ALL FOR BELLE

7 ALL FOR BELLE 7522 16.49 Lexia Isaac

LOVE YOU LATER

3 LOVE YOU LATER 4 16.73 James Jeffries

GOING WELL

2 GOING WELL - NBT Graeme Hall

No. Name Grade Form Best Last Trainer

MY event over 275 metres at Cannington Of $1,230 Prizemoney. 1st: $850 2nd: $255 3rd: $125.

No. Name Grade Form Best Last Trainer

MY event over 380 metres at Cannington Of $1,230 Prizemoney. 1st: $850 2nd: $255 3rd: $125.

No. Name Grade Form Best Last Trainer

MY event over 380 metres at Cannington Of $1,230 Prizemoney. 1st: $850 2nd: $255 3rd: $125.

No. Name Grade Form Best Last Trainer

4Y event over 275 metres at Cannington Of $1,450 Prizemoney. 1st: $1,000 2nd: $300 3rd: $150.

No. Name Grade Form Best Last Trainer

NOVY event over 520 metres at Cannington Of $1,375 Prizemoney. 1st: $950 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.

Race No. 6 Bring The Team Along 10:51 PM

5Y event over 520 metres at Cannington Of $1,375 Prizemoney.

1st: $950 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.