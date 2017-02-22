Greyhound Box Draw For Sandown (SAP) - Sunday, 26 February 2017
Race No. 1Grv Vic Bred Series Ht11:42 PM (VIC time)
Mixed 6/7 Heat event over 515 metres at Sandown Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1TEMUJIN [7]24422NBTV Gay (Hastings)
2VIVIAN SHIRAZ [7]27341FSHS Spoljaric (Kilmany)
3DR. COLT [7]17873FSHW Mcmahon (Darriman)
4PERCEPTIVE [6]71314NBTM Mallia-magri (Avalon)
5FLYING ELITE [7]741730.43(4)A Helleren (Boronia)
6CRUMP'S PRINCESS [6]14724NBTJ Sharp (Lara)
7CRACKERJACK KACK [6]52236NBTM Delbridge (Balliang)
8ALL ABOUT COREY [7]61FSHS Collins (Hazelwood)
9DR. ILLUMINATE [6]Res.43544NBTJ Mcmahon (Darriman)
10OH LELE SIMON [7]Res.38887NBTC Morris (Kilsyth)
Race No. 2Grv Vic Bred Series Ht22:07 PM (VIC time)
Mixed 6/7 Heat event over 515 metres at Sandown Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1ADHERENT [7]31575NBTJ Magri (Avalon)
2SURFONIC GOLD [7]12756FSHW Mcmahon (Darriman)
3MISS LAVA [6]2114229.77(2)R Britton (Lara)
4KALANI SHAZZ [7]241F2FSHC Capuano (Anakie)
5GO GO GURU [7]25232FSHG Micallef (Pearcedale)
6CRACKERJACK DOUG [6]26513NBTM Delbridge (Balliang)
7BUCKY BARNES [6]8223429.82(2)P Bartolo (Little River)
8DR. CONDOR [7]61323NBTJ Mcmahon (Darriman)
9MISS RUBY JEAN [7]Res.57787FSHP Laidlay (Devon Meadows)
10OH LELE SIMON [7]Res.38887NBTC Morris (Kilsyth)
Race No. 3Grv Vic Bred Series Ht32:29 PM (VIC time)
Mixed 6/7 Heat event over 515 metres at Sandown Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1DR. WATSON [6]73367NBTW Mcmahon (Darriman)
2NOLEN'S FORTUNE [6]51651FSHM Delbridge (Balliang)
3LEKTRA FIRE [6]5515729.81(1)A Dailly (Anakie)
4SUNSET WARRIOR [7]22672NBTJ Karamatic (Lara)
5GOTHAMBURG [6]1437730.14(2)V Brook (Elliminyt)
6CALENDAR BOY [7]21FSHC Hughes (Lara)
7OWEN BANKS [6]4181529.86(3)C Watson (Drouin West)
8JUST LIKE DIDDA [7]156FSHM Karamatic (Lara)
9RUSTY SIDEBOTTOM [7]Res.6F623NBTW Mcmahon (Darriman)
10OH LELE SIMON [7]Res.38887NBTC Morris (Kilsyth)
Race No. 4Grv Vic Bred Series Ht42:47 PM (VIC time)
Mixed 6/7 Heat event over 515 metres at Sandown Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1ROCKY RAVIOLI [6]1663129.73(4)D Burnett (Little River)
2WATCH THE ONE [7]86538NBTP Dedes (Devon Meadows)
3TRIUM [6]2716529.87(8)A Warton (Elliminyt)
4FETTY WAP [7]56275NBTA Dailly (Anakie)
5RIVERDALE BANJO [6]13146NBTI Green (Little River)
6DR. MURTLE [7]2531329.86(4)W Mcmahon (Darriman)
7CALABASAS [7]27674NBTJ Sharp (Lara)
8SHREDDIN' [6]71741FSHL Hellmuth (Pearcedale)
9DR. ILLUMINATE [6]Res.43544NBTJ Mcmahon (Darriman)
10OH LELE SIMON [7]Res.38887NBTC Morris (Kilsyth)
Race No. 5Launching Pad Tix On Sale (1-4 Wins) Ht13:08 PM (VIC time)
Restricted Win Heat event over 595 metres at Sandown Of $2,175 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,525 2nd: $430 3rd: $220.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1FAITHFUL HILL [5]2162134.43(1)D Geall (Lara)
2SHANAKEE [5]81214FSTDD Mowat (Tuerong)
3FOOL PROOF [5]1413334.76(6)J Delaroche (Cranbourne North)
4EXS AND OHS [5]21551FSTDB Ennis (Lara)
5DROGMA [6]31351FSTDW Alley (Little River)
6OUR MATE WILSON [7]35432NBTR Britton (Lara)
7BLUEY FIELDS [5]15344FSTDH Collins (Lara)
8MISTER HEENEY [5]24222FSTDC Johannsen (Devon Meadows)
9RAPID INTENTION [5]Res.65354NBTT O'neill (Pearcedale)
10THREE SCOOPS [5]Res.55744NBTM Pirani (Boronia)
Race No. 6Rsn - Racing & Sport (1-4 Wins) Ht23:30 PM (VIC time)
Restricted Win Heat event over 595 metres at Sandown Of $2,175 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,525 2nd: $430 3rd: $220.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SPRING BOMBER [5]41252FSTDG Green (Lethbridge)
2VING BALE (NSW)[5]3353135.28(2)M Delbridge (Balliang)
3ARCHIE FIELDS [5]28225FSTDG O'keeffe (Neerim Junction)
4ALCYONE [5]17113FSTDB Pell (Toolleen)
5SHEZA SLINGSHOT (NSW)[6]7132134.47(6)R Britton (Lara)
6ROCK ME [5]2147134.55(1)C Smith (Wonwondah)
7SIP SLOWLY [6]88647FSHA Whitehead (Harcourt)
8UNDENIABLY [6]84267FSTDC Capuano (Anakie)
9IN THE TROLLEY [5]Res.54722NBTS Creighton (Giffard West)
10QUEEN YUNA (NSW)[6]Res.87517NBTJ Worsfold (Girgarre)
Race No. 7Follow Us @sandowndogs (1-4 Wins) Ht33:56 PM (VIC time)
Restricted Win Heat event over 595 metres at Sandown Of $2,175 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,525 2nd: $430 3rd: $220.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1PATTAYA PAUL (NSW)[6]3616434.65(5)E Lloyd (Anakie)
2MONALEEN MOJO [5]62122NBTD Murray (Napoleons)
3RIG FIFTY FIVE [5]14211NBTA Langton (Anakie)
4OUR TURBO BOY [5]13481FSTDJ Britton (Anakie)
5BLUE MURRAY [7]43527FSTDA Dailly (Anakie)
6GREENBACK BOOGIE [5]37224FSTDT Blacker (Mitchell Park)
7MAHALO MISS (TAS)[5]63546FSTDJ Selleck (Tooradin)
8SUREFIRE [5]6F214FSTDJ Magri (Avalon)
9IN THE TROLLEY [5]Res.54722NBTS Creighton (Giffard West)
10QUEEN YUNA (NSW)[6]Res.87517NBTJ Worsfold (Girgarre)
Race No. 8Tab - We Love A Bet (1-4 Wins) Ht44:15 PM (VIC time)
Restricted Win Heat event over 595 metres at Sandown Of $2,175 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,525 2nd: $430 3rd: $220.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1TEFLON TONY (NSW)[5]26553FSTDL Delbridge (Balliang)
2BLACKPOOL SHAZ (NSW)[5]27326FSTDA Kenyon (Corio)
3LORENZO BLUE [5]35764FSTDA Dailly (Anakie)
4TEE CEE BENNY (TAS)[6]68363FSHA Whitehead (Harcourt)
5ALWAYS ABOUT ME [5]16722NBTC Johannsen (Devon Meadows)
6WHO TOOK JOHNY (NSW)[5]43632FSTDA Debattista (Toolleen)
7HEMENE (QLD)[6]74151FSHM Davison (Talbot)
8FUGITIVE BALE (NSW)[6]32133FSHS Collins (Lara)
9THREE SCOOPS [5]Res.55744NBTM Pirani (Boronia)
10PRECIOUS DESTINI [7]Res.47238NBTS Hughes (Deer Park)
Race No. 9Grv Vic Bred Series Ht54:40 PM (VIC time)
Mixed 6/7 Heat event over 515 metres at Sandown Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1BLACK MARKET [7]1264FSHJ Martinovic (Koo Wee Rup)
2BANJO FEVER [7]3283529.96(1)R Crisafi (Hastings)
3DR. KESTREL [6]23734NBTW Mcmahon (Darriman)
4JUGGERNAUT TRAIN [6]63163NBTD Selleck (Tooradin)
5USEFUL [6]423F5NBTP Dedes (Devon Meadows)
6EVELYN [7]54658NBTJ Mcintyre (Ripplebrook)
7WOLEEBEE LASS [6]8316F30.04(1)R Britton (Lara)
8SNIP SNAP [6]21616NBTJ Karamatic (Lara)
9RUSTY SIDEBOTTOM [7]Res.6F623NBTW Mcmahon (Darriman)
10MISS RUBY JEAN [7]Res.57787FSHP Laidlay (Devon Meadows)
Race No. 10Grv Vic Bred Series Ht65:05 PM (VIC time)
Mixed 6/7 Heat event over 515 metres at Sandown Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1FABOOM [7]35772NBTT Whitford (Willow Grove)
2DASHING MOMENTS [7]45823NBTJ Sharp (Lara)
3DR. FRANKIE [6]71544NBTW Mcmahon (Darriman)
4MOLLY BLING [6]2121FSHJ Westerlo (Clyde)
5BROADCAST TED [7]41636FSHJ Vandemaat (Healesville)
6BIG BAD BADGE [7]53375NBTM Bourke (Cranbourne West)
7SHARE [6]31235NBTA Campbell (Drouin)
8MASTER RICO [7]5317FSHL Karabitsakos (Pearcedale)
9DR. ILLUMINATE [6]Res.43544NBTJ Mcmahon (Darriman)
10MISS RUBY JEAN [7]Res.57787FSHP Laidlay (Devon Meadows)
Race No. 11Grv Vic Bred Series Ht75:22 PM (VIC time)
Mixed 6/7 Heat event over 515 metres at Sandown Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1NO SHADOW KICK [6]26243NBTJ Shaw (Lara)
2PETER YAP [6]33211FSHR Henness (Heathcote)
3PAGE BOY [7]75183FSHJ Sharp (Lara)
4ARAPAHO JOE [6]2143F29.76(2)S Bauer (Lovely Banks)
5WHAT IAM IAM [6]151P29.64(3)R Crisafi (Hastings)
6RUSTA [7]212FSHS Creighton (Giffard West)
7ALPHA CASTOR [6]65F3530.41(8)C Dew (Anakie)
8DR. PEREGRINE [6]63225NBTJ Mcmahon (Darriman)
9RUSTY SIDEBOTTOM [7]Res.6F623NBTW Mcmahon (Darriman)
10MISS RUBY JEAN [7]Res.57787FSHP Laidlay (Devon Meadows)
Race No. 12Grv Vic Bred Series Ht85:39 PM (VIC time)
Mixed 6/7 Heat event over 515 metres at Sandown Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1NOSEY [7]42123FSHS Creighton (Giffard West)
2KALGOORLIE KID [7]61F54NBTR Brook (Elliminyt)
3RIVAL SCAR [7]73216FSHB Klemke (Heathcote)
4SO FINE [6]41164NBTR Britton (Lara)
5HERACLES [7]57256NBTD Pell (Toolleen)
6STARLIGHT JILL [6]21212FSHB Seymour (Woodvale)
7TOBACCO LEAF [7]21324NBTD Mowat (Tuerong)
8CRUMP'S ROSE [6]F5684NBTJ Sharp (Lara)
9DR. ILLUMINATE [6]Res.43544NBTJ Mcmahon (Darriman)
10RUSTY SIDEBOTTOM [7]Res.6F623NBTW Mcmahon (Darriman)