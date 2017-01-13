Greyhound Box Draw For Warrnambool - Tuesday, 17 January 2017
Race No. 1Tab - We Love A Bet3:47 PM (VIC time)
Maiden event over 390 metres at Warrnambool Of $1,415 Prizemoney.
1st: $990 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SHOUT ALOUD [M]77872NBTK Gavin (Killarney)
2QUARTER TO [M]647NBTN Sheehan (Koroit)
3NOOSA PARADE [M]FSHP Fulton (Ecklin South)
4SCARLET BLU BOY [M]64448NBTC Smith (Wonwondah)
5ANOTHER VALUE [M]264FSHK Mugavin (Killarney)
6PILLAR CREEK [M]4FSHR Gavin (Killarney)
7THOMELI KASEY [M]8687FSTDA Carman (Warrnambool)
8BELLA RHODE [M]644NBTN Mccullagh (Warrnambool)
Race No. 2Wannon Park Bingo4:07 PM (VIC time)
Maiden event over 390 metres at Warrnambool Of $1,415 Prizemoney.
1st: $990 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SPARKLING JEWELS [M]34463NBTN Sheehan (Koroit)
2COOL AL (NSW)[M]86364NBTD Hammerstein (Ararat)
3TOO FAR OUT [M]883NBTK Gavin (Killarney)
4RICH VALUE [M]273NBTK Mugavin (Killarney)
6KINLOCH GIRL [M]2NBTG Taylor (Allansford)
7SUTRE SIZZLER [M]642NBTT Frater (Lake Bolac)
8BOLAC BABE (SA)[M]68387NBTK Breen (Lake Bolac)
Race No. 3Coast Fm & 3yb4:22 PM (VIC time)
Maiden event over 450 metres at Warrnambool Of $1,415 Prizemoney.
1st: $990 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1VECTIS FALCON (SA)[M]57557FSTDJ O'neill (Horsham)
2BRUCE MAE (TAS)[M]3NBTM Hynes (Anakie)
3FORCE AWAKEN'S [M]42NBTJ Weir-smith (Dooen)
4KALANI KARL [M]525FSTDA Gurry (Nhill)
5IMA CARAVAN [M]58NBTR Walsh (Koroit)
6PRETTY RIBBONS [M]45524NBTM Hynes (Anakie)
7SPRING'S OVER (NSW)[M]126FSHB Weis (Portland)
8VERY VENOM [M]32225NBTD Good (Skipton)
Race No. 4Warrnambool Fencing Specialists4:47 PM (VIC time)
Grade 7 event over 390 metres at Warrnambool Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1RIDD'S FLYER [7]2132322.32(7)N Stanley (Portland)
2COLLUDING [7]38353NBTL Mitchell (Teesdale)
3FAST FREDDIE [7]48335NBTP Hammerstein (Ararat)
4SOLAR MOCHA [7]1522.41(5)V Millington (Great Western)
6LULU LOLLIPOP [7]17876NBTP Smith (Wonwondah)
7CLOONA EXPRESS [7]1FSHK Mugavin (Killarney)
8MISS ZORRO (NSW)[7]113122.36(3)B Weis (Portland)
Race No. 5Kermonds Hamburgers5:09 PM (VIC time)
Grade 5 event over 450 metres at Warrnambool Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1THUNDER RAZ [5]6435525.74(8)R Tartaglia (Newcomb)
2FILIUS FLITWICK [5]68655NBTP Matthews (Navarre)
3HERBILLY [5]11735NBTN Lenehan (Woolsthorpe)
4COSMIC YAP [5]25432NBTJ Formosa (Heathcote)
5WINTERSTEIN (NSW)[5]76714NBTA Gurry (Nhill)
6ZIPPING SIMMO (NSW)[5]63252FSHC Allan (Healesville)
7MCRAY (WA)[5]82373NBTN Stanley (Portland)
8JUST TOOIE [5]22473NBTD Gehan (Stawell)
Race No. 6Koroit Street Tab5:29 PM (VIC time)
Grade 5 event over 450 metres at Warrnambool Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1FRAC GEEK [5]47263NBTJ Guy (Horsham)
2FLAT TWIN [5]3313125.50(1)C Grenfell (Avalon)
3BANJO BARBIE [5]15176FSTDJ Formosa (Heathcote)
4PROVEN MAY [5]22444NBTJ Formosa (Heathcote)
5DEADSET JET [5]7821425.68(7)T Deglaitis (Moolap)
6ROWCHESTER STAR [5]7432325.48(5)N Stanley (Portland)
7MENINDEE [5]28125NBTR Massina (Golden Square)
8RAPANA (NSW)[5]6211325.55(2)J Formosa (Heathcote)
Race No. 7Norfolk Butchers5:47 PM (VIC time)
Mixed 6/7 event over 450 metres at Warrnambool Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SWING ARM [7]4412325.63(6)S Ferguson (Avalon)
2KING OBAMA [7]72437NBTN Lenehan (Woolsthorpe)
3BROADCAST TED [7]1641FSHJ Vandemaat (Healesville)
4ALLEN SIMON (NSW)[7]72331NBTR Camilleri (Lara)
5ASTON APOLLO [6]1814FSTDP Abela (Parwan)
6MR. MOONLIGHT (NSW)[6]52326FSHM Lloyd (Anakie)
7BIG MOZZ (NSW)[6]16223FSHB Bravo (Lovely Banks)
8RIRTAKKI [6]13218FSHN Massina (Golden Square)
9MOTH ATTACK [6]Res.23168NBTN Lenehan (Woolsthorpe)
10LATIGO [7]Res.31572NBTT Deglaitis (Moolap)
Race No. 8Macey's Bistro6:10 PM (VIC time)
Mixed 4/5 event over 450 metres at Warrnambool Of $2,005 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,405 2nd: $400 3rd: $200.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1GUNMETAL REBEL [5]65244NBTJ Formosa (Heathcote)
2FABSTAR (QLD)[4]4432325.36(4)T Deglaitis (Moolap)
3EATON BALE (NSW)[4]44862NBTR Camilleri (Lara)
4ABED BALE (NSW)[5]86513NBTC Grenfell (Avalon)
5QURA ALLEN (NSW)[5]F2231FSTDR Camilleri (Lara)
6MOJITO MAYHEM (SA)[5]13814FSTDP Franklin (Moyston)
7ANDREA DORIA [5]28174FSHB Bravo (Lovely Banks)
8TIGGERLONG NOSEY (NSW)[5]2316125.27(2)C Grenfell (Avalon)
Race No. 9Carpetcourt6:29 PM (VIC time)
Grade 6 event over 390 metres at Warrnambool Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1KALARA [6]54463FSTDT Deglaitis (Moolap)
2RISING GIRL [6]5685422.58(4)N Lenehan (Woolsthorpe)
3TALZANNA [6]4131622.53(6)E Deglaitis (Moolap)
4AMARI [6]52317NBTT Deglaitis (Moolap)
6MEGA JEWELS [6]6765222.44(7)N Sheehan (Koroit)
7STAR DESIRE [6]2312722.34(6)L Mitchell (Teesdale)
8SISCO SIZZLE [6]6361122.15(6)P Keane (Koroit)
Race No. 10Cassign Design6:50 PM (VIC time)
Mixed 4/5 event over 390 metres at Warrnambool Of $2,005 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,405 2nd: $400 3rd: $200.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SNAP HOOK [5]33357NBTJ Guy (Horsham)
2THANKS CHERYL [4]2211722.02(4)P Smith (Wonwondah)
3TAI CHI MINI [5]33573NBTT Sharp (Melton West)
4INVENTED [5]2353122.17(2)G Peach (Cape Clear)
6ROLL 'EM MAGGIE [5]25444NBTJ Formosa (Heathcote)
7SUSPICIOUS PETE [4]4445122.37(3)K Lloyd (Anakie)
8BOJACK KAHN (NSW)[5]41118FSHS Donlon (Burnbank)
Race No. 11Protectcorp Securities7:15 PM (VIC time)
Grade 5 event over 390 metres at Warrnambool Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1JARVIS RHODE [5]3445822.64(8)N Mccullagh (Warrnambool)
2FULL OF BOLONEY [5]62514FSTDD Gehan (Stawell)
3HEY THERE BARBIE [5]8323222.38(8)E Deglaitis (Moolap)
4LIL ARTHUR [5]7761422.20(8)K Feltus (Mount Gambier)
5ARCUP SARGE [5]75524NBTT Mcdonald (Yangery)
6HAPPY HUDSON [5]4437622.23(1)N Sheehan (Koroit)
7WOOLLY WARBO [5]8727622.30(5)M Wright (Allansford)
8TANJIRA [5]27642NBTR Gavin (Killarney)
Race No. 12Tab Rewards7:35 PM (VIC time)
Grade 5 event over 390 metres at Warrnambool Of $1,890 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,325 2nd: $375 3rd: $190.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1LUCK'S RUN OUT (NSW)[5]46324FSHE Lloyd (Anakie)
2KIRABILLI ARJAY [5]6814622.26(1)D Goudge (Winslow)
3IRON SIDE [5]73118FSHS Donlon (Burnbank)
4ARABELLA FIGG [5]84355FSTDP Byrne (Southern Cross)
5SIMENTONE (NSW)[5]17164FSHC Allan (Healesville)
6KIRABILLI DAWSON [5]1874722.19(6)A Gurry (Nhill)
7SUSPICIOUS LEE [5]2735822.14(4)J Frewin (Anakie)
8SPRING KITTY (NSW)[5]41743NBTK Lloyd (Anakie)