Greyhound Box Draw For Bendigo - Tuesday, 7 February 2017
Race No. 1Bendigo Advertiser3:47 PM (VIC time)
Maiden event over 425 metres at Bendigo Of $1,415 Prizemoney.
1st: $990 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1BOGEYMAN [M]8FSHD Pell (Toolleen)
2SUPER STOKED (SA)[M]236NBTG Hansen (Daisy Hill)
3POPOWSKI [M]61254FSHP Craig (Langwarrin)
4JOHNNY DUNBAR [M]2FSHP Brown (Kyneton)
5VINAKA OSCAR (NSW)[M]FSHS Barker (Elphinstone)
6ZAMBORA PRIDE (NSW)[M]7FSHM Delbridge (Balliang)
7BRAVE INNINGS (TAS)[M]FSHD Geall (Lara)
8GLAUCUS [M]FSHB Pell (Toolleen)
9ONE MOORE PAGE [M]Res.65636NBTP Smoor (Durham Ox)
10IT IS DONE [M]Res.87877NBTG Buchanan (Sunday Creek)
Race No. 2Goldfields Catering4:07 PM (VIC time)
Maiden event over 425 metres at Bendigo Of $1,415 Prizemoney.
1st: $990 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1MUTANT [M]FSHD Pell (Toolleen)
2MANTICORE [M]FSHB Pell (Toolleen)
3MY NAME'S LENNY [M]55634NBTA Ferguson (Girgarre)
4GOBBLEDEGOOK [M]25535NBTJ Tolson (Adelaide Lead)
5MRS. KASH (NSW)[M]24524NBTM Delbridge (Balliang)
6DYNASTIC RULER [M]3FSHP Brown (Kyneton)
7SCINTILLATIN SAL [M]4542NBTJ Curley (Toolleen)
8BOLARE [M]42323NBTD Jarvis (Westmeadows)
9ONE MOORE PAGE [M]Res.65636NBTP Smoor (Durham Ox)
10IT IS DONE [M]Res.87877NBTG Buchanan (Sunday Creek)
Race No. 3Southern Cross Austereo4:22 PM (VIC time)
Grade 7 event over 425 metres at Bendigo Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1HANDPASS [7]438124.05(4)M Delbridge (Balliang)
2HOW GOOD SHE [7]57634NBTM Mcguire (Raglan)
3SKIDLISHA [7]18FSHM Davison (Talbot)
4MY LILLY [7]23127NBTL Shingles (Eden Park)
5SOLAR MOCHA [7]1562FSHV Millington (Great Western)
6WIGHTON (NSW)[7]18227FSHB Ennis (Lara)
7LISCOYLE LADY (NSW)[7]15724.43(2)C Colaiacovo (Toolleen)
8FAIR RIDE [7]723124.43(3)N Jarvis (Bendigo)
9GINZA LION [7]Res.52321NBTS Mcdonnell (Brookfield)
10DUE FRATTELI (NSW)[7]Res.72355FSHM Delbridge (Balliang)
Race No. 4Nine Bendigo4:47 PM (VIC time)
Mixed 6/7 event over 500 metres at Bendigo Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1ALCYONE [7]65317NBTB Pell (Toolleen)
2HERACLES [7]1657NBTD Pell (Toolleen)
3SWING ARM [7]23242FSHS Ferguson (Avalon)
4ALEZAN [6]F8327NBTA Mooney (Amherst)
5CARLANNA CASEY [7]42133FSTDP Bull (Maryborough)
6CORLEONE KING (NSW)[7]F1523NBTD Geall (Lara)
7CAMELOT ROSE [6]37274NBTB Baxter (Murtoa)
8LAST ANGEL [7]26152FSHB Cook (Sebastopol)
9MY NAME'S POLLY [7]Res.1628628.93(3)A Ferguson (Girgarre)
10CULLQUIN NIKKI [7]Res.85886NBTS Quinlan (Rushworth)
Race No. 5Triple M Bendigo 93.55:09 PM (VIC time)
Grade 5 event over 425 metres at Bendigo Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1LEKTRA BOSS [5]22234NBTJ Barbara (Exford)
2LUCK'S RUN OUT (NSW)[5]24171FSHE Lloyd (Anakie)
3HALLY ALLEN (NSW)[5]66111FSHM Delbridge (Balliang)
4ABED BALE (NSW)[5]51342FSHC Grenfell (Avalon)
5KIWI COLLISION [5]3873424.18(2)D Trewin (Lara)
6YARRAMAN ACE (NSW)[5]13318NBTM Carter (Kialla)
7LASS BALE (NSW)[5]5744324.19(1)C Grenfell (Avalon)
8MISS ROSSI [5]2383424.02(7)D Trewin (Lara)
9TEFLON TRAVIS (NSW)[5]Res.13468FSHM Delbridge (Balliang)
10SISCO SWIFT [5]Res.25451NBTM Cimarosti (Lara)
Race No. 6Mcivor Rd Veterinary Clinic5:27 PM (VIC time)
Grade 5 event over 500 metres at Bendigo Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1BEEJAY'S ATOM [5]14131FSTDD Barron (Eden Park)
2PELLI (NSW)[5]7223428.57(7)A Debattista (Toolleen)
3HAMMER HAWKE [5]52422NBTR Ellis (Heathcote)
4JACKDELL [5]6137528.16(1)B Hiscock (Long Gully)
5ONYA GROVER [5]41341FSHM Meyer (Bromley)
6FLAMING ELITE [5]7126128.42(4)A Bayliss (Daisy Hill)
7GINGER MENANG [5]53155NBTA Hanson (Marong)
8ALPHA DAVID [5]58538FSTDC Capuano (Anakie)
9SOUTHWOOD MAX [5]Res.1445428.15(4)C Stanton (Clunes)
10LLOYD CHRISTMAS [5]Res.56336NBTM Mcguire (Raglan)
Race No. 7Go! Bendigo5:49 PM (VIC time)
Free For All event over 425 metres at Bendigo Of $2,360 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,650 2nd: $475 3rd: $235.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1PRETTY BOY GRIGG [4]5613723.95(6)M Turner (Lara)
2JUDICIAL MAN (QLD)[2]1121223.70(3)B Ennis (Lara)
3MOLTISANTI [4]6248524.13(4)C Capuano (Anakie)
4ALLEN JEER (NSW)[4]4518323.84(5)D Trewin (Lara)
6WHERE'S SAVANNAH [4]8177824.18(3)J Capuano (Pyalong)
7MIDNIGHT FLYNN [1]3621323.77(8)M Carter (Kialla)
8CALL ME SWIFT (NSW)[4]6134123.92(4)W Hansen (Daisy Hill)
Race No. 8Chasers Function Centre6:07 PM (VIC time)
Mixed 4/5 event over 500 metres at Bendigo Of $2,005 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,405 2nd: $400 3rd: $200.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1ASTON AMON [4]7728128.17(7)P Abela (Parwan)
2BILLY'S BAKE [5]31776NBTI Garland (Longlea)
3ANN'S MOMENT (QLD)[4]4471328.26(1)R Clark (Toolleen)
4INDI ALLEN (NSW)[5]55616FSTDS Ferguson (Avalon)
5JACK'S PICK [4]3314628.38(3)D Jarvis (Westmeadows)
6CADALORA [4]2161528.25(2)I Garland (Longlea)
7ALLEN INDY (NSW)[5]51841FSHM Delbridge (Balliang)
8JOSIE RUMBLE (NSW)[5]73231FSHC Grenfell (Avalon)
9PINK SHOELACES [5]Res.74465FSTDC Dew (Anakie)
10HOLLYWOOD JONES [5]Res.87562FSTDR Clark (Toolleen)
Race No. 9Railway Station Hotel6:25 PM (VIC time)
Grade 6 event over 425 metres at Bendigo Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SEABROOK INDI [6]4514224.46(6)C Stanton (Clunes)
2SELECT TIM [6]14471NBTC Morris-flynn (Wendouree)
3PUFFIN' STUFF [6]3872124.06(8)M Salvatore (Plenty)
4ASTON VIVA [6]41542FSHD Trewin (Lara)
5MANHATTAN MAN [6]2136724.19(7)M Said (Diggers Rest)
6WAIT THERE [6]125124.09(1)B Ennis (Lara)
7FIERY CHIEFTAIN [6]23315NBTS Humphries (Locksley)
8STRIKER SHEARER [6]63221NBTD Geall (Lara)
9MY MATE FAB [6]Res.35853NBTP Mathieson (Lara)
10DANI BALE (NSW)[6]Res.86167FSHC Grenfell (Avalon)
Race No. 10Gem Bendigo6:51 PM (VIC time)
Grade 5 event over 425 metres at Bendigo Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1LIDO'S BOY [5]3423824.29(5)J Uglietta (Yan Yean)
2SUSPICIOUS LEE [5]58824FSHJ Frewin (Anakie)
3BRACE FOR IMPACT (QLD)[5]42717NBTN Mandylaris (Preston)
4CALVADOSS [5]1115524.27(6)H Baxter (Murtoa)
5SUITRESS [5]72227NBTW Portelli (Rockbank)
6ROMAN AROUND [5]16263FSHK Chivell (Sunbury)
7SEABROOK DILL [5]1214624.41(3)C Stanton (Clunes)
8KRYSTALS THE ONE (NSW)[5]41313NBTK Chivell (Sunbury)
9FULL OF BOLONEY [5]Res.2514624.34(7)D Gehan (Stawell)
10SHOWTIME MYSTERY (NSW)[5]Res.77747FSHK Collyer (Coburg North)
Race No. 11K9 Racers Syndication7:15 PM (VIC time)
Grade 5 event over 425 metres at Bendigo Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1I'VE GOT BILLS (TAS)[5]37385NBTG Berry (North Lismore)
2JUST TOOIE [5]2473324.41(4)D Gehan (Stawell)
3TEFLON TOBY (NSW)[5]24635FSHL Delbridge (Balliang)
4ASTON RYDER (SA)[5]48868NBTI Garland (Longlea)
5MISS MORRISSET [5]73735NBTD Geall (Lara)
6NOONBARRA JOE [5]6216324.34(6)K Turner (Lara)
7FOREVER MERRY [5]4422824.26(5)B Klemke (Heathcote)
8DYNA FLASH (NSW)[5]31258NBTM Delbridge (Balliang)
9COLI'S GIRL [5]Res.31131NBTJ Uglietta (Yan Yean)
10TEXAS BLAZE [5]Res.5447524.25(4)C Stanton (Clunes)
Race No. 12Southern Cross Austereo7:35 PM (VIC time)
Grade 5 event over 425 metres at Bendigo Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1RIGHT NOW [5]86117NBTR Douglas (Heathcote)
2BARKED OFF (NSW)[5]55715FSHK Lloyd (Anakie)
3COSMIC YAP [5]23257NBTJ Formosa (Heathcote)
4BLAZING LANE [5]42866FSHM Carter (Kialla)
5RED TONE [5]7183624.00(4)G Hansen (Daisy Hill)
6PERFECT RIDER [5]5222124.29(1)T Salpigtidis (Plenty)
7ZIGGY PUNTER [5]1164223.70(5)G Shingles (Eden Park)
8YENDERRA BLUE (NSW)[5]1861124.16(2)B Harley (Axedale)
9MAGIC REINDEER [5]Res.34816FSHM Lloyd (Anakie)
10BLETCHLEY [5]Res.8361724.11(1)R Parker (Bendigo)