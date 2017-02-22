Race No. 8 Tab - We Love A Bet (1-4 Wins) Ht4 4:15 PM (VIC time)

Restricted Win Heat event over 595 metres at Sandown Of $2,175 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,525 2nd: $430 3rd: $220.

No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer

1 TEFLON TONY (NSW)[5] 26553 FSTD L Delbridge (Balliang)

2 BLACKPOOL SHAZ (NSW)[5] 27326 FSTD A Kenyon (Corio)

3 LORENZO BLUE [5] 35764 FSTD A Dailly (Anakie)

4 TEE CEE BENNY (TAS)[6] 68363 FSH A Whitehead (Harcourt)

5 ALWAYS ABOUT ME [5] 16722 NBT C Johannsen (Devon Meadows)

6 WHO TOOK JOHNY (NSW)[5] 43632 FSTD A Debattista (Toolleen)

7 HEMENE (QLD)[6] 74151 FSH M Davison (Talbot)

8 FUGITIVE BALE (NSW)[6] 32133 FSH S Collins (Lara)

9 THREE SCOOPS [5]Res. 55744 NBT M Pirani (Boronia)