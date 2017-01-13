Race No. 2 Wannon Park Bingo 4:07 PM (VIC time)

Maiden event over 390 metres at Warrnambool Of $1,415 Prizemoney.

1st: $990 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.

No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer

1 SPARKLING JEWELS [M] 34463 NBT N Sheehan (Koroit)

2 COOL AL (NSW)[M] 86364 NBT D Hammerstein (Ararat)

3 TOO FAR OUT [M] 883 NBT K Gavin (Killarney)

4 RICH VALUE [M] 273 NBT K Mugavin (Killarney)

6 KINLOCH GIRL [M] 2 NBT G Taylor (Allansford)

7 SUTRE SIZZLER [M] 642 NBT T Frater (Lake Bolac)