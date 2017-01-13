Greyhound Box Draw For Ballarat - Tuesday, 17 January 2017
Race No. 1Energis Smart Energy Solutions9:59 AM (VIC time)
Tier 3 - Maiden event over 390 metres at Ballarat Of $710 Prizemoney.
1st: $500 2nd: $140 3rd: $70.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1IT IS DONE [M]5878FSHG Buchanan (Sunday Creek)
2PUDDLE JUMPER [M]75FSTDG Hansen (Daisy Hill)
3RIVERDALE PADDY [M]55555NBTI Green (Little River)
4MAXIMUM JARVIS [M]57FSHA Courts (Lara)
5MONOAK (NSW)[M]52446NBTG Mannion (Balliang)
6SIDEY [M]73647NBTP Osborn (Bungador)
7SISCO RASCAL [M]57242FSTDR Galea (Melton South)
8LARA'S LAMENT [M]47344NBTP Lowe (Woorndoo)
9BOWON APPROACH [M]Res.42755FSHM Lithgow (Devon Meadows)
10MERL'S ANGEL [M]Res.64874FSTDP Gabriel (Toolern Vale)
Race No. 2Brendan Dodd Signs10:15 AM (VIC time)
Tier 3 - Maiden event over 390 metres at Ballarat Of $710 Prizemoney.
1st: $500 2nd: $140 3rd: $70.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1EL GRAND PEPE [M]47347NBTM Nash (Little River)
2MOORE OF MOORE (QLD)[M]428FSHJ Sharp (Lara)
3DASHING DOC [M]37526FSTDJ Sharp (Lara)
4KEV'S FANTASY [M]6247NBTN Carthew (Newcomb)
5DESTINI CHARGER [M]56336FSTDJ Rinaldi (Lethbridge)
6MAHLO MIRACLE [M]347NBTJ Vassallo (Wyndhamvale)
7BARELLEN GENIE [M]476FSHC Dyett (Lara)
8RIVERDALE TARZAN [M]34755NBTI Green (Little River)
9DUTY SHEET [M]Res.8362522.61(Q)(7)A Mooney (Amherst)
10ROAD TO NHILL [M]Res.325FSHB Menzel (Hoppers Crossing)
Race No. 3Eureka Concrete10:32 AM (VIC time)
Tier 3 - Maiden event over 450 metres at Ballarat Of $710 Prizemoney.
1st: $500 2nd: $140 3rd: $70.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1STAR DELI [M]34554NBTJ Higgins (Napoleons)
2AWESOME FRECKLES [M]76874NBTG Johnston (Bet Bet)
3COSMIC FORTUNE [M]57622FSTDJ Sharp (Lara)
4ROLLING [M]23335FSHM Mallia-magri (Avalon)
5ADHERENT [M]435FSHJ Magri (Avalon)
6MY NAME'S LENNY [M]45563FSHA Ferguson (Girgarre)
7QUEEN LA FIPA [M]73FSTDE Rinaldi (Lethbridge)
8WICKED HILLARY [M]343FSHM Lithgow (Devon Meadows)
9CORINGEL EBONY [M]Res.684NBTJ Higgins (Napoleons)
10RADICOLL ARANDT [M]Res.78675FSHM Zammit (Exford)
Race No. 4Bottle-o10:50 AM (VIC time)
Tier 3 - Grade 7 event over 390 metres at Ballarat Of $945 Prizemoney.
1st: $660 2nd: $190 3rd: $95.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1LOUIS MINI GIRL (SA)[7]6551422.76(1)P Herry (Mortlake)
2EAGLEEYE NORRIS [7]75781FSHH Gates (St Albans)
3CRACKERJACK BOOF [7]2355622.59(5)A Courts (Lara)
4HOW GOOD SHE [7]25576NBTM Mcguire (Raglan)
5CHRISSY PEE [7]22212FSHA Marum (Corop)
6MIGHTY DUCK [7]57668NBTL Courts (Lara)
7MAJOR BLAST [7]186F122.69(Q)(5)B Hodgson (Smythesdale)
8SEABROOK INDI [7]22345NBTC Stanton (Clunes)
9DESTINI LAREDO [7]Res.1687822.95(1)J Rinaldi (Lethbridge)
10COSMIC RISE [7]Res.62166FSHJ Sharp (Lara)
Race No. 5R & J Batteries11:07 AM (VIC time)
Tier 3 - Grade 7 event over 450 metres at Ballarat Of $945 Prizemoney.
1st: $660 2nd: $190 3rd: $95.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1COSMIC DON [7]43473NBTK Quinn (Cundare)
2GOOD BOLONEY [7]58543NBTG Campbell (Anakie)
3LIKE A BAILEY [7]2825826.15(7)S Mannion (Balliang)
4BOMBORA COMET [7]15F73FSTDJ Frusher (Lara)
5CAMPARI LAD [7]73415NBTJ Higgins (Napoleons)
6JACK'S MISS [7]42236NBTN Carthew (Newcomb)
7GAME SPIRIT [7]31656NBTA Mooney (Amherst)
8MERCY ME [7]88848NBTM Lowe (Woorndoo)
9ZOPRUSH (NSW)[7]Res.1887NBTJ Magri (Avalon)
10CRUMP'S PRINCESS [7]Res.15456FSTDJ Sharp (Lara)
Race No. 6Lynette's Florist11:22 AM (VIC time)
Grade 5 T3 event over 450 metres at Ballarat Of $945 Prizemoney.
1st: $660 2nd: $190 3rd: $95.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SEE HIM RUN [5]8877625.54(3)A Marum (Corop)
2CRACKERJACK CAM [5]7725325.54(4)A Courts (Lara)
3MORNING CRUISE [5]85858NBTM Cauchi (St Leonards)
4ZELEMAR ZEST [5]6357125.63(1)J Galea (Brookfield)
5IMA LONELY BOY (QLD)[5]62552NBTR Camilleri (Lara)
6TEMPUS FUGIT [5]71236FSTDG Williamson (Marong)
7MIDFIELD MAESTRO [5]5815326.35(1)V Giles (Bamawm)
8WHY NOT LES [5]87328NBTW Gray (Wendouree)
9COSMIC CHAPTA (WA)[5]Res.61865NBTS Thomas (Sandon)
10MOONLIGHT CRUISE [5]Res.7717625.57(1)K Tirchett (Pascoe Vale)
Race No. 7Mega Merch Rural & Pet11:42 AM (VIC time)
Grade 5 T3 event over 450 metres at Ballarat Of $945 Prizemoney.
1st: $660 2nd: $190 3rd: $95.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1TRICKY TEZZA [5]8647825.96(1)A King (Sulky)
2LOOSEY JABNA [5]56661NBTD Long (Eaglehawk)
3CLARETOWN SAM [5]3787825.94(2)J Griffen (Claretown)
4ALCHEMY [5]2275125.95(5)A Courts (Lara)
5TAKE FRIGHT [5]2362825.98(8)D Taylor (Durham Lead)
6CORDITE EXTRA [5]21157NBTP Osborn (Bungador)
7EMI'S BOY MURPH [5]46345NBTL Lyons (Sunshine North)
8VASILE BOY [5]68857NBTR Gatt (Altona Meadows)
9CARMALINA [5]Res.53458NBTM Attard (Altona Green)
10ONYA ELSA [5]Res.64345NBTM Meyer (Bromley)
Race No. 8Topcat Video12:02 PM (VIC time)
Grade 5 T3 event over 545 metres at Ballarat Of $945 Prizemoney.
1st: $660 2nd: $190 3rd: $95.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1EMIO BALE (NSW)[5]51674NBTR Camilleri (Lara)
2DUFF BALE (NSW)[5]78667FSTDH Gates (St Albans)
3LLOYD CHRISTMAS [5]37756FSTDM Mcguire (Raglan)
4SISCO WANDER [5]87785FSTDJ Galea (Lara)
5SAINT FOX [5]76865NBTP Herry (Mortlake)
6SUNDAY SESS [5]71847NBTP Cusack (Mount Cottrell)
7DESSY FOZZ [5]34311NBTB Fothergill (Numurkah)
8FURIOUS JACK [5]6216731.62(1)C Stanton (Clunes)
Race No. 9Lil Dickie12:17 PM (VIC time)
Tier 3 - Grade 6 event over 450 metres at Ballarat Of $945 Prizemoney.
1st: $660 2nd: $190 3rd: $95.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1GINGER MENANG [6]4575325.70(7)A Hanson (Marong)
2NIKITA'S MARLOW [6]53581NBTD Lowe (Woorndoo)
3MY SIRION [6]7237226.10(1)P Westbrook (Corio)
4KENTUCKY SUN (SA)[6]1157525.90(Q)(6)M Bowerman (Raglan)
5OSCAR BEAM [6]47724NBTB Albert (Cranbourne North)
6THOR'S CREST [6]73152NBTM Lithgow (Devon Meadows)
7COO COO COCONUTS [6]56725NBTD Trewin (Lara)
8KINGSLEY BOY (NSW)[6]44184NBTB Harley (Axedale)
9DREAM OF GIGI [6]Res.66587NBTG Campbell (Anakie)
10MAJOR DOLLAR (NSW)[6]Res.57326NBTB Hodgson (Smythesdale)
Race No. 10Latrobe Street Mega Meats12:32 PM (VIC time)
Tier 3 - Grade 6 event over 390 metres at Ballarat Of $945 Prizemoney.
1st: $660 2nd: $190 3rd: $95.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1MUDSLINGER [6]6F46722.39(7)G Campbell (Anakie)
2PATCHIE KAYE [6]4573622.73(1)K Ward (Mount Moriac)
3RUN SAJID RUN [6]34472FSTDC Stanton (Clunes)
4HEAVY POCKETS [6]7355122.62(2)G Campbell (Anakie)
5REDFIN FOZZ [6]43471NBTB Fothergill (Numurkah)
6DESTINI TENOR [6]18448NBTD Taylor (Durham Lead)
7OKAY ALPHA [6]31352FSHS Jack (Dalmore)
8MYALLA FIVE (NSW)[6]6776422.70(3)D Basile (Pascoe Vale South)
9MAJOR DOLLAR (NSW)[6]Res.57326NBTB Hodgson (Smythesdale)
10SIMPLY GOOD [6]Res.5464422.44(Q)(1)M Mcguire (Raglan)
Race No. 11Strides Function Centre12:48 PM (VIC time)
Grade 5 T3 event over 390 metres at Ballarat Of $945 Prizemoney.
1st: $660 2nd: $190 3rd: $95.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1KOCH [5]4344522.12(4)W Miller (Skipton)
2ZELEMAR LEAP [5]4126722.24(4)R Tolson (Maryborough)
3GO LAKERS GO [5]55717NBTF Meyer (Maryborough)
4LITTLE ARANDT [5]7268222.23(3)M Brealey (Exford)
5SILVER SQUIGGLE [5]27848FSTDM Tabb (Lara)
6FIERY UNIVERSE (NSW)[5]33624NBTN Walsh (Tullamarine)
7STRESS STAR [5]8846422.72(7)N Carthew (Newcomb)
8PINGU (SA)[5]5647422.62(3)G Campbell (Anakie)
9OH LELE PETER [5]Res.6516522.46(4)G Campbell (Anakie)
10STAR'S BIG BOY [5]Res.74138NBTS Jack (Dalmore)
Race No. 12Tab.com.au1:09 PM (VIC time)
Grade 5 T3 event over 390 metres at Ballarat Of $945 Prizemoney.
1st: $660 2nd: $190 3rd: $95.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1DIYAS [5]3447622.49(2)S Gibson (Harcourt)
2BRAZEN BEETROOT [5]76717FSTDD Trewin (Lara)
3DON'S SHY GIRL [5]6786722.29(7)K Ward (Mount Moriac)
4ROSE OF DYANNA [5]32788NBTT Currie (Chadstone)
5MOLLY WALKER [5]5431822.67(6)C Schembri (St Albans)
6MISS JUST UNDER [5]64786NBTN Carthew (Newcomb)
7SOLAR RAPID [5]74786NBTM Mcguire (Raglan)
8COSMIC MOMENTS [5]21774NBTJ Sharp (Lara)
9SUGAR BANG [5]Res.66875FSHL Lyons (Sunshine North)
10COSMIC KILBY [5]Res.67828NBTE Barsby (Werribee)