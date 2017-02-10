Greyhound Box Draw For Meadows (MEP) - Wednesday, 15 February 2017
Race No. 1Grv Vic Bred Maiden Ht112:08 PM (VIC time)
Maiden Heat event over 525 metres at Meadows Of $1,415 Prizemoney.
1st: $990 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1PAMELA ROCKS [M]65NBTD Mowat (Tuerong)
2PRETTY SENSATION [M]32346NBTK Lloyd (Anakie)
3ON TREND [M]FSHR Tartaglia (Newcomb)
4OSANNA [M]FSHA Langton (Anakie)
5AUDACIOUS ASSIN [M]FSHJ Cottrell (Pearcedale)
6PICTURES TO BURN [M]FSHC Treherne (Lara)
7DESTINI BROOKLYN [M]FSHJ Rinaldi (Lethbridge)
8WONDER DOUG [M]46256FSHP Fulton (Ecklin South)
9CHA CHING CHING [M]Res.34765NBTJ Galea (Brookfield)
Race No. 2Grv Vic Bred Maiden Ht212:24 PM (VIC time)
Maiden Heat event over 525 metres at Meadows Of $1,415 Prizemoney.
1st: $990 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1MISS GALLEYWOOD [M]FSHD Trewin (Lara)
2DUNDEE KESTREL [M]2345NBTG Scott-smith (Pakenham South)
3GOT ONE BACK [M]2NBTJ Borg (Maryborough)
4LOST BLUE [M]42FSHJ Sharp (Lara)
5MINOTAUR [M]23328NBTD Pell (Toolleen)
6DESTINI DELTA [M]FSHJ Rinaldi (Lethbridge)
7NINTH LEGION [M]FSHR Tartaglia (Newcomb)
8RED ROCKS [M]FSHD Mowat (Tuerong)
Race No. 3Grv Vic Bred Maiden Ht312:42 PM (VIC time)
Maiden Heat event over 525 metres at Meadows Of $1,415 Prizemoney.
1st: $990 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1ALPHA PROTEUS [M]43426FSHJ Britton (Anakie)
2SEARCHING [M]FSHD Trewin (Lara)
3TRIXTA ROX [M]FSHD Mowat (Tuerong)
4FEDERAL AGENT [M]88472NBTJ Borg (Maryborough)
5FESS CROCKETT [M]25257NBTG Campbell (Anakie)
6LIEBIG STREET [M]3655FSHJ Sharp (Lara)
7BROULEE MISS [M]52722NBTM Carter (Kialla)
8RAPIDFIRE RITA [M]FSHC Treherne (Lara)
Race No. 4Grv Vic Bred Maiden Ht412:58 PM (VIC time)
Maiden Heat event over 525 metres at Meadows Of $1,415 Prizemoney.
1st: $990 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1BEWITCHED STAR [M]FSHC Treherne (Lara)
2MY COUSIN JIM [M]FSHD Pell (Toolleen)
3RENEW [M]FSHR Tartaglia (Newcomb)
4ARIZONA [M]FSHD Trewin (Lara)
5DESTROYER [M]FSHG Clifton (Tynong North)
6BOOMER HARGEN [M]FFSHD Mowat (Tuerong)
7ANGEL DASH [M]F672FSHJ Sharp (Lara)
8MEPUNGA TYCOON [M]FSHJ Britton (Anakie)
Race No. 5Ajs Corporation1:14 PM (VIC time)
Grade 5 event over 525 metres at Meadows Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1FLAMING ELITE [5]71261FSTDA Bayliss (Daisy Hill)
2HARLEM SHAKE [5]4371630.13(5)J Fowler (Curlewis)
3PARANOIA [5]6758230.42(2)D Trewin (Lara)
4BLACK SKY RIOT (NSW)[5]61113FSHA Azzopardi (Myrniong)
5CLOVALLEY DAVE [5]6423530.30(8)W Connell (Harston)
6LALA SHIM [5]7432130.47(6)A Dailly (Anakie)
7RETRO FLYER (NSW)[5]77777FSTDS Mallia (Lalor)
8LEKTRA FLAME [5]33315NBTA Dailly (Anakie)
9COZZI [5]Res.13417NBTB Kinder (Girgarre)
10FRED'S MY NAME [5]Res.17566NBTD Burkett (Girgarre)
Race No. 6Rsn - Racing & Sport1:34 PM (VIC time)
Grade 5 event over 600 metres at Meadows Of $2,175 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,525 2nd: $430 3rd: $220.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1STEVRON AUTOS [5]74264NBTJ Olsen (Reservoir)
2MR. STEALER [5]7163335.02(4)S Drummond (Heathcote)
3LORD KITCHENER [5]4266334.90(6)B Kinder (Girgarre)
4SIMPLY VIVACIOUS [5]71122NBTS Daniliuk (Sunbury)
5WHAT'S IN STORE (NSW)[5]75732FSTDC Treherne (Lara)
6STRIKER KLINSMAN [5]7834734.82(2)D Geall (Lara)
7FAITHFUL HILL [5]72162FSTDD Geall (Lara)
8ALLEN BOYDY (NSW)[5]55311NBTH Collins (Lara)
9BARNES BANANA [5]Res.8451434.72(3)C Treherne (Lara)
10TREWMANN (QLD)[5]Res.2674535.05(2)D Trewin (Lara)
Race No. 7Hudson Pacific1:49 PM (VIC time)
Mixed 6/7 event over 525 metres at Meadows Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1OIMBY ALLEN (NSW)[7]43130.61(3)H Collins (Lara)
2PAULA BALE (NSW)[7]2251730.41(2)H Collins (Lara)
3CHEEKERS [7]130.45(6)J Borg (Maryborough)
4TIDELINA [6]112FSHD Douch (Maffra)
5BLUE MURRAY [7]2435230.85(6)A Dailly (Anakie)
6QUISTIS BALE (NSW)[7]1330.31(8)S Collins (Lara)
7SPRING EMPEROR (NSW)[6]3743330.72(8)J Frewin (Anakie)
8PETRA ALLEN (NSW)[6]31130.29(5)H Collins (Lara)
9COO COO COCONUTS [6]Res.2527430.01(2)D Trewin (Lara)
Race No. 8Meadows Conference & Events Centre2:10 PM (VIC time)
Mixed 4/5 event over 525 metres at Meadows Of $2,005 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,405 2nd: $400 3rd: $200.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1COUSIN COSMO [4]5655530.62(8)C Treherne (Lara)
2HOWIE BALE (NSW)[5]1313430.47(1)R Camilleri (Lara)
3JAILOR BALE (NSW)[4]3558730.07(6)S Collins (Lara)
4EATON BALE (NSW)[4]6812729.96(7)R Camilleri (Lara)
5CLOVALLEY DOLLY [4]6622130.62(5)W Connell (Harston)
6ALLEN PUNTER (NSW)[4]7553530.03(1)R Camilleri (Lara)
7BEEJAY'S ATOM [4]1316730.18(4)D Barron (Eden Park)
8GRAVEL RASH RIOT (NSW)[5]11746FSHA Azzopardi (Myrniong)
9ALLEN ZHARA (NSW)[5]Res.7663430.16(3)D Burkett (Girgarre)
10DANGER BALE (NSW)[5]Res.85431NBTG Campbell (Anakie)
Race No. 9Grv Vic Bred Maiden Ht52:27 PM (VIC time)
Maiden Heat event over 525 metres at Meadows Of $1,415 Prizemoney.
1st: $990 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1VARUCHI PASS [M]5634FSHJ Sharp (Lara)
2DEE MINI MOUSE [M]24573FSHJ Olsen (Reservoir)
3WINSTON CRUISE [M]26785FSHM Cauchi (St Leonards)
4ST. PAULI [M]FSHD Trewin (Lara)
5DEFLECTION [M]FSHR Tartaglia (Newcomb)
6CLOVALLY GRANITE [M]32433NBTG Connell (Harston)
7CHARDY [M]FSHA Langton (Anakie)
8RESPONDENT [M]FSHR Tartaglia (Newcomb)
Race No. 10Grv Vic Bred Maiden Ht62:45 PM (VIC time)
Maiden Heat event over 525 metres at Meadows Of $1,415 Prizemoney.
1st: $990 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SO AMAZING [M]FSHD Trewin (Lara)
2LAURIE GALORE [M]1237FSHS Mallia (Lalor)
3DESTINI RICARDO [M]25244FSHE Rinaldi (Lethbridge)
4JORADDI [M]58812NBTM Marshall (Pentland Hills)
5JET HAWK [M]64422FSHG Johnston (Bet Bet)
6CRUMP'S HUSSLER [M]56544NBTJ Sharp (Lara)
7ACCLAIM [M]FSHC Treherne (Lara)
8TIGER BITE TURBO [M]2NBTJ Britton (Anakie)
Race No. 11Grv Vic Bred Maiden Ht73:09 PM (VIC time)
Maiden Heat event over 525 metres at Meadows Of $1,415 Prizemoney.
1st: $990 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1STORMY SEAS [M]FSHD Trewin (Lara)
2BRUEGHELINO [M]FSHD Douch (Maffra)
3MEPUNGA BLAZE [M]FSHJ Britton (Anakie)
4URANA VEE EIGHT [M]3F253FSHS Mallia (Lalor)
5DESTINI ECHO [M]FSHE Rinaldi (Lethbridge)
6CRUISING AMBER [M]FSHM Cauchi (St Leonards)
7ORONSAY [M]625FSHJ Sharp (Lara)
8LORIAN VICTORY [M]F2658NBTM Lloyd (Anakie)
Race No. 12Sky Racing (0-1 Win)3:27 PM (VIC time)
Restricted Win event over 525 metres at Meadows Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1AWESOME FRECKLES [7]46213FSHG Johnston (Bet Bet)
2URANA BANJO (NSW)[M]FSHS Mallia (Lalor)
3MARKO BALE (NSW)[M]624NBTJ Collins (Lara)
4TWIST [M]3245FSHB Klemke (Heathcote)
5MY NAME'S LENNY [M]63464FSHA Ferguson (Girgarre)
6RED ROCKET SOX (NSW)[7]13461NBTK Osborne (Myrniong)
7HOSTING (NSW)[7]22773NBTJ Cottrell (Pearcedale)
8CAPTAIN RISKY (NSW)[7]24345NBTH Collins (Lara)