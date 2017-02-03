Greyhound Box Draw For Cranbourne - Wednesday, 8 February 2017
Race No. 1Rapidvite Animal Products6:45 PM (VIC time)
Maiden event over 311 metres at Cranbourne Of $1,415 Prizemoney.
1st: $990 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1IGGY WIGGY [M]424NBTD Belsham (Longwarry)
2ACROSTAR (NSW)[M]23FSHP Schofield (Londonderry)
3CASTA BALE (NSW)[M]46627NBTJ Collins (Lara)
4WAY THINGS ARE [M]66735FSHB Buchanan (Sunday Creek)
5COUSIN'S BY FIVE [M]4NBTP Derubeis (Cape Woolamai)
6SHREK'S TYPHOON [M]333NBTR Lesjak (Nyora)
7LITTLE BIG CHIEF [M]62628NBTC Lawrence (Morwell)
8OUR SWEETIE [M]68NBTG Arvanitis (Nyora)
9SHADY APPLE [M]Res.52326NBTJ Riley (Wallington)
10MAGIC EUPHORIA [M]Res.53537NBTS Trim (Devon Meadows)
Race No. 2Murphy's Straight Track Complex7:09 PM (VIC time)
Mixed 6/7 event over 311 metres at Cranbourne Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1DON'S DISASTER [6]5414517.88(6)V Awramenko (Waurn Ponds)
2HEARTBREAK HOTEL (QLD)[6]P3152FSHB Ryan (North Werribee)
3MAGIC MYER [7]152NBTM Musselwhite (Lindenow)
4MINI DOZER [7]3416518.34(3)Y Backhoy (Skye)
5ROYAL VILLAGE (QLD)[6]26753NBTV Wisener (Hazelwood)
6UMBREON BALE (NSW)[7]3241218.54(7)J Collins (Lara)
7DELTA BAD HAND [7]22372NBTD Dean (Nyora)
8COOLAN MAN [6]36266NBTI Dann (Whitelaw)
9PROPENSITY [7]Res.24313FSHJ Delaroche (Cranbourne North)
10BARRA JOHNSON [7]Res.21534NBTP Derubeis (Cape Woolamai)
Race No. 3Tab - We Love A Bet7:28 PM (VIC time)
Mixed 6/7 event over 520 metres at Cranbourne Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1FOOL PROOF [6]54731NBTJ Delaroche (Cranbourne North)
2LOCHINVAR ROX (NSW)[7]26213FSHT Howell (Pakenham)
3DIESEL TURBO [7]3238330.96(5)J Imlach (Pearcedale)
4BLUE REEF [6]2215130.62(2)D Ireland (Knowsley)
5ANGELIC HAND [7]7235430.96(3)D Dean (Nyora)
6ZULU ZOE [7]6433231.09(7)K Mccann (Rosebud West)
7SANTANO [7]83271NBTM Clark (Sale)
8BROUSKO [7]25622NBTP Leondaris (Murrumbeena)
9ORDER IN LINE [7]Res.25577FSTDC Barnard (Longwarry)
10PURPLE HAND [7]Res.6224730.91(3)D Dean (Nyora)
Race No. 4Topcat Video (veterans) (250+rank)7:49 PM (VIC time)
S/E Veteran event over 311 metres at Cranbourne Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1LOVING ANGELS [5]64742NBTC Johannsen (Devon Meadows)
2GO GO DANNI [5]2444517.89(8)D Dawson (Crossover)
3WOOFENDEN [5]87357NBTD Johnston (Boisdale)
4TRIPLE CEE (NSW)[5]2777617.95(5)S Spoljaric (Kilmany)
5DA MISHKA [5]8888118.05(1)T Alister (Cranbourne South)
6SO FAR AWAY (TAS)[5]83434NBTC Spiteri (Morwell)
7WOLFBANE MCCABE (QLD)[5]45355NBTP Romagnino (Moe)
8PADDLES ANDERSON (NSW)[5]57555FSTDD Dean (Nyora)
9CHICKS BUZZARD [5]Res.74365NBTH Gates (St Albans)
10COME ON LASSY [5]Res.8665718.21(8)P Trim (Devon Meadows)
Race No. 5At Cranbourne - Greyhounds Are Our Life8:08 PM (VIC time)
Mixed 4/5 event over 311 metres at Cranbourne Of $2,005 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,405 2nd: $400 3rd: $200.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1IMA WILDFIRE [4]1418817.83(5)C Barnard (Longwarry)
2FIESTY IVY [4]2432317.88(1)G Graham (Woodleigh)
3SNOWY HUNT [5]2482818.54(2)A Hunter (Devon Meadows)
4JIMMY VELLA (NSW)[4]1213117.87(6)D Dean (Nyora)
5ONE MORE DES [5]86467NBTP Mckenzie (Denison)
6DR. BALBOA [5]67866FSTDL Harris (Somerville)
7BORIS LEE [5]25564NBTJ Galea (Brookfield)
8BELUGA DIAMOND [5]T466218.06(5)P Trim (Devon Meadows)
9MAX ROXY [5]Res.87435NBTL Harris (Somerville)
10RUNAROUND SUSAN [5]Res.7357T17.77(1)S Trim (Devon Meadows)
Race No. 6Berwick Family Butchers8:29 PM (VIC time)
Mixed 4/5 event over 520 metres at Cranbourne Of $2,005 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,405 2nd: $400 3rd: $200.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1DASH OF SCOTCH [4]2225730.72(8)C Johannsen (Devon Meadows)
2SIR RICHARD [5]28723FSTDD Johnston (Boisdale)
3ALLEN BOYDY (NSW)[4]7553130.35(1)H Collins (Lara)
4BECOME THE FUSE [5]37654NBTR Clark (Toolleen)
5VASHTA NERADA [4]3417630.44(6)D Hermon (Kilsyth South)
6GUARD YOUR PATH [5]7765530.62(3)T Howell (Pakenham)
7DIEGONATOR [4]5316430.39(7)G Howell (Pearcedale)
8NIFTY NEVILLE [4]3636630.62(4)A Hunter (Devon Meadows)
9EXTRA STARS [5]Res.47778NBTC Barnard (Longwarry)
10SONIC FURY [5]Res.6687630.51(3)P Reinders (Gruyere)
Race No. 7Cranbournegreyhounds.com.au8:48 PM (VIC time)
Grade 5 event over 520 metres at Cranbourne Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SEVEN TWO [5]5F744NBTJ Galea (Brookfield)
2SONIC FANTASY [5]5778730.60(6)P Reinders (Gruyere)
3KIM KADASH [5]4168730.77(1)P Reinders (Gruyere)
4COSMEA [5]7762530.18(1)S Daniliuk (Sunbury)
5SONIC PIRATE [5]7624730.21(3)P Reinders (Gruyere)
6COOLAN BOY [5]2345230.57(8)I Dann (Whitelaw)
7LEMON PAW [5]73421NBTC Johannsen (Devon Meadows)
8ADDICTIVE RILEY [5]8533230.53(6)P Goold (Monbulk)
9EXTRA STARS [5]Res.47778NBTC Barnard (Longwarry)
10SONIC FURY [5]Res.6687630.51(3)P Reinders (Gruyere)
Race No. 8Check Our Facebook Page9:08 PM (VIC time)
Free For All event over 311 metres at Cranbourne Of $2,360 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,650 2nd: $475 3rd: $235.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1ALLEN CLOWN (NSW)[4]8436217.77(7)H Collins (Lara)
2ROMA GIRL (NSW)[3]7161517.81(2)D Dean (Nyora)
3NEEDS WINGS [4]3315217.80(8)J Delaroche (Cranbourne North)
4BELJAY FANTASY [4]1481617.93(5)B Scott (Pearcedale)
5LE SANDS (NSW)[2]4665117.58(4)D Dean (Nyora)
6DESERT SPIKE [4]4673217.87(1)J Willoughby (Lara)
7HOLLYWOOD JONES [4]8756217.89(1)R Clark (Toolleen)
8ANGEL ICE (NSW)[4]8545717.76(5)D Dean (Nyora)
Race No. 9Tab Rewards Ht19:28 PM (VIC time)
Grade 5 Heat event over 311 metres at Cranbourne Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1BANK ROGUE (NSW)[5]71111NBTR Clark (Toolleen)
2TINNY TIME (NSW)[5]3255817.90(5)J Baldwin (Kilmany)
3REALLY MAGIC [5]6147617.86(4)I Dann (Whitelaw)
4SAMSARA LASS [5]5475717.88(1)J Sharp (Lara)
5TUMBLE AND DRY (NSW)[5]7221317.78(7)C Johannsen (Devon Meadows)
6TEKKI CLOUD [5]5342818.10(1)R Lesjak (Nyora)
7EMILIA CASH [5]3326418.01(1)M Forte (Moe)
8PHIL'S IN LUCK [5]3543117.92(3)C Spiteri (Morwell)
9RUNAROUND SUSAN [5]Res.7357T17.77(1)S Trim (Devon Meadows)
10LUCKY'S SPIRIT [5]Res.88757NBTP Repici (Hampton Park)
Race No. 10Ram Lockmsith Ht29:48 PM (VIC time)
Grade 5 Heat event over 311 metres at Cranbourne Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1JUST SMILE [5]56252FSHJ Sharp (Lara)
2PREMO POTION [5]2661417.89(4)C Kas (Lynbrook)
3LIL TAY [5]13881FSHR Clark (Toolleen)
4ENCHANTED LASS [5]1217517.65(4)F Alister (Cranbourne South)
5BIDE TIME [5]23341NBTJ Sharp (Lara)
6SHOOTERS ECHO [5]3217517.81(4)S Trim (Devon Meadows)
7NITRO HOOK [5]83717FSHP Pollutro (Morwell)
8ONE MORE TOM [5]6214517.96(7)K Prout (Stratford)
9DYNA MIMI (NSW)[5]Res.51188NBTH Collins (Lara)
10ARVO'S VIOLET [5]Res.54446NBTK Arvanitis (Nyora)
Race No. 11Mypunter.com Ht310:12 PM (VIC time)
Grade 5 Heat event over 311 metres at Cranbourne Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SPLASH OF BLUE [5]11212FSHG Selkrig (Devon Meadows)
2SPOT OF MAGIC [5]56451FSHV Watson (Sunbury)
3LITTLE POOKIE [5]4675517.67(2)T Galea (Brookfield)
4COOL BOOTS [5]35464FSHR Clark (Toolleen)
5BOB'S GIFT (NSW)[5]6453417.76(Q)(8)D Furey (Devon Meadows)
6LET'S RUN [5]45546FSHJ Sharp (Lara)
7LYKA ALLEN (NSW)[5]6882FFSHS Collins (Lara)
8NOBU (NSW)[5]86676FSHD Dean (Nyora)
9CAPE ABILITY [5]Res.4554717.66(6)D Dawson (Crossover)
10DYNA MIMI (NSW)[5]Res.51188NBTH Collins (Lara)
Race No. 12Backmans Pet Foods Ht410:32 PM (VIC time)
Grade 5 Heat event over 311 metres at Cranbourne Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SLICK DIAMOND [5]1717217.75(5)J Grima (Korrumburra)
2SUB ZERO MAGIC [5]86475FSHJ Sharp (Lara)
3ODIN BLAZE [5]6532217.66(4)N Ryan (Devon Meadows)
4ULTIMATE CONOR [5]4554618.01(4)F Andrighetto (Lance Creek)
5IZUMI [5]2334717.72(4)Y Andrews (Kilmany)
6MOVE THAT ENERGY [5]63883FSHD Johnston (Boisdale)
7PHILLIP KEEPING (NSW)[5]6514617.80(1)P Mckenzie (Denison)
8MARODO [5]45253NBTB Ryan (North Werribee)
9SHOWGIRL MISS [5]Res.73665NBTD Dawson (Crossover)
10RUNAROUND SUSAN [5]Res.7357T17.77(1)S Trim (Devon Meadows)