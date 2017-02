Race No. 1 Mel's Kitchen 6:42 PM (VIC time)

Mixed 6/7 event over 400 metres at Warragul Of $1,890 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.

No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer

1 KAYCEE SPRINTER [7] 68827 FSH R Galea (Melton South)

2 GO GO GURU [7] 32523 23.26(7) G Micallef (Pearcedale)

3 SWIFTLY SWIFT [6] 45123 23.14(5) M Edwards (Broadford)

4 KNEW IT [7] 1824 NBT M Brown (Loch)

5 SAN PABLO (NSW)[7] 341 22.97(2) C Haas (Tynong)

6 FOXZAMI INSIDER (NSW)[7] 2651 23.09(3) W Mcmahon (Darriman)

7 ROLAND VIEW (TAS)[6] 23817 22.86(4) T Burns (Koo Wee Rup)

8 ELLEN'S STARDUST [7] 27544 FSTD M Fearnley (Yinnar)

9 IT'S ALL OVER [7]Res. 4142F 22.59(7) M Rudd (Cranbourne)