Greyhound Box Draw For Meadows (MEP) - Wednesday, 28 December 2016
Race No. 1Rsn - Racing & Sport12:05 PM (VIC time)
Maiden event over 525 metres at Meadows Of $1,415 Prizemoney.
1st: $990 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1MIDNIGHT MARZY (NSW)[M]373FSHB Kinder (Girgarre)
2ELZY LAY (NSW)[M]132FSHP Dapiran (Northwood)
3DIAMA BALE (NSW)[M]85643NBTD Fisher (Lara)
4PAULA BALE (NSW)[M]23NBTH Collins (Lara)
5MICKEY BALE (NSW)[M]52FSHH Collins (Lara)
6NEVE ALLEN (NSW)[M]5FSHA Dailly (Corio)
7TANOAN CREEK (QLD)[M]3FSHP Dapiran (Northwood)
8VICTOR DORA [M]37253NBTA Dailly (Corio)
9IN A SPIN (QLD)[M]Res.5FSHP Dapiran (Northwood)
10SNIP SNAP [M]Res.8NBTJ Karamatic (Lara)
Race No. 2Topcat Video (1-5 Wins) Ht112:25 PM (VIC time)
Restricted Win Heat event over 600 metres at Meadows Of $2,175 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,525 2nd: $430 3rd: $220.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1KEEP UP [5]67851FSTDM Chilcott (Heathcote)
2IT'S A BUZZ [5]6135734.60(4)W Vassallo (Devon Meadows)
3GALLOPING FANTOM [5]35514FSTDR Conway (Bunyip)
4JEEBUS BIRD [6]13475FSTDA Dailly (Corio)
5ASTON GAUDI [7]2273234.57(4)J Cottrell (Pearcedale)
6DESTINI SURFER [5]64365NBTJ Rinaldi (Lethbridge)
7CANAL COURT [5]53773NBTP Wishart (Nth Ringwood)
8FASCINATED [5]61432FSTDJ Cameron (Penshurst)
Race No. 3Tab Rewards12:40 PM (VIC time)
Grade 7 event over 525 metres at Meadows Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1BLUE MURRAY [7]4455530.85(6)A Dailly (Corio)
2BIG BAD BADGE [7]22744FSHM Bourke (Cranbourne West)
3PIETRO BALE (NSW)[7]37465FSHM Delbridge (Balliang)
4HOWIE BALE (NSW)[7]2314FSHR Camilleri (Lara)
5MEPUNGA GEORGIA [7]34126NBTG Webb (White Hills)
6MOTH ATTACK [7]54238NBTN Lenehan (Woolsthorpe)
7BARB ALLEN (NSW)[7]14221FSHR Camilleri (Lara)
8SPRING EMPEROR (NSW)[7]45266NBTJ Frewin (Anakie)
9GALLOPING LEO [7]Res.64344FSHR Conway (Bunyip)
10DRACULETTE [7]Res.63574NBTD Basile (Pascoe Vale South)
Race No. 4Hudson Pacific (1-5 Wins) Ht21:02 PM (VIC time)
Restricted Win Heat event over 600 metres at Meadows Of $2,175 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,525 2nd: $430 3rd: $220.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1MOLLY CHAPTA (WA)[4]7167434.61(6)W Hansen (Daisy Hill)
2KING OBAMA [7]46724FSTDN Lenehan (Woolsthorpe)
3JOE MAMA [5]24426NBTG Nicoll (Botanic Ridge)
4IONA CARLSON (NSW)[5]71653FSTDJ Hopkins (Junction Village)
5TREWMANN (QLD)[5]3672635.05(2)D Trewin (Lara)
6ROSIE RICCARTON [6]45754NBTA Helleren (Boronia)
7WHAT YOU SAY [5]54555NBTM Karamatic (Lara)
8MAHAYA (NSW)[6]77462NBTB Burns (Werribee)
Race No. 5Home Of 9 Group 1's1:22 PM (VIC time)
Grade 5 event over 525 metres at Meadows Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1BORIS LEE [5]2718630.40(1)J Galea (Brookfield)
2NOOSA JET [5]8348630.27(3)D Fisher (Lara)
3BURNING HOUSE [5]1746230.52(8)M Chilcott (Heathcote)
4SPRITELY BOY (NSW)[5]4611330.77(6)K Jordan (Little River)
5WOSBOGAVICH [5]1411730.41(8)G Shingles (Eden Park)
6DYNA KRYPTO (NSW)[5]4833630.16(1)A Dailly (Corio)
7SABJORN BALE (NSW)[5]15624NBTS Collins (Lara)
8QUARTZ VEIN [5]2744130.29(6)D Trewin (Lara)
9HATCHET BALE (NSW)[5]Res.5257630.37(8)D Trewin (Lara)
10BRIANNA MORGAN [5]Res.7568530.78(6)W Robertson (Barnawartha)
Race No. 6Ajs Corporation Gdr1:42 PM (VIC time)
Special Event event over 725 metres at Meadows Of $4,710 Prizemoney.
1st: $3,295 2nd: $945 3rd: $470.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1GOLD VEIN [5]3153242.94(8)R Le sueur (Mulwala)
2KUTA'S LAD [5]6163143.09(8)D Mowat (Tuerong)
3BURRAWONGA KEVAN [5]34421NBTJ Birthisel (Yarrawonga)
4BAMBA LAM BARNEY (NSW)[5]13262NBTB Mills (Baddaginnie)
5ALLEN LOTTERY (NSW)[4]42831NBTM Delbridge (Balliang)
6BURN ONE DOWN (NSW)[3]1411241.98(1)J Thompson (Pearcedale)
7JAIMANDY HATTY [4]1122442.15(4)P Donohue (Upper Lurg)
8MICK'S ANGEL [3]7234543.03(1)A Meyer (Hoppers Crossing)
9LIONESS LULU [5]Res.62517NBTM Giddings (Toolleen)
10WHO DEY [5]Res.6573542.58(7)S Barker (Elphinstone)
Race No. 7Tab - We Love A Bet (1-5 Wins) Ht31:57 PM (VIC time)
Restricted Win Heat event over 600 metres at Meadows Of $2,175 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,525 2nd: $430 3rd: $220.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1VAN GISBERGEN (NSW)[5]24135FSTDD Fisher (Lara)
2COSMIC COASTER (NSW)[5]22332FSTDS Payne (Melton)
3PATTAYA PAUL (NSW)[7]35673FSTDE Lloyd (Anakie)
4FLYING ZARLI (NSW)[5]17211FSTDJ Cottrell (Pearcedale)
5TRIPLE AGENT (NSW)[6]21243FSTDS Hamilton (Ballarat)
6ROAD DRILLER [5]78331NBTA Meyer (Hoppers Crossing)
7KWAZII [5]24632FSTDD Trewin (Lara)
8AEROPLANE JET [7]74354FSHM Bourke (Cranbourne West)
Race No. 8Meadows Conference & Events Centre2:17 PM (VIC time)
Mixed 4/5 event over 525 metres at Meadows Of $2,005 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,405 2nd: $400 3rd: $200.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1WESTON EAST (NSW)[4]4556129.80(1)A Langton (Anakie)
2EMIO BALE (NSW)[4]4535130.40(1)R Camilleri (Lara)
3VEETEE SWIFT (NSW)[5]1566329.97(2)D Mowat (Tuerong)
4MAKO (NSW)[5]24244NBTA Dailly (Corio)
5EATON BALE (NSW)[4]8411429.96(7)R Camilleri (Lara)
6STELIO KONTOS (NSW)[5]85344NBTR Camilleri (Lara)
7MR. STEALER [5]1335430.52(7)S Drummond (Heathcote)
8TOSHULAN [5]58541NBTR Redenbach (Cranbourne)
9HONOURING PERCY [5]Res.54566NBTD Fisher (Lara)
10ABLAZIN MIKADO [5]Res.53714NBTM Barber (Hoddles Creek)
Race No. 9Sky Racing (1-5 Wins) Ht42:35 PM (VIC time)
Restricted Win Heat event over 600 metres at Meadows Of $2,175 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,525 2nd: $430 3rd: $220.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1GUNNEWIN [4]3634535.14(5)B Brown (Axedale)
2ATOMISER [7]63323FSHS Hamilton (Ballarat)
3SWITCH GIRL (NSW)[6]43534NBTW Lamb (Table Top)
4DOYEN RULER [6]64611FSTDB Mcintyre (Exford)
5WHO TOOK JOHNY (NSW)[5]71556FSTDA Debattista (Toolleen)
6DESTINI DOLPHIN [5]26666NBTE Rinaldi (Lethbridge)
7THOMAS DEE [5]3343734.88(7)M Chilcott (Heathcote)
8CITY AND COLOUR (NSW)[5]16138NBTM Delbridge (Balliang)
Race No. 10Tab.com.au2:52 PM (VIC time)
Mixed 6/7 event over 525 metres at Meadows Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1BEEJAY'S ATOM [7]25272FSHD Barron (Eden Park)
2IMA EBAY [6]72461NBTM Giddings (Toolleen)
3MANZEENE MAN [6]18621FSHL Delbridge (Balliang)
4ALICE ALLEN (NSW)[6]2116FSHR Camilleri (Lara)
5PROVEN JOEY [6]73512NBTJ Formosa (Heathcote)
6ADELAIDE BALE (NSW)[6]2856530.49(2)A Dailly (Corio)
7PUPETTA MARESCA (NSW)[6]57244FSHM Delbridge (Balliang)
8BOY GEORGE [6]4157230.74(6)A Langton (Anakie)
9JOSIE JO [7]Res.35156FSHD White (Sunbury)
10FETTY WAP [7]Res.43885NBTA Dailly (Corio)
Race No. 11Silver Chief Semi's Saturday3:12 PM (VIC time)
Mixed 4/5 event over 600 metres at Meadows Of $2,305 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,615 2nd: $460 3rd: $230.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1BENNY MAC [5]6551634.92(1)A Dailly (Corio)
2SHOUT OUT LOUD [5]88534NBTB Brown (Axedale)
3SISCO WAKE [5]8862834.86(8)A Marum (Corop)
4DYNA MADDIE (NSW)[5]6418534.65(1)A Dailly (Corio)
6DESTINI MANTELLO [5]52612FSHJ Rinaldi (Lethbridge)
7LORD KITCHENER [4]3746434.90(6)B Kinder (Girgarre)
8SOLO (NSW)[5]32872NBTJ Karamatic (Lara)
Race No. 12Downtown Cleaning3:27 PM (VIC time)
Grade 5 event over 525 metres at Meadows Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1LIDO'S BOY [5]84413NBTJ Uglietta (Yan Yean)
2OUR KIPPY (NSW)[5]1687330.67(1)N Gost (Little River)
3BUCKY BOY (NSW)[5]4533530.04(2)A Debattista (Toolleen)
4RUN RIGHT BACK [5]45265NBTJ Psaila (Little River)
5GRAND MAXIMUS [5]57711FSHC Dew (Anakie)
6ROCKSTAR MAX (NSW)[5]53167FSHA Dailly (Corio)
7ALLEN IMPOSE (NSW)[5]8765230.19(1)D Trewin (Lara)
8RADIANT ROSE [5]72144NBTS Wetzels (Seymour)
9LEROY TRON [5]Res.46385NBTJ Psaila (Little River)
10GINGER SPEED [5]Res.78867NBTA Marum (Corop)