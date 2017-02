Race No. 3 Smith & Calder Sign Co (250+rank) 12:52 PM (VIC time)

Grade 7 event over 300 metres at Healesville Of $945 Prizemoney.

1st: $660 2nd: $190 3rd: $95.

No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer

1 NICK [7] 73782 NBT P Lowe (Woorndoo)

2 SWIFT RUBY [7] 86275 FSH M Edwards (Broadford)

3 COSMIC SOLE [7] 77674 FSH M Clay (Lang Lang)

4 RINGADING BLING [7] 34316 FSH N Wakefield (Cranbourne)

5 JACK'S LASS [7] 56874 NBT K Ward (Mount Moriac)

6 STORM OF ALL [7] 84531 17.26(8) S Gibilisco (Lockwood South)

7 SPRING TOP [7] 13785 NBT S Gibilisco (Lockwood South)

8 STILL JUST UNDER [7] 277F3 NBT N Carthew (Newcomb)