUSPECT NARGLES436720.04Darren Critchley
Race No. 3Luxbet Club Xtra Division18:10 PM
5 event over 340 metres at Hobart Of $1,905 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190.
1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1BUCKLE UP TASSIE883820.07Leon Brazendale
2MAHALO MAN1437NBTAnthony Bullock
3KETTLE'S COBBER113619.64Dennis Turner
4SOCIAL SALLY426219.51Gary Fahey
5BLACK SHUCK624819.83Graeme Moate
6HELLO NUGGET2335NBTRobin Grubb
7BOOZY ROSE633519.86Anthony Bullock
8COUNTRY GREG320.00Patrick Pearce
9SWIFT MOVER7236NBTNicholas Howard
10KEEP YA LOOKS3215NBTJoshua Wright
Race No. 4Great Northern Super Crisp Divis…8:28 PM
5 event over 340 metres at Hobart Of $1,905 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190.
1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1HELLO NANCY235319.41Shirley Sutcliffe
2STYLISH IMAGE423819.77Anthony Bullock
3WINKLEE DOKEY683819.93Edward Howard
4FAMILY PRINCE223519.76Juneen Devine
5FINNIGANS WAY673119.68Bill Witherden
6EXPLOSIVE FOX583619.62Shane Whitney
7SOL INVICTUS236119.85Patrick Ryan
8HELLO PIPIT6132NBTRobin Grubb
9COUNTRY HELEN1161NBTMichael Pearce
10NIGHTMARE MISS454320.20Stephen Chambers
Race No. 5Find Us On Facebook Division18:52 PM
5 event over 461 metres at Hobart Of $1,905 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190.
1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1WINSOME RYDER446226.78Rachael Moate
2PATTY THRILLS118826.11Patrick Ryan
3MY RUSH467726.50Kenneth Mayne
4COOPER'S SHADOW434626.47Anthony Bullock
5REAL STYLIST555526.58Anthony Bullock
6KINLOCH COUNTRY813626.29Michael Pearce
7PICKLED TINK765326.55Philip Cassidy
8FAMILY PICK322526.32Juneen Devine
9WINKLEE COLIN725226.65Edward Howard
10COOLAN GIRL586726.43Steven Hutt
Race No. 6Hgrc.com.au Division29:13 PM
5 event over 461 metres at Hobart Of $1,905 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190.
1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1NEW ROMANCE1333NBTRachael Moate
2TAH SOPHIE664826.42Anthony Bullock
3GLENREA TARGET855326.29Anthony Bullock
4SHANLYN POPPY474426.70Pauline Green
5BANJO BARRY858726.82Patrick Hall
6THUMB PRINT514326.41Wayne Howells
7AKINFENWA537326.50Graeme Moate
8HARRY STEIGER738726.35Susan Gittus
9NIKI'S LAD677426.59Steven Hutt
10BRUSHA BORNE586526.49Anthony Bullock
Race No. 7Surepick Division19:37 PM
INV event over 461 metres at Hobart Of $2,255 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,585 2nd: $450 3rd: $220.
1st: $1,585 2nd: $450 3rd: $220.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1CASIO LAD151125.65Edward Medhurst
2POSH FIRE885725.90Allan Clark
3FAMILY CHALLENGE384526.34Juneen Devine
4CHIEF JETPILOT411625.87Edward Medhurst
5WYNBURN TOOZIE811325.98Ben Englund
6DARK CASIO224625.87Edward Medhurst
7WORK IT614226.13Susan Gittus
8CELTIC KID763426.09Shirley Sutcliffe
Race No. 8Crown Lager Graduation/trial Qua…9:55 PM
4/5 event over 461 metres at Hobart Of $1,925 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,350 2nd: $385 3rd: $190.
1st: $1,350 2nd: $385 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1KAMIKAZE TURTLE454426.15Anthony Bullock
2BIT HOT RUSTY755526.17Andrea Mcconnon
3HELLO BIRDY667526.34Susan Gittus
4BET ON DUD851726.57Robert Gourlay
5FANCY MOSS254426.50Anthony Bullock
6DARK FORCE767226.55Gayelene Townsend
7FAMILY BRUISER647826.16Jamie Devine
8BOUNDING BOOMER444426.33Gayelene Townsend
9REAL STYLIST555526.58Anthony Bullock
10TACOS178626.49Anthony Bullock
Race No. 9Gaptas.org.au Division310:14 PM
5 event over 340 metres at Hobart Of $1,905 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190.
1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1GOLD LENNY116119.60Rodney Walker
2GOLDEN NUGGET174419.84Lynden Nichols
3KATH EMERY685219.85Anthony Bullock
4STEP UP LAD413319.71Scott Fenton
5HUMBUG HILL783320.04Brian Shipp
6PROVENANCE223519.50Susan Gittus
7FAMILY FANTASY778519.88Jamie Devine
8TERRA VISTA123819.78Steven O'brien
9SANTA CLAWS7111NBTPhilip Cassidy
10DESTINY'S GEM854320.02Wanda Hodgetts
Race No. 10Cascade Draught Division310:37 PM
5 event over 461 metres at Hobart Of $1,905 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190.
1st: $1,335 2nd: $380 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1FANG STAR188NBTClinton Tapp
2ROCK ON ROLLA458226.16Anthony Bullock
3FAMILY DIGGER263426.54Jamie Devine
4ULTIMATE PADDY347626.90Jared Davies
5STILL WORKING248526.55Anthony Bullock
6BAROQUE INN574726.21Blake Pursell
7CHEEKY ELLA226626.83Allan Clark
8SIZZLING BANDIT476726.85Michael Dobson
9SATIN STYLIST428726.45Anthony Bullock
10SKYLOCK KAHN178726.41Leon Brazendale