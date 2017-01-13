Race No. 1 Energis Smart Energy Solutions 9:59 AM (VIC time)

Tier 3 - Maiden event over 390 metres at Ballarat Of $710 Prizemoney.

1st: $500 2nd: $140 3rd: $70.

No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer

1 IT IS DONE [M] 5878 FSH G Buchanan (Sunday Creek)

2 PUDDLE JUMPER [M] 75 FSTD G Hansen (Daisy Hill)

3 RIVERDALE PADDY [M] 55555 NBT I Green (Little River)

4 MAXIMUM JARVIS [M] 57 FSH A Courts (Lara)

5 MONOAK (NSW)[M] 52446 NBT G Mannion (Balliang)

6 SIDEY [M] 73647 NBT P Osborn (Bungador)

7 SISCO RASCAL [M] 57242 FSTD R Galea (Melton South)

8 LARA'S LAMENT [M] 47344 NBT P Lowe (Woorndoo)

9 BOWON APPROACH [M]Res. 42755 FSH M Lithgow (Devon Meadows)