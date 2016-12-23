Race No. 4 Hudson Pacific (1-5 Wins) Ht2 1:02 PM (VIC time)

Restricted Win Heat event over 600 metres at Meadows Of $2,175 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,525 2nd: $430 3rd: $220.

No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer

1 MOLLY CHAPTA (WA)[4] 71674 34.61(6) W Hansen (Daisy Hill)

2 KING OBAMA [7] 46724 FSTD N Lenehan (Woolsthorpe)

3 JOE MAMA [5] 24426 NBT G Nicoll (Botanic Ridge)

4 IONA CARLSON (NSW)[5] 71653 FSTD J Hopkins (Junction Village)

5 TREWMANN (QLD)[5] 36726 35.05(2) D Trewin (Lara)

6 ROSIE RICCARTON [6] 45754 NBT A Helleren (Boronia)

7 WHAT YOU SAY [5] 54555 NBT M Karamatic (Lara)