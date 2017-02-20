Race No. 12 Greyhounds On Board Veterans (250+ Rank) 3:14 PM (VIC time)

S/E Veteran event over 300 metres at Healesville Of $945 Prizemoney.

1st: $660 2nd: $190 3rd: $95.

No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer

1 NEW JOB JIMMY [5] 42526 FSH M Wright (Allansford)

2 LIL' FEISTY [7] 48355 NBT S Thomas (Junction Village)

3 SELYNYA KEV [5] 86878 NBT K Ward (Mount Moriac)

4 CEE CEE SENOR [6] 71182 16.84(4) W Alley (Little River)

5 SEEYA SATURDAY [5] 63468 16.70(5) P Craig (Langwarrin)

6 MCTHUMPA [5] 7475T FSTD H Taylor (Langwarrin)

7 CHICKS BUZZARD [5] 74365 NBT H Gates (St Albans)