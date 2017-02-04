Big Daddy Bee wins Group 1 National Derby

BIG Daddy Bee has upstaged a sensational field to take out the Group 1 National Derby (520m) at Wentworth Park on Saturday night.

Jumping fairly from box one, the brindle dog was able to stalk Nangar Rock (box five) through the first turn, settling two lengths off the leader in the run down the back straight.

Swinging for home, Nangar Rock was still leading the way, but Big Daddy Bee was able to punch up along the fence, striding to the front and sprinting clear to score by one-and-one-quarter lengths in 29.74.

Nangar Rock held on for second, with race favourite Lightning Frank (box four) filling the trifecta after missing the start.

Trained by Ray Smith, Big Daddy Bee, a son of Kinloch Brae and Winning Charm, has now won six of his 18 starts with a further six minor placings.