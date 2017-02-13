Greyhound Box Draw For Mandurah - Thursday, 16 February 2017
Race No. 1Free Entry Tabtouch Park9:49 PM
NOVY event over 302 metres at Mandurah Of $1,375 Prizemoney.
1st: $950 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1PARK STREET162617.51Darren Rowe
2HIRED GOON666317.89Murray Stewart
3PATCHWORK PATTI3321NBTBen Abercrombie
4AUSSIE OZZY OSTI414417.38Steve Van De Klashorst
5THUNDER THORN635717.61Neville Smith
6HURRICANE HAYLEY4871NBTTania Thomas
7SCHMICK AS624217.56Wayne Rose
8LIVE THE LIFE138617.93Nick Minutillo
9FLYING BANDIT785817.69Darren Rowe
10LIL MISS KNOCKA345517.58Jen Thompson
Race No. 2Mandurah Mail10:04 PM
4/5Y event over 302 metres at Mandurah Of $1,450 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,000 2nd: $300 3rd: $150.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1GUN FOR HIRE543717.60Murray Stewart
2MONTOEY MISS634117.47Bill Worthington
3PAUL627717.22Darren Rowe
4DOTTIE TUCKER831617.29Wayne Rose
5MAGIC VONNIE757617.43Shane Beard
6MISS WARNER525517.33Glen Price
7SLEEPY AGAIN454717.40Graeme Hall
8HEY BAIL888817.90Bill Worthington
9FLAMING KIRST866617.32Jen Thompson
Race No. 3Primetrophies.com.au10:26 PM
4Y event over 302 metres at Mandurah Of $1,450 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,000 2nd: $300 3rd: $150.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1TOPPER HOLMS464317.11Jodie Lakin
2CAN'T FOOL ME152817.51Wayne Rose
3TOPLINE KHALEESI743817.13Shane Beard
4FAULKNER416417.24Shane Beard
5YOU CHOOSE857317.45Steve Van De Klashorst
6EPIC OBSESSION413117.04Wayne Rose
7ROLLING BREEZE134317.17Jen Thompson
8RUMBO SMASHER332617.31Shane Beard
Race No. 4Npb Security10:49 PM
5/6Y event over 405 metres at Mandurah Of $1,375 Prizemoney.
1st: $950 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1DUBOVKA2736NBTRicky Valenti
2ASURIEL358822.89Tania Thomas
3BATANGAS755223.05Craig Shore
4JESSICA PARKER223323.04Jackie Wilson
5DRAW FOR DOE142723.01Jodie Lakin
6BLACK KYUREM848422.65Ben Maclean
7MILLY'S WAY457223.02Anthony Scott
8TRIPLE CROWN DRE848622.88Tim Mullany
Race No. 5Elders Insurance Call Justin11:07 PM
5Y event over 405 metres at Mandurah Of $1,375 Prizemoney.
1st: $950 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1CATWALK TEASE651422.76Enzo Crudeli
2RAMMING SPEED233523.38Ben Maclean
3INCREDIBLE ROAD323523.05Frances Farrell
4SIRIUS MONELLI761422.92David Hobby
5WEST ON DAISY477122.92Neville Smith
6CHER KEEPING731223.01Brad Cook
7BENDEN MONELLI132323.03David Hobby
8PARTY GAMES718122.95Ben Abercrombie
Race No. 6Bring Your Team Along11:27 PM
5Y event over 405 metres at Mandurah Of $1,375 Prizemoney.
1st: $950 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1QUEENIE REVENGE361123.10David Hobby
2SNEAKY RIPPER264323.08Tim Gummow
3ARTAXIAS487422.80Craig Shore
4PARTY FUN781123.17Ben Abercrombie
5BONBIE BEAUTY671622.96Frank Bonte
6SHEZ A SONG617622.80Brad Cook
7TATIANA MONELLI171722.68David Hobby
8SPRING JESTER571323.31Darren Rowe
Race No. 7Mandurah Stockfeeds11:47 PM
FFAY event over 302 metres at Mandurah Of $1,665 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,150 2nd: $345 3rd: $170.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1HALCYON HONEY112117.01Brad Cook
2MARTY PARTY275517.24John Righetti
3HELLO I'M DONNY364717.23Shane Beard
4BONBIE BLITZ4481NBTFrank Bonte
5COLLECTANATOR336217.27Tania Thomas
6HOWZAT LIZZIE648817.15Jen Thompson
7GEARBOX CHARLIE147817.13Nick Minutillo
8ACCREDITATION118617.09Bill Worthington
Race No. 8Essential Refrigeration Services12:07 AM
NOVY event over 405 metres at Mandurah Of $1,375 Prizemoney.
1st: $950 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1INCREDIBLE BASIL855423.27Frances Farrell
2BLUE MUSTANG5827NBTDarren Rowe
3SUNSET STELLA252723.06David Hobby
4BONBIE BLAST477823.33Neville Smith
5MISSANDEI456623.14Bevan Marshall
6NURSE DAISY436823.17Jen Thompson
7HURRICANE JOSH477623.30Steve Van De Klashorst
8LET'S GO DANCING433223.45Ben Maclean
Race No. 9A1 Salvage & Hardware12:27 AM
NOVY event over 405 metres at Mandurah Of $1,375 Prizemoney.
1st: $950 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1KALDEN BOREALIS442523.14John Righetti
2COSMIC ELITE473423.24Darren Rowe
3MIAMI CRUISING476822.98Glen Price
4LADON435622.84John Cole
6FLICK FLASH2X6724.05James Jeffries
7INCREDIBLE BELLA435223.18Frances Farrell
8PORRUN MONELLI135523.16David Hobby
Race No. 10Get The Tabtouch12:47 AM
6Y event over 405 metres at Mandurah Of $1,305 Prizemoney.
1st: $900 2nd: $270 3rd: $135.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1WHO'S GOT MONEY775423.13Darren Rowe
2NEAT ALRIGHT552422.92Shane Beard
3MAJOR FLO625723.24Ricky Walton
4BUZZARD832423.01Ernie Alldrick
5SCENIC ACE824722.83Jodie Lakin
6INCREDIBLE LULU544623.02Frances Farrell
7ZIPPLEBACK366623.04Bevan Marshall
8YIELDING167823.21Darren Rowe
Race No. 11Love The Chase1:07 AM
5/6Y event over 302 metres at Mandurah Of $1,375 Prizemoney.
1st: $950 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1FONIC FLYER736417.51Brad Cook
2FULL SOOT148217.37Frances Farrell
3RAGETIME THRILL735317.86Ricky Walton
4MARTHA KEEPING463517.46Bill Worthington
5FALCON'S GLORY554217.50Bill Worthington
6FRAME HISTORY7834NBTBen Maclean
7COMMANDER JACK6717NBTTony Williams
8SUN POWER755617.22Bill Worthington
9MITZY'S CHAPTA867617.39Graham Ellis
10MOMENT OWNED876817.82Bill Worthington
Race No. 12The Sports Daily1:27 AM
4/5Y event over 490 metres at Mandurah Of $1,450 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,000 2nd: $300 3rd: $150.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1ZIPPING FLYNN141228.24Rod Noden
2COMMANDER JET567628.54Tony Williams
3MARBLES MONELLI222827.63David Hobby
4DANDALUP IVYROSE114727.80Tania Thomas
6MEPUNGA FOSS1153NBTJackie Wilson
7BLACK KOTTER538227.78Darren Rowe
8PAY THE BOO4431NBTJohn Graham