ALL ABOUT COREY [7]

8 ALL ABOUT COREY [7] 61 26.69(1) S Collins (Hazelwood)

Maiden Semi Final event over 460 metres at Warragul Of $1,890 Prizemoney. 1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.

HE SHALL PETER [7]

1 HE SHALL PETER [7] 63446 NBT G Micallef (Pearcedale)

WHY NOT BARREL [4]

7 WHY NOT BARREL [4] 64266 26.09(1) W Mannix (Clyde)

Mixed 4/5 event over 460 metres at Warragul Of $2,005 Prizemoney. 1st: $1,405 2nd: $400 3rd: $200.

OUR FIRST LADY [5]

3 OUR FIRST LADY [5] 68675 26.25(4) F Andrighetto (Lance Creek)

Race No. 8 Go The Bankers 9:05 PM (VIC time)

Mixed 3/4 event over 460 metres at Warragul Of $2,360 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,650 2nd: $475 3rd: $235.