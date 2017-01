10 LITTLE BIG CHIEF [M]Res. 5362 NBT C Lawrence (Morwell)

WHY NOT WILL [M]

5 WHY NOT WILL [M] 47751 18.04(Q)(2) G Carter (Devon Meadows)

No. Name Grade Form Best Last Trainer

Maiden Quali Final event over 311 metres at Cranbourne Of $1,890 Prizemoney. 1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.

No. Name Grade Form Best Last Trainer

Restricted Win Qualifying Final event over 311 metres at Cranbourne Of $1,890 Prizemoney. 1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.

8 WENDY CAN'T RUN [7] 87618 30.98(5) C Morris (Kilsyth)

WHY NOT DAWN [7]

2 WHY NOT DAWN [7] 64281 31.12(1) G Carter (Devon Meadows)

No. Name Grade Form Best Last Trainer

Restricted Win Qualifying Final event over 520 metres at Cranbourne Of $1,890 Prizemoney. 1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.

SHALL SHE CINDY [7]

7 SHALL SHE CINDY [7] 23665 30.91(3) J Imlach (Pearcedale)

ALWAYS ABOUT ME [6]

6 ALWAYS ABOUT ME [6] 33327 30.70(1) C Johannsen (Devon Meadows)

No. Name Grade Form Best Last Trainer

Mixed 6/7 event over 520 metres at Cranbourne Of $1,890 Prizemoney. 1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.

No. Name Grade Form Best Last Trainer

Grade 5 event over 520 metres at Cranbourne Of $1,890 Prizemoney. 1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.

Race No. 5 Tab - We Love A Bet 8:11 PM (VIC time)

No. Name Grade Form Best Last Trainer

Grade 5 event over 520 metres at Cranbourne Of $1,890 Prizemoney. 1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.

Race No. 7 At Cranbourne - Greyhounds Are Our Life 8:51 PM (VIC time)

Free For All event over 311 metres at Cranbourne Of $2,360 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,650 2nd: $475 3rd: $235.