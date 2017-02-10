Greyhound Box Draw For Cannington - Wednesday, 15 February 2017
Race No. 1Free Entry Tabtouch Park Grade 5…9:42 PM
5P event over 380 metres at Cannington Of $1,885 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,300 2nd: $390 3rd: $195.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SHAFT475322.40Jen Thompson
2SWAZI641322.26Jen Thompson
4STANGA DOUG4437NBTJames Jeffries
5DIM DELIGHTS688722.94Dwayne Jovanovic
7REFOCUS155522.14Brad Cook
8FREEWAY ASH3486NBTKeith Harding
Race No. 2The The Box 1 $30 Buffet10:02 PM
MC event over 520 metres at Cannington Of $4,340 Prizemoney.
1st: $2,990 2nd: $900 3rd: $450.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1ACCOLADE354430.94Wayne Brown
2BRUSH STROKES224530.79Grant Campbell
3GURI MONELLI-NBTDavid Hobby
4ZUDACTYL MONELLI330.91David Hobby
6PUDDLE PUP333230.55Enzo Crudeli
7DESIGNER531.02John Edwards
8MILLERS TIME32NBTDan Biddle
Race No. 3Sign Strategy Call Phil10:25 PM
MC event over 520 metres at Cannington Of $4,340 Prizemoney.
1st: $2,990 2nd: $900 3rd: $450.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1IZZY831.73Peter Glenny
2SPUD MONELLI631.16David Hobby
3FAWN ARKIE4645NBTPeter Sutherland
4MILLER'S INC231.19Dan Biddle
5GOLDIE ROCK'S572430.65Glen Price
6PETUNIA MONELLI7455NBTDavid Hobby
7HAUNTED TO EXCEL343630.67Kody Charles
8KADABRA MONELLI424230.58David Hobby
Race No. 4Professionals Property Plus10:42 PM
6Y event over 380 metres at Cannington Of $1,305 Prizemoney.
1st: $900 2nd: $270 3rd: $135.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1RONRAY DEMON253422.21Barry Mcpherson
2LA CHICA758622.33Colin Bainbridge
3HERE'S LINDA555422.01Barry Mcpherson
4LET'S MAKE BAIL588722.64Mick Mclennan
5LIL MISS CHEEKY417322.42Graeme Hall
6ICY GIRL362522.31Bill Choules
7JEMASE764722.36Lionel Rees
8WHIM WHAM BAM2556NBTGraeme Hall
9RHIANNON'S LAST774522.57Graham Ellis
10ZAMBORA DEN424322.19Mick Mclennan
Race No. 5Get The Tabtouch11:07 PM
5Y event over 520 metres at Cannington Of $1,375 Prizemoney.
1st: $950 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1MILKY LAND8186NBTNeville Smith
2BLACK LIGHT378130.50John Carmody
3MISSONI626130.77May Leach
4DYNA YEMEN735230.50Enzo Crudeli
5BUENO BODEGA817730.44Wayne Brown
6NEIL MONELLI163130.13David Hobby
7SCOOBY ROO848130.51John Edwards
8BONBIE MISS335630.80Fred Maller
9CRISMA161530.70Bill Choules
Race No. 6Love The Chase11:27 PM
NOVC event over 520 metres at Cannington Of $6,005 Prizemoney.
1st: $4,140 2nd: $1,245 3rd: $620.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1EURO MAN314430.20Nick Minutillo
2HE'S HISTORICX21230.23Enzo Crudeli
3DEERVIEW STORM382130.40Terry Erenshaw
4PYREDOS MONELLI251630.07David Hobby
6SKYTHER MONELLI182530.27David Hobby
7AMAZING MAN687330.30Enzo Crudeli
8SPEED IT UP415730.09David Magistro
Race No. 7Community Newspaper Group11:43 PM
FFAY event over 380 metres at Cannington Of $1,665 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,150 2nd: $345 3rd: $170.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1OLDMATE MIA247521.92Pete Brown
2LEE'S MAGGIE676122.29Corey White
3STAR AT NIGHT211722.03Barry Mcpherson
4HONDA MONELLI313322.00Kody Charles
5QUIET STORM433222.12John Magistro
6KARON'S BOY514621.98Glen Price
7BATAVIA'S JEWEL655522.29Michael Hine
8RONRAY DELUXE167522.07Barry Mcpherson
9THAT DUDE238621.83Sarah Appleton
Race No. 8Npb Security12:01 AM
NOVP event over 520 metres at Cannington Of $2,755 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,900 2nd: $570 3rd: $285.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1ON THE TROWEL121730.51Steve Withers
2CADICE458630.29John Carmody
3BETTY'S LEGACY352330.87Mick Mclennan
4BARBICAN263430.84John Carmody
6LAVENDE536430.60May Leach
7BATAVIA DOTTIE286530.78Michael Hine
8MUSHY FLASH27130.64James Jeffries
Race No. 9Gibbons Holden Gosnells12:22 AM
4/5P event over 520 metres at Cannington Of $2,900 Prizemoney.
1st: $2,000 2nd: $600 3rd: $300.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1YOU CAN EXCEL563330.39Kody Charles
2BLACKWOOD BURST8858NBTPeter Glenny
4COSMIC MALTEZE676430.06James Jeffries
5PILGRIM'S PRINCE376630.37Dwayne Jovanovic
7STOCKHOLM544830.47David Magistro
8YUUP511130.17Dan Biddle
Race No. 10Box 1 Restaurant12:42 AM
NOVY event over 380 metres at Cannington Of $1,375 Prizemoney.
1st: $950 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1MARY'S ENTITY2363NBTJames Jeffries
2BOSTON ROCKS688122.07Kody Charles
3LADY ZELLWEGER642822.26Bill Choules
4CAPRI BELLE183222.18Sarah Appleton
5YANA MONELLI571322.39David Hobby
6FREEWAY BLASTER7333NBTKeith Harding
7ARCTIC WILLOW866722.18Glen Price
8LAST LESSON13NBTMick Mclennan
9FOOLIN' FORREST477722.48Barry Mcpherson
Race No. 11Greyhoundsaspets.com.au12:57 AM
NOVY event over 275 metres at Cannington Of $1,375 Prizemoney.
1st: $950 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1ALLY ROCKS844616.32Kody Charles
2AYE YORGI555716.67Bill Choules
3MAGIC SASH656816.34Colin Bainbridge
4FREEWAY GEM2746NBTKeith Harding
5RYKER678316.56Barry Mcpherson
6RED VELVET BAND676716.79Colin Bainbridge
7BRINDLE SATINKA232416.30Graeme Hall
8LILLITH421216.10Eric Campana
9LIL MISS KNOCKA534516.38Jen Thompson
Race No. 12Fast Fun Affordable1:22 AM
5Y event over 380 metres at Cannington Of $1,375 Prizemoney.
1st: $950 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1HESITATION142322.10Lionel Rees
2DOC HUDSON125121.85Terry Erenshaw
3UNIQUE LEO213421.83Eric Campana
4WINSOME JACOB262321.98Sarah Appleton
5TANAMI351222.24Barry Mcpherson
6PRANCING PARKER741622.50Jackie Wilson
7HEMOJI634122.13John Carmody
8HARLAN ROCKS785321.98Kody Charles
9HUSTLING547622.05John Edwards
10MAX STAR173622.12Bill Choules