Race No. 2 Tab.com.au (300+rank) 7:35 PM (VIC time)

Maiden event over 400 metres at Warragul Of $710 Prizemoney.

1st: $500 2nd: $140 3rd: $70.

No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer

1 TIGER TY VIC [M] 85887 NBT G Howell (Pearcedale)

2 WHY NOT WILL [M] 75175 NBT S Lithgow (Devon Meadows)

3 FIPA POTAMUS [M] 44 FSH J Bosnich (Devon Meadows)

4 FURIOUS TRUMP [M] 72774 FSH A Imperatori (Mulgrave)

6 JUST A PEANUT [M] 74636 FSH R Gatt (Altona Meadows)

7 BOWON APPROACH [M] 54887 NBT M Lithgow (Devon Meadows)