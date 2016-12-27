Greyhound Box Draw For Bendigo - Friday, 30 December 2016
Race No. 1Chasers Function Centre3:19 PM (VIC time)
Maiden event over 425 metres at Bendigo Of $1,415 Prizemoney.
1st: $990 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1BOOF'S BANJO [M]13NBTK Lingard (Kilmore)
2MOORBEL DRIVE (NSW)[M]2242FSHC Davis (Melton West)
3MIDNIGHT MARZY (NSW)[M]3734NBTB Kinder (Girgarre)
4GREY GROUSE [M]5NBTT Salpigtidis (Plenty)
5OPALIA BALE (NSW)[M]352FSHR Camilleri (Lara)
6LIBERTY DIAMOND [M]34FSHP Trim (Devon Meadows)
7BRYDEN PETER (NSW)[M]6FSHN Burns (Rushworth)
8DOWN MEXICO WAY (NSW)[M]3FSHC Davis (Barham)
9SCARECROW TIGER [M]Res.7NBTR Douglas (Heathcote)
10FIREY LOMAR (NSW)[M]Res.4NBTN Mcmenamin (Thurgoona)
Race No. 2Southern Cross Austereo3:42 PM (VIC time)
Grade 7 event over 425 metres at Bendigo Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1ZYRAH ROSE [7]85162FSHG Gledhill (Coomboona)
2LAST OUTLAW (NSW)[7]1FSHM Davis (Altona Green)
3ALLEN OCCY (NSW)[7]1T743FSHR Camilleri (Lara)
4FLASHING LIGHTS [7]2511724.60(7)K Bentley (Violet Town)
5MIDNIGHT KEBAB (NSW)[7]52531NBTJ La rosa (Seymour)
6MAHJONG BABY [7]1622724.29(1)D Keanelly (Marong)
7JIMMY GOT STYLE (NSW)[7]124.03(3)P Frost (Heathcote)
8SILKY STRINGS [7]1FSHM Chilcott (Heathcote)
9PUFFIN' STUFF [7]Res.221424.26(4)M Salvatore (Plenty)
10PODIUM EXPRESS [7]Res.2432224.20(2)J Mccallum (Craigieburn)
Race No. 3Hit 91.9 Bendigo4:04 PM (VIC time)
Mixed 6/7 event over 425 metres at Bendigo Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SCOTT MUSCLE [7]41212NBTL Scott (Invergordon)
2STARLIGHT JILL [7]3421223.99(6)B Seymour (Woodvale)
3SUNNY VILLAGE (QLD)[6]31132FSHG Paull (Faraday)
4SPRING JESTER [6]58375NBTG Gledhill (Coomboona)
5JULY ALLEN (NSW)[7]36132NBTR Camilleri (Lara)
6LETTUCE HOLD ON [6]5257324.03(5)J Davis (Melton West)
7PAWS AND GO [6]42171FSHP Trim (Devon Meadows)
8MIDNIGHT CAVIAR (NSW)[7]132FSHB Kinder (Girgarre)
9YA RECKON [6]Res.65314FSHM Auld (Tatura)
10LIKE HER MUM [6]Res.23667NBTB Buckingham (Woodstock)
Race No. 4Railway Station Hotel (1-4 Wins) Ht14:22 PM (VIC time)
Restricted Win Heat event over 500 metres at Bendigo Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1CARDAMOM [6]16226FSTDA Stewart (Melton)
2IVANKA ROSE [5]17732FSTDG Gledhill (Coomboona)
3OURGIRL FAB [5]3113228.37(6)L Slattery (Ladys Pass)
4ASSEMBLE NITRO [5]13131NBTA Oakley (Dixons Creek)
5RUSTY TOWBAR [5]14161FSTDF Hand (Seymour)
6VASHTA NERADA [5]4411728.49(4)D Hermon (Kilsyth South)
7ARGYLE BONNIE [5]7166728.29(3)R Morgan (Argyle)
8BELISARIUS [6]56141FSTDC Pirani (Boronia)
9ANNA GUN (NSW)[6]Res.3534428.55(2)G Paull (Faraday)
10WHAT STOPPING YA [5]Res.85742NBTR Anchen (Nagambie)
Race No. 5Nine Bendigo (1-5 Wins) Gdr4:43 PM (VIC time)
Restricted Win event over 660 metres at Bendigo Of $4,175 Prizemoney.
1st: $2,925 2nd: $830 3rd: $420.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1ELUSIVE PEARL (NSW)[5]42236FSTDT Salpigtidis (Plenty)
2YORGI BLUES [5]47345FSTDR Gladman (Scarsdale)
3MAGIC DIAMOND (NSW)[6]56442FSHM Fearnley (Yinnar)
4TOTAL MAGIC [5]13617FSTDM Auld (Tatura)
5THREE SCOOPS [5]73213NBTM Pirani (Boronia)
6PELLI (NSW)[4]8763538.42(3)A Debattista (Toolleen)
7IRON ANDA [5]51347FSTDT Salpigtidis (Plenty)
8DRAFTED [5]4F128FSTDC Russell (Kyabram)
9ASTON CHANEL [7]Res.25713FSTDP Abela (Parwan)
10FROM THE DARK [6]Res.77636NBTJ Barbara (Exford)
Race No. 6Triple M Bendigo 93.55:09 PM (VIC time)
Mixed 4/5 event over 500 metres at Bendigo Of $2,005 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,405 2nd: $400 3rd: $200.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1CHEESE YA LATER [4]4F12428.26(4)G Euvrard (Donald)
2JACK'S PICK [5]4431128.38(3)D Jarvis (Westmeadows)
3SIR CHARLETON [4]1274727.96(8)D Geall (Lara)
4BUNDARRA MAGIC (NSW)[5]15523NBTS Thomas (Sandon)
5CALEN (NSW)[5]4674328.45(5)C Newman (Chiltern)
6MISTY SANNETTE (NSW)[4]7576628.44(7)S Trotman (Fulham)
7DESPERADO BOY (QLD)[5]33246NBTG Berry (North Lismore)
8RIVERSIDE DEB [4]7418728.45(1)S Trotman (Fulham)
9ORIENTAL LORD [5]Res.23332NBTG Berry (North Lismore)
10KIRABILLI MYRTLE [5]Res.16266NBTR Clark (Toolleen)
Race No. 7Spudregis.com.au5:27 PM (VIC time)
Mixed 4/5 event over 425 metres at Bendigo Of $2,005 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,405 2nd: $400 3rd: $200.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SOFIA THE FIRST (NSW)[4]1782424.13(2)R Hayes (Toolleen)
2ZAHRA BELLA [5]4631124.09(3)G Kantzidis (Bundoora)
3RICKETY GATE [5]6314123.71(3)L Anstee (Huntly)
4TOPPER TERETTO (NSW)[5]44111FSTDA Azzopardi (Myrniong)
5I'VE GOT BILLS (TAS)[5]56373NBTG Berry (North Lismore)
6LEKTRA BOSS [5]73232NBTJ Barbara (Exford)
7CHIPPEWA (TAS)[5]31174FSHT Auld (Tatura)
8SEABROOK OSCAR [4]4315124.26(6)C Stanton (Clunes)
9BELLA EXPRESS [5]Res.2587724.10(5)A Richardson (Bushfield)
10CASS' CASS (NSW)[5]Res.5575324.23(2)G Berry (North Lismore)
Race No. 8Www.k9racers.com.au5:42 PM (VIC time)
Mixed 3/4 event over 425 metres at Bendigo Of $2,360 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,650 2nd: $475 3rd: $235.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1TROV'S GEM [4]7132324.01(7)B Kantzidis (Bundoora)
2CAMPEON [4]4321424.06(7)P Frost (Heathcote)
3CALL ME BOZ (NSW)[4]2174224.00(3)S Dervish (Lancaster)
4MINCIN' MACHINE (NSW)[4]17138NBTA Azzopardi (Myrniong)
5ULTIMATE MAGIC (NSW)[3]1242223.65(7)A Azzopardi (Myrniong)
6SPARKEEN [4]3371523.90(8)L Anstee (Huntly)
7ARCHIE NINKASI (TAS)[4]1162323.96(4)A Whitehead (Harcourt)
8MITCHARLIE MIA (NSW)[4]11278FSHA Azzopardi (Myrniong)
Race No. 9Tab - We Love A Bet (1-4 Wins) Ht26:02 PM (VIC time)
Restricted Win Heat event over 500 metres at Bendigo Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1IRISH MOMENT (NSW)[5]12266NBTJ Barbara (Exford)
2ARGYLE LUCIFER [5]8645228.35(5)R Morgan (Argyle)
3NIGHT THEORY [5]16145FSTDM Berry (Campbell's Creek)
4JETMAG SKIPPER [6]5131328.41(4)G Paull (Faraday)
5MR PERFECT (NSW)[5]53871FSTDA Richardson (Bushfield)
6PICTISH MARK (NSW)[6]76482FSTDJ Galea (Brookfield)
7PAULA'S DELIGHT [5]66433NBTP Macklin (Kialla West)
8JACKDELL [5]2743328.16(1)B Hiscock (Long Gully)
9GINGER MENANG [6]Res.51645FSTDA Hanson (Marong)
10SWIFT TRENT [5]Res.46715NBTE Bowles (Invergordon)
Race No. 10Goldfields Catering (1-4 Wins) Ht36:25 PM (VIC time)
Restricted Win Heat event over 500 metres at Bendigo Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1MISS TWERKER (NSW)[6]84673NBTC Russell (Kyabram)
2ALEZAN [6]34232NBTA Mooney (Amherst)
3CADALORA [5]1121628.25(2)I Garland (Longlea)
4KAYCEE SPRINTER [7]85251FSHR Galea (Melton South)
5MC FIPA [6]5245528.67(2)B Panetta (Melton West)
6LATIFI SAM (NSW)[5]1158428.30(3)C Arthur (Lancaster)
7SCOTT IT [5]3181128.11(7)L Scott (Invergordon)
8TURBO CHIEF [5]1F632NBTN Walsh (Tullamarine)
9SISTER SALZBURG (NSW)[5]Res.47262NBTS Smith (Kurunjang)
10MY NAME'S RED [6]Res.3486228.45(2)B Kinder (Girgarre)
Race No. 11Bendigo Advertiser6:41 PM (VIC time)
Grade 5 event over 425 metres at Bendigo Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1ZEBO BALE (NSW)[5]66554NBTR Camilleri (Lara)
2SHOCKING ONYX [5]5481324.05(2)S Stefanos (Longwood)
3SUDOKU FLASH (NSW)[5]12232NBTA Azzopardi (Myrniong)
4KAZMIC'S SPIRIT (NSW)[5]4214124.25(6)P Glover (Numurkah)
5IMA LONELY BOY (QLD)[5]76862NBTR Camilleri (Lara)
6HELERAY STEELE [5]8651324.37(2)H Sellars (Pranjip)
7OURBOY FAB [5]82413NBTL Slattery (Ladys Pass)
8BOJACK KAHN (NSW)[5]6411123.98(5)S Donlon (Burnbank)
9ROLL 'EM MAGGIE [5]Res.1254424.22(7)J Formosa (Heathcote)
10PAULA MECHELLE [5]Res.3844824.07(4)W Robertson (Barnawartha)
Race No. 12Mcivor Rd Veterinary Clinic6:58 PM (VIC time)
Grade 5 event over 425 metres at Bendigo Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1NATTY ALLEN (NSW)[5]46551NBTR Camilleri (Lara)
2FIERY UNIVERSE (NSW)[5]42633NBTN Walsh (Tullamarine)
3VELO GALORE [5]5574324.03(1)M Fullerton (Red Cliffs)
4BLACK EMBER [5]15358FSHP Cusack (Mount Cottrell)
5SHOOTERS ECHO [5]62154NBTS Trim (Devon Meadows)
6TOORALEE [5]66742NBTS Stefanos (Longwood)
7DROP A CLANGER (NSW)[5]11744FSHA Richardson (Bushfield)
8ZELEMAR ZEST [5]3666323.97(2)J Galea (Brookfield)
9EMI'S BOY MACCA [5]Res.2275824.48(4)S Melville (Beveridge)
10HANDSOME COSMO [5]Res.2741424.16(6)M Fullerton (Red Cliffs)