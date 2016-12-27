Race No. 1 Chasers Function Centre 3:19 PM (VIC time)

Maiden event over 425 metres at Bendigo Of $1,415 Prizemoney.

1st: $990 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.

No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer

1 BOOF'S BANJO [M] 13 NBT K Lingard (Kilmore)

2 MOORBEL DRIVE (NSW)[M] 2242 FSH C Davis (Melton West)

3 MIDNIGHT MARZY (NSW)[M] 3734 NBT B Kinder (Girgarre)

4 GREY GROUSE [M] 5 NBT T Salpigtidis (Plenty)

5 OPALIA BALE (NSW)[M] 352 FSH R Camilleri (Lara)

6 LIBERTY DIAMOND [M] 34 FSH P Trim (Devon Meadows)

7 BRYDEN PETER (NSW)[M] 6 FSH N Burns (Rushworth)

8 DOWN MEXICO WAY (NSW)[M] 3 FSH C Davis (Barham)

9 SCARECROW TIGER [M]Res. 7 NBT R Douglas (Heathcote)