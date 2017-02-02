Race No. 1 Bendigo Advertiser 3:47 PM (VIC time)

Maiden event over 425 metres at Bendigo Of $1,415 Prizemoney.

1st: $990 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.

No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer

1 BOGEYMAN [M] 8 FSH D Pell (Toolleen)

2 SUPER STOKED (SA)[M] 236 NBT G Hansen (Daisy Hill)

3 POPOWSKI [M] 61254 FSH P Craig (Langwarrin)

4 JOHNNY DUNBAR [M] 2 FSH P Brown (Kyneton)

5 VINAKA OSCAR (NSW)[M] FSH S Barker (Elphinstone)

6 ZAMBORA PRIDE (NSW)[M] 7 FSH M Delbridge (Balliang)

7 BRAVE INNINGS (TAS)[M] FSH D Geall (Lara)

8 GLAUCUS [M] FSH B Pell (Toolleen)

9 ONE MOORE PAGE [M]Res. 65636 NBT P Smoor (Durham Ox)