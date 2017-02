JAZZ ME UP

4 JAZZ ME UP 7326 NBT Bill Choules

No. Name Grade Form Best Last Trainer

5P event over 405 metres at Mandurah Of $2,755 Prizemoney. 1st: $1,900 2nd: $570 3rd: $285.

Race No. 1 A1 Delivery All Areas 9:55 PM

No. Name Grade Form Best Last Trainer

4/5P event over 405 metres at Mandurah Of $2,900 Prizemoney. 1st: $2,000 2nd: $600 3rd: $300.

Race No. 2 A1 Salvage & Hardware "the Great… 10:12 PM

No. Name Grade Form Best Last Trainer

4/5P event over 405 metres at Mandurah Of $2,900 Prizemoney. 1st: $2,000 2nd: $600 3rd: $300.

Race No. 3 A1 Salvage & Hardware "the Great… 10:34 PM

No. Name Grade Form Best Last Trainer

4/5P event over 405 metres at Mandurah Of $2,900 Prizemoney. 1st: $2,000 2nd: $600 3rd: $300.

Race No. 4 A1 Salvage & Hardware "the Great… 10:57 PM

WHO'S GOT IT

6 WHO'S GOT IT 7415 22.80 Greg Martin

No. Name Grade Form Best Last Trainer

FFAP event over 405 metres at Mandurah Of $3,335 Prizemoney. 1st: $2,300 2nd: $690 3rd: $345.

No. Name Grade Form Best Last Trainer

3P event over 405 metres at Mandurah Of $3,045 Prizemoney. 1st: $2,100 2nd: $630 3rd: $315.

No. Name Grade Form Best Last Trainer

FFAP event over 490 metres at Mandurah Of $3,335 Prizemoney. 1st: $2,300 2nd: $690 3rd: $345.

No. Name Grade Form Best Last Trainer

4P event over 405 metres at Mandurah Of $2,900 Prizemoney. 1st: $2,000 2nd: $600 3rd: $300.

Race No. 8 A1 Service Price Advice 12:17 AM

No. Name Grade Form Best Last Trainer

4/5P event over 405 metres at Mandurah Of $2,900 Prizemoney. 1st: $2,000 2nd: $600 3rd: $300.

Race No. 9 A1 Handymen Diy Trade 12:37 AM

Race No. 10 A1 Like Us On Facebook 12:57 AM

MP event over 405 metres at Mandurah Of $2,465 Prizemoney.

1st: $1,700 2nd: $510 3rd: $255.