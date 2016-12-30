Greyhound Box Draw For Healesville - Thursday, 5 January 2017
Race No. 1Tab Rewards (250+ Rank)12:04 PM (VIC time)
Maiden event over 300 metres at Healesville Of $710 Prizemoney.
1st: $500 2nd: $140 3rd: $70.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1ARUMA GIRL [M]87526FSTDP Ryan (Lang Lang)
2HEY SHAZA FOZZ [M]86776NBTA Peak (Flowerdale)
3STEALTHY DREAM [M]76288FSHD Bunn (Tylden)
4SAMMI JAY [M]7785NBTG Radford (Pyramid Hill)
5DEE MINI MOUSE [M]348T5NBTJ Olsen (Reservoir)
6MAHLO BLACKBIRD [M]5FSHJ Vassallo (Wyndham Vale)
7BABY TENBY [M]78366NBTJ Paterson (Tenby Point)
8MAHLO MIRACLE [M]3FSHJ Vassallo (Wyndhamvale)
9CATHY'S TIGER [M]Res.77457NBTK Ward (Mount Moriac)
10SLY DECEPTION [M]Res.8756NBTG Johnson (Chum Creek)
Race No. 2Like Grvictoria On Facebook (250+ Rank)12:24 PM (VIC time)
Maiden event over 300 metres at Healesville Of $710 Prizemoney.
1st: $500 2nd: $140 3rd: $70.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1COWBOY BRETT [M]8738FFSHD Furey (Devon Meadows)
2STAR DOUGLAS [M]844NBTK Ward (Mount Moriac)
3COLI'S GIRL [M]65553NBTJ Uglietta (Yan Yean)
4MAHLO USHUAIA [M]5FSHJ Vassallo (Wyndhamvale)
5EM JAY [M]58557NBTN Perkins (Romsey)
6NANNY'S POPPY [M]34633NBTR Moles (Neerim East)
7OWNED AND PROUD [M]677NBTG Radford (Pyramid Hill)
8GOLD RUSH DOZER [M]46244NBTJ Reddoch (Healesville)
9CATHY'S TIGER [M]Res.77457NBTK Ward (Mount Moriac)
10QUEEN ELSA [M]Res.75667NBTH Gates (St Albans)
Race No. 3Silver Eagle Outfitters (250+ Rank)12:39 PM (VIC time)
Maiden event over 350 metres at Healesville Of $710 Prizemoney.
1st: $500 2nd: $140 3rd: $70.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1DR. CONDOR [M]5245FSHJ Mcmahon (Darriman)
2WESTCOAST BOY [M]47674NBTM Empson (Drouin)
3IRON VEE [M]17625NBTT Salpigtidis (Plenty)
4LAST PRINCESS [M]73NBTK Ward (Mount Moriac)
5CHARLIE HAZE [M]4FSHS Combridge (Junction Village)
6DR. SHANICE [M]74FSHJ Mcmahon (Darriman)
7DR. MARSHMELLOW [M]6FSHJ Mcmahon (Darriman)
8SECRET HIGH [M]7FFSHJ Mcmahon (Darriman)
9DREAM GOAL [M]Res.28471FSTDT Howell (Pakenham)
10PROUD PHOENIX [M]Res.72672FSTDG Radford (Pyramid Hill)
Race No. 4Straights Functions & Events (250+ Rank)12:59 PM (VIC time)
Grade 7 event over 300 metres at Healesville Of $945 Prizemoney.
1st: $660 2nd: $190 3rd: $95.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1KATHY'S LADY [7]33214NBTK Ward (Mount Moriac)
2JACK'S ALOUETTE [7]56857FSHK Ward (Mount Moriac)
3STEALTHY QUEEN [7]3312FSHD Bunn (Tylden)
4LITTLE WRITTEN [7]45225NBTL Forte (Moe)
6STILL JUST UNDER [7]36227NBTN Carthew (Newcomb)
7DR. SQIDLEY [7]36554FSHW Mcmahon (Darriman)
8BLUE MARMION [7]76562FSHJ Egan (Upper Plenty)
Race No. 5Tab.com.au (250+ Rank)1:14 PM (VIC time)
Grade 7 event over 350 metres at Healesville Of $945 Prizemoney.
1st: $660 2nd: $190 3rd: $95.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1DEADLY MARY [7]55314NBTP Matthews (Navarre)
2DR. CADENZA [7]72475FSHJ Mcmahon (Darriman)
3GLIB LIGHTNING [7]6784519.96(7)A Charleton (Deer Park)
4DR. ELEONORA [7]41427FSHJ Mcmahon (Darriman)
5RUSTY SIDEBOTTOM [7]65646FSHW Mcmahon (Darriman)
6DR. PEREGRINE [7]48364FSHJ Mcmahon (Darriman)
7LISBURN STAR [7]48877NBTJ Paterson (Tenby Point)
8IMA TERROR [7]76462NBTD Beasley (Mount Cottrell)
Race No. 6Topcat Video Productions (250+ Rank)1:34 PM (VIC time)
Mixed 6/7 event over 350 metres at Healesville Of $945 Prizemoney.
1st: $660 2nd: $190 3rd: $95.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1PARISIENNE [6]74215NBTM Elliott (Pakenham)
2DR. WATSON [6]35644NBTW Mcmahon (Darriman)
3DR. WALTER [6]53724FSHW Mcmahon (Darriman)
4ZELEMAR BOMBA [7]41472NBTR Crawford (Pearcedale)
5JACK'S MISS [7]84223NBTN Carthew (Newcomb)
6DOZER GOLD [6]5363219.75(8)J Reddoch (Healesville)
7ZULU ZOE [7]85644NBTK Mccann (Rosebud West)
8MAYFAIR MISS [6]5442519.88(2)G Johnson (Chum Creek)
Race No. 7Smith & Calder Sign Co (250+ Rank)1:53 PM (VIC time)
Grade 5 event over 300 metres at Healesville Of $945 Prizemoney.
1st: $660 2nd: $190 3rd: $95.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1GOTTA PERMIT [5]44586NBTT Kennedy-harris (Somerville)
2BETTER BEWARE [5]14633NBTR Cameron (Cranbourne)
3STEALTHY SWIFT [5]67212FSHD Bunn (Tylden)
4OAKLANDS [5]6464516.79(4)G Edwards (Broadford)
6EMILIA CASH [5]66736NBTM Forte (Moe)
7STAR'S BIG BOY [5]4741316.72(8)S Jack (Dalmore)
8LOGIC LAD [5]3552116.74(2)S Jack (Dalmore)
Race No. 8Tab - We Love A Bet (250+ Rank)2:15 PM (VIC time)
Mixed 4/5 event over 350 metres at Healesville Of $1,000 Prizemoney.
1st: $700 2nd: $200 3rd: $100.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1DR. POPPEL [5]7F278NBTW Mcmahon (Darriman)
2SCANEZ ELECT [5]44627NBTJ Stemmer (Bangholme)
3LIDO'S BOY [5]4133619.59(6)J Uglietta (Yan Yean)
4CULLQUIN BOMBER [5]5225119.45(8)R Anchen (Nagambie)
5DOZER LAD [5]5364619.48(4)J Reddoch (Healesville)
6MOORE OF DARCY [4]8767519.57(1)J Mcmahon (Darriman)
7MILBURN GOLD [5]5413119.41(5)B Milne (Kilmore)
8DR. BODACIOUS [5]68817NBTW Mcmahon (Darriman)
9DR. SIMON [5]Res.87517FSHW Mcmahon (Darriman)
10KILTY'S TIGER [5]Res.82636FSTDK Quinn (Cundare)
Race No. 9Follow @grv_news On Twitter (250+ Rank)2:37 PM (VIC time)
Mixed 6/7 event over 300 metres at Healesville Of $945 Prizemoney.
1st: $660 2nd: $190 3rd: $95.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1DR. DUNSTAN [6]41167FSHW Mcmahon (Darriman)
2PATCHIE KAYE [6]45736NBTK Ward (Mount Moriac)
3OKAY ALPHA [6]8831316.66(3)S Jack (Dalmore)
4DIAMOND'S SING [6]21474FSTDD Dawson (Crossover)
6MENDACIOUS LAD [7]64332NBTD Dawson (Crossover)
7ACE GONE WILD [6]22866FSTDK Ward (Mount Moriac)
8JAX MIKADO [6]83266NBTP Jones (Hoddles Creek)
Race No. 10Greyhounds On Board Veterans2:52 PM (VIC time)
S/E Veteran event over 350 metres at Healesville Of $945 Prizemoney.
1st: $660 2nd: $190 3rd: $95.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SONIC FANTASY [5]65778NBTP Reinders (Gruyere)
2SONIC PIRATE [5]66367NBTP Reinders (Gruyere)
3PAPPA GALLO [5]8254719.45(4)M Cortese (Hampton Park)
4LIL' FEISTY [7]88483NBTS Thomas (Junction Village)
5FILIUS FLITWICK [5]11768FSTDP Matthews (Navarre)
6VINTAGE WARRIOR [5]4761119.35(3)J Jarkis (Lang Lang)
7GO GO DANNI [5]5142419.98(Q)(8)D Dawson (Crossover)
8SPOIL THE PARTY [5]7573319.57(3)G Campbell (Drouin South)
Race No. 11Racing This Sunday 8/1 (250+ Rank)3:16 PM (VIC time)
Grade 5 event over 300 metres at Healesville Of $945 Prizemoney.
1st: $660 2nd: $190 3rd: $95.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1DR. RIPPED [5]62678NBTT Kennedy-harris (Somerville)
2MIGHTY MISH [5]58726FSHJ Mcmahon (Darriman)
3BLESS 'EM ALL [5]4167317.30(1)S Jack (Dalmore)
4DR. VALHALLA [5]58826NBTW Mcmahon (Darriman)
5GATS CAVIAR [5]57173NBTG Condon (Hampton Park)
6SHOWGIRL MISS [5]77366NBTD Dawson (Crossover)
7BOOMA MIKADO [5]34362NBTM Barber (Hoddles Creek)
8JUST LIKE JIM [5]75748FSHL Harris (Somerville)
Race No. 12All For Paws & Claws (250+ Rank)3:37 PM (VIC time)
Grade 5 event over 300 metres at Healesville Of $945 Prizemoney.
1st: $660 2nd: $190 3rd: $95.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1MISS JUST UNDER [5]86478NBTN Carthew (Newcomb)
2DR. BALBOA [5]4573TNBTL Harris (Somerville)
3DON'S SHY GIRL [5]67867NBTK Ward (Mount Moriac)
4CHICKS BUZZARD [5]84874NBTH Gates (St Albans)
5CRUELLA DEVILLE [5]82835FSHS Creighton (Giffard West)
6DR. PHIL [5]58177FSTDJ Mcmahon (Darriman)
7HUGH MADE WHO [5]6885616.67(8)G Johnson (Chum Creek)
8ONTO JATT [5]34375FSTDN Tapp (Giffards West)