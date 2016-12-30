Greyhound Box Draw For Mandurah - Thursday, 5 January 2017
Race No. 1$29 Thursday Buffet9:40 PM
6Y event over 302 metres at Mandurah Of $1,305 Prizemoney.
1st: $900 2nd: $270 3rd: $135.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1CHA CHA POYA766718.00Shane Beard
2SUZIE'S ENTITY456517.44Rod Noden
3MRS. GUNDI545817.26Christine Bennett
4ACCREDITATION844617.09Bill Worthington
5MITZY'S CHAPTA844817.39Graham Ellis
6SUN POWER664717.22Bill Worthington
7LAST WEEKS PAY585717.29Bill Worthington
8PEPPER SALT587717.83Rod Noden
9LOW TIDE555817.29Bill Worthington
Race No. 2Mandurah Mail10:04 PM
NOVY event over 302 metres at Mandurah Of $1,375 Prizemoney.
1st: $950 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1NADIA MONELLI145217.62David Hobby
2JESSIE ROCKS335317.49Kody Charles
3BRINDLE SATINKA426317.44Graeme Hall
4SUNSET STELLA658217.67David Hobby
5TATIANA MONELLI454317.55David Hobby
6YILGARN ARKIE336317.72Keith Batty
7LIL MISS CHEEKY814617.45Graeme Hall
8ANDREI MONELLI1818.60David Hobby
9DWYER STREET122417.56Derek Coldstream
10AUSSIE OZZY OSTI143617.48Steve Van De Klashorst
Race No. 3Love The Chase10:25 PM
4/5Y event over 302 metres at Mandurah Of $1,450 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,000 2nd: $300 3rd: $150.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1CYCLONE BOY363717.22Tania Thomas
2MISS WARNER111517.33Glen Price
3EPIC OBSESSION634117.04Wayne Rose
4OUR SINNER778817.64Bill Worthington
5BASHFUL BABE4335NBTBrad Cook
6NOSEY FLYER463417.39Christine Bennett
7LIL' MISS MINNIE451616.84Kylie Mclennan
8ROSIE CHOICE256117.08Tania Thomas
Race No. 4Get The Tabtouch10:43 PM
5Y event over 405 metres at Mandurah Of $1,375 Prizemoney.
1st: $950 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SUTRO ROAD215422.89Derek Coldstream
2MARBLES MONELLI1121NBTDavid Hobby
3TRIPLE CROWN DRE126222.88Tim Mullany
4ZIPPLEBACK517323.04Bevan Marshall
5COSTA SEA125723.01Graeme Hall
6CATWALK TEASE534122.76Enzo Crudeli
7INCREDIBLE LULU551523.02Frances Farrell
8FAST DANCER112422.96Bill Choules
9BUZZARD671623.01Ernie Alldrick
10AEROPLANE BENNY585823.02Bill Worthington
Race No. 5Quaddie Time11:07 PM
NOVY event over 405 metres at Mandurah Of $1,375 Prizemoney.
1st: $950 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1GRIZZLE MANIA885823.13Enzo Crudeli
2NURSE DAISY677523.17Jen Thompson
3LAYTOWN654523.31Bill Worthington
4WEST ON DAISY314422.92Neville Smith
5BENDEN MONELLI127623.14David Hobby
6WHERE'S DINO476423.18Graeme Hall
7GOLDEN SPIKE442223.03Derek Coldstream
8RAGETIME THRILL473523.23Ricky Walton
9HURRICANE JOSH577423.30Steve Van De Klashorst
10SPRING DIMITY777823.49Hans Spykers
Race No. 6Npb Security11:22 PM
NOVY event over 405 metres at Mandurah Of $1,375 Prizemoney.
1st: $950 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1UNCLE PANDORA662323.07Tim Mullany
2WIZZER MCGEE885323.08Derek Coldstream
3WILMA GUNDI243323.02Christine Bennett
4ASURIEL743822.89Tania Thomas
5ANNA MONELLI416823.15David Hobby
6CRISMA6646NBTBill Choules
7WHAT'S UP MAC645723.09Kylie Mclennan
8VELOCE144823.37Glen Price
9WHO'S GOT MONEY166523.13Darren Rowe
Race No. 7Elders Insurance Call Justin11:37 PM
FFAY event over 302 metres at Mandurah Of $1,665 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,150 2nd: $345 3rd: $170.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1BOB KEEPING857817.21David Magistro
2BROOKE'S BUDDY337417.20Brad Cook
3JAZZ ME UP131216.98Bill Choules
4LARA KEEPING887417.22Graeme Hall
5HALCYON HONEY262117.16Brad Cook
6COLLISION BOLT711517.56Derek Coldstream
7HELLO I'M DONNY454117.24Shane Beard
8NOISE MAN2312NBTJames Jeffries
Race No. 8Mandurah Stockfeeds11:57 PM
5Y event over 405 metres at Mandurah Of $1,375 Prizemoney.
1st: $950 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1SIRIUS MONELLI131822.92David Hobby
2DOUBLE DESTINY322123.01Jackie Wilson
3DRAW FOR DOE322523.01Jodie Lakin
4ROBBIE'S ENTITY223322.97James Jeffries
5VELO BEAVER715523.39Jen Thompson
6RINALDO REASON517423.20Brad Cook
7JUDO574123.10Shane Beard
8COULD BE SMART431822.85Graeme Hall
9WITTY BALE785823.79Frances Farrell
Race No. 9Essential Refrigeration Services12:17 AM
3/4Y event over 302 metres at Mandurah Of $1,520 Prizemoney.
1st: $1,050 2nd: $315 3rd: $155.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1TIMMYROSS646317.46Jen Thompson
2SIMPLY READY242317.12Derek Coldstream
3IMA PADDLIN'417817.22Bevan Marshall
4TOPPER HOLMS661317.11Jodie Lakin
5FLAMING KIRST742617.32Jen Thompson
6HOWZAT ERNIE156617.33Jen Thompson
7MONGO STYLE351117.26Rod Noden
8FAULKNER823317.24Shane Beard
Race No. 10A1 Salvage & Hardware12:32 AM
6Y event over 405 metres at Mandurah Of $1,305 Prizemoney.
1st: $900 2nd: $270 3rd: $135.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1OUTA LINE437223.04Rod Noden
2MAJOR GENERAL647523.39Brad Cook
3MAJOR FLO566223.24Ricky Walton
4HIRED GOON464623.56Shane Beard
5PEBBLES GUNDI735423.06Christine Bennett
6FLINTSTONE GUNDI752623.03Christine Bennett
7CULLQUIN ROCKY668323.15Bill Worthington
8INCREDIBLE ROAD856523.05Frances Farrell
9BACK SECONDS468823.19Bill Worthington
Race No. 11Sign Strategy Call Phil12:57 AM
5Y event over 302 metres at Mandurah Of $1,375 Prizemoney.
1st: $950 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1FULL SOOT231117.37Frances Farrell
2BEYOND RESOLVE653317.21Vince Reid
3DOTTIE TUCKER124617.29Wayne Rose
4NICKANATOR736817.28Tania Thomas
5SUNSET INDI732217.21David Hobby
6PAUL862717.22Darren Rowe
7SVETLANA MONELLI3123NBTDavid Hobby
8COMMANDER JAYJAY136517.45Tony Williams
Race No. 12Tabtouch Bet Local Bet Purple1:17 AM
5/6Y event over 302 metres at Mandurah Of $1,375 Prizemoney.
1st: $950 2nd: $285 3rd: $140.
No.NameGradeFormBestLastTrainer
1MAGIC MUNDY385817.16Bill Worthington
2RICKSHAW MILLIE775717.38Derek Coldstream
3YIELDING188717.24Darren Rowe
4TEE GUNDI482317.38Christine Bennett
5WHIM WHAM BAM567517.66Graeme Hall
6NEAT ALRIGHT223417.22Shane Beard
7COUTINHO726717.82Rod Noden
8RAJ MONELLI143717.29Kaine Buckwell
