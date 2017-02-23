Greyhound Box Draw For Bendigo - Tuesday, 28 February 2017

Race No. 1 Bendigo Advertiser 3:49 PM (VIC time) Maiden event over 425 metres at Bendigo Of $1,415 Prizemoney.

1st: $990 2nd: $285 3rd: $140. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 ALGABLEW [M] 42726 NBT K Jordan (Little River) 2 RUN TOM RUN [M] 3 FSH T Van taarling (Tallygaroopna) 3 MARKO BALE (NSW)[M] 62446 FSH J Collins (Lara) 4 KRAKEN AYE KAY [M] 42 NBT H Eyles (Murchison) 5 ST. PAULI [M] 38 FSH D Trewin (Lara) 6 MY NAME'S DAVID [M] 12 FSH A Ferguson (Girgarre) 7 JOLIMIA [M] 2 FSH M Pell (Bendigo) 8 MAY'S MELODY [M] 83826 NBT P Frost (Heathcote) 9 SHAZZA'S GIFT [M]Res. 47584 NBT S Van taarling (Tallygaroopna) 10 QUICK PAWS BOLAC [M]Res. 68867 NBT A Harding (Hamilton)

Race No. 2 Gem Bendigo 4:09 PM (VIC time) Maiden event over 425 metres at Bendigo Of $1,415 Prizemoney.

1st: $990 2nd: $285 3rd: $140. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 HOW FANCY [M] 37345 NBT J Caulfield (Pyramid Hill) 2 MY NAME'S KATIE [M] 27 FSH A Ferguson (Girgarre) 3 MY NAME'S PADDY [M] 48 FSH A Ferguson (Girgarre) 4 DRY ARGUMENT [M] 14 FSH D Trickey (Eaglehawk) 5 TAYLOR BALE (NSW)[M] FSH D Trewin (Lara) 6 SHADOW DIAMOND [M] 27325 FSH S Trim (Devon Meadows) 7 LAURENCE AVENUE [M] FSH A Peat (Axedale) 8 SLEEK NITRO [M] 54425 FSH B Fullerton (Red Cliffs) 9 SHAZZA'S GIFT [M]Res. 47584 NBT S Van taarling (Tallygaroopna) 10 QUICK PAWS BOLAC [M]Res. 68867 NBT A Harding (Hamilton)

Race No. 3 Railway Station Hotel 4:34 PM (VIC time) Grade 7 event over 425 metres at Bendigo Of $1,890 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 LISCOYLE LADY (NSW)[7] 15765 24.43(2) J Curley (Toolleen) 2 HOLD ON BELENA [7] 21535 NBT N Partridge (Carranballac) 3 JIMMY NEWOB (NSW)[7] 142 23.66(3) B Fullerton (Red Cliffs) 4 CHEZZA [7] 127 24.19(5) J Caulfield (Pyramid Hill) 5 HELEN ALLEN (NSW)[7] 34517 FSH J Collins (Lara) 6 LODGE'S EXPRESS [7] 4F566 NBT T Van taarling (Tallygaroopna) 7 SEEKING STARS [7] 27615 24.50(7) W Alley (Little River) 8 EURO SILK [7] 86134 FSH C Elliot (Greenhill)

Race No. 4 K9 Racers Syndication 4:52 PM (VIC time) Mixed 6/7 event over 500 metres at Bendigo Of $1,890 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 JET HAWK [7] 42214 NBT G Johnston (Bet Bet) 2 TOMDOR [7] 87467 FSTD A Mooney (Amherst) 3 OLLIE AGIRA [6] 34541 FSTD M Mcguire (Raglan) 4 WARRINGAL MISS [6] 21682 28.75(7) J Torr (Myers Flat) 5 KRAKEN ROCKSTAR [7] 1735 FSH H Eyles (Murchison) 6 AWESOME FRECKLES [7] 21375 28.84(6) G Johnston (Bet Bet) 7 JEN SHEN [6] 688F8 NBT A Harding (Hamilton) 8 ALEZAN [6] 83272 NBT A Mooney (Amherst)

Race No. 5 Go! Bendigo 5:12 PM (VIC time) Mixed 4/5 event over 500 metres at Bendigo Of $2,005 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,405 2nd: $400 3rd: $200. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 JACKDELL [5] 53445 28.16(1) B Hiscock (Long Gully) 2 MY NAME'S RED [5] 15118 28.23(6) B Kinder (Girgarre) 3 ONYA GROVER [5] 34126 NBT M Meyer (Bromley) 4 EATON BALE (NSW)[4] 81276 NBT R Camilleri (Lara) 5 WHERE'S DEX STAR [5] 83736 FSTD C Dew (Anakie) 6 PINK SHOELACES [5] 46515 FSTD C Dew (Anakie) 7 UTOPIA [5] 61511 NBT K Leek (Devon Meadows) 8 ONYA TEDDY [4] 32876 28.29(6) M Meyer (Bromley)

Race No. 6 Triple M Bendigo 93.5 5:32 PM (VIC time) Grade 5 event over 425 metres at Bendigo Of $1,890 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 SABJORN BALE (NSW)[5] 73873 FSH S Collins (Lara) 2 STOLEN [5] 51241 NBT C Pirani (Boronia) 3 JULY ALLEN (NSW)[5] 11151 NBT R Camilleri (Lara) 4 RICKETY GATE [5] 54326 23.71(3) L Anstee (Huntly) 5 OAKLANDS [5] 25136 24.00(2) G Edwards (Broadford) 6 FABSTAR (QLD)[5] 23312 FSTD T Deglaitis (Moolap) 7 ALLEN CLOWN (NSW)[5] 62118 NBT H Collins (Lara) 8 BRAZEN BLUE [5] 71185 NBT D Trewin (Lara) 9 LOOSEY JABNA [5]Res. 38325 24.46(5) D Long (Eaglehawk) 10 HARDAWAY TERROR (NSW)[5]Res. 65515 24.44(5) G Edwards (Broadford)

Race No. 7 Spudregis.com.au 5:54 PM (VIC time) Grade 5 event over 500 metres at Bendigo Of $1,890 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 GOTCHA ROCKIN' [5] 53617 NBT J Torr (Myers Flat) 2 CHIEF BALE (NSW)[5] 42167 FSTD H Collins (Lara) 3 ZABIMARU BALE (NSW)[5] 25147 FSTD S Thomas (Sandon) 4 PARANOIA [5] 58233 28.34(2) D Trewin (Lara) 5 CHUBBA CHOPS [5] 23231 NBT R Rowe (Horsham) 6 FLAMING ELITE [5] 12618 28.42(4) A Bayliss (Daisy Hill) 7 SPOKESMAN [5] 34123 NBT K Leek (Devon Meadows) 8 PAULA MECHELLE [5] 11685 FSTD G Edwards (Broadford)

Race No. 8 Chasers Function Centre 6:14 PM (VIC time) Mixed 4/5 event over 425 metres at Bendigo Of $2,005 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,405 2nd: $400 3rd: $200. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 AUSSIE INFRARED (NSW)[4] 21261 23.85(4) R Hume (Wattle Flat) 2 ALLEN PUNTER (NSW)[5] 75535 FSH R Camilleri (Lara) 3 MOLTISANTI [5] 55324 24.13(4) C Capuano (Anakie) 4 STELIO KONTOS (NSW)[5] 83351 NBT R Camilleri (Lara) 5 KRYSTALS THE ONE (NSW)[4] 31311 23.87(8) K Chivell (Sunbury) 6 KRYPTONIAN [4] 11318 23.80(6) J Guy (Horsham) 7 MISS ROSSI [4] 34113 23.85(8) D Trewin (Lara) 8 LISTER BALE (NSW)[4] 576T8 23.84(5) R Camilleri (Lara) 9 ONYA SAMI [5]Res. 81512 NBT M Meyer (Bromley) 10 ROLLER BALE (NSW)[5]Res. 55762 FSH H Collins (Lara)

Race No. 9 Mcivor Rd Veterinary Clinic 6:34 PM (VIC time) Grade 6 event over 425 metres at Bendigo Of $1,890 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 POWERFUL SENOR (NSW)[6] 86183 FSH S Thomas (Sandon) 2 EL GRAND PEPE [6] 71166 24.66(4) K Jordan (Little River) 3 RUSTY'S MATE (NSW)[6] 24614 NBT S Thomas (Sandon) 4 BELENA SURF [6] 45314 24.13(1) N Partridge (Carranballac) 5 SWIFT RUBY [6] 62751 24.20(4) M Edwards (Broadford) 6 JENNA BALE (NSW)[6] 11642 FSH R Camilleri (Lara) 7 DELCORN POTTS [6] 54878 NBT A Harding (Hamilton) 8 ALLEN KAPPA (NSW)[6] 74112 FSH H Collins (Lara)

Race No. 10 Southern Cross Austereo 6:51 PM (VIC time) Grade 6 event over 425 metres at Bendigo Of $1,890 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 DIMITRI BALE (NSW)[6] 16152 FSH S Collins (Lara) 2 SUDOKU BABY (NSW)[6] 32336 NBT M Giddings (Toolleen) 3 KALAHARI SANDS [6] 24211 NBT P Abela (Parwan) 4 PAWS AND GO [6] 82623 NBT P Trim (Devon Meadows) 5 SOLAR MOCHA [6] 62134 23.85(5) V Millington (Great Western) 6 MATE BALE (NSW)[6] 23347 FSH H Collins (Lara) 7 ASTON VIVA [6] 42283 NBT D Trewin (Lara) 8 ALLEN SIMON (NSW)[6] 74412 FSTD R Camilleri (Lara)

Race No. 11 Goldfields Catering 7:15 PM (VIC time) Grade 5 event over 425 metres at Bendigo Of $1,890 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 SNIPPYLISS [5] 42121 24.17(8) G Johnston (Bet Bet) 2 ONLINE [5] 44376 NBT L Moore (Strathdale) 3 SUITRESS [5] 27234 NBT W Portelli (Rockbank) 4 AMARI [5] 21635 NBT T Deglaitis (Moolap) 5 DEADLY PACE [5] 11635 24.06(5) P Frost (Heathcote) 6 FULL OF BOLONEY [5] 14642 24.34(7) D Gehan (Stawell) 7 HANDSOME COSMO [5] 44243 24.16(6) M Fullerton (Red Cliffs) 8 NIGHT THEORY [5] 61457 NBT M Berry (Campbell's Creek) 9 COLLIS PRINCESS (SA)[5]Res. 13366 FSH M Fullerton (Red Cliffs) 10 PYRAMID FLYER [5]Res. 43532 24.74(2) J Caulfield (Pyramid Hill)