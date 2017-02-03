7 LITTLE BIG CHIEF [M] 62628 NBT C Lawrence (Morwell)

COUSIN'S BY FIVE [M]

5 COUSIN'S BY FIVE [M] 4 NBT P Derubeis (Cape Woolamai)

WAY THINGS ARE [M]

4 WAY THINGS ARE [M] 66735 FSH B Buchanan (Sunday Creek)

No. Name Grade Form Best Last Trainer

Maiden event over 311 metres at Cranbourne Of $1,415 Prizemoney. 1st: $990 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.

No. Name Grade Form Best Last Trainer

Mixed 6/7 event over 311 metres at Cranbourne Of $1,890 Prizemoney. 1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.

9 ORDER IN LINE [7]Res. 25577 FSTD C Barnard (Longwarry)

No. Name Grade Form Best Last Trainer

Mixed 6/7 event over 520 metres at Cranbourne Of $1,890 Prizemoney. 1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.

Race No. 3 Tab - We Love A Bet 7:28 PM (VIC time)

COME ON LASSY [5]Res.

10 COME ON LASSY [5]Res. 86657 18.21(8) P Trim (Devon Meadows)

SO FAR AWAY (TAS)[5]

6 SO FAR AWAY (TAS)[5] 83434 NBT C Spiteri (Morwell)

GO GO DANNI [5]

2 GO GO DANNI [5] 24445 17.89(8) D Dawson (Crossover)

No. Name Grade Form Best Last Trainer

S/E Veteran event over 311 metres at Cranbourne Of $1,890 Prizemoney. 1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.

Race No. 5 At Cranbourne - Greyhounds Are Our Life 8:08 PM (VIC time)

Mixed 4/5 event over 311 metres at Cranbourne Of $2,005 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,405 2nd: $400 3rd: $200.