Race No. 4 Straights Functions & Events (250+ Rank) 12:59 PM (VIC time)

Grade 7 event over 300 metres at Healesville Of $945 Prizemoney.

1st: $660 2nd: $190 3rd: $95.

No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer

1 KATHY'S LADY [7] 33214 NBT K Ward (Mount Moriac)

2 JACK'S ALOUETTE [7] 56857 FSH K Ward (Mount Moriac)

3 STEALTHY QUEEN [7] 3312 FSH D Bunn (Tylden)

4 LITTLE WRITTEN [7] 45225 NBT L Forte (Moe)

6 STILL JUST UNDER [7] 36227 NBT N Carthew (Newcomb)

7 DR. SQIDLEY [7] 36554 FSH W Mcmahon (Darriman)