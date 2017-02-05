Bravo says National Futurity winner is the real deal

KELLY Bravo is confident her star greyhound Striker Light will mature into a top class performer following a dominant display in Saturday night’s Group 1 National Futurity (520m) at Wentworth Park.

Beginning flawlessly from box one, Striker Light rolled straight to the front of the pack and was never headed, defeating fellow Victorian Up Hill Jill (box two) by two-and-three-quarter lengths in 29.74.

Bravo, who trains the black bitch with her husband Brett, said they were thrilled with the performance from Striker Light.

“She well and truly knows the track there now – about as good as Brett knows the road – that was her fifth week in a row there now,” Bravo told Australian Racing Greyhound.

“She did everything right, but with that being said the last couple of weeks she has probably got out of the boxes the same but she found trouble and couldn’t get into the race early.

“[On Saturday] night she was able to use box one to her advantage and show off her speed – she went very well.”

The daughter of KC And All and Pretty Fancy has now won nine of her 13 start with $110,270 in prize money earnings beside her name.

Despite not turning two until next month, Bravo is already expecting a bright future from the talented speedster.

“I think it’s all there to happen with her to be honest – she is just a real little professional.

“She just wants to race – she isn’t an overly affectionate dog – all she wants to do is race.

“She loves what she does and she is just a hard little chaser – she gives us the impression that she is going to take the step up to the next level and take on top dogs outside of her own sex and in age-restricted class.”

Being such a young greyhound, Bravo said the plans are now to give Striker Light a quick freshen up before tackling further group glory towards the end of the month.

“I don’t know if she has done enough to get an invite to the Temlee so she will probably have a few weeks off now.

“We will still keep her free galloping at home and then we will head towards the Australian Cup.”