Greyhound Box Draw For Mandurah - Thursday, 23 February 2017
Race No. 1$29 Thursday Buffet9:49 PM
NOVY event over 302 metres at Mandurah Of $1,375 Prizemoney.
1st: $950 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1FREEWAY BLASTER333717.56Keith Harding
2SCHMICK AS242317.49Wayne Rose
3HURRICANE HAYLEY871117.17Tania Thomas
4LIL MISS KNOCKA455217.45Jen Thompson
5YANA MONELLI7135NBTDavid Hobby
6BERNADET MONELLI662717.50Keith Batty
7OENOMAUS4627NBTCraig Shore
8BONBIE STAR6448NBTFrank Bonte
9LIVE THE LIFE386517.58Nick Minutillo
10BELLA BOMB4866NBTJen Thompson
Race No. 2Mandurah Mail10:14 PM
5Y event over 302 metres at Mandurah Of $1,375 Prizemoney.
1st: $950 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1FREEWAY ASH486517.23Keith Harding
2LAST WEEKS PAY341517.29Bill Worthington
3MONTOEY MISS341217.43Bill Worthington
4CAN'T FOOL ME528617.51Wayne Rose
5YILGARN ARKIE363317.64Keith Batty
6COMMANDER JACK717317.94Tony Williams
7DOTTIE TUCKER316317.29Wayne Rose
8QUEENIE REVENGE611317.20David Hobby
Race No. 3Love The Chase10:29 PM
4/5Y event over 302 metres at Mandurah Of $1,450 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,000 2nd: $300 3rd: $150.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1FULL SOOT482117.37Frances Farrell
2TOPPER HOLMS643317.11Jodie Lakin
3FAULKNER164417.24Shane Beard
4ACCREDITATION186617.09Bill Worthington
5RUMBO SMASHER326717.31Shane Beard
6CYCLONE BOY637417.22Tania Thomas
7TOPLINE KHALEESI438217.13Shane Beard
8FIND AND DESTROY768217.34Keith Batty
Race No. 4Get The Tabtouch10:51 PM
6Y event over 405 metres at Mandurah Of $1,305 Prizemoney.
1st: $900 2nd: $270 3rd: $135.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1MAGIC VONNIE576822.79Shane Beard
2INCREDIBLE ROAD235823.05Frances Farrell
3ASURIEL588622.89Tania Thomas
4BATANGAS552523.05Craig Shore
5SCENIC ACE247322.83Jodie Lakin
6REFOCUS555422.90Brad Cook
7NEAT ALRIGHT524422.92Shane Beard
8SHEZ A SONG176422.80Brad Cook
9ZIPPLEBACK666523.04Bevan Marshall
10ARCTODUS786722.77Craig Shore
Race No. 5Quaddie Time11:07 PM
5Y event over 405 metres at Mandurah Of $1,375 Prizemoney.
1st: $950 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1CHER KEEPING312623.01Brad Cook
2ROSIE CHLOE668623.11Jen Thompson
3DRAW FOR DOE427223.01Jodie Lakin
4BENDEN MONELLI323523.03David Hobby
5FREEWAY EMPRESS186322.88Keith Harding
6TATIANA MONELLI717222.68David Hobby
7WEST ON DAISY771122.92Neville Smith
8ZIPPING FLYNN412322.95Rod Noden
9BLACK KYUREM484822.65Ben Maclean
10COMMANDER JET676723.10Tony Williams
Race No. 6Npb Security11:27 PM
5Y event over 490 metres at Mandurah Of $1,375 Prizemoney.
1st: $950 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1MOVIE FEVER6734NBTLinda Smithson
2MYSTERY DREAMA165327.74Kylie Mclennan
3DANDALUP IVYROSE147227.80Tania Thomas
4PARTY FUN8114NBTBen Abercrombie
5PAY THE BOO431628.35John Graham
6LATIFI SAM437628.07John Paikos
7LET'S GO DANCING3325NBTBen Maclean
8MINNESOTA327228.23Ricky Valenti
9COMMANDER JET676728.54Tony Williams
10MEPUNGA FOSS153428.22Jackie Wilson
Race No. 7Elders Insurance Call Justin11:47 PM
FFAY event over 302 metres at Mandurah Of $1,665 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,150 2nd: $345 3rd: $170.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1HELLO I'M DONNY647217.18Shane Beard
2BROOKE'S BUDDY225517.20Brad Cook
3HOWZAT LIZZIE488517.15Jen Thompson
4EPIC OBSESSION131117.04Wayne Rose
5HALCYON HONEY121116.96Brad Cook
6COLLECTANATOR362417.27Tania Thomas
7MARKET FRENZY576717.18Jackie Wilson
8SHADY SPRITE788817.98Mick Mclennan
Race No. 8Mandurah Stockfeeds12:07 AM
5Y event over 405 metres at Mandurah Of $1,375 Prizemoney.
1st: $950 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1BUZZARD324123.01Ernie Alldrick
2RYAN MONELLI632123.10David Hobby
3DOUBLE DESTINY233222.95Jackie Wilson
4PARTY GAMES181322.95Ben Abercrombie
5CATWALK TEASE514222.76Enzo Crudeli
6SIRIUS MONELLI614722.92David Hobby
7ARTAXIAS874622.80Craig Shore
8FRAME HISTORY8345NBTBen Maclean
9COMMANDER JET676723.10Tony Williams
10BLACK KYUREM484822.65Ben Maclean
Race No. 9Essential Refrigeration Services12:22 AM
5/6Y event over 302 metres at Mandurah Of $1,375 Prizemoney.
1st: $950 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1UCHI MATA686817.82Shane Beard
2CULLQUIN ROCKY638617.85Bill Worthington
3FLAMING KIRST666417.32Jen Thompson
4COSMIC ELITE7346NBTDarren Rowe
5FREEWAY GEM746617.49Keith Harding
6FALCON'S GLORY542717.50Bill Worthington
7FONIC FLYER364417.51Brad Cook
8LIL' MISS MINNIE758816.84Kylie Mclennan
9MAJOR FLO257717.60Ricky Walton
10JACOBITE SEVEN777717.51Bill Worthington
Race No. 10A1 Salvage & Hardware12:47 AM
NOVY event over 405 metres at Mandurah Of $1,375 Prizemoney.
1st: $950 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1REVOLUTION MAC484623.11Kylie Mclennan
2MILKY LAND186723.71Neville Smith
3INCREDIBLE BASIL554723.27Frances Farrell
4GET THE BLUES275523.14Ben Maclean
5PORRUN MONELLI355122.92David Hobby
6TRIPLE CROWN BEV284822.90Tim Mullany
7MISSANDEI566123.14Bevan Marshall
8FLICK FLASHX67423.11James Jeffries
Race No. 11Sign Strategy Call Phil1:07 AM
NOVY event over 405 metres at Mandurah Of $1,375 Prizemoney.
1st: $950 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1PARK STREET6266NBTDarren Rowe
2BONBIE BLAST778423.32Neville Smith
3INCREDIBLE BELLA352523.14Frances Farrell
4NURSE DAISY368223.17Jen Thompson
6SIN CITY BOY235122.95Tim Mullany
7RAGETIME THRILL353223.23Ricky Walton
8SUNSET STELLA527323.06David Hobby
Race No. 12Tabtouch Bet Local Bet Purple1:32 AM
6Y event over 490 metres at Mandurah Of $1,305 Prizemoney.
1st: $900 2nd: $270 3rd: $135.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1INCREDIBLE LULU446828.21Frances Farrell
2YIELDING678627.92Darren Rowe
3CASINO KING657728.24Vince Reid
4LET'S MAKE BAIL887527.76Mick Mclennan
6WHO'S GOT MONEY754228.10Darren Rowe
7JESSICA PARKER233328.13Jackie Wilson
8STOLEN DREAMS624727.98Kylie Mclennan