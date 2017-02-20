No. Name Grade Form Best Last Trainer

NOVY event over 302 metres at Mandurah Of $1,375 Prizemoney. 1st: $950 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.

CAN'T FOOL ME

4 CAN'T FOOL ME 5286 17.51 Wayne Rose

No. Name Grade Form Best Last Trainer

5Y event over 302 metres at Mandurah Of $1,375 Prizemoney. 1st: $950 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.

No. Name Grade Form Best Last Trainer

4/5Y event over 302 metres at Mandurah Of $1,450 Prizemoney. 1st: $1,000 2nd: $300 3rd: $150.

Race No. 3 Love The Chase 10:29 PM

Race No. 4 Get The Tabtouch 10:51 PM

6Y event over 405 metres at Mandurah Of $1,305 Prizemoney.

1st: $900 2nd: $270 3rd: $135.