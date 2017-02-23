Greyhound Box Draw For Bendigo - Tuesday, 28 February 2017
Race No. 1Bendigo Advertiser3:49 PM (VIC time)
Maiden event over 425 metres at Bendigo Of $1,415 Prizemoney.
1st: $990 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.
1st: $990 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1ALGABLEW [M]42726NBTK Jordan (Little River)
2RUN TOM RUN [M]3FSHT Van taarling (Tallygaroopna)
3MARKO BALE (NSW)[M]62446FSHJ Collins (Lara)
4KRAKEN AYE KAY [M]42NBTH Eyles (Murchison)
5ST. PAULI [M]38FSHD Trewin (Lara)
6MY NAME'S DAVID [M]12FSHA Ferguson (Girgarre)
7JOLIMIA [M]2FSHM Pell (Bendigo)
8MAY'S MELODY [M]83826NBTP Frost (Heathcote)
9SHAZZA'S GIFT [M]Res.47584NBTS Van taarling (Tallygaroopna)
10QUICK PAWS BOLAC [M]Res.68867NBTA Harding (Hamilton)
Race No. 2Gem Bendigo4:09 PM (VIC time)
Maiden event over 425 metres at Bendigo Of $1,415 Prizemoney.
1st: $990 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.
1st: $990 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1HOW FANCY [M]37345NBTJ Caulfield (Pyramid Hill)
2MY NAME'S KATIE [M]27FSHA Ferguson (Girgarre)
3MY NAME'S PADDY [M]48FSHA Ferguson (Girgarre)
4DRY ARGUMENT [M]14FSHD Trickey (Eaglehawk)
5TAYLOR BALE (NSW)[M]FSHD Trewin (Lara)
6SHADOW DIAMOND [M]27325FSHS Trim (Devon Meadows)
7LAURENCE AVENUE [M]FSHA Peat (Axedale)
8SLEEK NITRO [M]54425FSHB Fullerton (Red Cliffs)
9SHAZZA'S GIFT [M]Res.47584NBTS Van taarling (Tallygaroopna)
10QUICK PAWS BOLAC [M]Res.68867NBTA Harding (Hamilton)
Race No. 3Railway Station Hotel4:34 PM (VIC time)
Grade 7 event over 425 metres at Bendigo Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1LISCOYLE LADY (NSW)[7]1576524.43(2)J Curley (Toolleen)
2HOLD ON BELENA [7]21535NBTN Partridge (Carranballac)
3JIMMY NEWOB (NSW)[7]14223.66(3)B Fullerton (Red Cliffs)
4CHEZZA [7]12724.19(5)J Caulfield (Pyramid Hill)
5HELEN ALLEN (NSW)[7]34517FSHJ Collins (Lara)
6LODGE'S EXPRESS [7]4F566NBTT Van taarling (Tallygaroopna)
7SEEKING STARS [7]2761524.50(7)W Alley (Little River)
8EURO SILK [7]86134FSHC Elliot (Greenhill)
Race No. 4K9 Racers Syndication4:52 PM (VIC time)
Mixed 6/7 event over 500 metres at Bendigo Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1JET HAWK [7]42214NBTG Johnston (Bet Bet)
2TOMDOR [7]87467FSTDA Mooney (Amherst)
3OLLIE AGIRA [6]34541FSTDM Mcguire (Raglan)
4WARRINGAL MISS [6]2168228.75(7)J Torr (Myers Flat)
5KRAKEN ROCKSTAR [7]1735FSHH Eyles (Murchison)
6AWESOME FRECKLES [7]2137528.84(6)G Johnston (Bet Bet)
7JEN SHEN [6]688F8NBTA Harding (Hamilton)
8ALEZAN [6]83272NBTA Mooney (Amherst)
Race No. 5Go! Bendigo5:12 PM (VIC time)
Mixed 4/5 event over 500 metres at Bendigo Of $2,005 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,405 2nd: $400 3rd: $200.
1st: $1,405 2nd: $400 3rd: $200.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1JACKDELL [5]5344528.16(1)B Hiscock (Long Gully)
2MY NAME'S RED [5]1511828.23(6)B Kinder (Girgarre)
3ONYA GROVER [5]34126NBTM Meyer (Bromley)
4EATON BALE (NSW)[4]81276NBTR Camilleri (Lara)
5WHERE'S DEX STAR [5]83736FSTDC Dew (Anakie)
6PINK SHOELACES [5]46515FSTDC Dew (Anakie)
7UTOPIA [5]61511NBTK Leek (Devon Meadows)
8ONYA TEDDY [4]3287628.29(6)M Meyer (Bromley)
Race No. 6Triple M Bendigo 93.55:32 PM (VIC time)
Grade 5 event over 425 metres at Bendigo Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SABJORN BALE (NSW)[5]73873FSHS Collins (Lara)
2STOLEN [5]51241NBTC Pirani (Boronia)
3JULY ALLEN (NSW)[5]11151NBTR Camilleri (Lara)
4RICKETY GATE [5]5432623.71(3)L Anstee (Huntly)
5OAKLANDS [5]2513624.00(2)G Edwards (Broadford)
6FABSTAR (QLD)[5]23312FSTDT Deglaitis (Moolap)
7ALLEN CLOWN (NSW)[5]62118NBTH Collins (Lara)
8BRAZEN BLUE [5]71185NBTD Trewin (Lara)
9LOOSEY JABNA [5]Res.3832524.46(5)D Long (Eaglehawk)
10HARDAWAY TERROR (NSW)[5]Res.6551524.44(5)G Edwards (Broadford)
Race No. 7Spudregis.com.au5:54 PM (VIC time)
Grade 5 event over 500 metres at Bendigo Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1GOTCHA ROCKIN' [5]53617NBTJ Torr (Myers Flat)
2CHIEF BALE (NSW)[5]42167FSTDH Collins (Lara)
3ZABIMARU BALE (NSW)[5]25147FSTDS Thomas (Sandon)
4PARANOIA [5]5823328.34(2)D Trewin (Lara)
5CHUBBA CHOPS [5]23231NBTR Rowe (Horsham)
6FLAMING ELITE [5]1261828.42(4)A Bayliss (Daisy Hill)
7SPOKESMAN [5]34123NBTK Leek (Devon Meadows)
8PAULA MECHELLE [5]11685FSTDG Edwards (Broadford)
Race No. 8Chasers Function Centre6:14 PM (VIC time)
Mixed 4/5 event over 425 metres at Bendigo Of $2,005 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,405 2nd: $400 3rd: $200.
1st: $1,405 2nd: $400 3rd: $200.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1AUSSIE INFRARED (NSW)[4]2126123.85(4)R Hume (Wattle Flat)
2ALLEN PUNTER (NSW)[5]75535FSHR Camilleri (Lara)
3MOLTISANTI [5]5532424.13(4)C Capuano (Anakie)
4STELIO KONTOS (NSW)[5]83351NBTR Camilleri (Lara)
5KRYSTALS THE ONE (NSW)[4]3131123.87(8)K Chivell (Sunbury)
6KRYPTONIAN [4]1131823.80(6)J Guy (Horsham)
7MISS ROSSI [4]3411323.85(8)D Trewin (Lara)
8LISTER BALE (NSW)[4]576T823.84(5)R Camilleri (Lara)
9ONYA SAMI [5]Res.81512NBTM Meyer (Bromley)
10ROLLER BALE (NSW)[5]Res.55762FSHH Collins (Lara)
Race No. 9Mcivor Rd Veterinary Clinic6:34 PM (VIC time)
Grade 6 event over 425 metres at Bendigo Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1POWERFUL SENOR (NSW)[6]86183FSHS Thomas (Sandon)
2EL GRAND PEPE [6]7116624.66(4)K Jordan (Little River)
3RUSTY'S MATE (NSW)[6]24614NBTS Thomas (Sandon)
4BELENA SURF [6]4531424.13(1)N Partridge (Carranballac)
5SWIFT RUBY [6]6275124.20(4)M Edwards (Broadford)
6JENNA BALE (NSW)[6]11642FSHR Camilleri (Lara)
7DELCORN POTTS [6]54878NBTA Harding (Hamilton)
8ALLEN KAPPA (NSW)[6]74112FSHH Collins (Lara)
Race No. 10Southern Cross Austereo6:51 PM (VIC time)
Grade 6 event over 425 metres at Bendigo Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1DIMITRI BALE (NSW)[6]16152FSHS Collins (Lara)
2SUDOKU BABY (NSW)[6]32336NBTM Giddings (Toolleen)
3KALAHARI SANDS [6]24211NBTP Abela (Parwan)
4PAWS AND GO [6]82623NBTP Trim (Devon Meadows)
5SOLAR MOCHA [6]6213423.85(5)V Millington (Great Western)
6MATE BALE (NSW)[6]23347FSHH Collins (Lara)
7ASTON VIVA [6]42283NBTD Trewin (Lara)
8ALLEN SIMON (NSW)[6]74412FSTDR Camilleri (Lara)
Race No. 11Goldfields Catering7:15 PM (VIC time)
Grade 5 event over 425 metres at Bendigo Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SNIPPYLISS [5]4212124.17(8)G Johnston (Bet Bet)
2ONLINE [5]44376NBTL Moore (Strathdale)
3SUITRESS [5]27234NBTW Portelli (Rockbank)
4AMARI [5]21635NBTT Deglaitis (Moolap)
5DEADLY PACE [5]1163524.06(5)P Frost (Heathcote)
6FULL OF BOLONEY [5]1464224.34(7)D Gehan (Stawell)
7HANDSOME COSMO [5]4424324.16(6)M Fullerton (Red Cliffs)
8NIGHT THEORY [5]61457NBTM Berry (Campbell's Creek)
9COLLIS PRINCESS (SA)[5]Res.13366FSHM Fullerton (Red Cliffs)
10PYRAMID FLYER [5]Res.4353224.74(2)J Caulfield (Pyramid Hill)
Race No. 12Tab - We Love A Bet7:35 PM (VIC time)
Grade 5 event over 425 metres at Bendigo Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1COOL BOOTS [5]6464224.02(3)I Barbour (Murchison)
2SHOOTERS ECHO [5]75386NBTS Trim (Devon Meadows)
3I'VE GOT BILLS (TAS)[5]38542NBTG Berry (North Lismore)
4HEY THERE BARBIE [5]11417NBTE Deglaitis (Moolap)
5MR. SWAN [5]2167524.12(7)I Barbour (Murchison)
6YENDERRA BLUE (NSW)[5]6113124.16(2)B Harley (Axedale)
7LONNIE LAD [5]6532224.08(3)P Thomson (Drysdale)
8JUST TOOIE [5]3336624.41(4)D Gehan (Stawell)
9BELUGA DIAMOND [5]Res.66235NBTP Trim (Devon Meadows)
10SIMPLY GOOD [5]Res.4561624.07(1)M Mcguire (Raglan)