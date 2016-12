Race No. 1 Australian Quality Pet Foods 12:01 PM (VIC time)

All Maiden event over 400 metres at Warragul Of $710 Prizemoney.

1st: $500 2nd: $140 3rd: $70.

No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer

1 ADALA SON [M] 6 NBT P Ryan (Lang Lang)

2 JAMARI BELLE [M] 24458 FSTD B Pulis (Moe South)

3 LUCINDA [M] 516 NBT K Height (Toora)

4 THANK ME LATER [M] FSH G Hall (Yarragon)

5 SPECIAL MATE [M] 8 FSH V Sultana (Newborough)

6 QUEEN ELSA [M] 67566 NBT H Gates (St Albans)

7 CRICKETS DASH [M] FSH A Gringhuis (Ripplebrook)

8 CYCLONE JEBRYNAH [M] 4 NBT D Agius (Rosedale)

9 ALLY PALLY KEATS [M]Res. 87767 NBT L Floyd (Cobains)