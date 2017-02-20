Greyhound Box Draw For Healesville - Friday, 24 February 2017
Race No. 1Tab - Early Quaddie (250+rank)11:52 AM (VIC time)
Maiden event over 300 metres at Healesville Of $710 Prizemoney.
1st: $500 2nd: $140 3rd: $70.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1ALOUETTE JOSIE [M]77855NBTK Ward (Mount Moriac)
2REGAL HUSSLER [M]88762NBTS Spiteri (St Albans)
3DO LOOKS COUNT [M]58FSHP Carmichael (Elliminyt)
4SCARLETT RUBY [M]3341FFSHK Jordan (Little River)
5PUZZLED ROYAL [M]43556NBTR Moles (Neerim East)
6COWBOY BRETT [M]62744NBTD Furey (Devon Meadows)
7GOLD ODESSA [M]4226FSTDP Terry (Moe)
8VANE POWER [M]6847FSTDJ Brown (Nyora)
9CHIEF TONTO [M]Res.73678NBTI Ognjenovic (Endeavour Hills)
10HYDEPARK FLYER [M]Res.76786FSHI Bibby (Warracknabeal)
Race No. 2Follow @grv_news On Twitter (250+rank)12:07 PM (VIC time)
Maiden event over 350 metres at Healesville Of $710 Prizemoney.
1st: $500 2nd: $140 3rd: $70.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1IT IS DONE [M]77522NBTG Buchanan (Sunday Creek)
2UNDER THE DOONA [M]3FSHW Rudd (Cranbourne)
3GALANTIS [M]67846FSTDY Divers (Tamleugh)
4UNCLE BUMP [M]48642NBTR Barbour (Murchison)
5WAY THINGS ARE [M]73552NBTB Buchanan (Sunday Creek)
6KRAZY BLAZE [M]3423FSTDK Quinn (Cundare)
7SLOAN [M]66624NBTF Vassallo (Doveton)
8CHALLIS RIDGE [M]48NBTG Laidlay (Devon Meadows)
9NANNY'S POPPY [M]Res.65448NBTR Moles (Neerim East)
10DIVINO [M]Res.55667FSHB Buchanan (Sunday Creek)
Race No. 3Straights Functions & Events (250+rank)12:27 PM (VIC time)
Grade 7 event over 300 metres at Healesville Of $945 Prizemoney.
1st: $660 2nd: $190 3rd: $95.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1GRAND HERO [7]41544FSHS Thomas (Junction Village)
2SWIFT KNOCKOUT [7]67354NBTE Fothergill (Numurkah)
3STORM OF ALL [7]3167717.26(8)S Gibilisco (Lockwood South)
4BOSTON YOU ESSAY [7]3551317.02(5)C O'brien (Broadford)
5PANTHER GRIT [7]7254517.10(3)G Smith (Mill Park)
6ROAD TO NHILL [7]2588117.02(1)B Menzel (Hoppers Crossing)
7SPRING TOP [7]78556NBTS Gibilisco (Lockwood South)
8BLUE AFRO [7]67535NBTA Spiteri (St Albans)
9JACK'S LASS [7]Res.68745NBTK Ward (Mount Moriac)
10BARHAM MILLICH [7]Res.86775FSTDR Johnson (Lang Lang)
Race No. 4Gap Program (250+rank)12:42 PM (VIC time)
Mixed 6/7 event over 300 metres at Healesville Of $945 Prizemoney.
1st: $660 2nd: $190 3rd: $95.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1JIMMY FLASH [6]32634NBTS Divers (Tamleugh)
2GOLD RUSH DOZER [7]7864616.94(6)J Reddoch (Healesville)
3DIAMOND'S SING [6]83458NBTD Dawson (Crossover)
4LIL BLACKBOOK [6]41483FSTDS Divers (Tamleugh)
5STAR DOUGLAS [7]24237NBTK Ward (Mount Moriac)
6SWIFT SPUR [7]36442NBTE Fothergill (Numurkah)
7STILL JUST UNDER [7]7F322NBTN Carthew (Newcomb)
8BOOPA DOOP GIRL [6]2162616.91(6)J Grindley (Gladysdale)
9MONICA STAR [7]Res.45736NBTC Stanton (Clunes)
10TAT MINNIE [6]Res.78775NBTP Macklin (Kialla West)
Race No. 5Smith & Calder Sign Co (250+rank)1:02 PM (VIC time)
Grade 6 event over 350 metres at Healesville Of $945 Prizemoney.
1st: $660 2nd: $190 3rd: $95.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1BENNY BIG HEAD [6]53622FSHM Wright (Allansford)
2FIERY CHIEFTAIN [6]3158519.54(2)S Humphries (Locksley)
3DR. PEREGRINE [6]5632219.79(6)J Mcmahon (Darriman)
4ACE GONE WILD [6]64355NBTK Ward (Mount Moriac)
5DR. SHANICE [6]3135819.57(6)J Mcmahon (Darriman)
6HIDE THE WALLET [6]7212719.46(4)A Galea (Sunshine North)
7DASHING MAGIC [6]6462619.59(8)G Laidlay (Devon Meadows)
8HELLO SLICK [6]84453NBTA Farley (Churchill)
Race No. 6Silver Eagle Outfitters (250+rank)1:17 PM (VIC time)
Grade 5 event over 350 metres at Healesville Of $945 Prizemoney.
1st: $660 2nd: $190 3rd: $95.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1LIGHTWOOD MISS [5]53636NBTM Williams (Pakenham)
2ROMAN AROUND [5]6372419.90(2)K Chivell (Sunbury)
3ANOTHER HOPE [5]47765NBTD Cortese (Hampton Park)
4FURIOUS JACK [5]22138FSHC Stanton (Clunes)
5READY JET GO [5]3482719.47(4)P Carmichael (Elliminyt)
6BLESS 'EM ALL [5]51553NBTS Jack (Dalmore)
7TZAR KNIGHT [5]5332620.14(6)J Mccallum (Craigieburn)
8DR. SIMON [5]74512NBTW Mcmahon (Darriman)
9BUGS BOLONEY [5]Res.36874NBTJ Gorgioski (Narre Warren)
10WOOLLY WARBO [5]Res.27655FSTDM Wright (Allansford)
Race No. 7Tab - We Love A Bet (250+rank)1:37 PM (VIC time)
Grade 5 event over 350 metres at Healesville Of $945 Prizemoney.
1st: $660 2nd: $190 3rd: $95.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1WHO TOLD LINDYLU [5]32524NBTE Fothergill (Numurkah)
2CRYMELON FETTLE [5]74375NBTI Bibby (Warracknabeal)
3FEAR FIRE [5]52335NBTG Thorneycroft (Don Valley)
4PHIL MIYOOT [5]77154NBTV Gay (Hastings)
5BREAK THE CODE [5]8531419.66(8)S Daniliuk (Sunbury)
6SPOIL THE PARTY [5]2446519.57(3)G Campbell (Drouin South)
7JETT ZAFONIC [5]55654NBTW Mcmahon (Darriman)
8YORGI [5]7746320.30(1)J Mangion (Numurkah)
9ADVOCATE [5]Res.8367819.90(8)P Wishart (Nth Ringwood)
10OLD ZEBB [5]Res.57667NBTJ Mangion (Numurkah)
Race No. 8Top Cat Video Productions (250+rank)1:52 PM (VIC time)
Mixed 4/5 event over 350 metres at Healesville Of $1,000 Prizemoney.
1st: $700 2nd: $200 3rd: $100.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1FIERY MELODY [5]43158NBTS Humphries (Locksley)
2DR. VALHALLA [4]4411419.34(8)W Mcmahon (Darriman)
3DE GOEY [4]4852419.46(5)J Talgi (Devon Meadows)
4SALLY GARDENS [5]87784NBTG Buchanan (Sunday Creek)
5MOORE OF DARCY [4]5866719.57(1)J Mcmahon (Darriman)
6VANE BLUE [5]6122519.56(2)P Martin (Chirnside Park)
7DOZER GOLD [5]6116419.39(3)J Reddoch (Healesville)
8SHOUT OUT LOUD [5]34777NBTL Cookson (Junortoun)
9BUGS BOLONEY [5]Res.36874NBTJ Gorgioski (Narre Warren)
10WOOLLY WARBO [5]Res.27655FSTDM Wright (Allansford)
Race No. 9Racing This Sunday (250+rank)2:17 PM (VIC time)
Grade 7 event over 350 metres at Healesville Of $945 Prizemoney.
1st: $660 2nd: $190 3rd: $95.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1BATTLE HOOK [7]33321FSHP Galea (Rosedale)
2GOODNIGHT IRENE [7]28638FSHG Walker (Traralgon)
3BEER ON TAP [7]46853NBTK Stephens (Broadford)
4DR. CONDOR [7]2613219.57(3)J Mcmahon (Darriman)
5BUBSY JOHN [7]8664619.91(3)K Sweeney (Gladysdale)
6RUSTY SIDEBOTTOM [7]6F623NBTW Mcmahon (Darriman)
7IT'S ALL OVER [7]4142FNBTM Rudd (Cranbourne)
8BARRA JOHNSON [7]53443FSTDP Derubeis (Cape Woolamai)
9MISS WHO [7]Res.27858NBTJ Grima (Korrumburra)
10DR. COLT [7]Res.6178720.32(8)W Mcmahon (Darriman)
Race No. 10All 4 Paws & Claws (250+rank)2:39 PM (VIC time)
Mixed 4/5 event over 300 metres at Healesville Of $1,000 Prizemoney.
1st: $700 2nd: $200 3rd: $100.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1YOU DANCE [5]56414FSHD Burkett (Girgarre)
2GINGER WARRIOR [5]75836FSHM Williams (Pakenham)
3SEABROOK GEM [5]64614FSTDC Stanton (Clunes)
4TEXAS BLAZE [5]54475NBTC Stanton (Clunes)
5CAPE ABILITY [4]4751716.72(4)D Dawson (Crossover)
6HEY ALIO FOZZIO [5]32532FSTDB Fothergill (Numurkah)
7STROKE OF GENIUS [5]2287816.85(2)S Thomas (Junction Village)
8GOLDEN BLAZE [5]62772NBTC Stanton (Clunes)
9MEA ROSE [5]Res.4584716.61(4)S Thomas (Junction Village)
10DYNAMITE DOZER [5]Res.2556616.77(6)J Reddoch (Healesville)
Race No. 11Greyhounds On Board Veterans (250+ Rank)2:58 PM (VIC time)
S/E Veteran event over 300 metres at Healesville Of $945 Prizemoney.
1st: $660 2nd: $190 3rd: $95.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SLIPAWAY SIMBA [5]57685NBTK Quinn (Cundare)
2PAPPA GALLO [5]76677NBTM Cortese (Hampton Park)
3BRUREE JEWEL [3]7782116.66(6)E Dollery (Croydon)
4STRESS STAR [5]27437NBTN Carthew (Newcomb)
5COOL MILO [5]12726NBTK Houlahan (Lang Lang)
6GO GO DANNI [5]4577517.18(3)D Dawson (Crossover)
7TZAR NORMA [5]2662216.72(6)J Mccallum (Craigieburn)
8DOZER LAD [5]4486516.91(1)J Reddoch (Healesville)
Race No. 12Greyhounds On Board Veterans (250+ Rank)3:14 PM (VIC time)
S/E Veteran event over 300 metres at Healesville Of $945 Prizemoney.
1st: $660 2nd: $190 3rd: $95.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1NEW JOB JIMMY [5]42526FSHM Wright (Allansford)
2LIL' FEISTY [7]48355NBTS Thomas (Junction Village)
3SELYNYA KEV [5]86878NBTK Ward (Mount Moriac)
4CEE CEE SENOR [6]7118216.84(4)W Alley (Little River)
5SEEYA SATURDAY [5]6346816.70(5)P Craig (Langwarrin)
6MCTHUMPA [5]7475TFSTDH Taylor (Langwarrin)
7CHICKS BUZZARD [5]74365NBTH Gates (St Albans)
8SLIPAWAY ANNA [5]34234FSHK Quinn (Cundare)