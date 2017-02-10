Greyhound Box Draw For Meadows (MEP) - Wednesday, 15 February 2017

Race No. 1 Grv Vic Bred Maiden Ht1 12:08 PM (VIC time) Maiden Heat event over 525 metres at Meadows Of $1,415 Prizemoney.

1st: $990 2nd: $285 3rd: $140. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 PAMELA ROCKS [M] 65 NBT D Mowat (Tuerong) 2 PRETTY SENSATION [M] 32346 NBT K Lloyd (Anakie) 3 ON TREND [M] FSH R Tartaglia (Newcomb) 4 OSANNA [M] FSH A Langton (Anakie) 5 AUDACIOUS ASSIN [M] FSH J Cottrell (Pearcedale) 6 PICTURES TO BURN [M] FSH C Treherne (Lara) 7 DESTINI BROOKLYN [M] FSH J Rinaldi (Lethbridge) 8 WONDER DOUG [M] 46256 FSH P Fulton (Ecklin South) 9 CHA CHING CHING [M]Res. 34765 NBT J Galea (Brookfield)

Race No. 2 Grv Vic Bred Maiden Ht2 12:24 PM (VIC time) Maiden Heat event over 525 metres at Meadows Of $1,415 Prizemoney.

1st: $990 2nd: $285 3rd: $140. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 MISS GALLEYWOOD [M] FSH D Trewin (Lara) 2 DUNDEE KESTREL [M] 2345 NBT G Scott-smith (Pakenham South) 3 GOT ONE BACK [M] 2 NBT J Borg (Maryborough) 4 LOST BLUE [M] 42 FSH J Sharp (Lara) 5 MINOTAUR [M] 23328 NBT D Pell (Toolleen) 6 DESTINI DELTA [M] FSH J Rinaldi (Lethbridge) 7 NINTH LEGION [M] FSH R Tartaglia (Newcomb) 8 RED ROCKS [M] FSH D Mowat (Tuerong) 9 CHA CHING CHING [M]Res. 34765 NBT J Galea (Brookfield)

Race No. 3 Grv Vic Bred Maiden Ht3 12:42 PM (VIC time) Maiden Heat event over 525 metres at Meadows Of $1,415 Prizemoney.

1st: $990 2nd: $285 3rd: $140. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 ALPHA PROTEUS [M] 43426 FSH J Britton (Anakie) 2 SEARCHING [M] FSH D Trewin (Lara) 3 TRIXTA ROX [M] FSH D Mowat (Tuerong) 4 FEDERAL AGENT [M] 88472 NBT J Borg (Maryborough) 5 FESS CROCKETT [M] 25257 NBT G Campbell (Anakie) 6 LIEBIG STREET [M] 3655 FSH J Sharp (Lara) 7 BROULEE MISS [M] 52722 NBT M Carter (Kialla) 8 RAPIDFIRE RITA [M] FSH C Treherne (Lara) 9 CHA CHING CHING [M]Res. 34765 NBT J Galea (Brookfield)

Race No. 4 Grv Vic Bred Maiden Ht4 12:58 PM (VIC time) Maiden Heat event over 525 metres at Meadows Of $1,415 Prizemoney.

1st: $990 2nd: $285 3rd: $140. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 BEWITCHED STAR [M] FSH C Treherne (Lara) 2 MY COUSIN JIM [M] FSH D Pell (Toolleen) 3 RENEW [M] FSH R Tartaglia (Newcomb) 4 ARIZONA [M] FSH D Trewin (Lara) 5 DESTROYER [M] FSH G Clifton (Tynong North) 6 BOOMER HARGEN [M] F FSH D Mowat (Tuerong) 7 ANGEL DASH [M] F672 FSH J Sharp (Lara) 8 MEPUNGA TYCOON [M] FSH J Britton (Anakie) 9 CHA CHING CHING [M]Res. 34765 NBT J Galea (Brookfield)

Race No. 5 Ajs Corporation 1:14 PM (VIC time) Grade 5 event over 525 metres at Meadows Of $1,890 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 FLAMING ELITE [5] 71261 FSTD A Bayliss (Daisy Hill) 2 HARLEM SHAKE [5] 43716 30.13(5) J Fowler (Curlewis) 3 PARANOIA [5] 67582 30.42(2) D Trewin (Lara) 4 BLACK SKY RIOT (NSW)[5] 61113 FSH A Azzopardi (Myrniong) 5 CLOVALLEY DAVE [5] 64235 30.30(8) W Connell (Harston) 6 LALA SHIM [5] 74321 30.47(6) A Dailly (Anakie) 7 RETRO FLYER (NSW)[5] 77777 FSTD S Mallia (Lalor) 8 LEKTRA FLAME [5] 33315 NBT A Dailly (Anakie) 9 COZZI [5]Res. 13417 NBT B Kinder (Girgarre) 10 FRED'S MY NAME [5]Res. 17566 NBT D Burkett (Girgarre)

Race No. 6 Rsn - Racing & Sport 1:34 PM (VIC time) Grade 5 event over 600 metres at Meadows Of $2,175 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,525 2nd: $430 3rd: $220. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 STEVRON AUTOS [5] 74264 NBT J Olsen (Reservoir) 2 MR. STEALER [5] 71633 35.02(4) S Drummond (Heathcote) 3 LORD KITCHENER [5] 42663 34.90(6) B Kinder (Girgarre) 4 SIMPLY VIVACIOUS [5] 71122 NBT S Daniliuk (Sunbury) 5 WHAT'S IN STORE (NSW)[5] 75732 FSTD C Treherne (Lara) 6 STRIKER KLINSMAN [5] 78347 34.82(2) D Geall (Lara) 7 FAITHFUL HILL [5] 72162 FSTD D Geall (Lara) 8 ALLEN BOYDY (NSW)[5] 55311 NBT H Collins (Lara) 9 BARNES BANANA [5]Res. 84514 34.72(3) C Treherne (Lara) 10 TREWMANN (QLD)[5]Res. 26745 35.05(2) D Trewin (Lara)

Race No. 7 Hudson Pacific 1:49 PM (VIC time) Mixed 6/7 event over 525 metres at Meadows Of $1,890 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 OIMBY ALLEN (NSW)[7] 431 30.61(3) H Collins (Lara) 2 PAULA BALE (NSW)[7] 22517 30.41(2) H Collins (Lara) 3 CHEEKERS [7] 1 30.45(6) J Borg (Maryborough) 4 TIDELINA [6] 112 FSH D Douch (Maffra) 5 BLUE MURRAY [7] 24352 30.85(6) A Dailly (Anakie) 6 QUISTIS BALE (NSW)[7] 13 30.31(8) S Collins (Lara) 7 SPRING EMPEROR (NSW)[6] 37433 30.72(8) J Frewin (Anakie) 8 PETRA ALLEN (NSW)[6] 311 30.29(5) H Collins (Lara) 9 COO COO COCONUTS [6]Res. 25274 30.01(2) D Trewin (Lara)

Race No. 8 Meadows Conference & Events Centre 2:10 PM (VIC time) Mixed 4/5 event over 525 metres at Meadows Of $2,005 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,405 2nd: $400 3rd: $200. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 COUSIN COSMO [4] 56555 30.62(8) C Treherne (Lara) 2 HOWIE BALE (NSW)[5] 13134 30.47(1) R Camilleri (Lara) 3 JAILOR BALE (NSW)[4] 35587 30.07(6) S Collins (Lara) 4 EATON BALE (NSW)[4] 68127 29.96(7) R Camilleri (Lara) 5 CLOVALLEY DOLLY [4] 66221 30.62(5) W Connell (Harston) 6 ALLEN PUNTER (NSW)[4] 75535 30.03(1) R Camilleri (Lara) 7 BEEJAY'S ATOM [4] 13167 30.18(4) D Barron (Eden Park) 8 GRAVEL RASH RIOT (NSW)[5] 11746 FSH A Azzopardi (Myrniong) 9 ALLEN ZHARA (NSW)[5]Res. 76634 30.16(3) D Burkett (Girgarre) 10 DANGER BALE (NSW)[5]Res. 85431 NBT G Campbell (Anakie)

Race No. 9 Grv Vic Bred Maiden Ht5 2:27 PM (VIC time) Maiden Heat event over 525 metres at Meadows Of $1,415 Prizemoney.

1st: $990 2nd: $285 3rd: $140. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 VARUCHI PASS [M] 5634 FSH J Sharp (Lara) 2 DEE MINI MOUSE [M] 24573 FSH J Olsen (Reservoir) 3 WINSTON CRUISE [M] 26785 FSH M Cauchi (St Leonards) 4 ST. PAULI [M] FSH D Trewin (Lara) 5 DEFLECTION [M] FSH R Tartaglia (Newcomb) 6 CLOVALLY GRANITE [M] 32433 NBT G Connell (Harston) 7 CHARDY [M] FSH A Langton (Anakie) 8 RESPONDENT [M] FSH R Tartaglia (Newcomb) 9 CHA CHING CHING [M]Res. 34765 NBT J Galea (Brookfield)

Race No. 10 Grv Vic Bred Maiden Ht6 2:45 PM (VIC time) Maiden Heat event over 525 metres at Meadows Of $1,415 Prizemoney.

1st: $990 2nd: $285 3rd: $140. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 SO AMAZING [M] FSH D Trewin (Lara) 2 LAURIE GALORE [M] 1237 FSH S Mallia (Lalor) 3 DESTINI RICARDO [M] 25244 FSH E Rinaldi (Lethbridge) 4 JORADDI [M] 58812 NBT M Marshall (Pentland Hills) 5 JET HAWK [M] 64422 FSH G Johnston (Bet Bet) 6 CRUMP'S HUSSLER [M] 56544 NBT J Sharp (Lara) 7 ACCLAIM [M] FSH C Treherne (Lara) 8 TIGER BITE TURBO [M] 2 NBT J Britton (Anakie) 9 CHA CHING CHING [M]Res. 34765 NBT J Galea (Brookfield)

Race No. 11 Grv Vic Bred Maiden Ht7 3:09 PM (VIC time) Maiden Heat event over 525 metres at Meadows Of $1,415 Prizemoney.

1st: $990 2nd: $285 3rd: $140. No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer 1 STORMY SEAS [M] FSH D Trewin (Lara) 2 BRUEGHELINO [M] FSH D Douch (Maffra) 3 MEPUNGA BLAZE [M] FSH J Britton (Anakie) 4 URANA VEE EIGHT [M] 3F253 FSH S Mallia (Lalor) 5 DESTINI ECHO [M] FSH E Rinaldi (Lethbridge) 6 CRUISING AMBER [M] FSH M Cauchi (St Leonards) 7 ORONSAY [M] 625 FSH J Sharp (Lara) 8 LORIAN VICTORY [M] F2658 NBT M Lloyd (Anakie) 9 CHA CHING CHING [M]Res. 34765 NBT J Galea (Brookfield)