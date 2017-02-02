Greyhound Box Draw For Warragul - Tuesday, 7 February 2017
Race No. 1Grv Vic Bred Maiden Series S/f16:45 PM (VIC time)
Maiden Semi Final event over 460 metres at Warragul Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SPRITNEY BEERS [M]37354NBTE Lieshout (Drouin West)
2BEWILDERING [7]125.63(5)J Thompson (Pearcedale)
3SPYFECTION [M]4243NBTB Divirgilio (Nambrok)
4MISSED AN EARN [M]24242NBTL Smith (Nambrok)
5ASTON HARPO [M]2NBTJ Cottrell (Pearcedale)
6MAGGIE'S ALONE [M]26454NBTI Dann (Whitelaw)
7VIVIAN SHIRAZ [M]273NBTS Spoljaric (Kilmany)
8ALL ABOUT COREY [7]6126.69(1)S Collins (Hazelwood)
9RINGADING SISTER [M]Res.12225NBTL Wakefield (Cranbourne)
10DUKESTAR [M]Res.26365NBTT Karasavidis (Hawthorn)
Race No. 2Grv Vic Bred Maiden Series S/f27:05 PM (VIC time)
Maiden Semi Final event over 460 metres at Warragul Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1MASTER RICO [M]53NBTL Karabitsakos (Pearcedale)
2CHUCKY THUMP [M]7444NBTW Majoor (Moe)
3CALL ME MATT [M]47344NBTD Churchill (Allambee)
4TOBACCO LEAF [7]232126.23(2)D Mowat (Tuerong)
5SISCO KNIGHT [M]43443NBTD Bettles (Cape Woolamai)
6ASTON ZEPPO [M]2NBTJ Cottrell (Pearcedale)
7SHANIQUA [M]82NBTG James (Woodleigh)
8NOSEY [7]242125.92(8)S Creighton (Giffard West)
9GALLOPING BENNY [M]Res.7F235NBTR Conway (Bunyip)
10BLUEHAWK RALPH [M]Res.5NBTT Curtain (Cranbourne South)
Race No. 3Mel's Kitchen7:25 PM (VIC time)
Grade 7 event over 460 metres at Warragul Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1HE SHALL PETER [7]63446NBTG Micallef (Pearcedale)
2HAR PUR MAR (NSW)[7]1FSHK White (Buln Buln East)
3ELLEN'S STARDUST [7]1227526.61(1)M Fearnley (Yinnar)
4DR. FLANNIGAN [7]636F4NBTJ Mcmahon (Darriman)
5LABUAN STARFISH (NSW)[7]5216226.33(3)E Lieshout (Drouin West)
6SKYRIM [7]13325NBTG Clifton (Tynong North)
7SPARKY NEVEELK [7]35212FSHR Kleeven (Denison)
8SURFONIC GOLD [7]412FSHW Mcmahon (Darriman)
9FUGITIVE BALE (NSW)[7]Res.1433FSTDS Collins (Lara)
10DR. MARSHMELLOW [7]Res.63212FSTDJ Mcmahon (Darriman)
Race No. 4Luca Neveelk@stud7:45 PM (VIC time)
Grade 6 event over 460 metres at Warragul Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1DR. ELEONORA [6]32135NBTJ Mcmahon (Darriman)
2GALLOPING LEO [6]37145NBTR Conway (Bunyip)
3KING OF DIAMONDS [6]1625726.26(8)J Carr (Devon Meadows)
4DR. FRANKIE [6]14715NBTW Mcmahon (Darriman)
5CELTIC CHARM [6]54115NBTJ Carr (Devon Meadows)
6RIVETING (NSW)[6]1522225.60(5)K Leek (Devon Meadows)
7BETTA BALE (NSW)[6]51661NBTH Collins (Lara)
8LITTLE BLACK JOE (NSW)[6]11113FSTDG Burke (Hazelwood North)
9CELTIC FIRE [6]Res.7867226.51(5)J Carr (Devon Meadows)
Race No. 5Top Run Images8:05 PM (VIC time)
Grade 5 event over 460 metres at Warragul Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1GALAXY STAR [5]4652525.93(8)G Tatti (Devon Meadows)
2MONSTER ROAR [5]4825126.30(4)B Selleck (Tooradin)
3DR. COMPULSION [5]6311626.06(6)J Mcmahon (Darriman)
4DEMON JESSE [5]6643626.38(8)L Allen (Darnum)
5KRAV MAGA [5]35467NBTG Nicoll (Botanic Ridge)
6TIGER WHELAN [5]46718NBTM Whelan (Lakes Entrance)
7SHYTOWN HUSSLER [5]2215625.70(6)G Rounds (Devon Meadows)
8LILTY ALLEN (NSW)[5]51641FSTDS Collins (Lara)
9FREEDOM FIRE [5]Res.25158NBTJ Carr (Devon Meadows)
10USAIN GILBERT [5]Res.2F753NBTF Andrighetto (Lance Creek)
Race No. 6Ellinbank Cricket Club8:25 PM (VIC time)
Mixed 4/5 event over 460 metres at Warragul Of $2,005 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,405 2nd: $400 3rd: $200.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1INVICTUS LAWLESS [4]3463525.76(5)C Schmidt (Devon Meadows)
2ZABDON BLUEY (QLD)[5]74187NBTV Wisener (Hazelwood)
3FEAR THE BOSS [5]5363626.41(3)W Mcmahon (Darriman)
4MIZUKI [4]1144626.11(7)R Busuttil (Kilmany)
5VIC FOR SHORT [4]1177426.15(2)T Howell (Pakenham)
6SUFFRAGETTE (NSW)[5]31217NBTK White (Buln Buln East)
7WHY NOT BARREL [4]6426626.09(1)W Mannix (Clyde)
8RECKONING (NSW)[5]15147NBTJ Thompson (Pearcedale)
9FREEDOM FIRE [5]Res.25158NBTJ Carr (Devon Meadows)
10USAIN GILBERT [5]Res.2F753NBTF Andrighetto (Lance Creek)
Race No. 7Endeavour Locksmiths8:45 PM (VIC time)
Grade 5 event over 460 metres at Warragul Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1BLACK PONTIAC (NSW)[5]5577626.04(3)D Selleck (Tooradin)
2BUREKUP JACK [5]5578126.04(7)R Keating (Longford)
3OUR FIRST LADY [5]6867526.25(4)F Andrighetto (Lance Creek)
4CHIEF BALE (NSW)[5]54216NBTH Collins (Lara)
5LLOYD STREET [5]63387NBTK Russell (Sale)
6SHAKEY JET [5]21667NBTG Arvanitis (Nyora)
7RUB THE BUDDHA [5]1122F26.14(1)V Gay (Hastings)
8CONQUER FEAR [5]5554425.84(7)G Howell (Pearcedale)
9USAIN GILBERT [5]Res.2F753NBTF Andrighetto (Lance Creek)
10PARANOIA [5]Res.66758NBTD Trewin (Lara)
Race No. 8Go The Bankers9:05 PM (VIC time)
Mixed 3/4 event over 460 metres at Warragul Of $2,360 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,650 2nd: $475 3rd: $235.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1POP THE CORK (QLD)[3]6313625.59(1)J Thompson (Pearcedale)
2AVA'S SHADOW [4]2154426.04(1)N Lund (Longwarry)
3FLYWHEEL ALFIE [4]4315326.36(1)S Bye (Gormandale)
4LION REBEL [4]3328526.04(7)A Karabitsakos (Keysborough)
5BANJO BOMBER [4]7371825.90(4)K Virtue (Lang Lang)
6TUGGERAGH (SA)[4]2123225.84(2)S White (Buln Buln East)
7SHELLINGTON [4]2167125.90(6)D Trewin (Lara)
8DR. SHERLOCK [3]4255426.08(2)W Mcmahon (Darriman)
Race No. 9Top Cat Video9:25 PM (VIC time)
Mixed 4/5 event over 400 metres at Warragul Of $2,005 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,405 2nd: $400 3rd: $200.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1ELSWYK MAX [5]44676NBTM Busuttil (Kilmany)
2BRAZEN BULL [5]32624FSTDD Trewin (Lara)
3DOZER TRON [4]2613322.83(7)W Backhoy (Skye)
4BANJO SHARK [4]7181522.79(8)K Virtue (Lang Lang)
5TINY BOPPER [5]54767FSTDG Nicoll (Botanic Ridge)
6WHY NOT MICK [5]254T423.13(8)W Mannix (Clyde)
7BELLA RICO [4]6184322.72(5)L Karabitsakos (Pearcedale)
8STOLEN [4]5525122.75(3)C Pirani (Boronia)
9NO ROAD [5]Res.4265522.70(6)P Burns (Koo Wee Rup)
10REALLY MAGIC [5]Res.6147622.78(3)I Dann (Whitelaw)
Race No. 10Australian Quality Pet Foods9:45 PM (VIC time)
Grade 5 event over 460 metres at Warragul Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1CREATIVE CRUISE [5]2167226.07(5)N Podmore (Pearcedale)
2GET ALONG DAISY [5]5571226.17(4)B Russell (Sale)
3TYCORE LAD [5]3612226.32(1)S Collins (Hazelwood)
4SPOKESMAN [5]64134NBTK Leek (Devon Meadows)
5VEFAH VICTORY [5]36176FSHD Condon (Devon Meadows)
6MUZZLE JUMP [5]68534NBTS Hastie (Bass)
7HALO EXPRESS [5]2717425.98(2)P Brown (Loch)
8SHAKE THE NIGHT [5]8841326.54(6)P Terry (Warragul)
9FREEDOM FIRE [5]Res.25158NBTJ Carr (Devon Meadows)
10PARANOIA [5]Res.66758NBTD Trewin (Lara)
Race No. 11Wwr Sawdust10:05 PM (VIC time)
Grade 5 event over 400 metres at Warragul Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1ASTON NOIR (SA)[5]1851122.85(4)E Lieshout (Drouin West)
2PRICE TAG (NSW)[5]32313NBTR Moore (Devon Meadows)
3MINI TRON [5]4115322.74(2)W Backhoy (Skye)
4GARDOT [5]36332NBTN Lund (Longwarry)
5WILD ANGEL [5]4412522.91(4)W Read (Devon Meadows)
6CRASH ZONE [5]67246NBTG Kerr (Bairnsdale)
7FLYWHEEL MAGIC [5]25316NBTS Bye (Gormandale)
8ELROND BALE (NSW)[5]48357FSTDJ Collins (Lara)
9IT'S MY SECRET [5]Res.2263822.52(2)E Dowsey (Cowwarr)
10ACQUAINTED [5]Res.8546422.85(2)F Vassallo (Doveton)
Race No. 12Morland's Meats10:30 PM (VIC time)
Grade 5 event over 400 metres at Warragul Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1TUCO SALAMANCA (QLD)[5]36364NBTV Wisener (Hazelwood)
2DEE BIG RIG [5]1642122.97(8)I Dann (Whitelaw)
3BURNSY'S SAM [5]6657322.87(3)P Burns (Koo Wee Rup)
4SAM WHELAN [5]41254NBTM Whelan (Lakes Entrance)
5MISS GRACIE [5]81155NBTG Condon (Hampton Park)
6SKYE [5]7536222.57(1)K Sweeney (Gladysdale)
7CRACKING JOE [5]18421NBTL Hall (Yarragon)
8COSMIC MISSILE [5]46712FSTDE Lieshout (Drouin West)
9PAWFECTION [5]Res.16431NBTL Hall (Yarragon)
10IMA REALITY [5]Res.5547723.02(7)P Burns (Koo Wee Rup)